Champions League as it happened
Summary
- Balotelli scores first goal of Liverpool career
- Result: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
- Bale, Ronaldo & Rodriguez score for Real
- Full Football League programme
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
And thank you for all your support, but that's a wrap for the night. See you tomorrow for more from Chelsea and Manchester City. Over and out.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: That wasn't good enough tonight, sorry to all the fans and thank you for your support.
Manager reaction
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "I said to Mario Balotelli at half-time that he needs to get in the box more. I said to him make sure you're penalty spot in, rather than penalty box out because he tends to hang back for the cut back.
"He is a 6ft 3ins striker, he is great in the air and has great physical strength. His goal showed great touch and a brilliant finish. That will give him a whole load of confidence. He is still adapting, trying to get fit, but he showed his quality tonight."
Oliver, embarrassed Arsenal fan in London: There has been a massive grey area which has been afforded to Wenger for years. His team selection is questionable, he needs to stop accommodating 4 CM's in to 3 spots - it doesn't go. The world can see that Ozil can't play on the left. As for the transfer window he needed to add 2 defenders and DM and ending up buying a striker that can't score.
Post update
If you get chance I'd get a glimpse of Karim Benzema's goal tonight. The pick of a very, very good bunch for Real Madrid.
Post update
League Two
Burton Albion's unbeaten record fell by the wayside as the League Two leaders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Matt Tubbs opened the scoring for The Dons and Adebayo Akinfenwa added a brace.
Second-placed Bury closed the gap to two points with a 2-1 win against Stevenage at the JD Stadium. The home side were behind to an Adam Marriott goal after 10 minutes but fought back through Ryan Lowe and Craig Jones.
Hartlepool's Charlie Wyke scored fastest goal the evening to give his side the lead against Northampton after just one minute, but the Cobblers fought back to win 5-1, with braces for Marc Richards and Kaid Mohamed plus a goal from Lawson D'Ath.
Manager reaction
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "In the first six months I was here that is the sort of game we would have lost. There's no one better in a pressure situation than Steven Gerrard."
Orient latest
BBC Sport's Owen Phillips: "Russell Slade fears the 1-1 draw against Notts County was his last game as Leyton Orient manager.
"Slade has just told BBC Radio Nottingham he was about to have a meeting with the club's owners and suspects he will be sacked after failing to win at Meadow Lane.
"Notts boss Shaun Derry said it would be "scandalous" if Slade has lost his job."
Abdul Said: I think Wenger has ruined Carzola and Podolski's games. Ozil and Arteta are surplus to requirements.
John Madrid: I don't know why it's a surprise. Tonight Arsenal lost to the best team in their group.
Henry Shah: No disrespect to Ludogorets, but I'm sure Liverpool will be more fired up when Madrid visit.
Post update
League One
Leyton Orient striker Chris Dagnall may have handed a lifeline to manager Russell Slade, who had been told prior to kick-off he had one game to save his job, after his second-half penalty earned the Os a 1-1 draw at Notts County.
It looked bleak for Slade when Zeli Ismail scored a 25th minute penalty for the home side, but after the break Dagnall sent Notts keeper Roy Carroll the wrong way.
Meanwhile, league-leaders Bristol City cruised to a 3-0 victory against Port Vale, with Aaron Wilbraham scoring either side of Aden Flint's 48th minute goal.
Second-placed Peterborough failed to keep pace with Bristol after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Gillingham. Jon Taylor cancelled out Cody McDonald's opener, but the Gills striker scored the winner from the spot late on.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"I think Arsenal papered over the cracks last season, winning the FA Cup and just sneaking into the top four. Their performances against the big teams in the last few years have been unacceptable. They could have conceded five or six tonight.
"And the thing is, they do still create chances because they have such quality in the middle of the park. Arsenal have got good players but they need to strengthen defensively.
"Without overreacting, it was a really woeful defensive performance from Arsenal tonight. Steve Bould has been given the Assistant Manager role, and he should be going into there and sorting it out at the back. He must be looking at his side's defending and cringing."
Manager reaction
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am very pleased. Three players went out of the team because of muscle problems, but we made some decisions and I have to say it was a great performance by the team. Really strong. We were brave, we were fast and that is everything we needed for this game.
"I enjoyed this game from the first second until the last. I don't think about this [a new era for Dortmund]. To see games like this, it is the best in the world."
Jack in Bristol: I don't understand the point of Mikel Arteta - he can't defend, he's not an attacking midfielder and he's average passer. What is he doing in the Arsenal team?
Dan from Liverpool: The question is, if you're Real Madrid watching all this, do you send out your under-10s for the rest of the group stage?
Alan in Devon: Wow, Europe must be quaking - Liverpool get their fair share of dodgy penalties and that is another to add under the "embarrassing" category. No wonder Anfield is a fortress!
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"Mesut Ozil was poor again and got taken off, and I don't know what he adds to the Arsenal team."
Manager reaction
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "It was a great night for everyone at the club after five years. To get the result was excellent, they showed great character to keep going. It was a penalty, you could see it in their reaction.
"It was a wonderful finish from Mario Balotelli. We told him to get in the penalty area more often, it was a world-class finish. We had signs of anxiety, we are not at the level we were at last ear yet, that will come with time."
Post update
Ian Wright
former Arsenal and England striker
Arsene, get Ozil in the middle, get the team to play around him! He's £42m worth of player for a reason! Do something with him - PLEASE!
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Arsenal's reinforcements make them a stronger attacking force this season, but they are not stronger defensively. They need a commanding centre-back, someone that really commands at the back four. I'm not convinced Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker even speak to each other.
"Arsenal needed desire and character tonight, and their midfield failed to cause Dortmund any problems."
Post update
Where do we go from here?
Arsenal's next game is at home to Galatasaray on 1 October, while Liverpool are in Switzerland to face Basel on the same night. Plenty of time for both of these sides to make their way into the last 16 - or make their way home...
Post update
Championship update
Cameron Jerome netted a second-half brace as Norwich City climbed to the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win away at Brentford. Nathan Redmond opened the scoring for Neil Adams' men at Griffin Park.
Watford, who were without manager Oscar Garcia after he was admitted to hospital with minor chest pains on Monday, moved up to second after Matej Vydra's 68th minute penalty handed the Hornets a 1-0 win away at lowly Blackpool.
Wolves fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic - Danny Batth's second-half strike cancelling out Andre Bikey's opener - but Kenny Jackett's side drop from third to fourth.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"Arsenal desperately need a defensive central midfielder. Per Mertesacker was exposed and Mikel Arteta can't run - the pair of them have no pace."
Elsewhere in Europe
Liverpool's Group B rivals Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League title defence with a 5-1 win at home to Basel, Karim Benzema grabbing a late fifth for the Spanish side.
Elsewhere, Carlos Tevez scored twice as Italian champions Juventus beat Malmo 2-0 in Group A, where Olympiakos also won as they beat Atletico Madrid 3-2, on-loan Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou scoring the decisive third for the Greek side.
Two first-half goals were enough to give Zenit victory at 10-man Benfica, Monaco edged Leverkusen 1-0 and Galatasaray shared a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht.
Player reaction
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard: "We did OK but it wasn't better than OK. There's a lot to learn, we were caused problems on the counter-attack. You have to give Mario Balotelli credit, it didn't go his way for long periods but the sign of a good goalscorer is to keep going and get a chance. What's more important is his work rate.
"If we win in Basel now it puts us in a good position but we must do better."
Anina M: Yes! Not pretty but a Liverpool win! My poor nerves can't handle both weekend and midweek matches!
Demola Oke: Liverpool didn't deserve that lifeline...
Lee Pickrell: Liverpool... name on the cup, already.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
It's a bit late to ask this now - but should Arsenal have signed a big wrecking ball of a defensive midfielder? Mikel Arteta is not the answer in that role against pace.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"A decisive moment in the game came just before half-time, when Danny Welbeck pulled his excellent chance just wide of the post. Score that and Arsenal gain in confidence, but after that miss they just wilted. Dortmund looked much sharper in front of goal, and though it was 2-0 it could easily have been four or five, in all honesty."
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
A collective sigh of relief as Steven Gerrard once more rescues Liverpool in the Champions League. Well played Razgrad, who give that a real go.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Post update
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Into the fourth and final minute of added time...
FULL-TIME
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Arsenal have been well beaten. There were 22 attempts on goal from Dortmund to Arsenal's four, and that tells the story really."
FULL-TIME
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
GOAL
Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets Razgrad - Steven Gerrard (Pen 90 mins)
What a let-off for Liverpool! I'm not sure how much contact there was on Javi Manquillo to be honest, but Steven Gerrard slots it home with ease. His 40th goal in Europe.
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL
Liverpool 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Incredible! Another goalkeeping error as Milan Borjan miscontrols and then trips Javi Manquillo...
GOAL
Liverpool 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad - Dani Abalo (90 mins)
Well I never! Raheem Sterling is almost in at one end and seconds later Liverpool are pegged back. Younes Hamza slides a cracking pass in behind, fellow sub Dani Abalo gets on to it, skips around Simon Mignolet and then fires into the net.
Once more a goalkeeper caught out sweeping high up the pitch. Stay on your line...
Ade in Largs: Re Richard (20:06) I'm colourblind too and share your pain; the match at Anfield worst ever Champions' League gamefor me, I simply cannot tell the teams apart...
John: Mario Balotelli has done nothing all game, then comes up with that! Tonight's performance just sums him up perfectly!
William from London: I can't see many of Europe's finest being worried by a trip to Anfield this season...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have done well to keep this down to 2-0. Completely undone by Dortmund tonight.
Post update
League Two update
Top-of-the-table Burton Albion now trail 3-0 at AFC Wimbledon with Adebayo Akinfenwa netting his second of the game to add to Matt Tubbs' opener.
Fifth-place Cheltenham Town suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend and look set to suffer their second at the hands of Southend. Conor Clifford has fired in a right-foot shot for the visitors at Whaddon Road and the hosts are down to ten men.
Charlie Wyke may have scored first goal of the evening in the Football League to give Hartlepool the lead against Northampton after just one minute, but they now trail 5-1 after braces for Marc Richards and Kaid Mohamed, plus a goal from Lawson D'Ath.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
This is as ragged a defensive display as you will see in the Champions League, but my word Dortmund have some pace in this side. Marco Reus to come in too!
Elliott Jenkin: It is always him, to be fair...
LudaChris: Luckypool are back!
James Stevenson: Boy did Liverpool need that. No Suarez to save them now but Super Mario may just have saved them from an embarrassing result.
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Great hit again from Mario Balotelli as he thumps a shot on target from 20 yards. The ultimate confidence player.
Post update
League One update
Striker Chris Dagnall has equalised from the spot for Leyton Orient to make it 1-1 against Notts County and may have handed a lifeline to manager Russell Slade, who has been told he has one game to save his job.
Dagnall sent Notts keeper Roy Carroll the wrong way after Curtis Thompson lunged in on David Mooney in the box.
Meanwhile, league-leaders Bristol City are cruising at 3-0 up against Port Vale, with defender Aden Flint adding to a brace from Aaron Wilbraham.
Second-placed Peterborough are hoping to keep the pressure on Bristol and have fought back to 1-1 away at Gillingham, with winger Jon Taylor cancelling out Cody McDonald's opening header.
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham at Anfield
BBC Sport
"Anfield erupts as much in relief as joy as Mario Balotelli opens the scoring. All around this famous ground, scarves are being swung around heads and vocal chords strained."
GOAL
Liverpool 1-0 Ludogorets Razgrad - Mario Balotelli (82 mins)
Unorthodox, unconventional - important! Mario Balotelli puts Liverpool into a lead they just about deserve with a fine effort, juggling Alberto Moreno's cross away from the clutches of a defender and then powerfully smashing home from 10 yards with the outside of his right foot. Celebrated with a huge fist pump in front of the Kop, that's his first goal for Liverpool.
Moments earlier they had nearly gone behind too, with only a fine recovery tackle from Moreno keeping them out...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
I think the problem is that Wojciech Szczesny was watching Manuel Neuer too much during the World Cup. Arsenal's goalkeeper comes flying out of the area again to meet a long ball and collides with the effervescent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He covers some turf that boy.
Post update
Championship update
Second-placed Norwich have taken a 1-0 lead at Brentford through Nathan Redmond and could move ahead of Nottingham Forest at the top of the table tonight if they can hold for the win.
Fourth-placed Watford, who are without manager Oscar Garcia after he was admitted to hospital with minor chest pains, have taken a 1-0 lead against Blackpool through a Matej Vydra penalty and could also climb up the table.
Charlton have been pegged back to 1-1 by third-placed Wolves - Danny Batth's second-half strike cancelling out Andre Bikey's opener.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Danny Welbeck did everything right, got it into his feet, rolled Sokratis Papastathopoulos and must hit the target - but again blazes over the bar. But I maintain the goals will come, and he will turn out to be a great signing for Arsenal."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Everything but the goal. Not a Hull-based, two-piece dance act, but Danny Welbeck. His first touch to gather in a through-ball is quite simply sublime. His strength to hold off a challenge is admirable. His finish is substandard though, high and over the top.
Krakow Peter: The problem isn't not buying defensive players, it's that Wenger has never organised a decent defence. He inherited one once...
Martin Childs: Wenger being shown up again as tactically inept in the modern game. His tenure should come to an end. He's had long enough.
Photogenic: Too many Arsenal fans are like Piers Morgan. Wenger is either brilliant or a fool, no grey areas. Fairweather fans.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
It's not Liverpool's night. Jordan Henderson flicks a header wide. Fifteen to go.
CLOSE!
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Arsenal need a collective 'MAN ON!' permanently. They have no answer to Dortmund's high pressing as once again they cough up the ball pathetically under pressure. Mikel Arteta this time the guilty man as his square pass is cut out by the tornado of energy that is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan streaks clear of a half-hearted defensive line but shoots over. It could be four or five by now...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool so close...to falling behind! Roman Bezjak slots a low shot against the post after a great ball through. That would have shaken things up!
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Infectious indecision is rife in the Arsenal team. Wojciech Szczesny is the latest to show symptoms, dawdling on a backpass and closed down by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the ball almost spinning in for a third...
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool's tactics are now 'hit the big man' and it almost works instantly. Right-back Javi Manquilo delivers a wondrous cross from wide, brilliant ball in, Fabio Borini meets it with a fine header but Milan Borjan is right behind it to turn it over the bar.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham at Anfield
BBC Sport
"Things really aren't going to plan for a lacklustre Liverpool tonight and it is the Ludogorets fans - decked out in green and white in the corner of the Anfield Road End - who are making the most noise at the moment."
Elsewhere in Europe
It has been a long time coming, more than five years in fact, but Carlos Tevez has finally ended his Champions League goal drought. The former Manchester City striker gives Juventus the lead against Malmo, exchanging passes with Kwadwo Asamoah before slotting home.
Elsewhere, Joao Moutinho has given Monaco the lead against Leverkusen, with his shot from Dimitar Berbatov's pass deflecting off Emir Spahic and into the net.
Dennis Praet has put Anderlecht ahead against Galatasaray, weaving his way past two defenders before driving beyond goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, while Real Madrid have taken their foot off the pedal and still lead Basel 4-1.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool now playing 'the diamond' as Fabio Borini joins Mario Balotelli up front.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Hold up at Anfield as a stray cross/shot breaks the net. A double change from Brendan Rodgers as Lucas and Fabio Borini come on for Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho. Are they the changes Liverpool need?
They have 23 minutes to score.
David Ljunggren: My word, Arsenal look absolutely dire at the back. Did Alan Pardew take over the team without anyone noticing?
Sanj: Watching £16m Welbeck at Arsenal and £26m Lallana at Liverpool gives you a slight glimpse of what is wrong with English football!
Daniel Walford: Bit of a garbage night all round for English clubs in Europe. A sign of things to come?
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
It's opening up at Anfield, both sides committing men forwards as Mario Balotelli hooks a shot over the top under heavy pressure. Time for Rickie Lambert? We can dig out the fact that he used to work in a beetroot factory one more time if he bags in the Champions League.
At the other end Roman Bezjak slides in to shoot over. Great support from the away fans in the Anfield Road end. Terrific din all night.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Double substitution for Arsenal - Aaron Ramsey was pretty quiet, though he put a great ball through for Danny Welbeck in the first half. But the game has just really passed him by. As for Mesut Ozil, well he was just totally anonymous."
SUBSTITUTION
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Double change for Arsenal as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Santi Cazorla replace Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey. Too little, too late?
There are 29 minutes of normal time left.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Raheem Sterling works over a neat cross from the left - but nobody can quite connect. Frustration grows on the Kop...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
This is ridiculous! Dortmund nearly score from deep inside their own half again, they cut through Arsenal time and again. Arsenal are defending like a dad on a new console game, befuddled and bewildered, nobody's told them which button you have to press to sprint.
This time it comes from goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, who just chucks it to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the halfway line and he hares away from Laurent Koscielny, so much pace, so direct, they can't get near him and the striker from Gabon then thuds a rising shot against the top of the crossbar.
Brilliant to watch. Arsenal's defending is nightmarish though...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Wojciech Szczesny is certainly earning his match fee, again called into action to keep out a drive from Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Ajay in London: Good half time team talk from Wenger then...
Andrew from Richhill: Great attacking football from Borussia Dortmund, but yet more pathetic defensive positioning and urgency from Arsenal. It begs the question, what has Steve Bould been doing with this sorry lot on the training ground?
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"It's all Dortmund. You'd think Arsenal would have been the team to come out and press and create chances. It's been the worst possible start to the second half for the Gunners."
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
While Arsenal chase yellow shadows in the Ruhr valley, Liverpool toil at Anfield. Right-back Javi Manquillo has their latest chance from Jordan Henderson's pass but whacks his shot way into the Kop. First few signs of nerves?
Aashish: What did Arsene say to them? More of the same?
Ryan Mould: One day Wenger will realise it is OK buying attacking players, but they are useless if you don't have a half-decent defence.
Adam Palethorpe: Sack him now please. Our board is too sentimental. No power in our midfield and nothing defensively stable about us.
The first 'Sack Wenger' tweet of the evening...
GREAT SAVE!
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
Only a strong wrist from Wojciech Szczesny keeps it down to 2-0. Ciro Immobile rattles in the drive and it's a fine one-handed save from the Polish number one. Jurgen Klopp is in full high-energy mode down there on the touchline and who can blame him? His side look streets ahead.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Again, Arsenal's defence was all over the place. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ran off the shoulder of Per Mertesacker, and Laurent Koscielny tried in vain to cover back. It's 2-0 to the hosts and it's what they deserve, really. They have been so much better than Arsenal on the night."
GOAL
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (48 mins)
More rubbish defending from Arsenal, enough to knock George Graham sick, and they are 2-0 down and all at sea. Substitute Matthias Ginter pops a straight ball over the top, Per Mertesacker and Wojciech Szczesny get in each other's way, neither deals with it, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is able to skip around the keeper and scuff it over the line.
To add injury to insult, Laurent Koscielny slides into the post as he tries to clear it. Phil Babb-style.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool start the second half in positive style as first Philippe Coutinho and then Jordan Henderson shoot wide from range.
KICK-OFF
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
Game on in Germany, where Arsenal swiftly kick it out of play.
Post update
League Two update
Top-of-the-table Burton Albion trail 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon and their unbeaten League Two record looks under threat. Matt Tubbs and Adebayo Akinfenwa scored the goals, with the latter notching his first for the club.
At the foot of the table, managerless Carlisle trail 1-0 to seventh-placed Shrewsbury with Jermaine Grandison's netting just before the break.
Fifth-placed Cheltenham Town suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend and will find it tough to bounce back after having midfielder Jason Taylor sent off and being held 0-0 by visitors Southend.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Back under way at Anfield.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"It was pathetic defending from Arsenal for the Dortmund goal. Kieran Gibbs, for example, sprinted back and yet made no challenge. And the keeper didn't even dive for it. Without a central defensive midfield figure, Arsenal's defending tonight has been pathetic.
"As for Danny Welbeck, was his technique right with his shot? The best strikers in the world score those, and that's why there's a debate about Welbeck."
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
As for Liverpool, it's been another largely frustrating evening thus far. Take Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez out of the team and the attacking spark goes. Who would have guessed?
Post update
League One update
Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade has been told he has one game to save his job and his team trail 14th-placed Notts County 1-0 thanks to a Zeli Ismail penalty.
Meanwhile, league-leaders Bristol City struck first at Port Vale as expected with Aaron Wilbraham turning in his sixth goal of the season to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Second-placed Peterborough have got the goal their efforts deserve at Gillingham, with Jon Taylor cancelling out Cody McDonald's header just before the break.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
I don't think many teams will come away from Dortmund with any points this season - but Arsenal have had their chances. They've had a chance anyway - great opening for Danny Welbeck but his finish was poor. Can he be more clinical?
Jonny Mango: Everything wrong with Arsenal summed up within 2 minutes. Poor finishing and even worse defending
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham at Anfield
BBC Sport
"Well, the fans have done their bit to stoke the coals on the night Champions League football returns to Anfield, but so far there's been very little spark from the team. Raheem Sterling has looked a bit isolated up front and it would be no surprise to see him brought back into an attacking midfield role in the second half. That could mean Rickie Lambert coming on for the ineffective Adam Lallana to partner Mario Balotelli."
Post update
Championship update
As it stands, Charlton will become the new leaders of the Championship as they lead third-placed Wolves 1-0 at The Valley thanks to a 25th-minute strike from Andre Bikey.
Second-placed Norwich are being held 0-0 at Brentford and fourth-placed Watford, who are without manager Oscar Garcia who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering from minor chest pains, have failed to register against lowly Blackpool despite plenty of chances.
In Cardiff, Middlesbrough scored with their first attack when Spanish striker Kike slotted home from close-range after just two minutes to make it 1-0 and Aitor Karanka's side remain on top in Wales.
Amir Hamza: What a finish! Take note, Mr Welbeck.
Christopher: Danny Welbeck is a great player with plenty of energy, just misses too many chances. The reason why Man Utd sold him.
Lawal Harby: What the hell was Laurent Koscielny thinking? Arsenal and their horrible defending.
Elsewhere in Europe
A brilliant first-half display by defending champions Real Madrid as they head down the tunnel 4-1 up at half-time against Basel.
Gareth Bale has been particularly impressive, scoring one and setting up Cristiano Ronaldo to score another, while James Rodriguez has also scored. An own goal by Basel defender Marek Suchy had got the ball rolling for Real.
Derlis Gonzalez managed to pull one back for Basel, who will surely be looking at damage limitation in the second half.
Elsewhere, Zenit are winning 2-0 at 10-man Benfica, while Olympiakos lead Atletico Madrid 2-1.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
Dortmund scored with their 15th shot of the night. It had been coming...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"A great goal from Ciro Immobile! He ran at Laurent Koscielny and he really, really fancied it. There were players in support on his left and right, but he took the defence on and smashed it wide of Wojciech Szczesny into the far corner. What a strike.
"Dortmund have thoroughly deserved the lead at half-time. It would have been a bit of an injustice if they hadn't had the advantage, particularly as they have enjoyed so much pressure and so many chances."
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
HALF-TIME
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal
GOAL
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arsenal - Ciro Immobile (45 mins)
Play along at home.
You are Arsenal, you have a throw-in level with the edge of your opponents' penalty area in first-half stoppage time.
Do you :
a) Throw it to Danny Welbeck?
b) Throw it back into midfield?
c) Concede a goal?
If you said c) you are Arsenal tonight. Ridiculous goal as the throw-in goes astray, it's hacked away and Ciro Immobile runs from well inside his own half to bundle past two half-hearted challenges and then drive into the far corner. Very tidy finish, but very poor defending...
Post update
If he didn't know it himself, that's now me and John Hartson who have told him...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"That was a fantastic chance for Danny Welbeck. He was one-on-one after a great ball in from Aaron Ramsey. Welbeck must surely hit the target, but he dragged it wide. That was a great chance to put Arsenal one-up.
"Welbeck timed his run to perfection and was in. That was a wonderful chance, and that's what he needs to improve. He needs to be more clinical. I think it will come, he has the potential to score lots and lots of goals, but he's got to start sticking chances away. He'll know that himself."
CLOSE!
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal fans, stop me when you've heard this one before...
Danny Welbeck is clean through - clean through - on goal. not a yellow shirt between him and the goalkeeper. But he doesn't score.
At the weekend he chipped against the post, this time he drags a shot wide after Aaron Ramsey's reverse pass had sent him in. got to score those.
Post update
OptaJoe: Atletico Madrid conceded just three times during the entire Champions League group stage last season, but have conceded twice tonight.
Text us on 81111
Tommy B in London: Ludogorets is an anagram of 'good result' - I hope that isn't an omen!
That's pretty highbrow stuff for this live text, Tommy, but thank you. Time for me to go and have a lie down...
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
That's more like it! Lovely move from Liverpool as Raheem Sterling and Alberto Moreno burst down the left, Jordan Henderson steams into the box and cleverly offloads out of the tackle to Adam Lallana on his right. He's only eight yards out but he can't get the ball out of his feet and his effort is eventually blocked.
Dejan Lovren heads the following corner wide. Best spell yet for Liverpool.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez passes up a fine opportunity, heading wide from a free-kick, but the offside flag was already up. Can Arsenal nick one?
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Dortmund have dominated this first half and have had the better of the chances. They have been the team that have looked the more threatening, in both sides' hunt for that vital first goal. Arsenal have yet to have a single attempt on goal."
The Gareth Bale show
Real Madrid 3-0 Basel
Game, set and match already at the Bernabeu thanks in the main to Gareth Bale. The Wales international scores an absolute peach of a goal as he latches on to Luka Modric's lofted pass, expertly lifts the ball over Basel keeper Tomas Vaclik and then flicks into the empty net. Brilliant show of skill and intuition by Bale, who minutes later squares a pass for Cristiano Ronaldo to smash home. Madrid are running riot.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
The hosts continue to be frustrated, but the crowd are in fine voice. Mario Balotelli goes the long way round to evade three defenders on the brink of the box and gets a shot away - but it's easily held by Milan Borjan.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham at Anfield
BBC Sport
"Brendan Rodgers is stalking around his technical area making copious notes for his half-time team-talk. Liverpool's play so far has been slow and predictable so the Reds manager will no doubt be thinking up a formula to bring back some of the energy and verve that marked out their play last season."
GREAT SAVE!
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
A goal is coming in Germany, it has to be! Alexis Sanchez is robbed of the ball in a dangerous area and Dortmund streak forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again the spare man and rifles in a shot at the near post. Once more Pole Wojciech Szczesny is in the way.
Dortmund's 100mph style is so watchable.
Karl Tall: Really need some goals at Anfield - tonight would be a good time for Mario to score a couple!
Death Ape Disco: Balotelli tracking back? Good lord! Dedicated display, but he's no Sturridge though.
Max Welford: Is it just me or have Liverpool been finding it awfully difficult, not only in this match but this whole season, to create chances?
Post update
League Two update
Top-of-the-table Burton Albion trail 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon with Matt Tubbs, August's player of the month, putting the visitors' unbeaten League Two record under threat.
Meanwhile, Charlie Wyke scored the first goal of the evening in the Football League to give Hartlepool the lead against Northampton after just one minute, but the Cobblers have hit back through a Marc Richards penalty and Kaid Mohamed to make it 2-1.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Danny Welbeck got the ball stuck under his feet. That was a decent chance for Welbeck, if only he could have sorted his feet out."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
And now a chance for Arsenal - terrific game! Alexis Sanchez streaks down the left wing and stands the ball up, goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller should really gather it in but he doesn't, and Danny Welbeck can't then convert the loose ball.
Post update
League One
League-leaders Bristol City struck first at Port Vale as expected with Aaron Wilbraham turning in his sixth goal of the season to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after 13 minutes.
Meanwhile, Preston, down in 10th, have taken a 2-0 lead against fourth-placed Chesterfield. An Alan Browne strike opened the scoring after seven minutes and Joe Garner added a second on 15 minutes.
PENALTY APPEAL
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool not having it all their own way either, and they are lucky not to concede a penalty. Marcelinho bursts into the box and Dejan Lovren rather industrially shoves him over - you've seen them given...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shot straight at Wojciech Szczesny. That was a fantastic chance, just four or five yards out. But he sidefooted it straight into Szczesny's chest. To the right or left of the keeper and it's a goal, and Dortmund lead 1-0. That was a huge chance, absolutely massive.
"And then straight after, Jack Wilshere throws himself at the ball in the Arsenal box and does really well to put off Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who blasts it over the bar."
Elsewhere in Europe
Real Madrid had scored at least once in 37 of their last 38 Champions League games, and they have found the net again as they lead Basel 1-0, although it was somewhat fortuitous. Nacho's low cross towards the middle of the area deflected off Basel defender Marek Suchy and into his own net.
Elsewhere, Zenit now lead 2-0, with Alex Witsel header adding to Hulk's earlier strike against a Benfica side who have been reduced to 10 men, goalkeeper Artur sent off for a foul which would have prevented Zenit from a certain goal.
Atletico Madrid trail Olympiakos 1-0 after Masuaku rifled home from the edge of the area.
GREAT SAVE!
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
He has to score! Dearie me what a miss. Dortmund should be ahead as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets on the end of a flowing move but undercooks his shot terribly, a tame, tame effort from eight yards out, straight at Wojciech Szczesny.
And moments later there's another great chance for the hosts as Henrikh Mkhitaryan lashes over from close range. Arsenal clinging on...
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets look very steady for a side making their Champions League debut, and they are not without options on the break. Roman Bezjak holds it up well.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flicks a header wide as Dortmund keep the pressure gauge dialled up to 'pain' for Arsenal. Arsene Wenger's boys already glancing at the clock - they have 20 minutes to see out until half time.
Championship update
Middlesbrough scored with their first attack at Cardiff City with Spanish striker Kike slotting home from close-range after just two minutes to make it 1-0 and Aitor Karanka's side remain on top in Wales.
Meanwhile, second-placed Norwich and third-placed Wolves are both being held 0-0, by Brentford and Charlton respectively, with top spot in the division up for grabs.
Andrew Surman's sixth-minute strike has put Bournemouth ahead against Leeds.
Richard Finch: Anyone else colourblind like me is struggling to distinguish one team from another at Anfield...
Sam Wylie: Liverpool's opponents playing in 'Anfield green' tonight. Blending in rather too well with the grass.
Chiffoh Gooner: Who else thinks the referee in Dortmund should change his kit?
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Brilliant stuff! Mario Balotelli takes the ball and spins away from a man superbly before firing in a low shot, it's pushed away by Milan Borjan, who also saves Adam Lallana's follow-up. Nimble stuff from the Razgrad keeper...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
The omnipresent smile just drifts from the face of Jurgen Klopp as his side fail to convert a chance down their left. Dortmund are well on top but haven't put Wojciech Szczesny under too much pressure so far.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham at Anfield
BBC Sport
"In a low-key start an Anfield, the most eye-catching thing so far has been the ugly grey knee-length shorts being worn by Champions League officials this season. Maybe there was a three for two sale at a local sportswear outlet."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"If I was Arsene Wenger I'd be worried. At any time it looks like Dortmund will score - it's been constant pressure. Arsenal's midfield need to get some time on the ball, because right now Dortmund are dominant all over the park. Arsenal just can't get out, so Danny Welbeck needs to start running down the channels and having balls played to him, in an attempt to stretch Borussia Dortmund."
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
It's been 68% possession for Liverpool on their return to the Champions League - but no end product. Just like Aston Villa all over again?
INVISIBLE KITS
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets' turf green shirts bring back memories of Manchester United's 'Dell grey' efforts from 1996. Sir Alex Ferguson made them change at half-time. He wasn't looking for an excuse for a defeat though. Definitely not.
CLOSE!
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
That is a chance! It falls to the wrong man, both on a finishing scale and a pronunciation scale, as Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos stabs a shot wide. Per Mertesacker had not cleared the corner.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno goes on another long run forward - remember his goal at Spurs the other week? - but this time the final ball is lacking. He looks a find though.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Per Mertesacker has been targeted by Dortmund as they keep running at him, Kevin Grosskreutz is the latest to take the BFG on but the German stalwart waits perfectly before sliding in and nicking the ball away. Bobby Moore-esque.
Arsenal have seen out the first 10 minutes, but that's all they have done. No attacking threat yet from the Gunners.
Elsewhere in Europe
First goal in tonight's Champions League games goes to Andre Villas-Boas's Zenit as Hulk slots home to put the Russian side ahead at Benfica.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Ludogorets have a crafty plan tonight as their kit is exactly the same colour as the Anfield pitch. It's basically camouflage.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"I think that is the correct decision - there was no contact at all between Mikel Arteta and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and that yellow card is spot on. He dangled his leg somewhat, but no contact came his way."
YELLOW CARD
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Is that a penalty?! No! Referee Oleg Benquerenca books Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a dive as he goes to ground after cutting inside Mikel Arteta, and it's a good call too.
Arteta left a leg dangling out there but he pulled it away before the Armenian hit the deck. Arsenal look ragged at the back though.
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Raheem Sterling carries his early season form into the Champions League, skinning his man out wide before being pole-axed by Aleksandar Aleksandrov. So tough they named him twice.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Dortmund away will be Arsenal's stiffest test in this group. Galatasaray away in Istanbul is always tough, but if the Gunners get a point tonight they should be happy. Mind you, it's been a good start from Dortmund, and Hector Bellerin has already given the ball away, dallying on it..."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Dortmund make the better start, high tempo, high pressing. Vorsprung durch Technik.
Alex Smith: There is no better music than that of the Champions League - you instantly know something special is about to happen!
R Jelley: It's a great feeling being able to watch fantastic European nights at Anfield again. Been too long.
Photogenic: Liverpool bench looks a little light, quality-wise...
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sam Sheringham
BBC Sport
"After a typically spine-tingling rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, the Liverpool fans on the Kop held up white cards depicting the five European Cup trophies the club have won against a red backdrop. Then the iconic Champions League music played out over Anfield for the first time in five years as the teams lined up, followed by a deafening roar. Quite a buzz in the air here as we get under way."
Incidentally, BBC Sport readers today voted You'll Never Walk Alone the best matchday song in football. Watch our video of the top eight here.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"I went to Dortmund as a Wrexham schoolboy to watch a game - I stood on their Kop and what colour, what noise. It was an amazing experience as a teenage player."
The Dortmund "Kop" stands an amazing 25,000 people for league games. They convert it to seating for the Champions League, though...
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Referee Matej Jug has left his shorts at home and has had to borrow a pair of grey strides of questionable heritage. We've all been there, nobody likes a trip to the lost property cupboard. He could book Mamadou Sakho for an early lunge but elects for just a stern word.
KICK-OFF
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Arsenal
And game on in Germany too. Arsenal in a fetching blue-on-blue number.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 0-0 Ludogorets Razgrad
Under way at Anfield...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Jens Lehmann: "Defending is more about organisation and less about particular players, who are all sometimes unavailable. Steve Bould is a good defensive coach, so I don't think Arsenal will suffer as long as their offensive players commit more to their defensive duties.
"As for Mesut Ozil, his price tag is not his fault. When he first came to England he started really well, but he's had a winter without a break and then a long, long competition at the World Cup. So he is still trying to find his level this season.
"The fans at Dortmund create an incredible atmosphere; I experienced that myself, when I played there before my move to Arsenal."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Daily Mirror football correspondent John Cross: Not saying Klopp is popular here, but before teams come out, his face appears on big screen and announcer gets the crowd to chant his name.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
As long as that's all he lays down John. Keep those nerves in check - Arsenal are out at the frankly magnificent looking Westfalenstadion. They call it 'the yellow wall' - because they all wear yellow.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Young Hector Bellerin is probably having kittens in that dressing room right now, but he needs to go out there and lay a marker down and demonstrate he's good enough to be in this Arsenal team."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live football producer Phil Wye: If there's a more impressive stand behind a goal in Europe I've yet to see it.
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
A Champions League debut for Brendan Rodgers tonight and an assured start as he chucks in a nice twist to the 'no easy games at this level' cliche there. The teams are in the tunnel - here we go...
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "Our mindset is to get three points. All games at this level are very difficult. We are looking to put on a performance as well, the boys are really looking forward to it."
Elsewhere in Europe
Olympiakos v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)
Atletico Madrid players have been out on the pitch at the Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of their Champions League Group A opener against Olympiakos.
Arda Turan came off the bench to score the winner in the 2-1 derby victory over Real Madrid at the weekend, and that has earned him a place in the starting line-up tonight.
Olympiakos have one of Fulham's finest ever signings, Kostas Mitroglou, in their side.
North of the border
Action in Scotland tonight too, as Inverness take on Rangers in a League Cup second round tie.
If the Champions League's not doing it for you, head to Ibrox courtesy of Keir Murray here. He's already mentioned beef-flavoured drinks. He's on form.
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
What is success for Liverpool in the Champions League this season then? You'd make them second favourites in Group B so they could follow Real Madrid into the last 16. After that - who knows...
LINE-UPS
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Borussia Dortmund: Weidenfeller, Durm, Subotic, Papastathopoulos, Schmelzer, Aubameyang, Bender, Kehl, Grosskreutz, Mkhitaryan, Immobile. Subs: Langerak, Kagawa, Jojic, Ramos, Ginter, Bandowski, Amini.
Arsenal: Szczesny, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Sanchez, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Rosicky, Podolski, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Chambers, Campbell.
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
LINE-UPS
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
Liverpool: Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Sakho, Moreno, Gerrard, Henderson, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling, Balotelli. Subs: Brad Jones, Jose Enrique, Toure, Lambert, Lucas, Borini, Suso.
Ludogorets: Borjan, Junior Caicara, Moti, Aleksandar Aleksandrov, Minev, Mihail Aleksandrov, Dyakov, Abel, Misidjan, Marcelinho, Bezjak. Subs: Gospodinov, Fabio Espinho, Angulo, Dani Abalo, Zlatinski, Wanderson, Younes.
Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)
The Chaaammppiooonnnsss....
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
It's not just Razgrad who are excited tonight though - Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard says he has been jealous of watching Manchester United and Chelsea compete in the Champions League during Liverpool's five-year absence.
"There has almost been a jealousy and an envy that we weren't involved," said Gerrard, who won the competition with the Reds in 2005.
"I've been craving it. Everyone is looking forward to hearing that music."
Ah, the Champions League anthem. A classic. I'm trying to persuade my better half to have that at our wedding at the moment...
Post update
See - everyone loves Jurgen Klopp.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Daily Mirror football correspondent John Cross: Wenger and Klopp shared something of a love-in at press conference yesterday. Mutual respect obvious. Klopp says Arsenal have moved up a level this season.
Text us on 81111
Henrik, a Liverpool fan in London: Over the summer Brendan Rodgers has taken Liverpool from having an excellent first team to a deeper squad capable of replicating the attacking flair we all came to love last season across all competitions, most of all the Champions League. Bring it on!
Sheelagh: Liverpool will not make it past the last-16. How do I know, I hear you ask? Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovern, Sahko and Moreno is how I know. That defence is not of Champions League latter-stage quality, and will be found out by Europe's big guns.
Well, this game's all about opinions...
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
Liverpool have only won two of their last eight Champions League games - both were against Hungarian side Debrecen.
Elsewhere in Europe
Cometh the hour
No Radamel Falcao, no problem? There is a big striker-shaped hole at Monaco following the departure of Colombia international Falcao to Manchester United, so the goal-scoring responsibilities very much rest on Dimitar Berbatov's shoulders.
The big man starts for Monaco, who are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2006, against Bayer Leverkusen tonight.
Post update
Just 20 minutes to go until kick-off across Europe and England then.
Whether you're at the Westfalenstadion, Anfield, Deepdale or Field Mill I wish you joy, goals and contentment.
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"It's nice that Liverpool are back in the Champions League, but I think the league is more important for them. They'll get out of the group, but I think that's as far as they'll go."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live football producer Phil Wye: The sun has set behind the stand at Signal Iduna Park aka Westfalenstadion. One of Europe's finest and most vibrant venues.
Tom Castle: This is the most difficult group stage match for Arsenal. The easiest for Liverpool. No pressure for the Gunners, but imperative for the Reds.
Robert Winscott: Media up in arms about Bellerin starting, but why? He looked good pre-season. Slight baptism of fire but you have to start somewhere!
Hani Nyabam: All need to calm down. Hector Bellerin is the real deal. Watched him in the under-21s this year, and he is the second coming of Jordi Alba.
Klopp, Klopp quality
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Mesut Ozil may be scapegoat number one, but is there anyone out there who does not like Jurgen Klopp? I refuse to believe it.
As Steve A said rather brilliantly on Twitter today, the Dortmund manager 'looks like a hedge that's been dragged through a man backwards."
Wonderfully done.
One more picture? Yeah, go on then:
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
What has World Cup winning playmaker Mesut Ozil ever done for us?
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Robbie Savage
5 live Sport
"It's a good thing Hector Bellerin has got all this pace, because at times Per Mertesacker can be a liability, in terms of speed. But I have to ask - why is Arsene Wenger persisting with Mesut Ozil? He's offered nothing since the World Cup. Give someone like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a go."
League Two preview
Top-of-the-table Burton Albion beat York at the weekend and now put their unbeaten League Two record on the line at AFC Wimbledon. Their hosts may be on a four-match winless streak but Burton have failed to beat the Dons in their last three meetings.
Fifth-placed Cheltenham suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend and will be hoping to bounce back at home to eighth-placed Southend. The visitors ended a four-game winless run with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.
At the foot of the table, managerless Carlisle are still seeking their first win of the season and travel to New Meadow to take on seventh-placed Shrewsbury. The Cumbrians have picked up just one of their three points on the road this season and have conceded more goals than any team.
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
John Hartson
in Dortmund for 5 live Sport
"Hector Bellerin, I've heard, has trained very well and has been given this opportunity. What a game to be given that opportunity! At some stage, people have to be thrown in. Ideally, Wenger would have had Debuchy and Chambers fit, but they're not. Hopefully the experience around him in the defence will help Bellerin along a bit."
Just like playing Real
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
If Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has his way, there will be no sign whatsoever of complacency from his side tonight.
"We want to be at the elite level and the Champions League is that," said Rodgers on Monday.
"We know Ludogorets are excited about coming to Anfield.
"We'll respect them like we would if we were playing Real Madrid. They play an open, attacking style and they'll come here with confidence."
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin: Confidence is having all the hard work done.
TEAM NEWS
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Three changes for Arsenal from the side that started last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
In come Kieran Gibbs, Mikel Arteta and 19-year-old Hector Bellerin. Bellerin starts at right-back after Mathieu Debuchy is ruled out, with Calum Chambers confined to the bench after falling ill with tonsillitis.
Arteta anchors the midfield having overcome an ankle problem, while Dortmund's former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa features among the substitutes for the German club.
Ludogorets Razgrad? Who are they? Exactly!
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
So who are these Bulgarian chancers lining up at Anfield tonight?
If you've never heard of Ludogorets Razgrad, you are entirely forgiven. The team were still playing as amateurs in the third tier of Bulgarian football last time Liverpool lined up in the Champions League.
Household names? Zero. The away side start as 16/1 outsiders to win tonight - but Liverpool won't take them lightly...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live presenter Mark Pougatch: Is this chap the first 'Hector' ever to play for Arsenal? And if he is, who'd thought he'd be Spanish and not an Englishman in 1890s?
Paul Day: Mertersaker marking someone called Immobile? Sounds right up his strasse. Come on the BFG!
Harry Partridge: Arsenal's starting line up is about as good as the same fixture last season, but the bench is much stronger this time around!
Olajide Jaio: After last time out with Aston Villa, I'm afraid for life without Sturridge at Liverpool.
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
Sam Sheringham
BBC Sport
"Canadian keeper Milan Borjan is making his first start for Ludogorets only four days after signing for the Bulgarian champions. First-choice goalkeeper Vladislav Stoyanov is suspended having been sent off in the play-off defeat of Steaua Bucharest when his replacement, defender Cosmin Moti, famously saved two penalties.
"When number two stopper Ivan Cvorovic was ruled out by a shoulder injury last Thursday, the club made an emergency move for free agent Borjan, who is Canada's number one. The keeper on the bench is 17-year-old Emil Gospodinov, who has never played a senior game, so if Borjan gets a red card maybe we will see Moti putting on the gloves again."
Post update
Liverpool v Ludogorets Razgrad (19:45 BST)
A centre-half saving penalties? Ludogorets' qualification was simply miraculous.
Over to BBC Sport's Sam Sheringham: "For those who missed it, Cosmin Moti was the outfield player who volunteered to go in goal after Ludogorets keeper Vladislav Stoyanov was sent off in the final minute of extra time in their Champions League qualifier against Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest.
"Despite previously having worn gloves only to stave off the cold, Moti dived to his right to save two of Steaua's spot-kicks and seal his team's passage to a group stage campaign which begins against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.
"Moti, who had spent seven seasons playing for Steaua's arch rivals Dinamo Bucharest, leapt over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with fans, while Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev announced that a stand at their rebuilt stadium would be named after the team's new idol.
"When I got back to the locker room after the game, I had about 60 text messages and 40 missed calls," Moti, 29, tells BBC Sport. "Everybody wanted to congratulate me. That was when I realised I had done something special."
You sure had Cosmin son...
Post update
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 live
More from John Lukic on 5 live Breakfast: "My broader fear about Arsenal is that they'll lapse into what they did last season. At the weekend they had the game in their hands, then they dropped points in the last minutes to Manchester City - that was symptomatic of what they did last season.
"They really need to improve on that, and in terms of the Champions League they must ensure they qualify from the group. Looking at the teams involved you'd think they would manage that, but tonight is a very important game."
Ramsey repeat?
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal (19:45 BST)
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: Hoping for a repeat of last year's result, can't wait for it tonight.
No wonder Aaron's looking forward to his return to Signal Iduna Park. It was the Wales international's goal that earned the Gunners a 1-0 win at the venue in the Champions League group stage last season. Can he repeat his feat?
League One preview
Bristol City remain the only team in League One yet to lose a game and three wins in a row has seen the Robins move ahead of Peterborough at the top. Tonight's opponents Port Vale have lost five straight games in all competitions and so Steve Cotterill's side are expected to consolidate their position.
Second-placed Peterborough slipped from the summit after a goalless draw at home to Notts County at the weekend and Darren Ferguson's side will be hoping to bounce back with three points against a Gillingham team that have not won a game since last month.
Meanwhile, Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade, who guided the O's to the play-offs last season, has been told he has one game to save his job with the club languishing in 20th place. They travel to 14th-place Notts County, who are without a win in two games.
Post update
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
Nobody I follow has yet managed to get the Ludogorets starting XI into 140 characters....
Jenni in Newtownards: Anfield will be rocking tonight - it's been too long a wait without top-level European football for a team with such a rich European pedigree and history. An early goal will settle the nerves and could open up the floodgates against the minnows Ludogorets. I can see this being a 4-0 or 5-0 victory for the Reds tonight.
An