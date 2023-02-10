Watch: World Senior Darts Championship - day three

The World Seniors Championship returns to the iconic Circus Tavern this month and is open to players over the age of 50.

Organised by the World Seniors Darts Tour, the championship takes place at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex from 9-12. February.

The first and second rounds, plus the quarter-finals, will be the best of five sets, while the semi-finals the best of seven and final best of nine.

Phil 'The Power' Taylor, who is back for his second seniors event, reached all 14 world championship finals at the arena in Purfleet, Essex, winning 11.

Robert Thornton is the defending seniors champion, having beaten Martin Adams 5-1 in last year's showpiece.

Multiple Women’s World Champions Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver MBE also feature, alongside former Players Champion Kevin Painter and World Seniors Masters winner David Cameron.