Watch: European Diving Championships - GB's Haslam & Harper in mixed team final

You jump into water from a platform or springboard at a range of heights while getting your body into a range of positions.
There are two different types of diving boards used in competitive diving. In springboard events, divers launch into the water from a height of either 1m or 3m. In Platform diving you start from a firm board which is either 5m, 7.5m or 10m from the surface.
Each dive is split into three parts - 'take off' can either be front facing or back facing,the 'flight' is a combination of up-to-four different body positions as you're going down and the 'entry' is how the diver enters the water.
Is it for me?
You'll obviously need to be comfortable with water. We'd recommend you learn to swim before you dive! But if you enjoy heights, an adrenaline rush and want to learn tricks and be flexible, then diving is for you.All you need to get started is a swimming costume and some tuition.
Who is competing for GB in the European Diving Championships?
Great Britain are sending a 14-strong team to Budapest for the European Diving Championships after winning five medals - three golds and two silvers - at the recent World Cup event in Tokyo.
All seven of the athletes that won medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre - which will host this summer's Olympic Games - are in action in Budapest.
All of the preliminary rounds for the individual events take place on the morning of the final.
Mixed Team Event (Monday 10 May)
Ross Haslam and Yasmin Harper
Mixed Synchronised 10m final (Tuesday 11 May)
No GB interest
Women's 1m Springboard (Tuesday 11 May)
Yasmin Harper and Kat Torrance
Mixed Synchronised 3m final (Wednesday 12 May)
Ross Haslam and Yasmin Harper
Men's 1m Springboard (Wednesday 12 May)
Ross Haslam
Men's Synchronised 3m final (Thursday 13 May)
Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow
Women's 10m Platform (Thursday 13 May)
Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix
Women's Synchronised 10m final (Friday 14 May)
Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng
Men's 3m Springboard (Friday 14 May)
Jack Laugher and James Heatly
Men's Synchronised 10m final (Saturday 15 May)
Tom Daley and Matty Lee
Women's 3m springboard (Saturday 15 May)
Grace Reid and Scarlett Mew-Jensen
Women's Synchronised 3m final (Sunday 16 May)
Grace Reid and Kat Torrance
Men's 10m platform (Sunday 16 May)
Tom Daley and Noah Williams
How can I watch the European Diving Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Red Button
Coverage of the European Diving Championships in Budapest will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the finals across the six-day event will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.
Full coverage details
Monday 10 May
18:30-19:30: Mixed Team Event Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Tuesday 11 May
18:30-21:15: Mixed 10m Synchro Final & Women's 1m Platform Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday 12 May
18:30-21:15: Mixed 3m Synchro Final & Men's 1m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Thursday 13 May
18:30-21:30: Men's 3m Synchro Final & Women's 10m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Friday 14 May
18:30-21:30: Women's 10m Synchro Final & Men's 3m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Saturday 15 May
16:00-19:00: Men's 10m Synchro Final & Women's 3m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 16 May
17:00-20:15: Women's 3m Synchro Final & Men's 10m Platform Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Coverage of the European Swimming Championships - that follows in Budapest from 17-23 May - will also be available across the BBC Sport. Coverage details can be found here.
How to get into diving?
How do I start?
From beginners to experts, children to adults, diving courses are run at swimming pools throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
