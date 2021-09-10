Charlotte Dujardin

Watch: European Dressage Championships - Grand Prix Freestyle

  1. How can I watch the European Dressage Championships?

    Coverage of the European Dressage Championships will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the action will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.

    The Grand Prix Freestyle is live on Saturday 11 September 11:50 – 15:15 on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    There will also be live coverage of the European Eventing Championships on 25 & 26 September.

  2. How to get into dressage

    Have you been inspired by Team GB’s Ben Maher’s thrilling gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics? Or are you looking for a new, unique way to get fit?

    Whether you’re an adrenaline junky or someone looking to relax and relieve stress, horse riding may be perfect for you.

    The strong bond that riders share with their horses means there are mental benefits, while riding the horse strengthens leg, bum and stomach muscles.

    It’s also one of the few sports where women and men compete equally.

    Head this way to find clubs near you, as well as competitions that suit your level, whether you’re a total beginner or an advanced rider.

