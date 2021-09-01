Watch: European Jumping Championships - Team competition round one

Team Belgium are the reigning champions, having won the biennial competition in Rotterdam in 2019, but Olympic champions Sweden may be the ones-to-watch after their thrilling gold medal-winning jump-off in Tokyo this summer.

Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, individual silver medallist in Tokyo, has been called up with a different horse: Catch Me Not.

Belgian Olympians Pieter Devos and Jérôme Gue, who helped their team win bronze in Tokyo, both feature for Belgium having also been part of the team that won the title in 2019.

Great Britain has often fielded veteran riders at the Championships, but this year’s oldest team-member is 32-year-old William Whittaker. Georgia Tame, Joe Stockdale and Emily Moffitt also represent GB at what will be their first senior championships, though all were shortlisted for the 2020 Olympics.

Germany will also challenge for a medal position on home soil.