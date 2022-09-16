Watch: World Eventing Championships - Final show jumping

The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.

Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men can compete equally.

Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

- Eventing is the triathlon of the horse world where horse and rider compete in three phases, the first is dressage, the second cross country and the third element is show jumping.

- Cross Country is with solid fences ridden over uneven ground, a course is designed to test horse and rider's endurance and skill - typically the course uses rustic wooden jumps instead of brightly coloured fences.

- The aim is to be the horse and rider with the fewest points after completing all elements.

- Visit British Eventing for more information.