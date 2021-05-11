Ross Haslam

Watch: European Diving Championships - Mixed 3m synchro & men's 1m springboard final

  1. What are the European Diving Championships?

    The European DIving Championships are a six-day event taking place in Budapest, Hungary and form part of the European Aquatics Championships that also includes swimming, open-water swimming and synchronised swimming.

    The Championships are another much-needed opportunity for athletes to get competitive practice in ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that take place between 23 July and 8 August.

    Great Britain are seventh in the all-time European Championships medal table, with 299, but have done well in recent years, finishing second in the latest edition in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2018 having topped the table in Berlin and London in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

    Jack Laugher
    Image caption: Jack Laugher won gold in the 1m and 3m springboard finals at the 2018 Championships and also claimed silver alongside Chris Mears in the 3m synchro event
  2. Who is competing for GB in the European Diving Championships?

    Tom Daley
    Image caption: Tom Daley, who has won four gold medals and two silvers at previous European Championships, is set to compete in the men's synchronised 10m final on Saturday, before the individual 10m event on Sunday

    Great Britain are sending a 14-strong team to Budapest for the European Diving Championships after winning five medals - three golds and two silvers - at the recent World Cup event in Tokyo.

    All seven of the athletes that won medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre - which will host this summer's Olympic Games - are in action in Budapest.

    All of the preliminary rounds for the individual events take place on the morning of the final.

    Mixed Synchronised 3m final (Wednesday 12 May)

    Ross Haslam and Yasmin Harper

    Men's 1m Springboard (Wednesday 12 May)

    Jack Laugher and Ross Haslam

    Men's Synchronised 3m final (Thursday 13 May)

    Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow

    Women's 10m Platform (Thursday 13 May)

    Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix

    Women's Synchronised 10m final (Friday 14 May)

    Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng

    Men's 3m Springboard (Friday 14 May)

    Jack Laugher and James Heatly

    Men's Synchronised 10m final (Saturday 15 May)

    Tom Daley and Matty Lee

    Women's 3m Springboard (Saturday 15 May)

    Grace Reid and Scarlett Mew-Jensen

    Women's Synchronised 3m final (Sunday 16 May)

    Grace Reid and Kat Torrance

    Men's 10m Platform (Sunday 16 May)

    Tom Daley and Noah Williams

    Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix
    Image caption: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who was named the 2020 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, is set to compete in the women's 10m springboard final on Thursday
  3. How can I watch the European Diving Championships?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC Red Button

    Coverage of the European Diving Championships in Budapest will be available on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the finals across the six-day event will be available live and on catch-up for 30 days.

    Full coverage details

    Wednesday 12 May

    18:20-21:15: Mixed 3m Synchro final & Men's 1m Springboard final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday 13 May

    18:20-21:30: Men's 3m Synchro final & Women's 10m Springboard final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Friday 14 May

    18:20-21:30: Women's 10m Synchro final & Men's 3m Springboard final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday 15 May

    15:50-19:00: Men's 10m Synchro final & Women's 3m Springboard final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday 16 May

    16:50-20:15: Women's 3m Synchro final & Men's 10m Platform final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Coverage of the European Swimming Championships - that follows in Budapest from 17-23 May - will also be available across the BBC. Full coverage details can be found here.

  4. How to get into diving?

    BBC Sport

    How do I start?

    From beginners to experts, children to adults, diving courses are run at swimming pools throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

    What is it?

    You jump into water from a platform or springboard at a range of heights while getting your body into a range of positions.

    There are two different types of diving boards used in competitive diving. In springboard events, divers launch into the water from a height of either 1m or 3m. In Platform diving you start from a firm board which is either 5m, 7.5m or 10m from the surface.

    Each dive is split into three parts - 'take off' can either be front facing or back facing, the 'flight' is a combination of up-to-four different body positions as you're going down and the 'entry' is how the diver enters the water.

    Is it for me?

    You'll obviously need to be comfortable with water. We'd recommend you learn to swim before you dive! But if you enjoy heights, an adrenaline rush and want to learn tricks and be flexible, then diving is for you. All you need to get started is a swimming costume and some tuition.

