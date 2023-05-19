Watch: Women's Wheelchair Basketball Final - Loughborough v East London

The National Championship Finals is the pinnacle of the British Wheelchair Basketball domestic calendar, with teams from across the ten leagues converging on one weekend in Manchester to play their final matches of the season.

Where can I watch it?

BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the Final of the Women’s Premier League, Premier Division of the National League, and Junior.

Sat 20th May

Junior League Final – 16:45-18:45 BST

Sat 20th May

Women’s Premier League Final-19:15-21:15 BST

Sun 21st May

Premier Division of National League Final - 15:45-17:45 BST