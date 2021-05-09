Watch: European Diving Championships - GB's Haslam & Harper in mixed team final

Tom Daley, who has won four gold medals and two silvers at previous European Championships, is set to compete in the Men's Synchronised 10m final on Saturday, before the individual 10m event on Sunday.

