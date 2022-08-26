Mikayla Parton

Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships

  1. Who is in the Great Britain squad?

    Video caption: Commonwealth Games 2022: 'A dominant performance' - Brilliant gold for England's Richards

    Great Britain have named nine male and eight female riders across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders competing in the downhill events.

    Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Evie Richards, who will defend her world title, fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham and is hopeful of delivering another strong challenge.

    In the men’s Cross Country, 2020 Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will look to add to his already extensive collection of honours across many formats, including a first stage win at the Tour de France earlier this year.

    There is also strong British interest in the Downhill event, with in-form Bernard Kerr and two-timeworld champion Danny Hart representing the men.

    Tahnee Seagrave will also return to world-level racing as part of a five-woman contingent.

    Women’s cross country: Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short.

    Men’s cross country: Tom Pidcock and Cameron Orr.

    Women’s downhill: Louise Ferguson, Stacey Fisher, Mikayla Parton, Tahnée Seagrave and Katherine Sharp.

    Men’s downhill: Ethan Craik, Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart, Charlie Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Jamie Edmondson and Greg Williamson.

  2. What is the Mountain Bike World Championships?

    The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a five-day event in Les Gants, France and mark the peak of the mountain bike season.

    Saturday plays host to the downhill events, with cross country events taking place on Sunday.

    So, with the next World Championships in Glasgow in a year’s time, will there be a British champion defending a title on home soil in 2023?

  3. How can I watch the Mountain Bike World Championships?

    You can watch live coverage of the men’s and women’s Mountain Bike World Championship events on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.

    Saturday, 27 August

    12:10-13:30 – Women’s downhill - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    14:10-16:50 – Men’s downhill - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Sunday, 28 August

    11:50-13:35 – Women’s cross-country - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    14:05-16:20 - Men’s cross-country - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

  4. How to get involved with cycling

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!

    British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

    Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.

    From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!

    Find out more about getting into cycling here.

