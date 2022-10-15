Watch: Capewell, Evans & Hayter at the Track Cycling World Championships 2022

The reigning world omnium championEthan Hayterreturns to the track, after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title. He will also compete in the men’s Madison event withOllie Woodand complete the men’s team pursuit line up of Wood,Ethan Vernon, andDan Bigham.

Rhys Brittonwill be racing in the men’s scratch race and two-time Olympic MedalistJack Carlinreturns from injury for the men’s sprint events.

Meanwhile, five time Olympian championLaura Kennyis in action, having not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.

Katie Archibaldreturns to the track, after she was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury andNeah Evanswill too future.

And it will beCameron Meyer’sfirst event as the women’s endurance coach, after retiring from professional cycling last month.