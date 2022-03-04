Watch: Women’s Premier League – East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning

Each of the four teams - Loughborough Lightning, East London Phoenix, Cardiff Met Archers and Worcester Wolves - have played four games in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League so far.
Loughborough have won all four of their games - boasting an impressive positive goal difference of 60 too. East London have picked up three wins, while Cardiff picked up a victory against Worcester, who are currently without a success.
What is the Women's Premier League?
This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the Loughborough side. They are one of four teams alongside Worcester Wolves, Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app:
Saturday, 5 March
16:30: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 2 April
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 3 April
12:00: Worcester Wolves v East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 30 April
13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 14 May
15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into disability sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.
Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.