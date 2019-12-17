Puissance

Watch: Olympia Horse Show - Puissance

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Youngsters set to make Olympia a family affair

    Michael Whittaker
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Michael Whitaker will have plenty of familiar faces around him at Olympia

    One of Britain’s most famous showjumping dynasties is set to turn this year’s Olympia into a family affair. The Whitakers, led by 64-year-old Olympic silver medallist John Whitaker, will also have Robert, John’s son, in the main event.

    In addition, Jack, the 18-year-old son of John’s brother Michael, in the British Under-25 Championship. Last year, John and Michael’s nephew William, 30, nailed the biggest win of his career so far when he took the Jumping World Cup at Olympia.

    Other family affairs include the Fletchers, whose pairing of Olympic silver medallist Graham and GB 2012 reserve rider Tina will have their two sons William (20) and Oliver (16) in the Under-25s.

    To round things off, Charlie Jones, the nephew of double Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton, has qualified for Olympia through the Aintree International Equestrian Centre qualifier.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Today at the Olympia Horse Show – Puissance

    Puissance
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Olympia Horse Show is one of Britain’s most famous equestrian competitions. First held in 1907, the show features a range of events across the equestrian disciplines from showjumping and dressage to the Shetland Pony Grand National.

    Today features live coverage of the Puissance – a classic test of jumping skills. Each competitor faces a series of jumps over the “big red wall”, which gets higher with each successful attempt. A competitor is knocked out if they knock the jump down or their horse refuses – and the contestant with the highest jump at the end is declared the winner.

    Puissance means “power” and the event once featured in the Olympics, back in 1900. The current record for highest jump in the event was set in 1991 by German rider Franke Sloothaak, who took his horse Optiebeurs Golo to a jump of 2.40m in Charleroi, Belgium.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Follow The Olympia Horse Show on the BBC

    All coverage times are GMT and subject to change

    The BBC will have live coverage from four of the 2019 Olympia Horse Show’s most exciting events, all available to watch via the BBC Red Button, connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app, alongside BBC Two coverage of the best of the week’s riding.

    You will also be able to catch up with any action you’ve missed on the BBC iPlayer.

    Wednesday 18 December

    18:15-21:15 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button

    21:15-22:15 – Puissance, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    22:15-01:15 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button

    Friday 20 December

    14:40-17:40 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button

    17:40-18:40 – Puissance (replay), BBC Red Button

    18:40-22:30 – Christmas Cracker, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Saturday 21 December

    13:45-16:30 – Olympia 2019, BBC Two

    17:30-20:15 – Olympia 2019 (repeat), BBC Red Button

    Sunday 22 December

    15:15-18:00 – Olympia 2019 (repeat), BBC Red Button

    18:00-22:25 – Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Monday 23 December

    07:55-08:55 – Olympia Grand Prix Highlights, BBC Two

    18:00-21:00 – Olympia Grand Prix Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into equestrian sports

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Dujardin gives top equestrian tips

    The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.

    Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

    You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

    Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for total beginners whatever your age.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top