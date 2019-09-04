Watch: Burghley Horse Trials - show jumping

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from across the Burghley\nHorse Trials on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app as well as on\nConnected TV. Sunday 8, September 14:30 – 17:00 – BBC Two, BBC Sport website & app You can also catch-up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How to watch the Burghley Horse Trials
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from across the Burghley Horse Trials on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app as well as on Connected TV.
Sunday 8, September
14:30 – 17:00 – BBC Two, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.
Get Inspired: How to get into equestrian sports
Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it involves most of the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.
Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men compete equally.
You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.
Hoofridei s a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for beginners whatever your age.