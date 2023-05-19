Watch: Women's Wheelchair Basketball Final - Loughborough v East London

Jude Hamer (East London
The National Championship Finals is the pinnacle of the British Wheelchair Basketball domestic calendar, with teams from across the ten leagues converging on one weekend in Manchester to play their final matches of the season.
How to get into disability sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
Who to Watch?
Jude Hamer (East London Phoenix) and Robyn Love. (Loughborough Lightning). Robyn is a two-time Paralympian and World Silver Medallist has announced her retirement from international tournaments. Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.
The National Championship Finals is the pinnacle of the British Wheelchair Basketball domestic calendar, with teams from across the ten leagues converging on one weekend in Manchester to play their final matches of the season.
How to get into disability sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
The Activity Alliancecan direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visitDisability Sport Wales,Disability Sports NI, orScottish Disability Sport.
Check out our Activity Guidepages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.