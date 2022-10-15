Watch: Capewell, Evans & Hayter at the Track Cycling World Championships 2022

A total of 22 world titles will be on offer at the Championships, with 11 for men and 11 for women.
Competitors will be fighting to defend their country’s colours in their quest for the “UCI” rainbow jersey.
While the event doesn’t contribute to qualification for Paris 2024, it will be a great test as the venue (Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines) will also host the track cycling events at the Games.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Are there any Brits in action?
BBC Sport
The reigning world omnium championEthan Hayterreturns to the track, after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title. He will also compete in the men’s Madison event withOllie Woodand complete the men’s team pursuit line up of Wood,Ethan Vernon, andDan Bigham.
Rhys Brittonwill be racing in the men’s scratch race and two-time Olympic MedalistJack Carlinreturns from injury for the men’s sprint events.
Meanwhile, five time Olympian championLaura Kennyis in action, having not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.
Katie Archibaldreturns to the track, after she was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury andNeah Evanswill too future.
And it will beCameron Meyer’sfirst event as the women’s endurance coach, after retiring from professional cycling last month.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How to get involved in with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!
British Cycling,Scottish Cycling,Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What are the 2022 Track World Championships?
BBC Sport
A total of 22 world titles will be on offer at the Championships, with 11 for men and 11 for women.
Competitors will be fighting to defend their country’s colours in their quest for the “UCI” rainbow jersey.
While the event doesn’t contribute to qualification for Paris 2024, it will be a great test as the venue (Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines) will also host the track cycling events at the Games.
Are there any Brits in action?
BBC Sport
The reigning world omnium championEthan Hayterreturns to the track, after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title. He will also compete in the men’s Madison event withOllie Woodand complete the men’s team pursuit line up of Wood,Ethan Vernon, andDan Bigham.
Rhys Brittonwill be racing in the men’s scratch race and two-time Olympic MedalistJack Carlinreturns from injury for the men’s sprint events.
Meanwhile, five time Olympian championLaura Kennyis in action, having not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold.
Katie Archibaldreturns to the track, after she was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury andNeah Evanswill too future.
And it will beCameron Meyer’sfirst event as the women’s endurance coach, after retiring from professional cycling last month.
How to get involved in with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go!
British Cycling,Scottish Cycling,Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Find out more about getting into cycling here.
How can I watch the Track Cycling World Championships
BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 16 October
10:50-16:05 -BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button
19:00- 20:00 - BBC Three,BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
All action will available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.