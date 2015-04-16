WC Rewind - Spain v N Ireland 1982

"It came from one of the few opportunities we created. It was just after half-time and I was playing slightly in front of Jimmy Nicholl, he was playing at right-back and I played about 10 yards in front of him to give him protection.

"Lopez was a dangerous, quick left winger and he had to get past me before he got to Jimmy Nicholl. Gordillo was the left-back, he had his socks round his ankles and he used to push forward all the time.

"I sort of half anticipated his pass and intercepted it just outside our own box. I remember running with the ball for about 30 or 40 yards and Xabi Alonso's father, Miguel Alonso, tried to kick me to stop me but I kept going and I put it out wide right to Billy Hamilton.

"Billy did fantastically well down the right side, he got past Tendillo and put in a fantastic cross which tempted the keeper, Arconada, to come for it and once he came out and made the mistake the ball came in my direction.

"I thought 'keep it low and hit it hard' and that's what I did. Fortunately it went through Arconada's legs and into the back of the net and we took the lead against all the odds and what everyone else believed."