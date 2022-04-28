Worcester Wolves in Premier League action against Loughborough

Watch: Women’s Premier League – Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves

  1. How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?

    All times are BST and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will show the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app:

    Saturday, 30 April

    13:00: East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    18:00: Loughborough Lightning v Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Saturday, 14 May

    15:00: Play offs/finals - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

  2. How to get into disability sport

    BBC Sport

    At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.

    Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,

    In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.

    The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.

    Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.

