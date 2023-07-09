Tour de France - Vingegaard & Pogacar set for mountain duel

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Now then, if you've been following the Tour de France over the last day or two you'll probably have seen how cruel sport can be at times.

Less than 24 hours after a mechanical problem contributed to Jasper Philipsen pipping him to a record breaking 35th stage win on stage seven, Mark Cavendish broke his collarbone in what is set to be his final Tour de France before retirement.

But could there be another last hurrah for the Manxman?

Well quite possibly if the Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexandre Vinokourov has anything to do with it.

"I hope we will see him soon back in the race. In my opinion, his career cannot end here," Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexandre Vinokourov said.

He admitted it was "too early to say something about his race programme", but continued: "I crashed out in the Tour of 2011 but I came back to win Olympic gold one year later. It would be nice if Mark comes back to the Tour for a 15th time and wins that 35th stage."

He earlier told French newspaper L'Equipe: "We are ready to offer him this possibility. But it is he who will decide."