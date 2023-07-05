Yates in yellow as Tour heads into the Pyrenees

The Col de Soudet, the first hors categorie climb of this year's Tour is coming into view and by the sounds of it the Ineos Grenadiers expect fireworks, well that is if you can see them given its apparently very foggy at the top.
"We need to be really ready because the GC guys may move already on this climb, so be ready for war on this next climb," says Steve Cummings, the Ineos sports director.
Time to bring you up to date with what's been going happening on the road. A few early crashes saw the likes of US national champion Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose and Dylan Teuns hit the deck.
A 36-man group, yes you read that right 36, managed to snap the elastic and zip off up the road but as it stands that leading group is down to three.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma),Victor Campanaerts (Lotto Dstny) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) lead the stage.
They are around 60 seconds ahead of a 33-man chasing group that includes Australian GC hopeful Jai Hindley, while the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Daniel Martinez and Rigoberto Uran are all in that mix.
The peloton are another 1min 40secs back with the UAE Emirates team of Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar currently being forced to do all the work at the front.
Now then, Jasper Philipsen won for the second day in a row amid a chaotic finish to stage four of the Tour de France in Nogaro.
But the GC race stayed pretty much as was although that could all change today if the man from Bury has to put in a shift in the service of his team leader, Tadej Pogacar, a little later on.
Tadej Pogacar, a two-time champion won his first stage at the Tour on a similar run from Pau to Laruns in 2020.
The first hors categorie climb, the energy sapping Col de Soudet, which is a 15.2km ascent at an average gradient of 7.2%, comes into view midway through the run to Laruns before the peloton hits the Col de Marie-Blanque, which ramps up to almost 14% in places.
You can read all about it in our stage-by-stage guide.
Bonjour
Welcome to our coverage of stage five of the Tour de France.
A trip into the Pyrenees comes early in this year's Tour as the race heads from Pau, a town in the foothills of the mountain range straddling the border of France and Spain, to Laruns.
If the last couple of days have been for the sprinters, today will very much see the general classification begin to take shape.