Yates in yellow as Tour heads into the Pyrenees

Time to bring you up to date with what's been going happening on the road. A few early crashes saw the likes of US national champion Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose and Dylan Teuns hit the deck.

A 36-man group, yes you read that right 36, managed to snap the elastic and zip off up the road but as it stands that leading group is down to three.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma),Victor Campanaerts (Lotto Dstny) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) lead the stage.

They are around 60 seconds ahead of a 33-man chasing group that includes Australian GC hopeful Jai Hindley, while the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Daniel Martinez and Rigoberto Uran are all in that mix.

The peloton are another 1min 40secs back with the UAE Emirates team of Adam Yates and Tadej Pogacar currently being forced to do all the work at the front.