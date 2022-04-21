Watch: Track Nations Cup Glasgow - Walls & Kenny in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Track Nations Cup is an annual three-event race series held over the spring that is open to national and registered trade teams, ensuring some of the world’s top riders will compete.

Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which is due to stage the World Championships next year, will host the first leg from Thursday to Sunday, 21-24 April.

Subsequent events will be held in Canada (12-15 May) and Colombia (7-10 July).

Teams accumulate points in each event during all three rounds of the series and the Nations Cup trophy will go to the team with the most points across all disciplines.