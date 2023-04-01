Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League - East London Phoenix v Worcester Wolves

15:00: East London
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 2 April
15:00: East London Phoenix vs Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 15 April
18:00: Loughborough Lightning vs Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 29 April
14:00 Cardiff Met Archers vs Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 30 April 23
17:00 Loughborough Lightning vs East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 6 May
14:00 Cardiff Met Archers vs East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 7 May
16:00 Worcester Wolves vs Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into wheelchair basketball
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.
British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.
What is the Women's Premier League?
BBC Sport
This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the Loughborough side. They are one of four teams alongside Worcester Wolves, Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
Who to look out for in the Women's Premier League
BBC Sport
It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world
Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the Rio Paralympics.
Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games.
Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.
Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016 Paralympian also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.