Tour de France stage 12

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen, who won stage two last year has called it a day.

The Dutch Soudal-Quick-Step sprinter was 16th on Wednesday and has been struggling a bit, not helped by a crash on stage four.

"After discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here”, he said.

“At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash. I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and I wanted to be at my best with the team.

"I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season.”