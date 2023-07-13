Tour de France stage 12

Oh what's happened here? David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) are down on the deck and they don't look in great shape.
Frenchman Pacher is back up on his feet but Spain's De la Cruz doesn't look like he'll be able to continue.
Post update
A group of about 30-40 riders have been put in difficulty on the first climb and been distanced.
Post update
Daniel Martinez and Giulio Ciccone go over the Cote de Thizy-les-Bourgs first.
Post update
French rider Julian Alaphilippe has a little dig but that's closed down by Omar Fraile, who might fancy getting away himself.
Post update
Here comes the first climb of the day which is the Cote de Thizy-les-Bourgs. It is 4.3 km at 5.6%.
Caleb Ewan is immediately spat out of the back of the main bunch as British rider James Shaw tries to make his way back after a mechanical.
Post update
Matej Mohoric has a little dig to get away but is swiftly followed by Wout van Aert.
The peloton is strung out like it's approaching a sprint finish but closes that down. This looks hard going for some of the sprinters at the back.
What's on the menu?
ASOCopyright: ASO
While Roanne is renowned for its extraordinary number of Michelin starred chefs, inspired primarily by the Troisgros family, and the wider Beaujolais region attracts wine lovers, stage 12 is unlikely to serve up a mouth-watering general classification battle.
Instead this should be another day when the baroudeurs - breakaway specialists - excel on the rolling hills between the Loire and the Rhone.
The predominantly downhill final few kilometres should allow a small group of riders to hold off any late attempts by the peloton to reel them in.
Post update
Racing got under way a short time ago but as yet, despite lots of activity at the front of the peloton, nobody has been able to snap the elastic and get up the road.
Jakobsen calls it quits
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Fabio Jakobsen, who won stage two last year has called it a day.
The Dutch Soudal-Quick-Step sprinter was 16th on Wednesday and has been struggling a bit, not helped by a crash on stage four.
"After discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here”, he said.
“At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash. I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and I wanted to be at my best with the team.
"I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season.”
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Could Wout van Aert break his duck today? The multi-talented Belgian is yet to win a stage at this year's race but this looks like it suits him down to the ground.
Bonjour
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bon apres-midi. Welcome to our coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France, which sees the race travel 168.8km from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.
Jonas Vingegaard is still the man in possession of the yellow jersey as the overall leader and I've got to be honest I'm not expecting sparks to fly in the GC race today.
The lumpy terrain and downhill finish should favour the breakaway specialists.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ASOCopyright: ASO Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ouch!
Oh what's happened here? David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) are down on the deck and they don't look in great shape.
Frenchman Pacher is back up on his feet but Spain's De la Cruz doesn't look like he'll be able to continue.
Post update
A group of about 30-40 riders have been put in difficulty on the first climb and been distanced.
Post update
Daniel Martinez and Giulio Ciccone go over the Cote de Thizy-les-Bourgs first.
Post update
French rider Julian Alaphilippe has a little dig but that's closed down by Omar Fraile, who might fancy getting away himself.
Post update
Here comes the first climb of the day which is the Cote de Thizy-les-Bourgs. It is 4.3 km at 5.6%.
Caleb Ewan is immediately spat out of the back of the main bunch as British rider James Shaw tries to make his way back after a mechanical.
Post update
Matej Mohoric has a little dig to get away but is swiftly followed by Wout van Aert.
The peloton is strung out like it's approaching a sprint finish but closes that down. This looks hard going for some of the sprinters at the back.
What's on the menu?
While Roanne is renowned for its extraordinary number of Michelin starred chefs, inspired primarily by the Troisgros family, and the wider Beaujolais region attracts wine lovers, stage 12 is unlikely to serve up a mouth-watering general classification battle.
Instead this should be another day when the baroudeurs - breakaway specialists - excel on the rolling hills between the Loire and the Rhone.
The predominantly downhill final few kilometres should allow a small group of riders to hold off any late attempts by the peloton to reel them in.
Post update
Racing got under way a short time ago but as yet, despite lots of activity at the front of the peloton, nobody has been able to snap the elastic and get up the road.
Jakobsen calls it quits
Fabio Jakobsen, who won stage two last year has called it a day.
The Dutch Soudal-Quick-Step sprinter was 16th on Wednesday and has been struggling a bit, not helped by a crash on stage four.
"After discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here”, he said.
“At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash. I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and I wanted to be at my best with the team.
"I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season.”
Post update
Could Wout van Aert break his duck today? The multi-talented Belgian is yet to win a stage at this year's race but this looks like it suits him down to the ground.
Bonjour
Bon apres-midi. Welcome to our coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France, which sees the race travel 168.8km from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.
Jonas Vingegaard is still the man in possession of the yellow jersey as the overall leader and I've got to be honest I'm not expecting sparks to fly in the GC race today.
The lumpy terrain and downhill finish should favour the breakaway specialists.