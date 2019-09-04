Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - cross country

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Cross country jumping is a test of endurance, skill and agility following a course through forest and fields.

Horse and rider are required to negotiate natural obstacles like logs, ditches, streams, banks, hills and fences.

It is also a test against the clock, with penalties incurred for exceeding an optimum time set for each course.

Jumping errors and refusals will also incur penalties - the horse and rider with the lowest penalty score is the winner.