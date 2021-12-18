Watch: London International Horse Show - Jumping World Cup

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Gio headline the line-up for the Dressage World Cup. Dujardin, who won individual and team bronze medals in Tokyo, will be joined by her Olympic team-mate Charlotte Fry in Thursday and Friday's dressage competition.

Elsewhere, Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher will face a tough global field in Sunday's Jumping World Cup competition and GB's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash looks to retain his London Grand Prix title on Monday.

Other British riders competing in the jumping events include Olympians Harry Charles and Holly Smith plus Emily Moffit, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick and William Funnell.