Watch: RideLondon Classique - stage one

Some of the world's best riders will take part including Great Britain's 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan. Deignan, who has not competed on home soil since October 2021, returned to racing in April following the birth of her second child Shea.

This will be the 34-year-old's first appearance in the Classique - Britain's only UCI Women's World Tour race. Other British riders to look out for include 2021 national road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, former time trial national champion Anna Henderson and current national road race champion Alice Towers.

The 382km race starts in Saffron Walden in Essex before heading to Maldon on day two and ending on the Mall in London on Sunday.