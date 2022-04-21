Watch: Track Nations Cup Glasgow - Walls & Kenny in action

The Track Nations Cup is an\nannual three-event race series held over the spring that is open to national\nand registered trade teams, ensuring some of the world’s top riders will\ncompete. Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy\nVelodrome, which is due to stage the World Championships next year, will host\nthe first leg from Thursday to Sunday, 21-24 April. Subsequent events will be\nheld in Canada (12-15 May) and Colombia (7-10 July). Teams accumulate points in\neach event during all three rounds of the series and the Nations Cup trophy\nwill go to the team with the most points across all disciplines.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
An hour-long
road race can burn up to 844 calories and an hour on the track
can burn up to 782 calories.
-
Regardless of
how and where you cycle, you'll be increasing muscle strength and
stamina whilst decreasing your body-fat levels.
-
It's a low-impact type
of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or
other similar activities.
- Go
Ride introduces young riders to the sport and improves
their bike handling skills. Go Ride Racing is a competition programme which
offers entry level competitions for young riders.
What is the Track Nations Cup?
The Track Nations Cup is an annual three-event race series held over the spring that is open to national and registered trade teams, ensuring some of the world’s top riders will compete.
Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which is due to stage the World Championships next year, will host the first leg from Thursday to Sunday, 21-24 April.
Subsequent events will be held in Canada (12-15 May) and Colombia (7-10 July).
Teams accumulate points in each event during all three rounds of the series and the Nations Cup trophy will go to the team with the most points across all disciplines.
Who are the British riders to watch?
Britain’s Olympic heroes return to ride in the UK for the first time since last year’s Games in Tokyo.
Dame Laura Kenny and Maddie Leech partner up in the Madison, as do Katie Archibald and Olympic silver-medallist Neah Evans.
Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge Davis and Milly Tanner will be vying for three seats in the women’s sprint team after combining to win bronze at the World Championships last year.
Paisley-born sprinter Jack Carlin will carry the home hopes for the men’s team after winning team sprint silver and individual bronze at his first Olympic Games.
And Matt Walls returns to the track for the first time since winning omnium gold in Tokyo.
Full British line-up
Men’s endurance: Rhys Britton, Josh Charlton, Josh Giddings, Oscar Nilson-Julien, Charlie Tanfield, Josh Tarling, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Matt Walls & Ollie Wood.
Men’s sprint: Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding, Hayden Norris, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman & Hamish Turnbull.
Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Neah Evans, Dame Laura Kenny, Maddie Leech, Sophie Lewis & Jess Roberts.
Women’s sprint: Lauren Bate, Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Iona Moir, Blaine Ridge Davis, Lusia Steele & Milly Tanner.
How to watch on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport
Friday, 22 April
19:00-21:30, Day two including elimination races, women’s sprint and men’s individual pursuit – BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 23 April
18:30-22:15, Day three including women’s omnium & individual pursuit and men’s keirin & Madison - BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 24 April
15:00-18:30, Day four including men’s omnium & sprint and women’s keirin & Madison – BBC Sport website & app
What are the benefits of cycling?
BBC Sport
Taking up cycling could not be easier – just hop on a bike and you are good to go.
You don’t even need to own a bike as there are hundreds of rental facilities across the UK.
If you want to take your new-found passion further, visit British Cycling to find out more about the clubs and racing tracks near you.
And remember: