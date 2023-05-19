Loughborough Lightning vs East London Phoenix

Watch: Women's Wheelchair Basketball Final - Loughborough v East London

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to Watch?

    BBC Sport

    Jude Hamer (East London Phoenix) and Robyn Love. (Loughborough Lightning). Robyn is a two-time Paralympian and World Silver Medallist has announced her retirement from international tournaments. Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.

    Jude Hamer in action
    Copyright: British Wheelchair Basketball
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Where can I watch it?

    BBC iPlayer

    The National Championship Finals is the pinnacle of the British Wheelchair Basketball domestic calendar, with teams from across the ten leagues converging on one weekend in Manchester to play their final matches of the season.

    Where can I watch it?

    BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will be showing the Final of the Women’s Premier League, Premier Division of the National League, and Junior.

    Sat 20th May

    Junior League Final – 16:45-18:45 BST

    Sat 20th May

    Women’s Premier League Final-19:15-21:15 BST

    Sun 21st May

    Premier Division of National League Final - 15:45-17:45 BST

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into disability sport

    BBC Sport

    At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.

    Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,

    In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.

    The Activity Alliancecan direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visitDisability Sport Wales,Disability Sports NI, orScottish Disability Sport.

    Check out our Activity Guidepages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top