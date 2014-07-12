Brazil v Netherlands - watch highlights

That's everything from me tonight. More Brazil misery, but Dutch delight for Manchester United-bound manager Louis van Gaal. And that my friends was tonight in a nutshell.
From all the post-match reaction, make sure you stay tuned to the BBC Sport website and join us again tomorrow for the World Cup final. See you soon!
The showpiece will be live and uninterrupted on BBC One, with the stream also available right here on the website alongside our text commentary. And you also have the opportunity to listen to the BBC Radio 5 live coverage if you prefer.
We will be providing online coverage throughout the day, while the television programme begins at 19:00 BST.
You probably don't need reminding - but I going to remind you anyway - that tomorrow is the big day. The World Cup final. Argentina v Germany.
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty rounds up everything you need to know about the showpiece. We have also taken a look at the expected formations, line-ups and pen pics of each player likely to start, as well as the coaches.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Only Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio (33%) and England's Joe Hart (20%) posted a lower saves to shots ratio than Brazil stopper Julio Cesar (44%).
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Missed any of the action? Then glance up to the top of this page to watch highlights of the match. Warning: it is painful viewing for Brazil fans...
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Brazil have failed to score in two games in a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1978, when they also failed to find the net in two games.
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter
Brazil play like an amateur outfit, and I'm sorry PSG but David Luiz is not a defender and never will be.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
AFPCopyright: AFP
Bit of class from Netherlands skipper Robin van Persie, who spots one of his team's most recognisable fans in the stands. Wearing a military hat and clad from head to toe in orange, this lucky gentleman has been picked out by the cameramen at every World Cup game. Now he is picked out by Van Persie, who clambers over the advertisement hoardings and hands over his captain's armband. The player gets a sloppy kiss on his hand as a thank you. Wonderful moment.
Ruairi Dorrity: If Oscar hadn't scored against Germany, Brazil would have conceded 11 goals without scoring. Instead, it's only eight.
Daniel Philpott: Brazil didn't get out of first gear at all today, played like they expected to lose. Netherlands finished it at the start.
Chris Gilbert: Brazil need to just rebuild their team. They're like England, lacking world class players (apart from Neymar).
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Great scenes inside the Estadio Nacional as the Dutch milk the applause of those fans still inside. And there is a healthy number of supporters - Brazilian and Dutch - who heartily clap the players on their lap of honour.
Deservedly so. Not many people would have had these lot down as potential semi-finalists...
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Plenty of pearly whites on show as the smiling Dutch players collect their bronze medals after a handshake with Sepp Blatter. The Fifa president has a quiet word in the ear of Louis van Gaal, who then photobombs his squad. The Dutch coach gives a 'big thumbs ups' from the background as they pose for the obligatory team photograph.
MJC1973: Well the Dutch lay waste to the hosts without really having to push themselves. Brazil have as many issues to resolve as England.
Kevin, Hornchurch: Woeful: Brazil, England, Spain. Wonderful: Mexico, Chile, Colombia. It's a funny old game.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Admittedly, like Brazil, not many of us would want to stick around on the pitch if we had been thumped in front of our own fans. For the second successive game.
The Dutch players are still there, waiting patiently for the 'presentation party'. Fifa president Sepp Blatter arrives - to the sound of more boos. It sounds as though he is about as popular as Luiz Felipe Scolari in the eyes of the Brazil fans.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"The boos rain down on Brazil and their manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. It is very hard to envisage him surviving in the job.
"If reaching the semi-final was the minimum requirement they have achieved that, but what happened in that semi-final has been made worse, if that was possible, by the result tonight.
"The wheels have fallen off Brazil's competition in a big way. Netherlands get third and deservedly so."
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Dutch boss Van Gaal and his skipper Robin van Persie are in deep discussion on the touchline. Perhaps RVP is giving his new Manchester United boss a few tips on the finest eateries in the north-west of England.
Meanwhile, Brazil's players have long disappeared down the tunnel. Are they not waiting for the Dutch players to be handed their bronze medals? How rude.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
While the Brazil players hang around the pitch looking unsure what to do, there are plenty of high-fives and hugs among their Dutch counterparts. A big smile is etched across the face of Louis van Gaal. His tenure as the Netherlands coach finishes with a win. Next stop - Old Trafford.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
All over in the Estadio Nacional - and the Brazil players are glad for it. Another embarrassment for the home side, and particularly their coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, as the final whistle is greeted with more boos and whistles.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Georginio Wijnaldum the substitute still had some running in his legs and he makes it three with a tidy finish. Brazil have worked hard in this second half to try and give their fans something to cheer, but are now three down.
"They have conceded 10 goals in their last two games, after having gone 39 years without losing on home soil."
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Another substitution for the Netherlands as goalkeeper Michel Vorm is given a taste of the action for the first time in this World Cup. That's the first time a nation has used all 23 players in a tournament. And, while we're talking about firsts, it must be the first time a goalkeeper has been hooked twice in the same tournament?
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands - Georginio Wijnaldum
Game, set and match. Brazil's misery is complete as Georginio Wijnaldum spanks in a half volley at the near post for the Dutch third. Superb energy from substitute Daryl Janmaat to race down the right flank and provide the inch-perfect cross.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil substitute Hulk gets a bit tetchy as he clashes with Dutch defender Ron Vlaar. That would be a royal rumble worth watching. Another injury for the Netherlands as Jordy Clasie is carried off by the medical staff, Joel Veltman given a slice of the action.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Remarkably, the Dutch win their first corner of the match. And it almost provides a third goal. Dirk Kuyt climbs above the Brazil defence to meet Robin van Persie's set-piece, but cannot steer it into the far corner.
Steve Huish, Surbiton: Congratulations to Arjen Robben - Best Actor 2014. Well done.
Jason: Feel for Oscar. He is trying to get something moving for Brazil but the other players are just failing him.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Here's an opportunity for Brazil. Hulk stands over a free-kick close to the left touchline as David Luiz and Thiago Silva trot forward. But his set-piece fails to beat the first man and the Dutch clear. Very disappointing.
Arjen Robben spends more time on the floor than a baby who has just learned to crawl. The Dutchman tumbles again as he competes for a high ball pumped into the Brazil box with Fernandinho. Referee Djamel Haimoudi is not interested.
Dutch boss Louis van Gaal is furious on the touchline.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Ron Vlaar is everywhere! Oscar finds space down the left, getting to the byeline, only to see Vlaar's chiselled face staring at him from close proximity. Another strong block from the Dutch defender. Moments later, Oscar blazes one high over the Dutch crossbar. Just over 10 minutes for Brazil to give their suffering supporters something to cheer.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Hulk wants a piece of this action. The portly Zenit forward leads a Brazil counter attack and sees Ron Vlaar standing between him and the goal. He tries to ease past the Aston Villa defender with a silky skill, but there's no fooling the Dutchman. Great challenge. Great World Cup for the big man.
D-Mac: Thought the referee got it right. Oscar started to dive before the contact. If he had carried on normally it would have been a pen.
Ben Dunbar: Looked to me like Oscar was going down before the contact for that one. Wish referees could book for simulation and give the penalty.
Daniel Woodley: That was a blatant penalty! The boy who cried wolf springs to mind. How many times have they dived in the World Cup?
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Arjen Robben is like the talented kid at school who you could never get the ball off. The Dutch speedster sets off again, slaloming his way into the Brazil box, before Fernandinho superbly gets a superb challenge in.
Back up the other end, Hulk lets fly from a tight angle. The less said about that effort the better.....
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Last throw of the tactical dice for Luiz Felipe Scolari. Unfortunately, his isn't able to call on Neymar - so here's Hulk instead. He needs to do something incredible. Boom-tsh.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Oscar booked for diving, Daley Blind stretched out his left foot, he didn't make any contact with the ball but the referee was adamant contact with the player was initiated by Oscar.
"Having seen the incident a few times now, Blind might just have made contact with the top of Oscar's right boot. Brazil feeling hard done by."
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
A bitter-sweet day's work for Dutch goalscorer Daley Blind, who has done himself some damage in that tangle. It all looked pretty innocuous, but the Ajax defender looks in serious pain. He is taken off on a stretcher and is replaced by Daryl Janmaat.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil are baying for a penalty as Oscar goes tumbling in the Dutch area. He looks inquisitively to the referee, Dutch tackler Daley Blind looks sheepish. But the referee is not having any of it - and books Oscar for diving. The Chelsea man cannot believe it. Very harsh.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Big Phil Scolari is po-faced on the touchline. He looks like he is a broken man. Is this the final 25 minutes of his tenure?
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Good spell for Brazil is this. Maicon is adamant that he deserves a penalty after Ron Vlaar moves his arm towards his cross from the right touchline. Not a chance, says Algerian referee Djamel Haimoudi (or words to that effect).
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Here's a rare sight - Maicon bursting forward through the middle of an opposition defence. The ageing right-back is scythed down by Dirk Kuyt about 30 yards out to win a free-kick. David Luiz is licking his lips in anticipation, but sees his dipping effort fly straight into the gloves of Jasper Cillessen. At least Cillessen has got some mud on them...
Duncan, Isleworth: As entertaining as this World Cup has been, it tells you something about the poor quality of football displayed when this Brazil team can be placed fourth.
Tommy: People can slate Brazil but the fact is they beat Chile and Colombia - both so-called dark horses! I for one would have been delighted to see England get this far.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Much better from Brazil. Ramires turns neatly about 30 yards out, leaving Ron Vlaar for dead, and finds some space to shoot. But the Chelsea man drags his low shot across the face of the Dutch goal. Better signs for the home nation though.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
And Hernanes' first contribution to dive in, studs first, on Arjen Robben's left ankle. Pure filth.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Another Brazil substitute as coach Luiz Felipe Scolari looks to salvage something from this game. Inter Milan midfielder Hernanes takes the place of Tottenham's Paulinho.
Matthew Bennett: If you think about this Brazil team, they were the boot cleaners of Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Maybe they should still be.
Steven McNamara: Brazil leaving out Phillipe Coutinho was a huge mistake, surely they have better strikers than the shocking Jo and Fred too?
Stepan Benyovszky: Arjen Robben has been absolutely incredible. Not just the skill, but the work rate. Standout player of the whole World Cup.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Jinxed him. After just praising Fernandinho for a promising start, he gets it all wrong by nobbling cross-Manchester rival Robin van Persie just inside the Brazil half. That lands him in deep bother with the referee, who plucks out the yellow card.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Half-time substitute Fernandinho has added a flicker of energy to the Brazil side. He lofts a hopeful punt towards Oscar, who cannot take down the ball just outside the Dutch box.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
A few screams of hope as Brazil press forward. The Selecao win a corner, before Willian drills in a low cross from the left which is hacked to safety.
Then, there are a few screams of anguish from the home fans as the Dutch break. A quick free-kick almost catches the Brazilians out, Arjen Robben and Daley Blind playing a quick one-two, before the former's deflected shot loops over the far post.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Nifty footwork from Julio Cesar in the Brazil goalmouth draws a big cheer from the home fans. He keeps his nerve to dance around an onrushing Robin van Persie before picking out David Luiz. The camera pans to Big Phil Scolari - cue boos from the stands.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Game on. Brazil enjoy some early possession, with Fernandinho already in the thick of things. Maxwell swings in a left-wing cross towards Paulinho, but the linesman has his flag wafting in the Brasilia air. Offside.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Yes. Yes he is. Fernandinho runs on to the pitch with the electronic scoreboard bearing the number of Luiz Gustavo. Straight swap in the middle of the Brazil midfield.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is stripped and going through some shuttle runs in the Estadio Nacional tunnel. And that must mean he's coming on.
Earlier we asked you whether Brazil captain Thiago Silva should have been sent off for the challenge on Arjen Robben that gave away a penalty and Robin van Persie's opener from the spot.
He's very lucky to be on the pitch, according to the overwhelming majority of you. Thousands voted and 83.7% said he should have been shown a red card.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Martin Horne: Hilarious. David Luiz is just like my three-year-old. Gets angry when all collapses around him, but those watching knows he caused it!
Andrew: David Luiz is having yet another shocker, someone please teach him to defend properly!
Omar El-Sharawy: Fred to come on and score a hat-trick and clinch Brazil the win. You heard it here first.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Brazil are booed off at half-time for the second game running. But it's not 5-0. It's a step in the right direction but only a tiny one."
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
But the Netherlands look more likely to score again. They break down the left, before the home side scramble clear. Brazil need the half-time whistle quickly - and here it is as referee Djamel Haimoudi blows up for the break. And it is greeted by plenty of boos and whistles from the fed-up home supporters.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Two minutes of stoppage time for Brazil to grab themselves a lifeline.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Another Dutch name is surely going to be taken by referee Djamel Haimoudi. Ron Vlaar clatters into Ramires both late and above the foot. But no - Vlaar somehow escapes. As do his team as Oscar boots the free-kick into the wall and then Maxwell follows up by ballooning the rebound over the crossbar.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Netherlands captain Robin van Persie shaping up to shoot with that lethal left foot is a sight feared by every defence in the world. Luckily for this fragile Brazil backline, he does not connect as sweetly as we know he can from inside the area. Brazil keeper Julio Cesar gratefully clutches the ball to his barrel chest.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Dirk Kuyt isn't a man who goes down easily - but he is has been floored after an aerial collision with Maxwell. The Fenerbahce man needs some treatment on the touchline before reappearing back over the whitewash. You can't beat a good wet of the magic sponge.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Close! Brazil are within a whisker of halving the deficit. Oscar's teasing free-kick from near the right touchline is flicked on by Luiz Gustavo at the near post, Paulinho and David Luiz both lunge forward at the both stick, but neither can nab a decisive touch.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar has been far and away Brazil's best player. He is chief tormentor to the Dutch again, driving forward from his own half into opposition territory. Swansea's Jonathan De Guzman hauls him down from behind and gets a yellow card for his troubles.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Brazil are committing players forward as often as they can but they could be caught on the break so easily."
Alan Compton: Laurent Blanc is at home having a scan of the bags in the cupboard, just to see if he can find a receipt for a certain purchase.
Rachel: David Luiz performs much better as a defensive midfielder just in front of the back four than as a traditional central defender.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Seconds after Robin van Persie's curling cross is gathered by Brazil keeper Julio Cesar, the Selecao charge forward down the right flank. Roma right-back Maicon picks up the attacking baton, tries to skip around Georginio Wijnaldum and wins a free-kick on the edge of the Dutch box.
The Dutch manage to get a glancing head on Oscar's delivery, before seeing out the resulting corner. Better signs for Brazil though.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Now it's not that bad for Brazil fans. They were now 5-0 down at this stage against the Germans...
In fact, almost as if they've just realised that fact, the Brazilians begin a Mexican Wave. Suppose they've got to entertain themselves somehow.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar is the Brazil player charged with taking the free-kick, whipping a curling out-swinging towards the six-yard box. David Luiz and Jo both climb into the air, but the ball flicks off of Luiz's bonce and out for a goal kick.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil struggle to move the ball out of the own half, before that man Oscar picks up the pace. The Chelsea midfielder has the back of his heels clipped by Bruno Martins Indi on the right edge of the Dutch box. Chance...
Brazil have not lost consecutive matches on home soil since 1940; 0-3 v Argentina in Feb 1940 and 3-4 v Uruguay in March 1940.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Back come the Netherlands. Stefan De Vrij and Dirk Kuyt both find space close to the right touchline, but neither man can pick out a blue Dutch shirt in the danger zone. Decent tempo to this opening 25 minutes.
Sam Glazier: Daley Blind would be a better lone striker than Fred or Jo.
Kevin Crighton: You can't believe Paris Saint-Germain paid £40m for David Luiz. Shocking defending.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar is the only Brazil looking capable of doing something special for the Brazilians at the moment. He ghosts past a line of Dutch defenders to get on the end of Willian's lofted pass, but Ron Vlaar flies back to pinch the ball off his toe. Good defending.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Still a stunned silence among the Brazil fans inside the stadium. They probably don't know whether to laugh or cry. I'd be thinking this was some sick joke.
Their players are knocking the ball around neatly, without anyone being brave enough to punch a hole in the sturdy Dutch defence. Then Oscar charges forward, creating an inch of space before drilling a low shot straight into the hands of Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil were only 1-0 down after 16 minutes against Germany. Just saying...
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"I am afraid it is another defensive horror show. David Luiz had no awareness of what was going on and Daley Blind smacks it into the roof of the net. We have played 17 minutes and the home fans are silent.
"Where do Brazil go from here? Have they learned their lesson from the match against Germany in Belo Horizonte?"
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands - Daley Blind
Oh. My. Word. Yet more terrible defending by David Luiz, who tamely heads a right-wing cross down to Daley Blind. He is lurking about 15 yards out and shows no mercy - slamming in his first international goal. More Brazilian tears in the stands.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Will, Essex: I am outraged by that decision, there is no-one anywhere near Thiago Silva. Clear red card, regardless of whether it was in or outside the box. I am fed up with Brazil constantly getting favoured by refs. If they had lost Silva, it would have been a completely different match as Brazil can't defend without him.
Michael, Watford: Two wrongs making a right? Should have been a free-kick, should have been a red card. Yet the decision is probably good for the game.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
To be fair, Brazil have recovered well from that early setback. And the home crowd are giving them plenty of vocal encouragement. Dutch centre-half Ron 'Roncrete' Vlaar heads away another ball into the box. That lad would head a concrete slab away if you threw one his way.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Some more success for Brazil down the Dutch right. A short free-kick from Oscar catches makeshift wing-back Dirk Kuyt napping, Maxwell whipping in another delicious cross. But that hulking Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi stops a yellow shirt getting anywhere near.
He conceded a penalty after 90 seconds but should Brazil captain Thiago Silva have been sent off for his challenge on Arjen Robben?
He conceded a penalty after 90 seconds but should Brazil captain Thiago Silva have been sent off for his challenge on Arjen Robben?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Tom Miszkowski: Shocking refereeing, got both decisions wrong, should've been a free-kick and a red card not a penalty and a yellow.
Jonathan Guckian: Robin van Persie on four goals now... He must fancy the golden boot against this Brazil side! This could get messy.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Very open start. David Luiz goes wandering again, fresh airing an attempted tackle near the halfway line, as the Dutch break. The Selecao get back in numbers though to scramble clear. More horror show defending from the ex-Chelsea man.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Good opportunity for Brazil to roar back into this game. Oscar's teasing ball from the left goes down the corridor of uncertainty between Dutch defence and goalkeeper, but Ramires cannot get an outstretched toe on the ball.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"You could make the case that a free-kick on the edge of the area and a red card for Thiago Silva might have been the right decision but the referee gave a penalty and a yellow card.
"Brazil are behind again. Robin van Persie's fourth goal of this World Cup and it was a good penalty."
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Referee Djamel Haimoudi had two decisions to make there. Looking at the replays, the Algerian got them both wrong in my opinion. Firstly, contact between Thiago Silva and Arjen Robben came outside the penalty area and secondly, Silva was the last man so should have been sent off. Do two wrongs make a right? Maybe.
GOAL
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands - Robin van Persie
But his team do not escape - Dutch captain Robin van Persie smashes in from 12 yards. Stunned silence in the Estadio Nacional.
AFPCopyright: AFP
PENALTY TO NETHERLANDS
Brazil 0-0 Netherlands
Oh my word. It's like Brazil have still got a hangover from the German defeat. Seconds in, Thiago Silva hauls down Arjen Robben - penalty. The Brazil skipper escapes with a yellow card.
Brazil 0-0 Netherlands
Right, here we go. Brazil are aiming to salvage some pride. The Dutch want to give Van Gaal a good send-off.
It's show-time in a not-quite full Estadio Nacional in Brasilia. Some Fifa suit on the touchline gives referee Djamel Haimoudi and he blows his whistle. We're off.
Luana Costa: How long will it take for the Netherlands to score their first goal..?
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"You'd hardly know it wasn't the final, such is the intensity of the a capella anthem of Brazil."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Here's the last chance to hear the rousing rendition of the Brazilian anthem during this home World Cup. And I'm pleased to report that it is belted out with the usual gusto, with the additional a capella verse of course. But the players were put to shame by one of the tiny mascots - she screamed it out. Well played young lady.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Fred is on the bench. Doubt we'll see a huge reduction in his movement."
Alex, London: Here's praying this is where we see Brazil begin to mend, for a world without a samba beat is a quiet one indeed.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
More screams from the Brazil fans. You've guessed it - Neymar has walked out into the Estadio Nacional. Pure hysteria. Then, both teams follow soon after - Brazil in their familiar yellow, the Dutch in a less familiar blue.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and Brazil counterpart Luiz Felipe Scolari have exchanged a few spiky words over the past month, but the pair are all smiles as they exchange handshakes on the touchline.
Brazilian personalities on Twitter
Brazil forward Neymar: "Just wanted to say that I'm proud of being Brazilian and that I'm proud of this team. The dream lives."
Brazil president Dilma Rousseff: "We have great talent and love for football. We now have the best stadiums. With renovation, we'll always have the best football in the world."
Brazil great Pele: "Today, Netherlands and Brazil are facing each other in a classic World Cup rivalry match. All my love and support to the Selecao!"
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
David Luiz takes on the role as Brazil cheerleader as the men in yellow saunter down the Brasilia tunnel. Goalkeeper Julio Cesar high-fives each and every one of the Selecao mascots in the tunnel as the players prepare to come out.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Meanwhile, there are wholesale changes for Brazil. Luiz Felipe Scolari makes six changes to the side which lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday.
Captain Thiago Silva returns from suspension to take his place in the team, while defender Maxwell, midfielders Paulinho,Ramires and Willian and striker Jo all come into the side. Marcelo, Dante, Bernard, Fernandinho, Fred and Hulk are the players to make way.
The Dutch's worst fears have been confirmed - Wesley Sneijder will not play. The Galatasaray midfielder has been replaced in Louis van Gaal's midfield by Swansea City man Jonathan De Guzman. So that's two changes for van Gaal - midfielder Jordy Clasie makes his first start of the tournament, replacing the injured Nigel de Jong.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Netherlands: Cillessen, De Vrij, Vlaar, Martins Indi, Kuyt, Wijnaldum, Sneijder, Clasie, Blind, Robben, Van Persie. Subs: Vorm, Janmaat, de Guzman, Verhaegh, Veltman, Kongolo, Lens, Huntelaar, Depay, Krul.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
I reckon there might be a change to the Dutch starting XI here. Wesley Sneijder grimaces as he clutches the back of his right hamstring in the warm up. Looks like he has pinged it. Boss Louis van Gaal puts a comforting arm around the playmaker's shoulder as he limps down the tunnel.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
But you've got to admire Luiz Felipe Scolari's courage in the face of such vitriol. He has tried his very best to big up this game.
"When I was coach of Portugal we lost the World Cup third-place play-off against Germany in 2006. I saw how much that German team valued the third-place and how much they have worked since then to make it where they are," he says.
"I will change a few things. I have some players who have played very little at the World Cup. But I will only put players in who I feel will help us win the match."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Judging by the public reaction to the tannoy man reading out his name, Big Phil Scolari is on borrowed time. He was also given a good booing by the home fans. Ouch.
Time to go?
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
APCopyright: AP
To paraphrase The Clash's most famous lyric - should he stay or should he go? Following the humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany, Luiz Felipe Scolari's future as Brazil coach has been subject to great debate in the host nation.
"I know my career will be marked by this defeat but we have an obligation to move on, thinking about the next goal, which in this case is the match for third place in Brasilia," says Big Phil.
"I know it's a much smaller dream than we all wanted but we have to honour the shirt of the national team."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Awww poor Fred. The Brazil striker can't buy a goal, was made the scapegoat after the Germany thrashing and now suffers the ignominy of having his name jeered when it is read out on the team-sheet. Maybe they just don't like his Freddie Mercury-style moustache.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Barcelona stars, past and present, exchanging a few words on the Estadio Nacional touchline. Dutch assistant coach Patrick Kluivert puts a consoling arm around Neymar as the pair chew the fat.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
APCopyright: AP
Of course, no matter how much we try to dress this up - and boy, how has Luiz Felipe Scolari tried to - tonight's game is further humiliation for Brazil.
As if the 7-1 thumping by Germany wasn't bad enough, the sense of shame and embarrassment felt by the home nation has been further heightened by arch-rivals Argentina reaching the final. And not only that, but the final takes place in the Maracana - the footballing altar worshipped by 200m-plus Brazilians.
It is the sporting equivalent of thinking you were a dead cert for your dream job, getting annihilated in the interview and then seeing the smarmy guy in the office get the nod instead. Brutal.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Just to clarify, Neymar has not made a miraculous recovery. The Samba poster boy claimed he feared he could have been paralysed after fracturing a vertebra in his spine in the quarter-final win against Colombia.
He's not named on the bench, he's effectively the Brazilian mascot tonight. Kitted out John Terry-style....
AFPCopyright: AFP
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Plenty of jeers from the stands as the rest of the Dutch squad jog out on to the lush turf. Now here come the Brazilians. Are they going to be spared? Their players exchanges hugs and handshakes in the tunnel - nervous faces all round. And here comes a full-kitted Neymar! Surely not.
Thiago Silva leads out his players - huge cheers from the home fans. But the biggest, shrieking, ear-splitting cheer is reserved for Neymar, who gingerly trots out to the bench, waving to his adoring fans. It's like being at a One Direction gig. I would imagine...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Pick up your mobile, fire up your tablet, switch on your laptop. Whichever is your preferred means of communication - here's your chance to sound off.
How do you see tonight's match going? Will wounded Brazil salvage some pride? Or will the Dutch give Louis van Gaal a decent send off?
Also, let's have a bit of fun. Brazil don't want to be here. The Netherlands don't want to be here. So why don't you 'fess up to those occasions when you've had to go somewhere where you really didn't want to be? Don't be shy - it'll only be between me, you and a few hundred thousand others...
There's also plenty of colour inside the sun-soaked stadium, with smiles accompanying the faces of those wearing yellow in the stands. Two Brazilian lovebirds are laughing and smooching as they hold up banners for the cameras - looks like someone is going to be unhappy later...
A healthy splash of Dutch orange is across the stands too, their three goalkeepers also receiving plenty of vocal support as they emerge from the tunnel.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Very interesting Tim - and it appears that the Brazil fans already inside the Estadio Nacional are hell-bent on getting behind the Selecao. Goalkeeper Julio Cesar looks apprehensive as he prepares to stroll out into the Brasilia sunshine, sharing a big bear-hug with comrades Jefferson and Victor, before going out to face the music. The QPR man need not worry. The trio get a rousing reception from the home fans.
Post update
Tim Vickery
BBC Sport's South American football expert
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Tonight is an opportunity to claw back a little bit of lost pride for Brazil, although nothing will wipe away the black stain of that astonishing defeat.
"During the tournament, a lot of supermarket staff were wearing yellow shirts in support of their team - that stopped the day after that 7-1 defeat.
"How many yellow shirts will be inside the stadium, how will the people inside the stadium treat the team - is is going to be very interesting to see that atmosphere."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Brazil starting XI: Julio Cesar, Thiago Silva (c), David Luiz, Paulinho, Oscar, Maxwell, Ramires, Luis Gustavo, Willian, Jo, Maicon.
Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen, Vlaar, De Vrij, Martins Indi, Blind, Van Persie (c), Sneijder, Robben, Kuyt, Clasie, Wijnaldum.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Irrelevant. Soul destroying. Meaningless. These are just a few of the words being bandied about to describe the much-maligned World Cup third place play-off.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says having to turn up to Brasilia tonight to face the host nation is unfair. "This match should never be played. I've been saying that for 10 years," moans the Manchester United-bound manager.
Come on, folks. Let's not stick the boot into an occasion that's down on its luck. Repeat after me: "Tonight is going to be fun. Tonight is going to be fun. Tonight is going to be...".
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Splitting up with your partner and having to turn up at a mutual friend's wedding together.
Falling out with your bass player but still having to play that big, money-spinning gig.
Getting mullered in a World Cup semi-final and then having to play the other losers just a few days later.
There are certain occasions in life that we dread - but we know we have to turn up and do the business. Today, it is the turn of Brazil and the Netherlands to bite the bullet....
EARLY TEAM NEWS
Brazil will welcome back captain Thiago Silva to the centre of defence after he missed the 7-1 defeat to Germany through suspension.
Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is expected to make several other changes as the hosts try to salvage some pride.
Netherlands are also set to rotate their squad, so the likes of Memphis Depay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar could earn starts.
Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is the only Dutch player yet to feature in Brazil.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Only Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio (33%) and England's Joe Hart (20%) posted a lower saves to shots ratio than Brazil stopper Julio Cesar (44%).
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Missed any of the action? Then glance up to the top of this page to watch highlights of the match. Warning: it is painful viewing for Brazil fans...
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Brazil have failed to score in two games in a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1978, when they also failed to find the net in two games.
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter
Brazil play like an amateur outfit, and I'm sorry PSG but David Luiz is not a defender and never will be.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Bit of class from Netherlands skipper Robin van Persie, who spots one of his team's most recognisable fans in the stands. Wearing a military hat and clad from head to toe in orange, this lucky gentleman has been picked out by the cameramen at every World Cup game. Now he is picked out by Van Persie, who clambers over the advertisement hoardings and hands over his captain's armband. The player gets a sloppy kiss on his hand as a thank you. Wonderful moment.
Ruairi Dorrity: If Oscar hadn't scored against Germany, Brazil would have conceded 11 goals without scoring. Instead, it's only eight.
Daniel Philpott: Brazil didn't get out of first gear at all today, played like they expected to lose. Netherlands finished it at the start.
Chris Gilbert: Brazil need to just rebuild their team. They're like England, lacking world class players (apart from Neymar).
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Great scenes inside the Estadio Nacional as the Dutch milk the applause of those fans still inside. And there is a healthy number of supporters - Brazilian and Dutch - who heartily clap the players on their lap of honour.
Deservedly so. Not many people would have had these lot down as potential semi-finalists...
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Plenty of pearly whites on show as the smiling Dutch players collect their bronze medals after a handshake with Sepp Blatter. The Fifa president has a quiet word in the ear of Louis van Gaal, who then photobombs his squad. The Dutch coach gives a 'big thumbs ups' from the background as they pose for the obligatory team photograph.
MJC1973: Well the Dutch lay waste to the hosts without really having to push themselves. Brazil have as many issues to resolve as England.
Kevin, Hornchurch: Woeful: Brazil, England, Spain. Wonderful: Mexico, Chile, Colombia. It's a funny old game.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Admittedly, like Brazil, not many of us would want to stick around on the pitch if we had been thumped in front of our own fans. For the second successive game.
The Dutch players are still there, waiting patiently for the 'presentation party'. Fifa president Sepp Blatter arrives - to the sound of more boos. It sounds as though he is about as popular as Luiz Felipe Scolari in the eyes of the Brazil fans.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"The boos rain down on Brazil and their manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. It is very hard to envisage him surviving in the job.
"If reaching the semi-final was the minimum requirement they have achieved that, but what happened in that semi-final has been made worse, if that was possible, by the result tonight.
"The wheels have fallen off Brazil's competition in a big way. Netherlands get third and deservedly so."
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Dutch boss Van Gaal and his skipper Robin van Persie are in deep discussion on the touchline. Perhaps RVP is giving his new Manchester United boss a few tips on the finest eateries in the north-west of England.
Meanwhile, Brazil's players have long disappeared down the tunnel. Are they not waiting for the Dutch players to be handed their bronze medals? How rude.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
While the Brazil players hang around the pitch looking unsure what to do, there are plenty of high-fives and hugs among their Dutch counterparts. A big smile is etched across the face of Louis van Gaal. His tenure as the Netherlands coach finishes with a win. Next stop - Old Trafford.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
All over in the Estadio Nacional - and the Brazil players are glad for it. Another embarrassment for the home side, and particularly their coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, as the final whistle is greeted with more boos and whistles.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Georginio Wijnaldum the substitute still had some running in his legs and he makes it three with a tidy finish. Brazil have worked hard in this second half to try and give their fans something to cheer, but are now three down.
"They have conceded 10 goals in their last two games, after having gone 39 years without losing on home soil."
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
Another substitution for the Netherlands as goalkeeper Michel Vorm is given a taste of the action for the first time in this World Cup. That's the first time a nation has used all 23 players in a tournament. And, while we're talking about firsts, it must be the first time a goalkeeper has been hooked twice in the same tournament?
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands - Georginio Wijnaldum
Game, set and match. Brazil's misery is complete as Georginio Wijnaldum spanks in a half volley at the near post for the Dutch third. Superb energy from substitute Daryl Janmaat to race down the right flank and provide the inch-perfect cross.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil substitute Hulk gets a bit tetchy as he clashes with Dutch defender Ron Vlaar. That would be a royal rumble worth watching. Another injury for the Netherlands as Jordy Clasie is carried off by the medical staff, Joel Veltman given a slice of the action.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Remarkably, the Dutch win their first corner of the match. And it almost provides a third goal. Dirk Kuyt climbs above the Brazil defence to meet Robin van Persie's set-piece, but cannot steer it into the far corner.
Steve Huish, Surbiton: Congratulations to Arjen Robben - Best Actor 2014. Well done.
Jason: Feel for Oscar. He is trying to get something moving for Brazil but the other players are just failing him.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Here's an opportunity for Brazil. Hulk stands over a free-kick close to the left touchline as David Luiz and Thiago Silva trot forward. But his set-piece fails to beat the first man and the Dutch clear. Very disappointing.
Mauricio Sotrate (Brazil): So sad to see our Selecao like this. Lost, players hitting their opponents and no real football...
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Arjen Robben spends more time on the floor than a baby who has just learned to crawl. The Dutchman tumbles again as he competes for a high ball pumped into the Brazil box with Fernandinho. Referee Djamel Haimoudi is not interested.
Dutch boss Louis van Gaal is furious on the touchline.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Ron Vlaar is everywhere! Oscar finds space down the left, getting to the byeline, only to see Vlaar's chiselled face staring at him from close proximity. Another strong block from the Dutch defender. Moments later, Oscar blazes one high over the Dutch crossbar. Just over 10 minutes for Brazil to give their suffering supporters something to cheer.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Hulk wants a piece of this action. The portly Zenit forward leads a Brazil counter attack and sees Ron Vlaar standing between him and the goal. He tries to ease past the Aston Villa defender with a silky skill, but there's no fooling the Dutchman. Great challenge. Great World Cup for the big man.
D-Mac: Thought the referee got it right. Oscar started to dive before the contact. If he had carried on normally it would have been a pen.
Ben Dunbar: Looked to me like Oscar was going down before the contact for that one. Wish referees could book for simulation and give the penalty.
Daniel Woodley: That was a blatant penalty! The boy who cried wolf springs to mind. How many times have they dived in the World Cup?
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Arjen Robben is like the talented kid at school who you could never get the ball off. The Dutch speedster sets off again, slaloming his way into the Brazil box, before Fernandinho superbly gets a superb challenge in.
Back up the other end, Hulk lets fly from a tight angle. The less said about that effort the better.....
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Last throw of the tactical dice for Luiz Felipe Scolari. Unfortunately, his isn't able to call on Neymar - so here's Hulk instead. He needs to do something incredible. Boom-tsh.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Oscar booked for diving, Daley Blind stretched out his left foot, he didn't make any contact with the ball but the referee was adamant contact with the player was initiated by Oscar.
"Having seen the incident a few times now, Blind might just have made contact with the top of Oscar's right boot. Brazil feeling hard done by."
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
A bitter-sweet day's work for Dutch goalscorer Daley Blind, who has done himself some damage in that tangle. It all looked pretty innocuous, but the Ajax defender looks in serious pain. He is taken off on a stretcher and is replaced by Daryl Janmaat.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil are baying for a penalty as Oscar goes tumbling in the Dutch area. He looks inquisitively to the referee, Dutch tackler Daley Blind looks sheepish. But the referee is not having any of it - and books Oscar for diving. The Chelsea man cannot believe it. Very harsh.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Big Phil Scolari is po-faced on the touchline. He looks like he is a broken man. Is this the final 25 minutes of his tenure?
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Good spell for Brazil is this. Maicon is adamant that he deserves a penalty after Ron Vlaar moves his arm towards his cross from the right touchline. Not a chance, says Algerian referee Djamel Haimoudi (or words to that effect).
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Here's a rare sight - Maicon bursting forward through the middle of an opposition defence. The ageing right-back is scythed down by Dirk Kuyt about 30 yards out to win a free-kick. David Luiz is licking his lips in anticipation, but sees his dipping effort fly straight into the gloves of Jasper Cillessen. At least Cillessen has got some mud on them...
Duncan, Isleworth: As entertaining as this World Cup has been, it tells you something about the poor quality of football displayed when this Brazil team can be placed fourth.
Tommy: People can slate Brazil but the fact is they beat Chile and Colombia - both so-called dark horses! I for one would have been delighted to see England get this far.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Much better from Brazil. Ramires turns neatly about 30 yards out, leaving Ron Vlaar for dead, and finds some space to shoot. But the Chelsea man drags his low shot across the face of the Dutch goal. Better signs for the home nation though.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
And Hernanes' first contribution to dive in, studs first, on Arjen Robben's left ankle. Pure filth.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Another Brazil substitute as coach Luiz Felipe Scolari looks to salvage something from this game. Inter Milan midfielder Hernanes takes the place of Tottenham's Paulinho.
Matthew Bennett: If you think about this Brazil team, they were the boot cleaners of Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Maybe they should still be.
Steven McNamara: Brazil leaving out Phillipe Coutinho was a huge mistake, surely they have better strikers than the shocking Jo and Fred too?
Stepan Benyovszky: Arjen Robben has been absolutely incredible. Not just the skill, but the work rate. Standout player of the whole World Cup.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Jinxed him. After just praising Fernandinho for a promising start, he gets it all wrong by nobbling cross-Manchester rival Robin van Persie just inside the Brazil half. That lands him in deep bother with the referee, who plucks out the yellow card.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Half-time substitute Fernandinho has added a flicker of energy to the Brazil side. He lofts a hopeful punt towards Oscar, who cannot take down the ball just outside the Dutch box.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
A few screams of hope as Brazil press forward. The Selecao win a corner, before Willian drills in a low cross from the left which is hacked to safety.
Then, there are a few screams of anguish from the home fans as the Dutch break. A quick free-kick almost catches the Brazilians out, Arjen Robben and Daley Blind playing a quick one-two, before the former's deflected shot loops over the far post.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Nifty footwork from Julio Cesar in the Brazil goalmouth draws a big cheer from the home fans. He keeps his nerve to dance around an onrushing Robin van Persie before picking out David Luiz. The camera pans to Big Phil Scolari - cue boos from the stands.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Game on. Brazil enjoy some early possession, with Fernandinho already in the thick of things. Maxwell swings in a left-wing cross towards Paulinho, but the linesman has his flag wafting in the Brasilia air. Offside.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Yes. Yes he is. Fernandinho runs on to the pitch with the electronic scoreboard bearing the number of Luiz Gustavo. Straight swap in the middle of the Brazil midfield.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is stripped and going through some shuttle runs in the Estadio Nacional tunnel. And that must mean he's coming on.
Post update
Germany attacking midfielder Mario Gotze: Hello from Rio! Looking forward to the great match #GERARG and your support!
Vote result - Should Thiago have seen red?
Earlier we asked you whether Brazil captain Thiago Silva should have been sent off for the challenge on Arjen Robben that gave away a penalty and Robin van Persie's opener from the spot.
He's very lucky to be on the pitch, according to the overwhelming majority of you. Thousands voted and 83.7% said he should have been shown a red card.
Martin Horne: Hilarious. David Luiz is just like my three-year-old. Gets angry when all collapses around him, but those watching knows he caused it!
Andrew: David Luiz is having yet another shocker, someone please teach him to defend properly!
Omar El-Sharawy: Fred to come on and score a hat-trick and clinch Brazil the win. You heard it here first.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Brazil are booed off at half-time for the second game running. But it's not 5-0. It's a step in the right direction but only a tiny one."
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
But the Netherlands look more likely to score again. They break down the left, before the home side scramble clear. Brazil need the half-time whistle quickly - and here it is as referee Djamel Haimoudi blows up for the break. And it is greeted by plenty of boos and whistles from the fed-up home supporters.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Two minutes of stoppage time for Brazil to grab themselves a lifeline.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Another Dutch name is surely going to be taken by referee Djamel Haimoudi. Ron Vlaar clatters into Ramires both late and above the foot. But no - Vlaar somehow escapes. As do his team as Oscar boots the free-kick into the wall and then Maxwell follows up by ballooning the rebound over the crossbar.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Netherlands captain Robin van Persie shaping up to shoot with that lethal left foot is a sight feared by every defence in the world. Luckily for this fragile Brazil backline, he does not connect as sweetly as we know he can from inside the area. Brazil keeper Julio Cesar gratefully clutches the ball to his barrel chest.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Dirk Kuyt isn't a man who goes down easily - but he is has been floored after an aerial collision with Maxwell. The Fenerbahce man needs some treatment on the touchline before reappearing back over the whitewash. You can't beat a good wet of the magic sponge.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Close! Brazil are within a whisker of halving the deficit. Oscar's teasing free-kick from near the right touchline is flicked on by Luiz Gustavo at the near post, Paulinho and David Luiz both lunge forward at the both stick, but neither can nab a decisive touch.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar has been far and away Brazil's best player. He is chief tormentor to the Dutch again, driving forward from his own half into opposition territory. Swansea's Jonathan De Guzman hauls him down from behind and gets a yellow card for his troubles.
Post update
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"Brazil are committing players forward as often as they can but they could be caught on the break so easily."
Alan Compton: Laurent Blanc is at home having a scan of the bags in the cupboard, just to see if he can find a receipt for a certain purchase.
Rachel: David Luiz performs much better as a defensive midfielder just in front of the back four than as a traditional central defender.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Seconds after Robin van Persie's curling cross is gathered by Brazil keeper Julio Cesar, the Selecao charge forward down the right flank. Roma right-back Maicon picks up the attacking baton, tries to skip around Georginio Wijnaldum and wins a free-kick on the edge of the Dutch box.
The Dutch manage to get a glancing head on Oscar's delivery, before seeing out the resulting corner. Better signs for Brazil though.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Now it's not that bad for Brazil fans. They were now 5-0 down at this stage against the Germans...
In fact, almost as if they've just realised that fact, the Brazilians begin a Mexican Wave. Suppose they've got to entertain themselves somehow.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar is the Brazil player charged with taking the free-kick, whipping a curling out-swinging towards the six-yard box. David Luiz and Jo both climb into the air, but the ball flicks off of Luiz's bonce and out for a goal kick.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil struggle to move the ball out of the own half, before that man Oscar picks up the pace. The Chelsea midfielder has the back of his heels clipped by Bruno Martins Indi on the right edge of the Dutch box. Chance...
Luis Nunes (Brazil): Can someone stop this? Please?!!
Gerlison Barros (Brazil): Thiago Silva was lucky. He deserved a red card.
Fernando (Argentina): The truth is that I feel sorry for the Brazil players. It's too much.
Brazil have not lost consecutive matches on home soil since 1940; 0-3 v Argentina in Feb 1940 and 3-4 v Uruguay in March 1940.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Back come the Netherlands. Stefan De Vrij and Dirk Kuyt both find space close to the right touchline, but neither man can pick out a blue Dutch shirt in the danger zone. Decent tempo to this opening 25 minutes.
Sam Glazier: Daley Blind would be a better lone striker than Fred or Jo.
Kevin Crighton: You can't believe Paris Saint-Germain paid £40m for David Luiz. Shocking defending.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Oscar is the only Brazil looking capable of doing something special for the Brazilians at the moment. He ghosts past a line of Dutch defenders to get on the end of Willian's lofted pass, but Ron Vlaar flies back to pinch the ball off his toe. Good defending.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Still a stunned silence among the Brazil fans inside the stadium. They probably don't know whether to laugh or cry. I'd be thinking this was some sick joke.
Their players are knocking the ball around neatly, without anyone being brave enough to punch a hole in the sturdy Dutch defence. Then Oscar charges forward, creating an inch of space before drilling a low shot straight into the hands of Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen.
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Brazil were only 1-0 down after 16 minutes against Germany. Just saying...
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"I am afraid it is another defensive horror show. David Luiz had no awareness of what was going on and Daley Blind smacks it into the roof of the net. We have played 17 minutes and the home fans are silent.
"Where do Brazil go from here? Have they learned their lesson from the match against Germany in Belo Horizonte?"
Brazil 0-2 Netherlands - Daley Blind
Oh. My. Word. Yet more terrible defending by David Luiz, who tamely heads a right-wing cross down to Daley Blind. He is lurking about 15 yards out and shows no mercy - slamming in his first international goal. More Brazilian tears in the stands.
Will, Essex: I am outraged by that decision, there is no-one anywhere near Thiago Silva. Clear red card, regardless of whether it was in or outside the box. I am fed up with Brazil constantly getting favoured by refs. If they had lost Silva, it would have been a completely different match as Brazil can't defend without him.
Michael, Watford: Two wrongs making a right? Should have been a free-kick, should have been a red card. Yet the decision is probably good for the game.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
To be fair, Brazil have recovered well from that early setback. And the home crowd are giving them plenty of vocal encouragement. Dutch centre-half Ron 'Roncrete' Vlaar heads away another ball into the box. That lad would head a concrete slab away if you threw one his way.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Some more success for Brazil down the Dutch right. A short free-kick from Oscar catches makeshift wing-back Dirk Kuyt napping, Maxwell whipping in another delicious cross. But that hulking Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi stops a yellow shirt getting anywhere near.
He conceded a penalty after 90 seconds but should Brazil captain Thiago Silva have been sent off for his challenge on Arjen Robben?
Let us your your views via the voting section on this page. Terms and conditions can be read here. Voting will close at 21:30 BST and the results will appear in this page.
Tom Miszkowski: Shocking refereeing, got both decisions wrong, should've been a free-kick and a red card not a penalty and a yellow.
Jonathan Guckian: Robin van Persie on four goals now... He must fancy the golden boot against this Brazil side! This could get messy.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Very open start. David Luiz goes wandering again, fresh airing an attempted tackle near the halfway line, as the Dutch break. The Selecao get back in numbers though to scramble clear. More horror show defending from the ex-Chelsea man.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Good opportunity for Brazil to roar back into this game. Oscar's teasing ball from the left goes down the corridor of uncertainty between Dutch defence and goalkeeper, but Ramires cannot get an outstretched toe on the ball.
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"You could make the case that a free-kick on the edge of the area and a red card for Thiago Silva might have been the right decision but the referee gave a penalty and a yellow card.
"Brazil are behind again. Robin van Persie's fourth goal of this World Cup and it was a good penalty."
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands
Referee Djamel Haimoudi had two decisions to make there. Looking at the replays, the Algerian got them both wrong in my opinion. Firstly, contact between Thiago Silva and Arjen Robben came outside the penalty area and secondly, Silva was the last man so should have been sent off. Do two wrongs make a right? Maybe.
GOAL
Brazil 0-1 Netherlands - Robin van Persie
But his team do not escape - Dutch captain Robin van Persie smashes in from 12 yards. Stunned silence in the Estadio Nacional.
Brazil 0-0 Netherlands
Oh my word. It's like Brazil have still got a hangover from the German defeat. Seconds in, Thiago Silva hauls down Arjen Robben - penalty. The Brazil skipper escapes with a yellow card.
Brazil 0-0 Netherlands
Right, here we go. Brazil are aiming to salvage some pride. The Dutch want to give Van Gaal a good send-off.
It's show-time in a not-quite full Estadio Nacional in Brasilia. Some Fifa suit on the touchline gives referee Djamel Haimoudi and he blows his whistle. We're off.
Luana Costa: How long will it take for the Netherlands to score their first goal..?
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"You'd hardly know it wasn't the final, such is the intensity of the a capella anthem of Brazil."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Here's the last chance to hear the rousing rendition of the Brazilian anthem during this home World Cup. And I'm pleased to report that it is belted out with the usual gusto, with the additional a capella verse of course. But the players were put to shame by one of the tiny mascots - she screamed it out. Well played young lady.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Fred is on the bench. Doubt we'll see a huge reduction in his movement."
Alex, London: Here's praying this is where we see Brazil begin to mend, for a world without a samba beat is a quiet one indeed.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
More screams from the Brazil fans. You've guessed it - Neymar has walked out into the Estadio Nacional. Pure hysteria. Then, both teams follow soon after - Brazil in their familiar yellow, the Dutch in a less familiar blue.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and Brazil counterpart Luiz Felipe Scolari have exchanged a few spiky words over the past month, but the pair are all smiles as they exchange handshakes on the touchline.
Brazilian personalities on Twitter
Brazil forward Neymar: "Just wanted to say that I'm proud of being Brazilian and that I'm proud of this team. The dream lives."
Brazil president Dilma Rousseff: "We have great talent and love for football. We now have the best stadiums. With renovation, we'll always have the best football in the world."
Brazil great Pele: "Today, Netherlands and Brazil are facing each other in a classic World Cup rivalry match. All my love and support to the Selecao!"
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
David Luiz takes on the role as Brazil cheerleader as the men in yellow saunter down the Brasilia tunnel. Goalkeeper Julio Cesar high-fives each and every one of the Selecao mascots in the tunnel as the players prepare to come out.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Meanwhile, there are wholesale changes for Brazil. Luiz Felipe Scolari makes six changes to the side which lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday.
Captain Thiago Silva returns from suspension to take his place in the team, while defender Maxwell, midfielders Paulinho,Ramires and Willian and striker Jo all come into the side. Marcelo, Dante, Bernard, Fernandinho, Fred and Hulk are the players to make way.
Brazil: Julio Cesar, Maicon, Luiz, Thiago Silva, Maxwell, Paulinho, Gustavo, Ramires, Oscar, Willian, Jo. Subs: Jefferson, Dani Alves, Fernandinho, Marcelo, Hulk, Fred, Dante, Henrique, Hernanes, Bernard, Victor.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
The Dutch's worst fears have been confirmed - Wesley Sneijder will not play. The Galatasaray midfielder has been replaced in Louis van Gaal's midfield by Swansea City man Jonathan De Guzman. So that's two changes for van Gaal - midfielder Jordy Clasie makes his first start of the tournament, replacing the injured Nigel de Jong.
Netherlands: Cillessen, De Vrij, Vlaar, Martins Indi, Kuyt, Wijnaldum, Sneijder, Clasie, Blind, Robben, Van Persie. Subs: Vorm, Janmaat, de Guzman, Verhaegh, Veltman, Kongolo, Lens, Huntelaar, Depay, Krul.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
I reckon there might be a change to the Dutch starting XI here. Wesley Sneijder grimaces as he clutches the back of his right hamstring in the warm up. Looks like he has pinged it. Boss Louis van Gaal puts a comforting arm around the playmaker's shoulder as he limps down the tunnel.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
But you've got to admire Luiz Felipe Scolari's courage in the face of such vitriol. He has tried his very best to big up this game.
"When I was coach of Portugal we lost the World Cup third-place play-off against Germany in 2006. I saw how much that German team valued the third-place and how much they have worked since then to make it where they are," he says.
"I will change a few things. I have some players who have played very little at the World Cup. But I will only put players in who I feel will help us win the match."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Judging by the public reaction to the tannoy man reading out his name, Big Phil Scolari is on borrowed time. He was also given a good booing by the home fans. Ouch.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
To paraphrase The Clash's most famous lyric - should he stay or should he go? Following the humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany, Luiz Felipe Scolari's future as Brazil coach has been subject to great debate in the host nation.
"I know my career will be marked by this defeat but we have an obligation to move on, thinking about the next goal, which in this case is the match for third place in Brasilia," says Big Phil.
"I know it's a much smaller dream than we all wanted but we have to honour the shirt of the national team."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Awww poor Fred. The Brazil striker can't buy a goal, was made the scapegoat after the Germany thrashing and now suffers the ignominy of having his name jeered when it is read out on the team-sheet. Maybe they just don't like his Freddie Mercury-style moustache.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Barcelona stars, past and present, exchanging a few words on the Estadio Nacional touchline. Dutch assistant coach Patrick Kluivert puts a consoling arm around Neymar as the pair chew the fat.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Of course, no matter how much we try to dress this up - and boy, how has Luiz Felipe Scolari tried to - tonight's game is further humiliation for Brazil.
As if the 7-1 thumping by Germany wasn't bad enough, the sense of shame and embarrassment felt by the home nation has been further heightened by arch-rivals Argentina reaching the final. And not only that, but the final takes place in the Maracana - the footballing altar worshipped by 200m-plus Brazilians.
It is the sporting equivalent of thinking you were a dead cert for your dream job, getting annihilated in the interview and then seeing the smarmy guy in the office get the nod instead. Brutal.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Just to clarify, Neymar has not made a miraculous recovery. The Samba poster boy claimed he feared he could have been paralysed after fracturing a vertebra in his spine in the quarter-final win against Colombia.
He's not named on the bench, he's effectively the Brazilian mascot tonight. Kitted out John Terry-style....
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Plenty of jeers from the stands as the rest of the Dutch squad jog out on to the lush turf. Now here come the Brazilians. Are they going to be spared? Their players exchanges hugs and handshakes in the tunnel - nervous faces all round. And here comes a full-kitted Neymar! Surely not.
Thiago Silva leads out his players - huge cheers from the home fans. But the biggest, shrieking, ear-splitting cheer is reserved for Neymar, who gingerly trots out to the bench, waving to his adoring fans. It's like being at a One Direction gig. I would imagine...
Pick up your mobile, fire up your tablet, switch on your laptop. Whichever is your preferred means of communication - here's your chance to sound off.
How do you see tonight's match going? Will wounded Brazil salvage some pride? Or will the Dutch give Louis van Gaal a decent send off?
Also, let's have a bit of fun. Brazil don't want to be here. The Netherlands don't want to be here. So why don't you 'fess up to those occasions when you've had to go somewhere where you really didn't want to be? Don't be shy - it'll only be between me, you and a few hundred thousand others...
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
There's also plenty of colour inside the sun-soaked stadium, with smiles accompanying the faces of those wearing yellow in the stands. Two Brazilian lovebirds are laughing and smooching as they hold up banners for the cameras - looks like someone is going to be unhappy later...
A healthy splash of Dutch orange is across the stands too, their three goalkeepers also receiving plenty of vocal support as they emerge from the tunnel.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Very interesting Tim - and it appears that the Brazil fans already inside the Estadio Nacional are hell-bent on getting behind the Selecao. Goalkeeper Julio Cesar looks apprehensive as he prepares to stroll out into the Brasilia sunshine, sharing a big bear-hug with comrades Jefferson and Victor, before going out to face the music. The QPR man need not worry. The trio get a rousing reception from the home fans.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Tim Vickery
BBC Sport's South American football expert
"Tonight is an opportunity to claw back a little bit of lost pride for Brazil, although nothing will wipe away the black stain of that astonishing defeat.
"During the tournament, a lot of supermarket staff were wearing yellow shirts in support of their team - that stopped the day after that 7-1 defeat.
"How many yellow shirts will be inside the stadium, how will the people inside the stadium treat the team - is is going to be very interesting to see that atmosphere."
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Brazil starting XI: Julio Cesar, Thiago Silva (c), David Luiz, Paulinho, Oscar, Maxwell, Ramires, Luis Gustavo, Willian, Jo, Maicon.
Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen, Vlaar, De Vrij, Martins Indi, Blind, Van Persie (c), Sneijder, Robben, Kuyt, Clasie, Wijnaldum.
Brazil v Netherlands (21:00 BST)
Irrelevant. Soul destroying. Meaningless. These are just a few of the words being bandied about to describe the much-maligned World Cup third place play-off.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says having to turn up to Brasilia tonight to face the host nation is unfair. "This match should never be played. I've been saying that for 10 years," moans the Manchester United-bound manager.
Come on, folks. Let's not stick the boot into an occasion that's down on its luck. Repeat after me: "Tonight is going to be fun. Tonight is going to be fun. Tonight is going to be...".
Splitting up with your partner and having to turn up at a mutual friend's wedding together.
Falling out with your bass player but still having to play that big, money-spinning gig.
Getting mullered in a World Cup semi-final and then having to play the other losers just a few days later.
There are certain occasions in life that we dread - but we know we have to turn up and do the business. Today, it is the turn of Brazil and the Netherlands to bite the bullet....
Brazil will welcome back captain Thiago Silva to the centre of defence after he missed the 7-1 defeat to Germany through suspension.
Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari is expected to make several other changes as the hosts try to salvage some pride.
Netherlands are also set to rotate their squad, so the likes of Memphis Depay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar could earn starts.
Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is the only Dutch player yet to feature in Brazil.