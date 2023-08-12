Road Para Team Relay

Watch: 2023 Cycling World Championships

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Tears of joy as GB's Bjergfelt wins C4 road race

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch the moment Great Britain's William Bjergfelt win's gold in the C4 road race at World Cycling Championships.

    Video content

    Video caption: Emotional celebrations as GB's Bjergfelt win's Gold
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. GB's Pidcock wins 'amazing' cross-country gold

    BBC Sport

    Watch the moment Great Britain's Tom Pidcock wins gold in the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Cycling Championships 2023: Pidcock wins mountain biking gold
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. What's happening Sunday?

    Sunday, 13 August

    BBC iPlayer

    Indoor artistic cycling & cycle-ball

    08:15-14:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Para-cycling road team relay

    10:45-11:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    BMX racing supercross finals

    11:15-15:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Women's road race

    11:45-16:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

    Women's road race

    13:00-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into Cycling

    BBC Sport

    How do I start?

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycling NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

    What is cycling?

    Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.

    Is it for me?

    From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!

    What to expect when I start?

    • An hour-long road race can burn up to 844 calories and an hour on the track can burn up to 782 calories.
    • To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.
    • Regardless of how and where you cycle, you'll be increasing muscle strength and stamina whilst decreasing your body-fat levels.
    • There are cycling clubs across the UK so it's an excellent way to make friends and develop communication skills.
    • There are cycling clubs across the UK so it's an excellent way to make friends and develop communication skills.
    • Para-cycling takes a number of forms including Handcycling, where competitors power the bike with their hands and arms and tandem bikes for blind or visually impaired athletes and their assistants.
    • It's a low-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.
    • Go Ride introduces young riders to the sport and improves their bike handling skills. Go Ride Racing is a competition programme which offers entry level competitions for young riders.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top