Watch: World Aquatics Championship - Harper, Reid & Heatley in action

What are the World Aquatics Championships?
Budapest hosts the first World Aquatics Championships since 2019.
Team GB head to Hungary on the back of a record medal haul at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Experienced team members include 2018 European Champion Eden Cheng and two-time European champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Grace Reid. Swim England’s Diving Talent Athlete 2019 Desharne Bent-Ashmeil will also compete in the 3m synchro category.
In the men’s competitions, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Matthew Lee is set to compete alongside Noah Williams in the 10m platform and 10m synchronised categories. Jack Laugher will also be diving in the 1m and 3m springboard categories.
How can I watch the World Aquatics Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage from BBC Sport across the whole eight days of aquatics action in Budapest on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Wednesday 29 June
13:20-14:45: 3m/10m Team – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
15:50-17:05: 1m Women – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
17:50-19:05: 3m Synchro Mixed – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday 30 June
16:00-17:15: 10m Women Synchro – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
18:00-19:05: 1m Men – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Friday 1 July
17:50-19:05: 10m Mixed Synchro – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday 2 July
17:50-19:05: 3m Women – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday 3 July
13:50-15:05: 3m Women Synchro – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
15:50-17:15: 10m Men – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into diving
BBC Sport
Diving and swimming lessons are available to all ages whether you’re a beginner or experienced.
There are two types of diving boards used in competitions: springboard and platform diving. In springboard events, divers launch into the water from a heigh of either 1m or 3m while in platform, you start from a firm board placed at either 5m, 7.5m or 10m from the surface.
Diving is best enjoyed if you’re comfortable in water; it is recommend to learn to swim before learning to dive.
You can sign up for a swimming club in England, Scotland, Wales or or Northern Ireland.
Some diving centres offer taster sessions for people with disability. You can find out more here.