Tim Price

Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - cross country

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for?

    Defending champion Tim Price of New Zealand heads 86 entries at the 2019 Burghley Horse Trials.

    Great Britain’s Oliver Townend, a former Burghley winner, Piggy French and Gemma Tattersall all ride as well as Izzy Taylor and Zara Tindall.

    Previous Burghley winners Chris Burton of Australia and GB’s Pippa Funnell will also take on the 25-fence course.

    Oliver Townend
  2. What is Cross Country?

    Christopher Burton
    Cross country jumping is a test of endurance, skill and agility following a course through forest and fields.

    Horse and rider are required to negotiate natural obstacles like logs, ditches, streams, banks, hills and fences.

    It is also a test against the clock, with penalties incurred for exceeding an optimum time set for each course.

    Jumping errors and refusals will also incur penalties - the horse and rider with the lowest penalty score is the winner.

  3. How to watch the Burghley Horse Trials

    BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from across the Burghley Horse Trials on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app as well as on Connected TV.

    Saturday 7, September

    11:00–16:00 – Cross Country: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday 8, September

    14:30–17:00 – BBC Two, BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch-up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into equestrian sports

    Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it involves most of the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

    Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men compete equally.

    You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

    Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for beginners whatever your age.

    Video caption: The blind dressage rider competing against sighted people
