Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships

Great Britain have named nine male and eight female riders across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders competing in the downhill events.

Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Evie Richards, who will defend her world title, fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham and is hopeful of delivering another strong challenge.

In the men’s Cross Country, 2020 Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will look to add to his already extensive collection of honours across many formats, including a first stage win at the Tour de France earlier this year.

There is also strong British interest in the Downhill event, with in-form Bernard Kerr and two-timeworld champion Danny Hart representing the men.

Tahnee Seagrave will also return to world-level racing as part of a five-woman contingent.

Women’s cross country: Evie Richards, Annie Last and Isla Short.

Men’s cross country: Tom Pidcock and Cameron Orr.

Women’s downhill: Louise Ferguson, Stacey Fisher, Mikayla Parton, Tahnée Seagrave and Katherine Sharp.

Men’s downhill: Ethan Craik, Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart, Charlie Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Jamie Edmondson and Greg Williamson.