Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - show jumping

Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it involves most of the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men compete equally.

You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

Hoofride i s a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for beginners whatever your age.