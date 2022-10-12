French national team

Watch: Track Cycling World Championships 2022

  1. Are there any Brits in action?

    The reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter returns to the track, after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title. He will also compete in the men’s Madison event with Ollie Wood and complete the men’s team pursuit line up of Wood, Ethan Vernon, and Dan Bigham.

    Rhys Britton will be racing in the men’s scratch race and two-time Olympic Medalist Jack Carlin returns from injury for the men’s sprint events.

    Meanwhile, five time Olympian champion Laura Kenny is in action, having not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.

    Katie Archibald returns to the track, after she was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury and Neah Evans will too future.

    And it will be Cameron Meyer’s first event as the women’s endurance coach, after retiring from professional cycling last month.

    Laura Kenny
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. What are the 2022 Track World Championships?

    A total of 22 world titles will be on offer at the Championships, with 11 for men and 11 for women.

    Competitors will be fighting to defend their country’s colours in their quest for the “UCI” rainbow jersey.

    While the event doesn’t contribute to qualification for Paris 2024, it will be a great test as the venue (Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines) will also host the track cycling events at the Games.

  3. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Thursday, 13 October

    17:20-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    19:05-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Friday, 14 October

    17:20 - 21:30- BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    19:05-21:30 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Saturday, 15 October

    16:30 – 21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Sunday, 16 October

    10:50-16:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button

    19:00- 20:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

  4. How to get involved with cycling

    BBC Sport

    Jack Carlin, Alistair Fielding and Hamish Turnbull
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!

    British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

    Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.

    From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!

    Find out more about getting into cycling here.

