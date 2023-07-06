Hindley, Vingegaard & Pogacar set for GC fight

The 15-man group becomes 20 at the front of the race as the five chasers make contact.

Back in the peloton Bora-Hansgrohe are at the front setting the pace, and talking about trying to maintain control on the team radio.

I'd wager that will be easier said than done a little later on. Bar Wout van Aert, Jumbo-Visma have pretty kept their powder dry early doors.

Surely it'll just be an attempt to repeat their tactics from Wednesday, when they upped the tempo big time on the climbs, while UAE Team Emirates burnt through their riders.