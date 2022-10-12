Watch: Track Cycling World Championships 2022

The reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter returns to the track, after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title. He will also compete in the men’s Madison event with Ollie Wood and complete the men’s team pursuit line up of Wood, Ethan Vernon, and Dan Bigham.

Rhys Britton will be racing in the men’s scratch race and two-time Olympic Medalist Jack Carlin returns from injury for the men’s sprint events.

Meanwhile, five time Olympian champion Laura Kenny is in action, having not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.

Katie Archibald returns to the track, after she was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury and Neah Evans will too future.

And it will be Cameron Meyer’s first event as the women’s endurance coach, after retiring from professional cycling last month.