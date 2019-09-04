Gemma Tattersall

Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - show jumping

  1. How to watch the Burghley Horse Trials

    BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from across the Burghley Horse Trials on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app as well as on Connected TV.

    Sunday 8, September

    14:30 – 17:00 – BBC Two, BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch-up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into equestrian sports

    Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it involves most of the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

    Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men compete equally.

    You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

    Hoofridei s a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for beginners whatever your age.

    Video caption: The blind dressage rider competing against sighted people
