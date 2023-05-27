Athletes competing in the RideLondon Classique

Watch: RideLondon Classique - stage three

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch

    All times BST but coverage can be subject to late schedule changes

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 28 May

    15:00-18:00 - stage three - eight laps of central London route (92km) - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

  2. Who to watch out for?

    2021 national road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, is one of the one's to watch in this year's RideLondon Classique. The 22 year old in 2017 won the Gent–Wevelgem junior race and came second overall in the EPZ Omloop van Borsele.

    The 382km race will resume in Maldon after day one ended in Saffron Walden in Essex. The last day will finish in London on Sunday.

    Pfeiffer Georgi
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. How to get into Cycling

    BBC Sport

    Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds. It's alow-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.

    To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go.British Cycling,Scottish Cycling,Welsh Cyclingand Cycle NIhave information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breezeprogramme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities.

    Video caption: 'I'm one in a million' - join the campaign to get more women cycling
