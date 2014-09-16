Champions League as it happened

A centre-half saving penalties? Ludogorets' qualification was simply miraculous.

Over to BBC Sport's Sam Sheringham: "For those who missed it, Cosmin Moti was the outfield player who volunteered to go in goal after Ludogorets keeper Vladislav Stoyanov was sent off in the final minute of extra time in their Champions League qualifier against Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest.

"Despite previously having worn gloves only to stave off the cold, Moti dived to his right to save two of Steaua's spot-kicks and seal his team's passage to a group stage campaign which begins against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

"Moti, who had spent seven seasons playing for Steaua's arch rivals Dinamo Bucharest, leapt over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with fans, while Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev announced that a stand at their rebuilt stadium would be named after the team's new idol.

"When I got back to the locker room after the game, I had about 60 text messages and 40 missed calls," Moti, 29, tells BBC Sport. "Everybody wanted to congratulate me. That was when I realised I had done something special."

You sure had Cosmin son...