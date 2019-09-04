Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - cross country

Defending champion Tim Price of New Zealand heads 86 entries\nat the 2019 Burghley Horse Trials. Great Britain’s Oliver Townend, a former Burghley winner, Piggy\nFrench and Gemma Tattersall all ride as well as Izzy Taylor and Zara Tindall. Previous Burghley winners Chris Burton of Australia and GB’s Pippa\nFunnell will also take on the 25-fence course.
Who to look out for?
What is Cross Country?
Cross country jumping is a test of endurance, skill and agility following a course through forest and fields.
Horse and rider are required to negotiate natural obstacles like logs, ditches, streams, banks, hills and fences.
It is also a test against the clock, with penalties incurred for exceeding an optimum time set for each course.
Jumping errors and refusals will also incur penalties - the horse and rider with the lowest penalty score is the winner.
How to watch the Burghley Horse Trials
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from across the Burghley Horse Trials on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app as well as on Connected TV.
Saturday 7, September
11:00–16:00 – Cross Country: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 8, September
14:30–17:00 – BBC Two, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.
Get Inspired: How to get into equestrian sports
Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it involves most of the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.
Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men compete equally.
You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.
Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for beginners whatever your age.