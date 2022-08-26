Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships

Great Britain have named nine male and eight female riders
across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders competing
in the downhill events.
Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Evie Richards, who will defend her world title, fresh
off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham and is hopeful of delivering
another strong challenge.
In the men’s Cross Country, 2020 Olympic champion Tom
Pidcock will look to add to his already extensive collection of
honours across many formats, including a first stage win at the Tour de France
earlier this year.
There is also strong British interest in the Downhill event,
with in-form Bernard Kerr and two-timeworld champion
Danny Hart representing the men.
Tahnee Seagrave will
also return to world-level racing as part of a five-woman contingent.
Women’s cross country: Evie
Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short.
Men’s cross country: Tom
Pidcock and Cameron Orr.
Women’s downhill: Louise Ferguson, Stacey Fisher, Mikayla Parton, Tahnée
Seagrave and Katherine Sharp.
Men’s downhill: Ethan Craik, Laurie Greenland,
Danny Hart, Charlie
Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Jamie Edmondson and Greg Williamson.
What is the Mountain Bike World Championships?
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a
five-day event in Les Gants, France and mark the peak of the mountain bike
season.
Saturday plays host to the downhill events, with cross country
events taking place on Sunday.
So, with the next World Championships in
Glasgow in a year’s time, will there be a British champion defending a title on
home soil in 2023?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How can I watch the Mountain Bike World Championships?
BBC iPlayer
All times are BST and subject to late change
You can watch live coverage of the men’s and
women’s Mountain Bike World Championship events on the BBC Sport website, app
and BBC iPlayer.
Saturday, 27 August
12:10-13:30 – Women’s downhill - BBC
iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
14:10-16:50 – Men’s downhill - BBC
iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Sunday, 28 August
11:50-13:35 – Women’s cross-country -
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
14:05-16:20 - Men’s cross-country - BBC
iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
How to get involved with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!
British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle
NI have information about clubs and racing
tracks, and the Breeze programme
for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all
abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental
facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding
a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a
competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high
speeds.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for
long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in
traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into
your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK,
where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who is in the Great Britain squad?
Great Britain have named nine male and eight female riders across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders competing in the downhill events.
Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Evie Richards, who will defend her world title, fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham and is hopeful of delivering another strong challenge.
In the men’s Cross Country, 2020 Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will look to add to his already extensive collection of honours across many formats, including a first stage win at the Tour de France earlier this year.
There is also strong British interest in the Downhill event, with in-form Bernard Kerr and two-timeworld champion Danny Hart representing the men.
Tahnee Seagrave will also return to world-level racing as part of a five-woman contingent.
Women’s cross country: Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short.
Men’s cross country: Tom Pidcock and Cameron Orr.
Women’s downhill: Louise Ferguson, Stacey Fisher, Mikayla Parton, Tahnée Seagrave and Katherine Sharp.
Men’s downhill: Ethan Craik, Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart, Charlie Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Jamie Edmondson and Greg Williamson.
What is the Mountain Bike World Championships?
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a five-day event in Les Gants, France and mark the peak of the mountain bike season.
Saturday plays host to the downhill events, with cross country events taking place on Sunday.
So, with the next World Championships in Glasgow in a year’s time, will there be a British champion defending a title on home soil in 2023?
How can I watch the Mountain Bike World Championships?
BBC iPlayer
All times are BST and subject to late change
You can watch live coverage of the men’s and women’s Mountain Bike World Championship events on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.
Saturday, 27 August
12:10-13:30 – Women’s downhill - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
14:10-16:50 – Men’s downhill - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Sunday, 28 August
11:50-13:35 – Women’s cross-country - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
14:05-16:20 - Men’s cross-country - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
How to get involved with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!
British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Find out more about getting into cycling here.