Watch: Alex Dowsett's hour record attempt

Alex Dowsett is a six-time British time trail champion who
will be attempting to set the hour record for the second time. He set the
record in May 2015 but lost it 36 days later to Sir Bradley Wiggins.
Dowsett was due to attempt to break the record for a second
time in 2020 but had to postpone it due to contracting Covid-19. Now he’ll have
another go at breaking the record at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.
The 33-year-old has severe haemophilia A, a type of blood clotting
disorder and this ride will aim to raise money for his charity Little Bleeders
and The Haemophilia Society.
What is the hour record?
The hour record is the record for the longest distance cycled
in one hour on a bicycle and is considered one of the most prestigious records
in cycling. The record has been in existence since 1876 when it was originally
set by Frank Dodds, with hour record attempts now attempted in a velodrome.
Among the famous names to have previously held the hour
record is Great Britain’s five time Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins,
who cycled 54.723km in 2015. While the current record is held by Victor
Campenaerts who cycled 55.089km in one hour.
Watch Alex Dowsett attempt to break the hour record live on
the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app:
Wednesday, 4 November - 21:55 - 23:15
How to get involved with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who is Alex Dowsett?
Alex Dowsett is a six-time British time trail champion who will be attempting to set the hour record for the second time. He set the record in May 2015 but lost it 36 days later to Sir Bradley Wiggins.
Dowsett was due to attempt to break the record for a second time in 2020 but had to postpone it due to contracting Covid-19. Now he’ll have another go at breaking the record at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.
The 33-year-old has severe haemophilia A, a type of blood clotting disorder and this ride will aim to raise money for his charity Little Bleeders and The Haemophilia Society.
What is the hour record?
The hour record is the record for the longest distance cycled in one hour on a bicycle and is considered one of the most prestigious records in cycling. The record has been in existence since 1876 when it was originally set by Frank Dodds, with hour record attempts now attempted in a velodrome.
Among the famous names to have previously held the hour record is Great Britain’s five time Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins, who cycled 54.723km in 2015. While the current record is held by Victor Campenaerts who cycled 55.089km in one hour.
Last month, Britain's Joss Lowden broke the hour record for women, posting a distance of 48.405km and beating the previous record by 398m.
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Watch Alex Dowsett attempt to break the hour record live on the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app:
Wednesday, 4 November - 21:55 - 23:15
How to get involved with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!