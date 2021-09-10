Watch: European Dressage Championships - Grand Prix Freestyle

Coverage of the European Dressage Championships will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

All of the action will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.

The Grand Prix Freestyle is live on Saturday 11 September 11:50 – 15:15 on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

There will also be live coverage of the European Eventing Championships on 25 & 26 September.