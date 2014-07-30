Legia Warsaw v Celtic as it happened

Time for me to sign off, we'll have reaction from Celtic's defeat later on the BBC Sport website.
David James Taylor: "#bbcsportscot Celtic will be very fortunate to play any European football at Parkhead this season……found out already!!!"
Mirren White: "Fully understand Deila has to do his own thing at #celtic but changes he has made are not working. Team were awful #bbcsportscot"
Given their away goal, a 3-0 win next week would be enough to put Celtic through to the play-off round but, on tonight's evidence, Legia Warsaw will be difficult to keep at bay.
John McQuade, Menstrie: "If you keep selling your best players and don't replace them then appoint a cheap option as manager what did we expect? Sack the Board."
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot mountain 2 climb in Mfield 4 The Hoops! Can't see LW losing this lead, major wake up call for The Hoops! Hello Europa League!"
Euan Crabb: "#bbcsportscot What does Delia do now & if they can't do this round what will this mean for Scottish football & our co-efficient in Europe?"
Can Celtic recover from this? They need a big turnaround at Murrayfield.
FULL-TIME
Legia Warsaw 4-1 Celtic
Legia Warsaw take a healthy lead in to next week's second leg at Murrayfield. Celtic have the benefit of an away goal and the knowledge it could have been worse had the Polish side not missed their penalties.
It's been a horrendous night for Celtic, after such a fine start. They have it all to do in the second leg.
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 4-1 Celtic (Kosecki)
Substitute Jakub Kosecki thumps the ball home to further extend Legia Warsaw's lead as Celtic's defence is again caught short.
ADDED TIME
Three minutes of stoppage time being played.
Andrew Priestley: "Celtic will sell Fraser Forster to Southampton this summer, the question is how much money will they hold out for? #bbcsportscot"
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"How crucial might that goal turn out to be? Great skill from Radovic to set it up and his cross from the right is headed in by Zyro. And almost immediately afterwards Legia get another penalty. Ivica Vdoljak takes it again and this time it's saved by Forster."
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"That could be the save that keeps Celtic in the Champions League."
MISSED PENALTY
Legia Warsaw's Ivica Vrdoljak takes the penalty again, despite missing earlier, and on this occasion Fraser Forster makes a fantastic save.
PENALTY
Legia Warsaw have another penalty as Jakub Kosecki is felled by Charlie Mulgrew, who conceded the earlier spot-kick.
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"Celtic need to make sure it doesn't go to 4-1."
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 3-1 Celtic (Zyro)
Miroslav Radovic crosses for Michal Zyro to head Legia's third. Massive blow for the visitors with around five minutes left.
Yet more defending for Virgil van Dijk to do as the Dutchman deflects Ondrej Duda's latest shot out.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Jo Inge Berget had a frustrating Celtic debut before being withdrawn.
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot Celtic looking dodgy & LW know there is another goal there for them! Berg has them set up well. Celtic need something now"
Another shot deflected out. This time Ondrej Duda has the effort for the hosts, who keep pressing for that elusive third goal.
Jakub Kosecki comes on for Michal Kucharczyk and the Legia Warsaw substitute almost makes an instant impact only to see his shot deflected over by Virgil van Dijk.
Celtic make a change with Leigh Griffiths coming on for Kris Commons. Griffiths will lead the visitors' attack in the final 15 minutes.
Ardisss.:"#bbcsportscot Deila has to put his hands up and say he got it all wrong tonight, some mind boggling decisions he's made tonight"
Michal Zyro turns Charlie Mulgrew and looks good for the shot but the Celtic defender recovers well to make the block.
The set pieces continue with Celtic keeping the ball firmly at the Legia Warsaw end but Ronny Deila's side cannot find a crucial opening.
Celtic win a free-kick in a good position but are reluctant to commit players forward. Kris Commons bends the ball in and the visitors eventually win a corner.
TEXT 80295
Johnny, Glasgow: "Away goal is vital but Efe being seen off is not good enough. We are good enough to win but must perform. I would say soak it up but with ten men no chance. I don't know what to do."
Miroslav Radovic's persistence on the edge of the Celtic box does not pay off on this occasion as he is crowded out. His two goals have the Polish side in front and he's eager to complete his hat-trick.
GET INVOLVED
David Caffrey: "#bbcsportscot what a let off. CONCENTRATE."
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot on tonight's evidence LW will be tough 2 beat in Mfield! We need to nick a goal & give ourselves a decent chance 2 go through"
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Emilio Izaguirre replacing Berget means Adam Matthews goes from left-back to right midfield and CallumMcGregor comes across to the left wing."
Just under half-an-hour left. Another goal this evening could effectively decide the tie.
Emilio Izaguirre is coming on for Celtic with debutant Jo Inge Berget making way.
MISSED PENALTY
But Ivica Vrdoljak knocks the ball wide from 12 yards. Let off for Celtic.
PENALTY
Ondrej Duda goes down in the Celtic box under Charlie Mulgrew's challenge and the hosts have a spot-kick.
Celtic's home leg next Wednesday is being played at Murrayfield. Ronny Deila's men enjoyed a 4-0 win over KR Reykjavik at the ground last week and, as things stand, will need another victory in Edinburgh if they are to progress.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Brilliant football! Firstly by Radovic to set up Michal Zyro with a backheel. Zyro shows great skill to lose his marker and looks poised to score number three but out comes Fraser Forster to block the shot superbly. Great stuff all round."
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster makes a potentially crucial save to deny Michal Zyro, who had been set up by Miroslav Radovic's back-heel.
TEXT 80295
Anonymous: "Why do we insist on buying below average players? Ambrose has proved time and time again that he is a liability and Pukki misses more than he scores. Priority must be a decent centre half and a proven goalscorer."
Ryan Tinney: "Shut up shop, take the 2-1 & have them at Murrayfield. Can't concede again. #bbcsportscot"
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot if Celtic aren't careful they could lose the tie tonight! LW will be chomping at the bit 2 have a go at 10 men! Huge 45mins!"
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot Celtic need 2 tighten up & box clever in the 2nd half or LW could score more big test 4 The Hoops. LW will have their tails up"
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"With Kris Commons now the focal point of the attack. I wouldn't say Ronny Deila's decision to play Jo Inge Berget is paying off. He's been largely anonymous."
Celtic have made a change for the second half with Beram Kayal on for Teemu Pukki. It looks like Charlie Mulgrew is dropping back into defence following Efe Ambrose's dismissal.
KICK-OFF
Celtic begin the second half.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Efe Ambrose hasn't had the best of nights, but it's just got a lot worse. He pulls down Kucharczyk, who's clean through on goal.
"It's just outside the box, but Ambrose is off. Nothing comes of the free kick and that's half-time. Ronny Deila has a bit of reorganising to do at the break."
HALF-TIME
Legia Warsaw 2-1 Celtic
Legia take a goal lead in to the break and are now a man up.
RED CARD
Efe Ambrose (Celtic)
It gets worse for Celtic as Efe Ambrose is red-carded after Michal Kucharczyk is taken down on the edge of the box.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"McGregor almost grabbed his second and an immediate equaliser, but his low shot from the edge of the box was held at the second attempt by Kuciak."
The noise coming from the Legia Warsaw fans gets louder as half-time approaches.
Celtic try to respond and Callum McGregor drives low towards goal, forcing Dusan Kuciak into the save.
Post update
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Now Legia do have a second and it's that man Radovic again. Ondrej Duda heads the ball across goal and with Efe Ambrose looking uncertain Radovic slides in to knock it past Forster from six yards."
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 2-1 Celtic (Radovic)
Legia Warsaw lead for the first time and Miroslav Radovic has his second goal of the game, tapping home from a headed knock-down.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Almost a second for Celtic this time, but Teemu Pukki pokes the ball just wide under pressure from a Legia defender. Good chance."
GET INVOLVED
David Caffrey: "#bbcsportscot the Celtic defenders are still on holiday at the moment. They won't get away with that on many more occasions."
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Celtic are fortunate still to be level as Legia pass up a glorious chance.
"Michal Kucharczyk elects to try to shoot instead of slipping the ball to Radovic. That allows Virgil van Dijk to make a brilliant block, but really he shouldn't have had the opportunity."
Virgil van Dijk comes to Celtic's rescue after some slack defending almost lets the hosts in. Legia seem determined to get a lead before half-time.
SNSCopyright: SNS
McGregor gave Celtic a lead that was short-live but his away goal may yet prove crucial
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Great run by Kris Commons and a blistering shot that flies just too high. I'm going to put my neck on the line and predict there will be more goals here, possibly for both sides. It's very open so far."
CLOSE!
A superb run from Kris Commons ends with the Celtic man firing over. Commons picked the ball up around 40 yards out and progressed to the 18-yard line before getting a shot away.
TEXT 80295
Nico: "Under Delia Celtic play a very high line, even closing down the opponents goalkeeper. This leaves them very exposed for a quick counter attack. Better quality teams like Legia Warsaw could easily exploit this and punish Celtic."
GET INVOLVED
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot the old saying "you're vulnerable straight after you score"there you go! No time for complacency now keep our wits about us!"
Mark McLean: "#bbcsportscot Very poor defending. School boy error losing a goal straight away"
David Caffrey: "#bbcsportscot so no clean sheet then :("
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Celtic's lead doesn't last long. Miroslav Radovic is played through on goal and his shot from just inside the box is too powerful for Fraser Forster to keep out. Now that's certainly got the fans going.
"Tremendous atmosphere inside a not-quite full stadium. The Legia fans certainly get behind their team. They don't even miss a beat as their team fell behind to Callum McGregor's second goal of the season. He cut in from the right and fired a curling shot from the edge of the box beyond the diving Dusan Kuciak."
The game remains open after those two early goals. Celtic giving as good as they are getting.
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"It was just a basic run from Radovic and he just slams it. Matthews and Forster looked culpable."
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 1-1 Celtic (Radovic)
The hosts are level almost straight away as Miroslav Radovic drills the ball through Fraser Forster after some slack defending by Adam Matthews. All square again, although Celtic have the bonus of an away goal.
Liam McLeod
Football Commentator, BBC Scotland
"Brilliant start from Celtic."
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 0-1 Celtic (McGregor)
He scored it in the last round and he's done it again. Callum McGregor cuts in from the right and, from 20 yards, fires a stunning shot past Dusan Kuciak.
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"Quite an open attractive game so far. It's more open than I thought it would be."
Teemu Pukki tries to play in Kris Commons but the latter cannot quite get the ball under control. Celtic retain possession but a spell but eventually concede a throw-in.
Post update
It's a quiet start to the match on the pitch but there's a huge noise from the crowd at the Pepsi Arena.
GET INVOLVED
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot The Tic will need to stamp their authority early on if not it could be long night on the backfoot, LW will be no pushover!"
Stephen Hay: "Interesting to see Berget & Pukki starting ahead of Stokes & Griffiths. It's a wee gamble but Delia knows what he's doing.#bbcsportscot"
KICK-OFF
Legia Warsaw start the match,
Liam McLeod
Football Commentator, BBC Scotland
"We're awaiting the two teams. Very balmy night in Warsaw."
Celtic were 5-0 aggregate winners over KR Reykjavik in the last round.
Unlike Celtic, Legia Warsaw have started their domestic league season and the Polish side reached this stage of the qualifiers with a 6-1 aggregate victory over St Patrick's Athletic.
UK users can listen to Sportsound's commentary of the match on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM and via the Radio Scotland website using the 'Live Coverage' tab. The coverage will start shortly before the 19:45 BST kick-off.
GET INVOLVED
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot tough assignment 4 The Bhoys, Berg will have LW well organised & they can score. Need 2 be sharp from the off! Mon The Hoops!"
Former Motherwell forward Henrik Ojamaa is on the bench for Legia Warsaw, who are managed by former Manchester United defender Henning Berg.
Norwegian forward Jo Inge Berget makes his Celtic debut after joining on loan from Cardiff City.
Post update
Ronny Deila
Celtic manager
"It's a nice stadium. It's noisy but the Celtic fans are here also so that's good.
"[Jo Inge Berget] is a very good player. He understands how I want to play. I think that'll go alright.
"We go out to make a good performance and hopefully we get a good result as well."
Tonight's referee at the Pepsi Arena is Pol van Boekel from the Netherlands.

Time for me to sign off, we'll have reaction from Celtic's defeat later on the BBC Sport website.
