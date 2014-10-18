Premier League as it happened

Right, it is time for us to say goodbye. So whether you're heading to the pub, staying on the sofa with a bowl of nachos, picking the kids up from a party, whatever, make sure you keep glued to our Spanish-flavoured dish tonight.
MOTD running order
It must have been a tough choice, but it looks like Southampton have beaten Manchester City into second place on the MOTD running order. But, then again, it's not every day you score eight, is it?
A big win for Fulham
Caretaker manager Kit Symons hailed the battling qualities displayed by his Fulham side after a 1-0 victory over high-flying Norwich brought them to within one point of climbing out of the Championship relegation zone.
"They were not top of the table for no reason," Symons said. "At times we rode our luck. It was a display full of character which I was delighted with.
"All the time I'm in situ in this position I'll just keep doing what I do. That's working as hard as I can on the training pitch and trying to win games for this great football club.
"I'm pretty sure three points as often as possible is not going to hurt my chances. I'll just keep plugging away."
Martin in the goals again
Derby's Chris Martin scored another two goals in his side's 3-0 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon, and manager Steve McClaren says the striker can fire his side all the way to the Premier League.
The Rams are currently second in the Championship, and McClaren said: "With the talent that Chris has got around him, they'll create for him. He's just got to finish, which he's done.
"He could have scored a hat-trick, he should be walking home with the ball. He got a lot of goals last season and there's always a question mark as to if he can continue that. But he's doing that. He's really developed over the last year in terms of his professionalism and belief."
Watford go top
New Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes his side are good enough to stay at the top of the Championship table following their comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Jokanovic said: "I am very happy. It is definitely a great day for us but this league is very tough so we have to try to improve and control games as well as we have today.
"We can stay top of the league but it will be tough. It was important for us to have good offensive players today, but everyone defended brilliantly.
"We played with three strikers today and they understood what we wanted, finding the gaps and playing very well. I am very happy and the team must be very happy."
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"When I speak to a few Arsenal fans, some say if they hadn't won the FA Cup last season would Arsene Wenger still be there? Everybody knows defensively Arsenal are lacking, so why on earth hasn't he brought anyone in? We, the fans, can see it. Add a centre-half and a defensive midfielder and they could be challenging for the lead.
"The big question now is, can Arsenal get in the top four this year? Looking at who Manchester United have signed, have Arsenal been squeezed out of it? Arsenal certainly have no chance of winning the title."
Martyn Seabourne: Obertan the miracle man! Is he what Newcastle fans call a goal machine now?
Seany Ekon: Another Arsenal game lost at the expense of no defensive central midfielder. To have Flamini starting is criminal. Spurs, City, Hull at home, he has cost us.
Jamie Smith: People were writing off the Saints before the season, but they've been outstanding so far. Definitely, top six is on the cards.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"For a team with a so-called lesser squad Hull gave it a right good go against Arsenal today. Alexis Sanchez played well for Arsenal but overall they did not defend well enough, which has been typical of them over the past two or three seasons."
"The scoreline does suggest it was close, but Crystal Palace's consolation goal came out of nothing and too late to really give us an exciting finish. Chelsea were passing it around beautifully, and the second goal, by Cesc Fabregas, really is something to see. Jose Mourinho described it as a scandal of a goal; that is how good it was."
Talking of Barcelona that leads me into a seamless link back to Premier League reaction. How? Because ex-Barca players Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas, who both left the Nou Camp this summer, have been impressing our BBC Sport pundits....
See if Messi can break that record tonight (and if he doesn't then it will fall in the next few weeks) by saying 'Hola' to our European live text commentary. The match - a real David v Goliath clash - has just kicked off at the Nou Camp.
Magical Messi
Barcelona genius Lionel Messi has surpassed so many milestones that he could have an entire programme of 'Record Breakers' dedicated to his achievements. Someone give Cheryl Baker a call to see if she's free.
And tonight the Argentine could break another. He will become the all-time La Liga leading goalscorer if he nets a hat-trick against minnows Eibar tonight. Sound like an outside chance? Don't bet against it...
Ade: So, if we learned nothing else today, 'game management' is the management-speak phrase of choice for bosses this season.
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"What a birthday present for Big Sam. West Ham now fourth in the league. Where are those fans who were ringing us up last season calling for him to be sacked?"
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"Sam Allardyce should have a hell of a party tonight. He has brought in flair players, Stewart Downing has a new lease of life, and his team is playing the attacking football that the West Ham fans have been wanting to see."
Birthday cheer for Big Sam
Earlier we told you that Sam Allardyce was having a big 60th birthday bash somewhere in the north-west tonight - and those pie and peas will taste even sweeter for the West Ham boss. His side continued their fine start to the season with a fairly straight-forward 3-1 win at Burnley.
League One update
Sheffield United lead at Bradford in League One's Yorkshire derby. Bob Harris's strike separates the two sides - with Bradford down to 10 men after Stephen Darby was dismissed for a second bookable offence. Follow the closing stages here.
Player reaction on Twitter
West Ham goalkeeper Adrian: Well done boys. Excellent three points away! Amazing support of 3000 great West Ham fans!See you Saturday at Upton Park.
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone: Tough game today. So close to hanging on for three points but a point at a team fighting for top four is a great result nonetheless.
Hull defender Curtis Davies: Incredible effort from the lads today! Very disappointed to concede so late but it's always a good point at the Emirates!
"I hope Warnock gets what is coming to him"
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I don't think Neil Warnock or any manager has the right to tell his players whether or not to shake the referee's hand. For a manager to go on the pitch and do that is disgusting.
"I hope Warnock gets what is coming to him, which is a disrepute charge. The manager should be taking the lead on behaviour of his players."
Player reaction on Twitter
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley: No better feeling than getting back out there today.
Hull goalkeeper Stephen Harper: Gutted to come off today but proud of all the lads for a fantastic performance. Tough place to go and we very nearly hung on for all three pts!
Chelsea defender Filipe Luis: Three more points to keep us on top of the table! Now focus on the Champions League!
Post update
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Post update
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
.@RobbieSavage8's thoughts on the @SunderlandAFC performance today. #SAFC
Post update
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Steve, @SunderlandAFC fan: "Fletcher can hold his head high. The rest of the team were not worthy to wear the shirt."
Post update
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Player reaction on Twitter
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Injured Newcastle forward Siem de Jong: Well done lads! Worked hard for the first win! A lot more to follow.
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
As if you're not pleased enough by clinching your first Premier League win of the season, the appearance of your larger-than-life chairman in the dressing room can only make things even better. And a post-match visit from Mike Ashley is exactly what the Newcastle players got.
"He's happy. I know both Mike and myself take a lot of criticism but we love it. He loves the club and was desperate to win. He wanted to express that to the players and I thank him for that," said Magpies boss Alan Pardew.
Wonder if Ashley handed over a £50 Sports Direct voucher apiece for their efforts?
Lennon's red card
New Bolton manager Neil Lennon was sent to the stands during his side's 1-0 victory over Birmingham, after trying to change his penalty taker for a spot-kick which was subsequently missed.
Lennon, speaking to The Bolton News, claims he wanted Jay Spearing to take the penalty, rather than Craig Davies who eventually stepped up and missed.
"I got sent off because she (fourth official Amy Fern) said I was consistently leaving my technical area," Lennon said. "What I wanted to do was get the message on to Jay Spearing to take the penalty.
"By all accounts Craig has scored the last three but I wanted a technical player to go up and take it, put his foot through it and put the game beyond doubt.
"In the end he's blasted it over the bar against an outfield goalkeeper. That tells me our game management needs to be a lot better."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Matthew Coles: Man City lost 8-1 at Middlesbrough. A couple of seasons later they won the Premier League. Now, I'm not saying anything, but as a Sunderland fan, this result has got me excited.
Dan Atkinson: I don't want to discredit Southampton's performance, but their man of the match was the entire Sunderland team. At least Five goals were self-inflicted. Got to laugh really.
Jamie Warriar: Emphatic. Would love to see Southampton finish top four or even top six! Brilliant entertainment since they arrived back in the Premier League. And people said they'd be relegated with all the players they sold. Good luck to them.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"I'm one of many people who, at the start of the season, thought Southampton would struggle. I hold my hands up now. Well done to Ronald Koeman, who of course just received Manager of the Month."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"If I was captain of that Sunderland team, on the way home I'd been saying to the squad I want a significant part of the players' wages from today to be paid back to the travelling fans who made that 700 mile round trip. An 8-0 defeat? Unacceptable.
"That's the worrying thing, the effort of the Sunderland players. You can accept defeats as a fan as long as you can see their effort. If there was none, that's a worry.
"A big defeat, such as one I once experienced at Derby, can make you not want to play. It's vital Sunderland make sure this is a one-off, because you do not want to gain a losing momentum."
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Dozing on the coach or sat in the car on your way back from the match? Then I'm sure you'll be listening along to 606 - the nation's favourite post-match phone in. If you're not, then you can click on the tab on this page, or read along to the best bits right here.
Talking of travelling back from a game, it is going to be a looooong trip home for Sunderland players and fans tonight...
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson says the hour's delay to kick-off did not have a negative effect on his players.
"Both sets of players dealt with the kick-off delay very well, it turned out to be just an hour and these things happen. It didn't affect how the players approached the game. They were upbeat and focused."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "You could look at the game and say their best opportunities came from our set plays or on the counter attack, so you could say we were unlucky in some ways but we had enough chances ourselves and our qualities let us down really.
"It's not a case of making excuses, we had enough opportunities today against a side who have been under pressure themselves but we didn't find a way through.
"I suppose one of the things we take from any game is to say that we are capable of competing, we have good players, but our game management could be better."
Player reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester skipper Wes Morgan: "Is defeat hard to take? Absolutely. The first half was pretty even and in the second half we were starting to turn the screw and pile on the pressure. So to concede from our attack is hard to take.
"We had the corner, had the second phase as well but they won back the ball and, credit to them, they took the most of it. But it's hard to take."
Rob in London: The Premier League is back and back with a bang; a nail-biting Arsenal draw, a thrilling City v Spurs match and a thrashing at St Mary's. That's why we love the Premier League. Thrilling, passionate and unpredictable.
Harry from Leicester: If that's how they'll play all season, Newcastle are going down. Pitiful.
Ian: So Southampton sell around £100m of talent, buy cheap, yet continue to impress while playing good football... but some people (Richard at 1732) still won't let them be praised and have to bring administration up? Petty and pathetic.
Player reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle defender Steven Taylor, who helped his hometown team to victory in his first start of the season: "It was a difficult game because Leicester press high and they work very hard.
"For me, it was great to get out, play and help us earn the win. Hopefully we can kick on now - it is a massive relief for us. Getting that first three points has been difficult but hopefully it can be a turning point.
Ian Brennan: What a crazy day in the Premier League. Perhaps the biggest shock is Newcastle winning a game...
Jamois: There's only four points between Newcastle in 18th and Arsenal in sixth. #perspective.
Player reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle matchwinner Gabriel Obertan, who had not scored for the Magpies since October 2012: "I have been waiting a long time to score at St James' Park and I'm pleased for everyone. I'm so glad to get our first win of the season. I think it might be a turning point - we needed that win to get the confidence back in the team."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"Newcastle have escaped with a 1-0 win, but there's still an awful lot of work to be done. Defensively they still weren't great, but for Newcastle fans the most important thing was the three points. They get you closer to the teams above you that are yet to play.
"It's not the greatest of performances but the goal was a decent hit, having hit Leicester on the counter-attack. A good goal. Newcastle needed that win with some tough games coming up, against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Let's not forget Newcastle are still in the bottom three but this result puts them back within touching distance of the sides around them. You can win games by three or four goals but sometimes this kind of 1-0 win can do more for team spirit and confidence."
Man City 4-1 Tottenham
Want to listen to Sergio Aguero's four goals, set against the backdrop of some Mozart? Here you go then...
Manager reaction
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It was very difficult. Villa carried a threat on the counter attack. I'm pleased we controlled the game and stopped them. We scored at the right times and we were in control, but I'm so pleased at the way we performed.
"We had a real focus and intensity to defend well. Overall, we worked extremely hard to keep Villa quiet in front of goal. It was a very clever performance and an important one. It's a special feeling after the way we lost at Manchester United.
"Today was a really strong team performance, which is pleasing when you come back from the international break.
"We had to be patient with Ross Barkley. I didn't expect him to last as long as he did, but he got the tempo of the match very quickly. It's good to see him back."
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Ooooh, there's still time for a hearts in mouth moment as Leicester's Anthony Knockaert sees a shot blocked. But that's the last action as referee Martin Atkinson blows his whistle! Relief all around St James' Park, not least on the face of under-fire boss Alan Pardew.
He will be celebrating Newcastle first win of the season - at the eighth time of asking - with a bottle of Brown Ale tonight. Probably.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Only Newcastle could throw this away now. The home stands cheer every touch that goes their way - they are inching closer to their first Premier League win of the season....
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Jason Sheen: Yes! Awesome display from the Super Saints. Get in there!
Alex Chapman: Not bad for a guy, Koeman, who had no players at the start of the season...
Stephane Vu-hoang: Scintillating from Saints. I won't be surprised if they finished in the top four.
Manager reaction
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert: "We got what we deserved. We lost poor goals at bad times of the game. The poor goal from a cross was poor. The second goal, Guzan says he should have saved it, then we switched off at a free-kick.
"We spoke about not switching off against Everton. They finished in the top five last year. We had to be better and we take our medicine.
"When we lost the first goal, we came into the game, but we were well beaten."
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Yoan Gouffran is off, Remy Cabella is on. Newcastle edging ever close to victory.
Post update
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
"Haway!" shouts one nervous voice from the Newcastle stands as Leicester get a contentious decision. The tension inside St James' Park is almost palpable. Almost into three minutes of stoppage time...
Post update
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"How Gus Poyet handles this next week and how he gets back on track will show us how good he is as a Premier League manager. Is he capable of getting points out of Sunderland's next games? It will be tough but I think he can."
Player reaction on Twitter
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Southampton striker Shane Long: Wow, didn't see that coming! Nice to bounce back from a loss with a performance like that! #greatsupport #defoahattrickforgraz!
Manager reaction
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I think its the most embarrassing time I've had on a football pitch. You think you will never get these situations but unfortunately it is sometimes your turn. I feel very sorry for the fans, they came a long way to see a very difficult game today.
"At the start we played very well. We conceded an own goal whish is unique. We paid the price for everything that went wrong today because it was a difficult day.
"The only thing we knew is we needed to not throw the game away as 3-0 was enough. I learned a lot about the players today - the bad side as some gave up and I know who they are for the future.
"I cannot watch it again because it's not a lot to analyse. We were a difficult team to play before today but it was totally the opposite. As a group we didn't show the character to be on the pitch. We were really poor and unacceptable in the second half."
Faton Berisha: Arsenal have money, great fans, a new stadium... and a bad manager. Time for change.
Guv: For all those Wengerites who say there's nobody to replace him, Southampton didn't seem to have a problem. First Mo-Po and now Koeman.
Jacob Smith: Why's nobody talking about West Ham? Another win. Remember Allardyce out?
CLOSE!
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
But then it is Newcastle who almost get the all-important second goal. Spanish substitute Ayoze Perez does the dirty work down the right, clipping back from the byline to the far post where Papiss Cisse is waiting. His downward header skips up off the turf and Kasper Schmeichel is alert to tip over. Just under five minutes to go...
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
More defensive uncertainty as Leicester thump on the Newcastle door harder than an angry bailiff. Alan Pardew's side half clear to the edge of the box where Danny Drinkwater thumps a low shot back towards goal, but is denied by Magpies keeper Tim Krul.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Alex Wood: I have been a Saints fan my whole life and I think this is our best ever league win.
Firstly, with respect to Sunderland, they not only forgot to turn up but they didn't even get out of bed this morning. Secondly, the drive of Mr Koeman to keep pushing when already 4-0 up sums up the difference between this season and last season.
Lastly, the ins have outweighed the outs. Despite the doom and gloom predictions, the board's intent was sealed when appointing Koeman. If you want to sell why would you hire a manager of his calibre? His cloth was cut as a player at Barcelona and in Holland. He's had success at Feyenoord as a manager and it's clearly rubbed off on the players.
Manager reaction
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It is a very disappointing result because we were very unlucky with the referee's decision for the first goal.
"They had two shots and scored two goals but we had to keep going and that saved us a point in the end. It is a long time since we've dominated so much and not won the game
"Look at the shots on goal; how many times did they come into our half? They defended well and we made it difficult for ourselves by giving them a second goal. Sometimes the team that takes the initiative doesn't win. We tried our best and we can only look at ourselves.
"We have conceded too many goals and we have to look at ourselves defensively. Some other teams have bought many defenders and concede goals as well. I think it's a matter of concentration.
On Jack Wilshere's knee injury: "It looks not a lot."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle have leaked 14 goals in seven Premier League matches so far - and it is easy to see why. Their back four are all over the place as they are caught out by a long ball from the Leicester midfield. Dave Nugent clips in a cross from the right but it is an inch or two behind Jamie Vardy. He can't flick goalwards and the home side survive.
Manager reaction
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "They were manful and it's just a shame we've conceded in the last minute. That's four times in eight or nine games. A lot of them have been all over the world this week and we were running on empty. We deserved maybe to hang on but you always know Arsenal can create something.
"We've had hardly any injuries this season but Jelavic twisted his knee, Harper looks like he's torn a bicep, Dawson's got a twisted ankle…"
Anthony Rhodes: Sunderland lose 8-0 and Gabriel Obertan just scored! Could this day get any better for Newcastle fans?
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"Newcastle are so nervy and are trying to hang onto what they've got, and their natural inclination is to drop back..."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leonardo Ulloa has defied many of the critics who said he was never worth £7m (well, me) by scoring five goals in his seven Premier League matches. But the Argentine fluffs his lines as he miscontrols in the Newcastle box with only Tim Krul to beat.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"It was interesting to see the interviews that took place after that Hull game, when Alan Pardew was calm, honest and warming about the situation around him. I think Pardew has now pulled himself back into a position where he might survive."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"At times Alan Pardew looked like he was on borrowed time with the results Newcastle have had since the turn of the year. But now all of a sudden it's changed. I don't know what it is, perhaps the two goals against Hull a few weeks back, scored by Papiss Cisse. The players seem to be galvanised and they now seem to be playing for their manager."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Now we have a game on our hands folks. Leicester press forward in search of an equaliser, which leaves Newcastle able to pick them off on the break. Gabriel Obertan puts on the burners down the left, but Papiss Cisse lacks the composure - and Beckhamesque skill - to pick him out with a searching ball.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Richard: Re Sam (1722), "Brilliantly run" Southampton have previously been in administration. So not that brilliantly run, really.
Lesley in London: My parents went to Saints v Sunderland today together supporting opposing sides. After 30 years of marriage, I'm expecting the divorce papers will be imminent!
Chris from Coventry: You've got to give credit to Southampton. Fire sale through the summer, then purchased loads of unproven talent. Still top three? Genius...
European live text under way
Neil Johnston has just kicked off our Continental offering, which sees Barcelona top of the billing after Real Madrid's earlier 5-0 victory over Levante. Ronaldo? He scored two. Follow all the action here.
Final Score vote
The results are in from the Final Score team of the day vote and an overwhelming 91.3% of you voted for Southampton after their 8-0 drubbing of Sunderland.
Just 5.2% of you voted for Manchester City after their 4-1 defeat of Tottenham and 3.5% opted for Fulham, who beat high-flying Norwich 1-0.
Thanks for voting.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock: "The one thing I've not missed when I've been doing my media work, I've not missed performances like that. We played really well and it's overshadowed by a poor performance by the referee.
"John Terry doesn't get booked and he books Damien Delaney and I think it's ridiculous. I thought he was influenced today. Delaney got a touch to the ball in the first booking, the second one Remy dives and then you have four Chelsea players surrounding the referee. I thought those days were gone - banned. I think the four lads around him made his mind up for him. It takes away from the performance. I thought they did really well. It's so disappointing.
"I don't think the referee has a defence today. I don't really want to talk about him. All things being even, I thought we would have got a result."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"It's a really good hit from Gabriel Obertan, running across the Leicester defence. He just snapped his shot back across and past Kasper Schmeichel's right hand. Leicester got caught high up the pitch, and it was an effective break from Newcastle.
"It'll been fascinating to see what Newcastle do now. Do they sit on this lead, or do they go for a second one?"
GOAL
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester - Gabriel Obertan
PACopyright: PA
And here is the magic that we craved! Gabriel Obertan skips in from the left flank, hurdling three lazy Leicester challenges, before drilling low into the bottom corner. That is only the Frenchman's second Premier League goal for the Magpies - and it is great timing for Alan Pardew.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"It's the same old same old from Newcastle. There's a total lack of creativity in the middle of the park. Not one player can see the bigger picture, or what movement there is in front of him."
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Obertan is lurking again, this time swapping roles with Cisse, who tries to find his team-mate on the right wing. Luckily for Leicester, Paul Konchesky is alert to cut out the bother. Little over 20 minutes left for someone to provide the bit of attacking magic that this game has seen disappear in a puff of smoke.
Post update
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Gabriel Obertan. Now there's a man who I thought had failed to live up to his Football Manager billing and sloped back to the depths of France's Ligue 1. Not so.
Here he is, back in the Newcastle side, driving them forward as they look for their first Premier League win of the season. But the Frenchman is crowded out as he tries to pick out Papiss Cisse and Leicester win back possession.
David in Bournemouth: So bored of Newcastle's mediocre football. I'd have more fun counting my feet.
Geoff from Ingatestone: Throw away your 'Fat Sam out' banners if you've got them.
Sam: Surely Southampton have got to everyone's second team? Brilliantly-run club playing great football. An example to all.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I wouldn't say Arsenal defended woefully but there are big questions to be asked. Why is a team of Arsenal's' quality so deficient defensively? People will continue to ask. Arsene Wenger has a transfer window coming up to put it right, and it will be interesting to see if he does address it."
League One
They are under way in the big Yorkshire derby between Bradford and Sheffield United. Victory would lift Bradford into the play-offs - or Sheffield United just outside of them. Follow the action here.
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
PACopyright: PA
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "We were dominant first half and created enough chances to go ahead. We went in at half-time feeling good, but the whole feeling is different afterwards and we didn't get going in the second half.
"Goals change games and we saw that. From their point of view they are two quality goals with great crosses from out wide. The third one we conceded was a set-piece and that was disappointing.
"The margins are tight and if keep working away and tidy a few things up around the edges we'll get that first win."
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Now it's Alan Pardew's turn to fling the tactical dice. He brings on young Spanish striker Ayoze Perez for Dutch midfielder Vurnon Anita. Not heard of Perez? Not many have other than Tenerife and Newcastle fans. A first Magpies goal would go down a treat any time in the next 30 minutes or so...
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Tom Davey: It's so exciting being a Southampton fan at the moment. Who knows where we can finish? The sky is the limit!
Liam Linnell: Ronald Koeman has been fantastic, with the business he did in the summer and the results he's getting. Won't be surprised if he gets Manager of the Season.
West Ham boss Sam Allardyce: "It's my birthday tomorrow and I asked the lads to get me a result because I am going out with my friends here in the north west this evening.
"Our quality, especially with the first two goals, was the difference. They were two outstanding crosses, and two outstanding headers.
"Diafra Sakho is a determined lad, and he has six in all games now. We look like we have goals in the team. And I'm pleased for Enner Valencia as well because he wanted to play after international duty."
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
BBCCopyright: BBC
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Double change for Leicester. Former non-league striker Jamie Vardy and one-cap one-goal England forward David Nugent trot on for wingers Marc Albrighton and Jeff Schlupp. Bold sign of attacking intent from Nigel Pearson, who doesn't appear happy with a point.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "My team had a fantastic performance. From minute one we did what we wanted to do, have the ball, use the ball and control the game. After that comes the red cards. And 10 against 10 with the qualities we have was even easier for us.
"The second goal was a scandal. It is unbelievably good! Against Burnley we scored a goal (Andre Schurrle) which I thought would be our goal of the season but this is just as good.
"Against Palace it is never finished until the last seconds. They scored and the situation becomes dangerous for us.
"I have no complaints for the red card. It was very far from me and my focus was not on if it was a red, it was on how to reorganise my team."
Andrew Neil: I know he's not been great since arriving in July but surely Remy Cabella warrants a place ahead of Vurnon Anita in this Newcastle side? Get him on!!
Daniel Robinson: Who would have thought Southampton's season would be going this well given the summer exodus they had? All hail Ronald Koeman.
Cliff B: Are the cameras panning in on Alan Pardew so often in the hope he does something bonkers since his team are so incredibly dull to watch?
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"If Papiss Cisse tried to roll that in he'd have scored. Instead, he tried to hit it quickly. What was Leicester defender Paul Konchesky doing? It was an awful backpass that gave his keeper no chance, and it just illustrates the negativity Leicester have shown thus afternoon."
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Alan Pardew must have ran over a black cat on his way to the ground. The Newcastle boss watches Papiss Cisse round Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel but then sees him shank his effort - from a tight angle if I'm being generous - into the side netting. Not quite Ronny Rosenthal - but still....
Football League
Eight goals at Meadow Lane as Notts County overcome Crawley 5-3 in a League One thriller. Leaders Bristol City ease to a 3-1 victory at Coventry while bottom club Crewe win 1-0 at Walsall.
In League Two, leaders Wycombe win 2-0 at home to Wimbledon but Micky Adams's first match in charge of bottom club Tranmere ends in a 2-0 defeat at Oxford.
Manager reaction
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "I'm still in a little bit in shock. Not about the second half, I think we played very good and scored some great goals, but about the first 20 minutes because I wasn't very happy about our performance at the beginning.
"Sometimes football is strange. I am disappointed for Gus Poyet because they played well at the beginning and had some good chances. It was an unlucky own goal and maybe at 2-0 they should have had a penalty but after that we deserved to win.
"I am proud of the ambition of the team. They are always fighting for more and we need that. I am proud of everyone, even those on the bench because we have such a long season.
"The clean sheet is important. We have a strong defence and a superb goalkeeper and you have to look at the attackers when we don't have the ball because it is superb organisation."
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Lines are open to speak to Darren Fletcher and Robbie Savage on 606.
Southampton fans - did you realistically think that you'd do this well after the players that left in the summer?
Sunderland fans - a 660-mile round-trip down to the South Coast - how's the drive home tonight? Darren and Robbie want to hear from you.
West Ham are in a Champions League spot after their win at Burnley, we've heard of lots of Hammers fans wanting Sam Allardyce out on 606 - still the case?
Call: 0500 909 693
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Newcastle haven't had much luck recently and see another potential break evade them. Moussa Sissoko's shot from distance loops off a Leicester body to leave keeper Kasper Schmeichel scrambling as St James' Park collectively waits for the ball to drop into the net. But it doesn't. Instead they watch with open mouths as it lands on the wrong side of the post.
Jamie Mulholland: 2,600 Sunderland fans now have to travel 315 miles back home from Southampton after that embarrassment! At least they'll miss Match of the Day...
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
You won't believe this, but Ronald Koeman had a few complaints about his side's performance today. Full quotes to come shortly.
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero: A special thanks to my teammates and City's fans. It's a pride to become City's record goalscorer in Premier League history.
Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado: Sad match in which we had our opportunities including my penalty. I'm sorry and I'll keep working hard to help the team with my goals.
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany: Congrats to the marksman Sergio Aguero! Setting Tuesday's Champions League game up nicely!
Goals galore in the Championship where Huddersfield hammer Blackpool 4-2 while Derby and Watford both record 3-0 away wins at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Neil Lennon's first game in charge of Bolton ends in a 1-0 triumph at Birmingham. There are also wins for Bournemouth,Middlesbrough and Fulham. Millwall stage a late comeback to draw 3-3 at home to Wolves.
Joe in Cardiff: Wenger is like the guy who stays at a party too long, should've gone last season on the back of the FA Cup and let a new man with new ideas take charge.
Dan from Littlehampton: Can't believe the stick Wenger is getting. He is a great manager and bought stability and European Football every season. Give the guy a break.
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas: "We played a great second half especially for 10 against 10. Oscar's fantastic goal helped us and after the break it was a completely different game. It was a solid performance.
"Palace were man-marking me in the first half so it was difficult for me to get into space but 80% of the game was ours. I play deeper now so it will not be a party every game for me. I will go five or six games without a goal or an assist at times and I am more proud about our discipline.
"Do we feel invincible? This is a joke. Arsenal went unbeaten in 2003-4, that will never happen again."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"I'd like to say at this point that I am not in any way responsible for tonight's Match of the Day running order. Good luck Gabby Logan..."
Player reaction
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Everton defender Phil Jagielka: "We scored some good goals today. Hopefully confidence will come back and we can climb the table.
"We hope this will start our season. We know it was going to be difficult, perhaps not as hard as it was. Now we look forward to Europe and a tough game at Burnley next week."
Player reaction
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, who scored the Gunners' late equaliser: "It's a bitter-sweet feeling. We started the game well and went ahead but then I thought for their goal that Flamini was fouled in the build up.
"We had to accept the referee's decision and carry on, but they went ahead and then just sat back. I was pleased to get the goal but we are disappointed not to get three points."
Louis Bond: Four penalties in the Man City game, two red cards at Crystal Palace, eight goals at Southampton?! This is madness.
Alex Alexander: Goal and four assists for Dusan Tadic. Signing of the season so far. Graziano Pelle not bad either. Adam who?
Matt Andrews: Roy Keane needs to bring back the beard. Was a good luck charm it seems.
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Chief football writer Phil McNulty at Goodison Park
"A stroll for Everton, who will now be feeling much better about themselves. Ross Barkley, Gareth Barry and Leighton Baines were all outstanding. As for Aston Villa, their fine start to the season is threatening to become a distant memory."
Final scores
FULL-TIME
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
MOTD's Alan Green at Turf Moor
"Burnley manager Sean Dyche must have been so hopeful in the first half. His side were dominant, but crucially they didn't score.
"You just had a feeling West Ham would make them pay for that and they did. Diafra Sakho was the star performer with his sixth goal in as many starts for the Hammers while Enner Valencia and Carlton Cole also scored with headers.
"Sam Allardyce can enjoy his 60th birthday celebrations tomorrow even more now."
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"There was lots of fight and character from Palace. They work extremely hard and are organised and will be fine this season. And Chelsea? Well, they just roll on don't they."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
There were 2,559 away supporters at St Mary's today. By my calculations, they face a six-hour drive home tonight. I feel for those hardy souls.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
But Hull don't keep the ball for long...back come Arsenal. Joel Campbell lurks at the back stick to prod goalwards, but Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic dives low to stop the Gunners nicking a winner.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Five of the six allocated minutes of stoppage time have gone. Hull have possession and cling on to the ball tighter than a scared child clutches on to their teddy....
Championship
New Bolton manager Neil Lennon is having an eventful afternoon. His side lead 1-0 at Birmingham but he has been sent to the stands.
FULL-TIME
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
The referee finally puts Sunderland out of their misery.
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
PACopyright: PA
CLOSE!
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Any Hull fans at Wembley in May will be feeling nervous. Very nervous. Substitute keeper Eldin Jakupovic somehow manages to palm clear Santi Cazorla's swerving shot, then a sliding block denies Joel Campbell. Arsenal can't - can they?
Daniel Woodley: That's a long journey from Sunderland to Southampton! Feel for their fans.
Sam Freck: Presuming Sunderland will refund the fans who travelled to watch. Might as well have stayed and watched the under 7s reserves.
FULL-TIME
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goalless at the break at St James'. Martin Atkinson, who has had an eventful week, might be relieved at that. There is almost silence as the experienced official blows his whistle for half-time.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"That's a good finish. Campbell got behind the Chelsea backline and just knocks in a wonderful ball. It really picked him out, and the ball was put into an empty net. And there's some time still to go..."
GOAL
Arsenal 2-2 Hull - Danny Welbeck (90+1 mins)
PACopyright: PA
Turns out Arsenal only need one minute to find the equaliser. Danny Welbeck keeps his cool to steer in after Alexis Sanchez slaloms through half of the Hull team to tee him up. Now they have five minutes to nick a 3-2 win...
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Six minutes of injury time for Hull to hang on. Yes, that's SIX minutes. Cue the Arsenal onslaught...
GOAL
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea - Fraizer Campbell (90 mins)
They can't pull this one back, can they? The Eagles think they can - Wilfried Zaha driving into the penalty area and squaring for Fraizer Campbell to tap home.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Finally Arsenal force rookie Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic into action. In the 87th minute. Alexis Sanchez wriggles free from his marker, heads goalwards, but the Bosnian substitute acrobatically tips over the bar. Time running out for the Gunners...
GOAL
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland - Sadio Mane (86 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has the expression of a man who is going to make his players walk home from Southampton - the hosts getting their eighth goal when Dusan Tadic pulls the ball back for Sadio Mane to sweep home from close range.
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Southampton have not had to work hard for their goals, it has been far too easy for this level. The sixth goal sums Sunderland up as a whole. There is a simple back pass to Vito Mannone, and he only has to pump it upfield but just passes it straight to Dusan Tadic, who simply has to pass it into an open net."
"Immediately after the sixth goal Ronald Koeman was out of his seat and driving his team on to go and get the seventh. You would think he would be on the bench relaxing. He has got his team in a zone now. Sunderland have been woeful. Professionals should not be being beaten by seven goals. It's an extraordinary game."
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Plenty of vitriol raining down on referee Roger East from the Arsenal stands. Arsene Wenger isn't happy with the official either. The Gunners see a few pot shots blocked by the dogged Hull defence before East stops play as Michael Dawson crumbles to the turf in his own box. Ex-Tottenham captain Michael Dawson that is...
Peter in Kent: Time for change at the Emirates. Wenger has run out of options and time.
Swifty: Enough is enough! It's time for Mr Wenger to go. His own self-importance and incompetence is so evident. We clearly need a total overall in defence and a big imposing defensive midfielder. Again he looks to promise to rectify in the January window, a window he constantly bemoans.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Not much for Newcastle fans to shout about at the moment - and they are almost cursing a Leicester goal. Magpies keeper Tim Krul misjudges a Marc Albrighton cross which flies over the Dutchman's head and cannons off the home post.
Brave Front: Without Ledley King in your vote for best ever Premier League captains, I can't take the result seriously. Please don't tell Roy Keane I said that.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"The sendings off have had more of a negative effect on Palace than Chelsea. Chelsea are so well drilled that they just know how to move into various systems and adapt the way they play. Being down to 10 men has had no discernable dramatic impact on them."
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Arsenal have just over 10 minutes to find a leveller against Steve Bruce's men - and they still have time if recent history is anything to go by. Hull fans don't need reminding but their side led 2-1 against Arsenal up to the 71st minute in May - before losing 3-2. The match? Only the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Of course, the Gunners don't have the benefit of extra-time today...
GOAL
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland - Victor Wanyama (79 mins)
It gets worse. It's 7 (seven) for Southampton, whose manager Ronald Koeman looks like a managerial genius at the moment.
Dusan Tadic is again at the heart of it and he passes to Victor Wanyama who smashes past a demoralised Vito Mannone.
It's bordering on pathetic from Sunderland now. Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone inexplicably passes to Saints forward Dusan Tadic 25 yards out and the playmaker curls into an empty net.
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Hull have 10 men back in their penalty area as Arsenal knock heavily on the door. The Gunners try to pick a hole in the lock with some intricate passing before Santi Cazorla tries to blast it open with a shot. But a black and amber Hull shirt dives in the way to block.
GOAL
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa - Seamus Coleman (76 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton are almost certain of their first home win of the season now - Seamus Coleman bundling a Leighton Baines cross over the line from close range.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
David Ljunggren: Newcastle could play for 10 games and not score. There is not an ounce of inspiration in the side. It's painful to watch.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
In the battle of the 10 men, Chelsea come close to adding a third when Eden Hazard curls just wide of the far post.
Post update
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Chance for Arsenal as Gaston Ramirez - quickly becoming Hull's hatchet man - scythes down Alexis Sanchez on the edge of the away box. The free-kick is dealt with by the sturdy Hull defence, but the pressure continues to mount...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"This is the way Chelsea play at home, where they just knock the ball around, keep possession and wait for an opportunity to open up. Palace are just sitting deep in their own half. They need to make changes, and quick."
Football League latest
David McGoldrick has given Ipswich the lead at home to Blackburn while Huddersfield have increased their lead over Championship strugglers Blackpool, Jacob Butterfield's goal making it 4-2 to the hosts. Bolton, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Wolves, Derby and Watford continue to lead.
In League One, Notts County lead Crawley 4-2, while League Two leaders Wycombe are 1-0 up at home to Wimbledon thanks to Josh Scowen.
Graham Green: Can Southampton play teams from the North-East every week? Please?!
Alistair Wiseman: Same old Arsenal story. Lots of possession, barely a shot on target, and a porous defence. You can't blame injuries every season.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
An almost eerie atmosphere at St James' Park with little action of note. Not worth waiting for, as it stands.
GOAL
Southampton 5-0 Sunderland - Graziano Pelle (69 mins)
PACopyright: PA
Graziano Pelle cannot stop scoring. His shot which led to Southampton's fourth may go down as an own goal but no doubt about this one as he sweeps home to finish a clever through ball from Dusan Tadic.
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
There's a few worried faces at the Emirates as Jack Wilshere goes down, writhing in agony, after colliding with Gaston Ramirez. It looks a serious injury, and the midfielder is quickly replaced by Joel Campbell. He is able to walk down the tunnel, though.
GOAL
Burnley 1-3 West Ham - Carlton Cole (70 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Two-goal advantage for West Ham. Again. Burnley need to work on aerial threats because big Carlton Cole pounces to nod in their third goal - and their third headed goal - of the match.
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Arsenal fans will have been expecting their players to put rookie Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic under intense pressure - but they haven't. All bluster but no end product from the Gunners.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 2-0 Aston Villa
Ross Barkley's afternoon is over - an impressive return from injury ending with a standing ovation and the youngster is replaced by Steven Pienaar.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Leicester could, and perhaps should, be ahead at St James' Park. Former Manchester United trainee Matty James breaks from midfield to meet Leonardo Ulloa's pullback, only to snatch at his effort and shoot straight at Tim Krul. Let off for Newcastle because their defence was wider apart than the banks of the River Tyne.
GOAL
Southampton 4-0 Sunderland - Liam Bridcutt own goal (63 mins)
Sunderland score their second own goal of the afternoon when Liam Bridcutt gets his feet in a tangle and helps Graziano Pelle's shot over the line after it had been spilled by Vito Mannone.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
James Lindsay: West Ham could have sacked Big Sam but chose not to. Stayed up and reaping the rewards now. Lesson to the rest of the league?
Tony Lea Stewart: I wanna know what Ronald Koeman puts in his team's breakfast cereal every morning. It's like something from an over the top Bollywood film.
Hashim Albahbahani: Saw the replay again of that Cesc Fabregas goal and I could see it a million times again. Beautiful football.
CLOSE!
Southampton 3-0 Sunderland
Southampton almost make it four, but for Patrick van Aanholt's late interception on Dusan Tadic's six-yard shot. The Black Cats are poor at the back today.
CLOSE!
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
And the Burnley fans are almost cheering an equaliser seconds later! Returning striker Danny Ings meets a right-wing cross with his head, Turf Moor waits with baited breath as it flies goalwards, before the ball drops the wrong side of the Hammers post. Close but not close enough.
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Shocking goalkeeping from Adrian. He tired to collect the ball by his feet instead of coming through players up high and he loses the ball. It's a tap-in for George Boyd."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea, playing in yellow, are completely in control now. The Eagles are chasing shadows.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Vishak: An all-in-all Cesc Fabregas goal that. Cheeky one-two and simple finish.
Jared Moabe: When it's about Fabregas, it's always special. What a goal.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"If anyone thinks Palace might struggle in the Premier League this season, think again. They have more than enough to be more than comfortable this campaign."
GOAL
Burnley 1-2 West Ham - George Boyd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Seconds after West Ham's Carlton Cole sees an effort hacked off the line, Burnley halve the deficit through George Boyd. And it won't be a moment that Hammers stopper Adrian wants to watch on Match of the Day later. He makes a complete hash of a home corner which allows Boyd to stab in from close range. Turf Moor finds it voice again...
Southampton 3-0 Sunderland
Sunderland have a bit more purpose about their play in the second half and Santiago Vergini heads over the bar. The Black Cats defender, who netted a stunning own goal earlier, must be the first person to be eager to atone for a clinical finish.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Thought you'd seen the last of shaggy-haired, South Americans marauding forward from the back when David Luiz left the Premier League? Think again. Step forward Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini, who races to join a home attack. The Argentine gets on the end of Moussa Sissoko's centre but can only steer wide. Best chance of the opening 15 minutes.
Burnley 0-2 West Ham
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"The ball comes in from the right, and it is another fabulous cross from Aaron Cresswell. A beautiful flighted ball in, and it seems to me that Burnley just cannot cope with quality balls into the box."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"It is a brilliant goal. Cesc Fabregas plays a one-two with Eden Hazard, another one-two with Oscar, and finishes it beautifully."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"Magnificent piece of play from Chelsea for the goal, and all of a sudden Fabregas finds himself in acres of space one-on-one. And Fabregas did Speroni with his eyes. It's taken a while, but you do now feel this game is done and dusted. But Palace, under Neil Warnock, will keep on going - they've got hunger and they've got fight."
DISALLOWED GOAL
Everton 2-0 Aston Villa
Christian Benteke has the ball in the Everton net for Aston Villa, but his effort is correctly ruled out for a push on Antolin Alcaraz. Very few complaints from the big Belgian.
Sam James: Can't believe Younes Kaboul isn't being considered in the greatest captain vote...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas's last Premier League goal was against Chelsea. The Spaniard scored for Arsenal in a 3-1 win on 27 December 2010.
Tokunbo: Even though Hull might lead now, Arsenal are more than capable of beating any team in a 10-minute spell.
Right, it is time for us to say goodbye. So whether you're heading to the pub, staying on the sofa with a bowl of nachos, picking the kids up from a party, whatever, make sure you keep glued to our Spanish-flavoured dish tonight.
We will be back tomorrow when our Sunday service resumes. First on the menu is Liverpool's trip to QPR (13:30 BST) where Raheem Sterling will be the centre of attention on his return to the club where he started out as a kid. Then, Stoke and Swansea see the weekend home in the later game (16:00 BST). Make sure you're up and ready for our kick-off about 11:30 BST.
MOTD running order
It must have been a tough choice, but it looks like Southampton have beaten Manchester City into second place on the MOTD running order. But, then again, it's not every day you score eight, is it?
A big win for Fulham
Caretaker manager Kit Symons hailed the battling qualities displayed by his Fulham side after a 1-0 victory over high-flying Norwich brought them to within one point of climbing out of the Championship relegation zone.
"They were not top of the table for no reason," Symons said. "At times we rode our luck. It was a display full of character which I was delighted with.
"All the time I'm in situ in this position I'll just keep doing what I do. That's working as hard as I can on the training pitch and trying to win games for this great football club.
"I'm pretty sure three points as often as possible is not going to hurt my chances. I'll just keep plugging away."
Martin in the goals again
Derby's Chris Martin scored another two goals in his side's 3-0 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon, and manager Steve McClaren says the striker can fire his side all the way to the Premier League.
The Rams are currently second in the Championship, and McClaren said: "With the talent that Chris has got around him, they'll create for him. He's just got to finish, which he's done.
"He could have scored a hat-trick, he should be walking home with the ball. He got a lot of goals last season and there's always a question mark as to if he can continue that. But he's doing that. He's really developed over the last year in terms of his professionalism and belief."
Watford go top
New Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes his side are good enough to stay at the top of the Championship table following their comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Jokanovic said: "I am very happy. It is definitely a great day for us but this league is very tough so we have to try to improve and control games as well as we have today.
"We can stay top of the league but it will be tough. It was important for us to have good offensive players today, but everyone defended brilliantly.
"We played with three strikers today and they understood what we wanted, finding the gaps and playing very well. I am very happy and the team must be very happy."
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"When I speak to a few Arsenal fans, some say if they hadn't won the FA Cup last season would Arsene Wenger still be there? Everybody knows defensively Arsenal are lacking, so why on earth hasn't he brought anyone in? We, the fans, can see it. Add a centre-half and a defensive midfielder and they could be challenging for the lead.
"The big question now is, can Arsenal get in the top four this year? Looking at who Manchester United have signed, have Arsenal been squeezed out of it? Arsenal certainly have no chance of winning the title."
Martyn Seabourne: Obertan the miracle man! Is he what Newcastle fans call a goal machine now?
Seany Ekon: Another Arsenal game lost at the expense of no defensive central midfielder. To have Flamini starting is criminal. Spurs, City, Hull at home, he has cost us.
Jamie Smith: People were writing off the Saints before the season, but they've been outstanding so far. Definitely, top six is on the cards.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"For a team with a so-called lesser squad Hull gave it a right good go against Arsenal today. Alexis Sanchez played well for Arsenal but overall they did not defend well enough, which has been typical of them over the past two or three seasons."
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
MOTD's Guy Mowbray at Selhurst Park
Final Score
"The scoreline does suggest it was close, but Crystal Palace's consolation goal came out of nothing and too late to really give us an exciting finish. Chelsea were passing it around beautifully, and the second goal, by Cesc Fabregas, really is something to see. Jose Mourinho described it as a scandal of a goal; that is how good it was."
Talking of Barcelona that leads me into a seamless link back to Premier League reaction. How? Because ex-Barca players Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas, who both left the Nou Camp this summer, have been impressing our BBC Sport pundits....
See if Messi can break that record tonight (and if he doesn't then it will fall in the next few weeks) by saying 'Hola' to our European live text commentary. The match - a real David v Goliath clash - has just kicked off at the Nou Camp.
Magical Messi
Barcelona genius Lionel Messi has surpassed so many milestones that he could have an entire programme of 'Record Breakers' dedicated to his achievements. Someone give Cheryl Baker a call to see if she's free.
And tonight the Argentine could break another. He will become the all-time La Liga leading goalscorer if he nets a hat-trick against minnows Eibar tonight. Sound like an outside chance? Don't bet against it...
Ade: So, if we learned nothing else today, 'game management' is the management-speak phrase of choice for bosses this season.
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"What a birthday present for Big Sam. West Ham now fourth in the league. Where are those fans who were ringing us up last season calling for him to be sacked?"
Post update
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"Sam Allardyce should have a hell of a party tonight. He has brought in flair players, Stewart Downing has a new lease of life, and his team is playing the attacking football that the West Ham fans have been wanting to see."
Birthday cheer for Big Sam
Earlier we told you that Sam Allardyce was having a big 60th birthday bash somewhere in the north-west tonight - and those pie and peas will taste even sweeter for the West Ham boss. His side continued their fine start to the season with a fairly straight-forward 3-1 win at Burnley.
League One update
Sheffield United lead at Bradford in League One's Yorkshire derby. Bob Harris's strike separates the two sides - with Bradford down to 10 men after Stephen Darby was dismissed for a second bookable offence. Follow the closing stages here.
West Ham goalkeeper Adrian: Well done boys. Excellent three points away! Amazing support of 3000 great West Ham fans!See you Saturday at Upton Park.
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone: Tough game today. So close to hanging on for three points but a point at a team fighting for top four is a great result nonetheless.
Hull defender Curtis Davies: Incredible effort from the lads today! Very disappointed to concede so late but it's always a good point at the Emirates!
"I hope Warnock gets what is coming to him"
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I don't think Neil Warnock or any manager has the right to tell his players whether or not to shake the referee's hand. For a manager to go on the pitch and do that is disgusting.
"I hope Warnock gets what is coming to him, which is a disrepute charge. The manager should be taking the lead on behaviour of his players."
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley: No better feeling than getting back out there today.
Hull goalkeeper Stephen Harper: Gutted to come off today but proud of all the lads for a fantastic performance. Tough place to go and we very nearly hung on for all three pts!
Chelsea defender Filipe Luis: Three more points to keep us on top of the table! Now focus on the Champions League!
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Get involved
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
.@RobbieSavage8's thoughts on the @SunderlandAFC performance today. #SAFC
Get involved
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Steve, @SunderlandAFC fan: "Fletcher can hold his head high. The rest of the team were not worthy to wear the shirt."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Injured Newcastle forward Siem de Jong: Well done lads! Worked hard for the first win! A lot more to follow.
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
As if you're not pleased enough by clinching your first Premier League win of the season, the appearance of your larger-than-life chairman in the dressing room can only make things even better. And a post-match visit from Mike Ashley is exactly what the Newcastle players got.
"He's happy. I know both Mike and myself take a lot of criticism but we love it. He loves the club and was desperate to win. He wanted to express that to the players and I thank him for that," said Magpies boss Alan Pardew.
Wonder if Ashley handed over a £50 Sports Direct voucher apiece for their efforts?
Lennon's red card
New Bolton manager Neil Lennon was sent to the stands during his side's 1-0 victory over Birmingham, after trying to change his penalty taker for a spot-kick which was subsequently missed.
Lennon, speaking to The Bolton News, claims he wanted Jay Spearing to take the penalty, rather than Craig Davies who eventually stepped up and missed.
"I got sent off because she (fourth official Amy Fern) said I was consistently leaving my technical area," Lennon said. "What I wanted to do was get the message on to Jay Spearing to take the penalty.
"By all accounts Craig has scored the last three but I wanted a technical player to go up and take it, put his foot through it and put the game beyond doubt.
"In the end he's blasted it over the bar against an outfield goalkeeper. That tells me our game management needs to be a lot better."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Matthew Coles: Man City lost 8-1 at Middlesbrough. A couple of seasons later they won the Premier League. Now, I'm not saying anything, but as a Sunderland fan, this result has got me excited.
Dan Atkinson: I don't want to discredit Southampton's performance, but their man of the match was the entire Sunderland team. At least Five goals were self-inflicted. Got to laugh really.
Jamie Warriar: Emphatic. Would love to see Southampton finish top four or even top six! Brilliant entertainment since they arrived back in the Premier League. And people said they'd be relegated with all the players they sold. Good luck to them.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"I'm one of many people who, at the start of the season, thought Southampton would struggle. I hold my hands up now. Well done to Ronald Koeman, who of course just received Manager of the Month."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on 606 for BBC Radio 5 live
"If I was captain of that Sunderland team, on the way home I'd been saying to the squad I want a significant part of the players' wages from today to be paid back to the travelling fans who made that 700 mile round trip. An 8-0 defeat? Unacceptable.
"That's the worrying thing, the effort of the Sunderland players. You can accept defeats as a fan as long as you can see their effort. If there was none, that's a worry.
"A big defeat, such as one I once experienced at Derby, can make you not want to play. It's vital Sunderland make sure this is a one-off, because you do not want to gain a losing momentum."
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Dozing on the coach or sat in the car on your way back from the match? Then I'm sure you'll be listening along to 606 - the nation's favourite post-match phone in. If you're not, then you can click on the tab on this page, or read along to the best bits right here.
Talking of travelling back from a game, it is going to be a looooong trip home for Sunderland players and fans tonight...
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson says the hour's delay to kick-off did not have a negative effect on his players.
"Both sets of players dealt with the kick-off delay very well, it turned out to be just an hour and these things happen. It didn't affect how the players approached the game. They were upbeat and focused."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Manager reaction
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "You could look at the game and say their best opportunities came from our set plays or on the counter attack, so you could say we were unlucky in some ways but we had enough chances ourselves and our qualities let us down really.
"It's not a case of making excuses, we had enough opportunities today against a side who have been under pressure themselves but we didn't find a way through.
"I suppose one of the things we take from any game is to say that we are capable of competing, we have good players, but our game management could be better."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leicester skipper Wes Morgan: "Is defeat hard to take? Absolutely. The first half was pretty even and in the second half we were starting to turn the screw and pile on the pressure. So to concede from our attack is hard to take.
"We had the corner, had the second phase as well but they won back the ball and, credit to them, they took the most of it. But it's hard to take."
Rob in London: The Premier League is back and back with a bang; a nail-biting Arsenal draw, a thrilling City v Spurs match and a thrashing at St Mary's. That's why we love the Premier League. Thrilling, passionate and unpredictable.
Harry from Leicester: If that's how they'll play all season, Newcastle are going down. Pitiful.
Ian: So Southampton sell around £100m of talent, buy cheap, yet continue to impress while playing good football... but some people (Richard at 1732) still won't let them be praised and have to bring administration up? Petty and pathetic.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle defender Steven Taylor, who helped his hometown team to victory in his first start of the season: "It was a difficult game because Leicester press high and they work very hard.
"For me, it was great to get out, play and help us earn the win. Hopefully we can kick on now - it is a massive relief for us. Getting that first three points has been difficult but hopefully it can be a turning point.
Ian Brennan: What a crazy day in the Premier League. Perhaps the biggest shock is Newcastle winning a game...
Jamois: There's only four points between Newcastle in 18th and Arsenal in sixth. #perspective.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle matchwinner Gabriel Obertan, who had not scored for the Magpies since October 2012: "I have been waiting a long time to score at St James' Park and I'm pleased for everyone. I'm so glad to get our first win of the season. I think it might be a turning point - we needed that win to get the confidence back in the team."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"Newcastle have escaped with a 1-0 win, but there's still an awful lot of work to be done. Defensively they still weren't great, but for Newcastle fans the most important thing was the three points. They get you closer to the teams above you that are yet to play.
"It's not the greatest of performances but the goal was a decent hit, having hit Leicester on the counter-attack. A good goal. Newcastle needed that win with some tough games coming up, against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Let's not forget Newcastle are still in the bottom three but this result puts them back within touching distance of the sides around them. You can win games by three or four goals but sometimes this kind of 1-0 win can do more for team spirit and confidence."
Man City 4-1 Tottenham
Want to listen to Sergio Aguero's four goals, set against the backdrop of some Mozart? Here you go then...
Manager reaction
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It was very difficult. Villa carried a threat on the counter attack. I'm pleased we controlled the game and stopped them. We scored at the right times and we were in control, but I'm so pleased at the way we performed.
"We had a real focus and intensity to defend well. Overall, we worked extremely hard to keep Villa quiet in front of goal. It was a very clever performance and an important one. It's a special feeling after the way we lost at Manchester United.
"Today was a really strong team performance, which is pleasing when you come back from the international break.
"We had to be patient with Ross Barkley. I didn't expect him to last as long as he did, but he got the tempo of the match very quickly. It's good to see him back."
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Ooooh, there's still time for a hearts in mouth moment as Leicester's Anthony Knockaert sees a shot blocked. But that's the last action as referee Martin Atkinson blows his whistle! Relief all around St James' Park, not least on the face of under-fire boss Alan Pardew.
He will be celebrating Newcastle first win of the season - at the eighth time of asking - with a bottle of Brown Ale tonight. Probably.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Only Newcastle could throw this away now. The home stands cheer every touch that goes their way - they are inching closer to their first Premier League win of the season....
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Jason Sheen: Yes! Awesome display from the Super Saints. Get in there!
Alex Chapman: Not bad for a guy, Koeman, who had no players at the start of the season...
Stephane Vu-hoang: Scintillating from Saints. I won't be surprised if they finished in the top four.
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert: "We got what we deserved. We lost poor goals at bad times of the game. The poor goal from a cross was poor. The second goal, Guzan says he should have saved it, then we switched off at a free-kick.
"We spoke about not switching off against Everton. They finished in the top five last year. We had to be better and we take our medicine.
"When we lost the first goal, we came into the game, but we were well beaten."
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Yoan Gouffran is off, Remy Cabella is on. Newcastle edging ever close to victory.
Post update
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
"Haway!" shouts one nervous voice from the Newcastle stands as Leicester get a contentious decision. The tension inside St James' Park is almost palpable. Almost into three minutes of stoppage time...
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"How Gus Poyet handles this next week and how he gets back on track will show us how good he is as a Premier League manager. Is he capable of getting points out of Sunderland's next games? It will be tough but I think he can."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Southampton striker Shane Long: Wow, didn't see that coming! Nice to bounce back from a loss with a performance like that! #greatsupport #defoahattrickforgraz!
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I think its the most embarrassing time I've had on a football pitch. You think you will never get these situations but unfortunately it is sometimes your turn. I feel very sorry for the fans, they came a long way to see a very difficult game today.
"At the start we played very well. We conceded an own goal whish is unique. We paid the price for everything that went wrong today because it was a difficult day.
"The only thing we knew is we needed to not throw the game away as 3-0 was enough. I learned a lot about the players today - the bad side as some gave up and I know who they are for the future.
"I cannot watch it again because it's not a lot to analyse. We were a difficult team to play before today but it was totally the opposite. As a group we didn't show the character to be on the pitch. We were really poor and unacceptable in the second half."
Faton Berisha: Arsenal have money, great fans, a new stadium... and a bad manager. Time for change.
Guv: For all those Wengerites who say there's nobody to replace him, Southampton didn't seem to have a problem. First Mo-Po and now Koeman.
Jacob Smith: Why's nobody talking about West Ham? Another win. Remember Allardyce out?
CLOSE!
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
But then it is Newcastle who almost get the all-important second goal. Spanish substitute Ayoze Perez does the dirty work down the right, clipping back from the byline to the far post where Papiss Cisse is waiting. His downward header skips up off the turf and Kasper Schmeichel is alert to tip over. Just under five minutes to go...
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
More defensive uncertainty as Leicester thump on the Newcastle door harder than an angry bailiff. Alan Pardew's side half clear to the edge of the box where Danny Drinkwater thumps a low shot back towards goal, but is denied by Magpies keeper Tim Krul.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Alex Wood: I have been a Saints fan my whole life and I think this is our best ever league win.
Firstly, with respect to Sunderland, they not only forgot to turn up but they didn't even get out of bed this morning. Secondly, the drive of Mr Koeman to keep pushing when already 4-0 up sums up the difference between this season and last season.
Lastly, the ins have outweighed the outs. Despite the doom and gloom predictions, the board's intent was sealed when appointing Koeman. If you want to sell why would you hire a manager of his calibre? His cloth was cut as a player at Barcelona and in Holland. He's had success at Feyenoord as a manager and it's clearly rubbed off on the players.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It is a very disappointing result because we were very unlucky with the referee's decision for the first goal.
"They had two shots and scored two goals but we had to keep going and that saved us a point in the end. It is a long time since we've dominated so much and not won the game
"Look at the shots on goal; how many times did they come into our half? They defended well and we made it difficult for ourselves by giving them a second goal. Sometimes the team that takes the initiative doesn't win. We tried our best and we can only look at ourselves.
"We have conceded too many goals and we have to look at ourselves defensively. Some other teams have bought many defenders and concede goals as well. I think it's a matter of concentration.
On Jack Wilshere's knee injury: "It looks not a lot."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Newcastle have leaked 14 goals in seven Premier League matches so far - and it is easy to see why. Their back four are all over the place as they are caught out by a long ball from the Leicester midfield. Dave Nugent clips in a cross from the right but it is an inch or two behind Jamie Vardy. He can't flick goalwards and the home side survive.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "They were manful and it's just a shame we've conceded in the last minute. That's four times in eight or nine games. A lot of them have been all over the world this week and we were running on empty. We deserved maybe to hang on but you always know Arsenal can create something.
"We've had hardly any injuries this season but Jelavic twisted his knee, Harper looks like he's torn a bicep, Dawson's got a twisted ankle…"
Anthony Rhodes: Sunderland lose 8-0 and Gabriel Obertan just scored! Could this day get any better for Newcastle fans?
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"Newcastle are so nervy and are trying to hang onto what they've got, and their natural inclination is to drop back..."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Leonardo Ulloa has defied many of the critics who said he was never worth £7m (well, me) by scoring five goals in his seven Premier League matches. But the Argentine fluffs his lines as he miscontrols in the Newcastle box with only Tim Krul to beat.
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"It was interesting to see the interviews that took place after that Hull game, when Alan Pardew was calm, honest and warming about the situation around him. I think Pardew has now pulled himself back into a position where he might survive."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"At times Alan Pardew looked like he was on borrowed time with the results Newcastle have had since the turn of the year. But now all of a sudden it's changed. I don't know what it is, perhaps the two goals against Hull a few weeks back, scored by Papiss Cisse. The players seem to be galvanised and they now seem to be playing for their manager."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Now we have a game on our hands folks. Leicester press forward in search of an equaliser, which leaves Newcastle able to pick them off on the break. Gabriel Obertan puts on the burners down the left, but Papiss Cisse lacks the composure - and Beckhamesque skill - to pick him out with a searching ball.
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Richard: Re Sam (1722), "Brilliantly run" Southampton have previously been in administration. So not that brilliantly run, really.
Lesley in London: My parents went to Saints v Sunderland today together supporting opposing sides. After 30 years of marriage, I'm expecting the divorce papers will be imminent!
Chris from Coventry: You've got to give credit to Southampton. Fire sale through the summer, then purchased loads of unproven talent. Still top three? Genius...
European live text under way
Neil Johnston has just kicked off our Continental offering, which sees Barcelona top of the billing after Real Madrid's earlier 5-0 victory over Levante. Ronaldo? He scored two. Follow all the action here.
Final Score vote
The results are in from the Final Score team of the day vote and an overwhelming 91.3% of you voted for Southampton after their 8-0 drubbing of Sunderland.
Just 5.2% of you voted for Manchester City after their 4-1 defeat of Tottenham and 3.5% opted for Fulham, who beat high-flying Norwich 1-0.
Thanks for voting.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock: "The one thing I've not missed when I've been doing my media work, I've not missed performances like that. We played really well and it's overshadowed by a poor performance by the referee.
"John Terry doesn't get booked and he books Damien Delaney and I think it's ridiculous. I thought he was influenced today. Delaney got a touch to the ball in the first booking, the second one Remy dives and then you have four Chelsea players surrounding the referee. I thought those days were gone - banned. I think the four lads around him made his mind up for him. It takes away from the performance. I thought they did really well. It's so disappointing.
"I don't think the referee has a defence today. I don't really want to talk about him. All things being even, I thought we would have got a result."
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"It's a really good hit from Gabriel Obertan, running across the Leicester defence. He just snapped his shot back across and past Kasper Schmeichel's right hand. Leicester got caught high up the pitch, and it was an effective break from Newcastle.
"It'll been fascinating to see what Newcastle do now. Do they sit on this lead, or do they go for a second one?"
GOAL
Newcastle 1-0 Leicester - Gabriel Obertan
And here is the magic that we craved! Gabriel Obertan skips in from the left flank, hurdling three lazy Leicester challenges, before drilling low into the bottom corner. That is only the Frenchman's second Premier League goal for the Magpies - and it is great timing for Alan Pardew.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"It's the same old same old from Newcastle. There's a total lack of creativity in the middle of the park. Not one player can see the bigger picture, or what movement there is in front of him."
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Obertan is lurking again, this time swapping roles with Cisse, who tries to find his team-mate on the right wing. Luckily for Leicester, Paul Konchesky is alert to cut out the bother. Little over 20 minutes left for someone to provide the bit of attacking magic that this game has seen disappear in a puff of smoke.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Gabriel Obertan. Now there's a man who I thought had failed to live up to his Football Manager billing and sloped back to the depths of France's Ligue 1. Not so.
Here he is, back in the Newcastle side, driving them forward as they look for their first Premier League win of the season. But the Frenchman is crowded out as he tries to pick out Papiss Cisse and Leicester win back possession.
David in Bournemouth: So bored of Newcastle's mediocre football. I'd have more fun counting my feet.
Geoff from Ingatestone: Throw away your 'Fat Sam out' banners if you've got them.
Sam: Surely Southampton have got to everyone's second team? Brilliantly-run club playing great football. An example to all.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I wouldn't say Arsenal defended woefully but there are big questions to be asked. Why is a team of Arsenal's' quality so deficient defensively? People will continue to ask. Arsene Wenger has a transfer window coming up to put it right, and it will be interesting to see if he does address it."
League One
They are under way in the big Yorkshire derby between Bradford and Sheffield United. Victory would lift Bradford into the play-offs - or Sheffield United just outside of them. Follow the action here.
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "We were dominant first half and created enough chances to go ahead. We went in at half-time feeling good, but the whole feeling is different afterwards and we didn't get going in the second half.
"Goals change games and we saw that. From their point of view they are two quality goals with great crosses from out wide. The third one we conceded was a set-piece and that was disappointing.
"The margins are tight and if keep working away and tidy a few things up around the edges we'll get that first win."
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Now it's Alan Pardew's turn to fling the tactical dice. He brings on young Spanish striker Ayoze Perez for Dutch midfielder Vurnon Anita. Not heard of Perez? Not many have other than Tenerife and Newcastle fans. A first Magpies goal would go down a treat any time in the next 30 minutes or so...
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Tom Davey: It's so exciting being a Southampton fan at the moment. Who knows where we can finish? The sky is the limit!
Liam Linnell: Ronald Koeman has been fantastic, with the business he did in the summer and the results he's getting. Won't be surprised if he gets Manager of the Season.
Nick Ilic: I'd eight to be a Sunderland fan...
Manager reaction
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
West Ham boss Sam Allardyce: "It's my birthday tomorrow and I asked the lads to get me a result because I am going out with my friends here in the north west this evening.
"Our quality, especially with the first two goals, was the difference. They were two outstanding crosses, and two outstanding headers.
"Diafra Sakho is a determined lad, and he has six in all games now. We look like we have goals in the team. And I'm pleased for Enner Valencia as well because he wanted to play after international duty."
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Double change for Leicester. Former non-league striker Jamie Vardy and one-cap one-goal England forward David Nugent trot on for wingers Marc Albrighton and Jeff Schlupp. Bold sign of attacking intent from Nigel Pearson, who doesn't appear happy with a point.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "My team had a fantastic performance. From minute one we did what we wanted to do, have the ball, use the ball and control the game. After that comes the red cards. And 10 against 10 with the qualities we have was even easier for us.
"The second goal was a scandal. It is unbelievably good! Against Burnley we scored a goal (Andre Schurrle) which I thought would be our goal of the season but this is just as good.
"Against Palace it is never finished until the last seconds. They scored and the situation becomes dangerous for us.
"I have no complaints for the red card. It was very far from me and my focus was not on if it was a red, it was on how to reorganise my team."
Andrew Neil: I know he's not been great since arriving in July but surely Remy Cabella warrants a place ahead of Vurnon Anita in this Newcastle side? Get him on!!
Daniel Robinson: Who would have thought Southampton's season would be going this well given the summer exodus they had? All hail Ronald Koeman.
Cliff B: Are the cameras panning in on Alan Pardew so often in the hope he does something bonkers since his team are so incredibly dull to watch?
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Former Newcastle captain John Anderson at St James' Park, BBC Radio Newcastle
"If Papiss Cisse tried to roll that in he'd have scored. Instead, he tried to hit it quickly. What was Leicester defender Paul Konchesky doing? It was an awful backpass that gave his keeper no chance, and it just illustrates the negativity Leicester have shown thus afternoon."
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Alan Pardew must have ran over a black cat on his way to the ground. The Newcastle boss watches Papiss Cisse round Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel but then sees him shank his effort - from a tight angle if I'm being generous - into the side netting. Not quite Ronny Rosenthal - but still....
Football League
Eight goals at Meadow Lane as Notts County overcome Crawley 5-3 in a League One thriller. Leaders Bristol City ease to a 3-1 victory at Coventry while bottom club Crewe win 1-0 at Walsall.
In League Two, leaders Wycombe win 2-0 at home to Wimbledon but Micky Adams's first match in charge of bottom club Tranmere ends in a 2-0 defeat at Oxford.
Manager reaction
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "I'm still in a little bit in shock. Not about the second half, I think we played very good and scored some great goals, but about the first 20 minutes because I wasn't very happy about our performance at the beginning.
"Sometimes football is strange. I am disappointed for Gus Poyet because they played well at the beginning and had some good chances. It was an unlucky own goal and maybe at 2-0 they should have had a penalty but after that we deserved to win.
"I am proud of the ambition of the team. They are always fighting for more and we need that. I am proud of everyone, even those on the bench because we have such a long season.
"The clean sheet is important. We have a strong defence and a superb goalkeeper and you have to look at the attackers when we don't have the ball because it is superb organisation."
BBC Radio 5 live 606 phone-in
Lines are open to speak to Darren Fletcher and Robbie Savage on 606.
Southampton fans - did you realistically think that you'd do this well after the players that left in the summer?
Sunderland fans - a 660-mile round-trip down to the South Coast - how's the drive home tonight? Darren and Robbie want to hear from you.
West Ham are in a Champions League spot after their win at Burnley, we've heard of lots of Hammers fans wanting Sam Allardyce out on 606 - still the case?
Call: 0500 909 693
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Newcastle haven't had much luck recently and see another potential break evade them. Moussa Sissoko's shot from distance loops off a Leicester body to leave keeper Kasper Schmeichel scrambling as St James' Park collectively waits for the ball to drop into the net. But it doesn't. Instead they watch with open mouths as it lands on the wrong side of the post.
Jamie Mulholland: 2,600 Sunderland fans now have to travel 315 miles back home from Southampton after that embarrassment! At least they'll miss Match of the Day...
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
You won't believe this, but Ronald Koeman had a few complaints about his side's performance today. Full quotes to come shortly.
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero: A special thanks to my teammates and City's fans. It's a pride to become City's record goalscorer in Premier League history.
Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado: Sad match in which we had our opportunities including my penalty. I'm sorry and I'll keep working hard to help the team with my goals.
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany: Congrats to the marksman Sergio Aguero! Setting Tuesday's Champions League game up nicely!
Aguero scored four goals and missed a penalty as City beat Tottenham 4-1 at Etihad Stadium earlier today.
Football League
Goals galore in the Championship where Huddersfield hammer Blackpool 4-2 while Derby and Watford both record 3-0 away wins at Reading and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Neil Lennon's first game in charge of Bolton ends in a 1-0 triumph at Birmingham. There are also wins for Bournemouth,Middlesbrough and Fulham. Millwall stage a late comeback to draw 3-3 at home to Wolves.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Referee Martin Atkinson, who has had an eventful week, toots his whistle and that means the second half gets under way at St James' Park. Thinking you've lost an hour of your life? Don't worry, the match was delayed because of a fault with Newcastle's newly-installed big screen.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Joe in Cardiff: Wenger is like the guy who stays at a party too long, should've gone last season on the back of the FA Cup and let a new man with new ideas take charge.
Dan from Littlehampton: Can't believe the stick Wenger is getting. He is a great manager and bought stability and European Football every season. Give the guy a break.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas: "We played a great second half especially for 10 against 10. Oscar's fantastic goal helped us and after the break it was a completely different game. It was a solid performance.
"Palace were man-marking me in the first half so it was difficult for me to get into space but 80% of the game was ours. I play deeper now so it will not be a party every game for me. I will go five or six games without a goal or an assist at times and I am more proud about our discipline.
"Do we feel invincible? This is a joke. Arsenal went unbeaten in 2003-4, that will never happen again."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"I'd like to say at this point that I am not in any way responsible for tonight's Match of the Day running order. Good luck Gabby Logan..."
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Everton defender Phil Jagielka: "We scored some good goals today. Hopefully confidence will come back and we can climb the table.
"We hope this will start our season. We know it was going to be difficult, perhaps not as hard as it was. Now we look forward to Europe and a tough game at Burnley next week."
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, who scored the Gunners' late equaliser: "It's a bitter-sweet feeling. We started the game well and went ahead but then I thought for their goal that Flamini was fouled in the build up.
"We had to accept the referee's decision and carry on, but they went ahead and then just sat back. I was pleased to get the goal but we are disappointed not to get three points."
Louis Bond: Four penalties in the Man City game, two red cards at Crystal Palace, eight goals at Southampton?! This is madness.
Alex Alexander: Goal and four assists for Dusan Tadic. Signing of the season so far. Graziano Pelle not bad either. Adam who?
Matt Andrews: Roy Keane needs to bring back the beard. Was a good luck charm it seems.
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
Chief football writer Phil McNulty at Goodison Park
"A stroll for Everton, who will now be feeling much better about themselves. Ross Barkley, Gareth Barry and Leighton Baines were all outstanding. As for Aston Villa, their fine start to the season is threatening to become a distant memory."
FULL-TIME
Burnley 1-3 West Ham
MOTD's Alan Green at Turf Moor
"Burnley manager Sean Dyche must have been so hopeful in the first half. His side were dominant, but crucially they didn't score.
"You just had a feeling West Ham would make them pay for that and they did. Diafra Sakho was the star performer with his sixth goal in as many starts for the Hammers while Enner Valencia and Carlton Cole also scored with headers.
"Sam Allardyce can enjoy his 60th birthday celebrations tomorrow even more now."
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"There was lots of fight and character from Palace. They work extremely hard and are organised and will be fine this season. And Chelsea? Well, they just roll on don't they."
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
There were 2,559 away supporters at St Mary's today. By my calculations, they face a six-hour drive home tonight. I feel for those hardy souls.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
But Hull don't keep the ball for long...back come Arsenal. Joel Campbell lurks at the back stick to prod goalwards, but Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic dives low to stop the Gunners nicking a winner.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Five of the six allocated minutes of stoppage time have gone. Hull have possession and cling on to the ball tighter than a scared child clutches on to their teddy....
Championship
New Bolton manager Neil Lennon is having an eventful afternoon. His side lead 1-0 at Birmingham but he has been sent to the stands.
FULL-TIME
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
The referee finally puts Sunderland out of their misery.
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
CLOSE!
Arsenal 2-2 Hull
Any Hull fans at Wembley in May will be feeling nervous. Very nervous. Substitute keeper Eldin Jakupovic somehow manages to palm clear Santi Cazorla's swerving shot, then a sliding block denies Joel Campbell. Arsenal can't - can they?
David Okiemute Sagua: Southampton are blowing Sunderland away! Ref please end the game!
Daniel Woodley: That's a long journey from Sunderland to Southampton! Feel for their fans.
Sam Freck: Presuming Sunderland will refund the fans who travelled to watch. Might as well have stayed and watched the under 7s reserves.
FULL-TIME
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
HALF-TIME
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Goalless at the break at St James'. Martin Atkinson, who has had an eventful week, might be relieved at that. There is almost silence as the experienced official blows his whistle for half-time.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"That's a good finish. Campbell got behind the Chelsea backline and just knocks in a wonderful ball. It really picked him out, and the ball was put into an empty net. And there's some time still to go..."
GOAL
Arsenal 2-2 Hull - Danny Welbeck (90+1 mins)
Turns out Arsenal only need one minute to find the equaliser. Danny Welbeck keeps his cool to steer in after Alexis Sanchez slaloms through half of the Hull team to tee him up. Now they have five minutes to nick a 3-2 win...
INJURY TIME
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Six minutes of injury time for Hull to hang on. Yes, that's SIX minutes. Cue the Arsenal onslaught...
GOAL
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea - Fraizer Campbell (90 mins)
They can't pull this one back, can they? The Eagles think they can - Wilfried Zaha driving into the penalty area and squaring for Fraizer Campbell to tap home.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Finally Arsenal force rookie Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic into action. In the 87th minute. Alexis Sanchez wriggles free from his marker, heads goalwards, but the Bosnian substitute acrobatically tips over the bar. Time running out for the Gunners...
GOAL
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland - Sadio Mane (86 mins)
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has the expression of a man who is going to make his players walk home from Southampton - the hosts getting their eighth goal when Dusan Tadic pulls the ball back for Sadio Mane to sweep home from close range.
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Southampton have not had to work hard for their goals, it has been far too easy for this level. The sixth goal sums Sunderland up as a whole. There is a simple back pass to Vito Mannone, and he only has to pump it upfield but just passes it straight to Dusan Tadic, who simply has to pass it into an open net."
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland
Shohidur Rahman: Southampton and Ronald Koeman. Take a bow.
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"Immediately after the sixth goal Ronald Koeman was out of his seat and driving his team on to go and get the seventh. You would think he would be on the bench relaxing. He has got his team in a zone now. Sunderland have been woeful. Professionals should not be being beaten by seven goals. It's an extraordinary game."
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Plenty of vitriol raining down on referee Roger East from the Arsenal stands. Arsene Wenger isn't happy with the official either. The Gunners see a few pot shots blocked by the dogged Hull defence before East stops play as Michael Dawson crumbles to the turf in his own box. Ex-Tottenham captain Michael Dawson that is...
Peter in Kent: Time for change at the Emirates. Wenger has run out of options and time.
Swifty: Enough is enough! It's time for Mr Wenger to go. His own self-importance and incompetence is so evident. We clearly need a total overall in defence and a big imposing defensive midfielder. Again he looks to promise to rectify in the January window, a window he constantly bemoans.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Not much for Newcastle fans to shout about at the moment - and they are almost cursing a Leicester goal. Magpies keeper Tim Krul misjudges a Marc Albrighton cross which flies over the Dutchman's head and cannons off the home post.
Brave Front: Without Ledley King in your vote for best ever Premier League captains, I can't take the result seriously. Please don't tell Roy Keane I said that.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"The sendings off have had more of a negative effect on Palace than Chelsea. Chelsea are so well drilled that they just know how to move into various systems and adapt the way they play. Being down to 10 men has had no discernable dramatic impact on them."
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Arsenal have just over 10 minutes to find a leveller against Steve Bruce's men - and they still have time if recent history is anything to go by. Hull fans don't need reminding but their side led 2-1 against Arsenal up to the 71st minute in May - before losing 3-2. The match? Only the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Of course, the Gunners don't have the benefit of extra-time today...
GOAL
Southampton 7-0 Sunderland - Victor Wanyama (79 mins)
It gets worse. It's 7 (seven) for Southampton, whose manager Ronald Koeman looks like a managerial genius at the moment.
Dusan Tadic is again at the heart of it and he passes to Victor Wanyama who smashes past a demoralised Vito Mannone.
GOAL
Southampton 6-0 Sunderland - Dusan Tadic (78 mins)
It's bordering on pathetic from Sunderland now. Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone inexplicably passes to Saints forward Dusan Tadic 25 yards out and the playmaker curls into an empty net.
Post update
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Hull have 10 men back in their penalty area as Arsenal knock heavily on the door. The Gunners try to pick a hole in the lock with some intricate passing before Santi Cazorla tries to blast it open with a shot. But a black and amber Hull shirt dives in the way to block.
GOAL
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa - Seamus Coleman (76 mins)
Everton are almost certain of their first home win of the season now - Seamus Coleman bundling a Leighton Baines cross over the line from close range.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
David Ljunggren: Newcastle could play for 10 games and not score. There is not an ounce of inspiration in the side. It's painful to watch.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
In the battle of the 10 men, Chelsea come close to adding a third when Eden Hazard curls just wide of the far post.
Post update
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Chance for Arsenal as Gaston Ramirez - quickly becoming Hull's hatchet man - scythes down Alexis Sanchez on the edge of the away box. The free-kick is dealt with by the sturdy Hull defence, but the pressure continues to mount...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"This is the way Chelsea play at home, where they just knock the ball around, keep possession and wait for an opportunity to open up. Palace are just sitting deep in their own half. They need to make changes, and quick."
Football League latest
David McGoldrick has given Ipswich the lead at home to Blackburn while Huddersfield have increased their lead over Championship strugglers Blackpool, Jacob Butterfield's goal making it 4-2 to the hosts. Bolton, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Wolves, Derby and Watford continue to lead.
In League One, Notts County lead Crawley 4-2, while League Two leaders Wycombe are 1-0 up at home to Wimbledon thanks to Josh Scowen.
Graham Green: Can Southampton play teams from the North-East every week? Please?!
Alistair Wiseman: Same old Arsenal story. Lots of possession, barely a shot on target, and a porous defence. You can't blame injuries every season.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
An almost eerie atmosphere at St James' Park with little action of note. Not worth waiting for, as it stands.
GOAL
Southampton 5-0 Sunderland - Graziano Pelle (69 mins)
Graziano Pelle cannot stop scoring. His shot which led to Southampton's fourth may go down as an own goal but no doubt about this one as he sweeps home to finish a clever through ball from Dusan Tadic.
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
There's a few worried faces at the Emirates as Jack Wilshere goes down, writhing in agony, after colliding with Gaston Ramirez. It looks a serious injury, and the midfielder is quickly replaced by Joel Campbell. He is able to walk down the tunnel, though.
GOAL
Burnley 1-3 West Ham - Carlton Cole (70 mins)
Two-goal advantage for West Ham. Again. Burnley need to work on aerial threats because big Carlton Cole pounces to nod in their third goal - and their third headed goal - of the match.
Arsenal 1-2 Hull
Arsenal fans will have been expecting their players to put rookie Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic under intense pressure - but they haven't. All bluster but no end product from the Gunners.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 2-0 Aston Villa
Ross Barkley's afternoon is over - an impressive return from injury ending with a standing ovation and the youngster is replaced by Steven Pienaar.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Leicester could, and perhaps should, be ahead at St James' Park. Former Manchester United trainee Matty James breaks from midfield to meet Leonardo Ulloa's pullback, only to snatch at his effort and shoot straight at Tim Krul. Let off for Newcastle because their defence was wider apart than the banks of the River Tyne.
GOAL
Southampton 4-0 Sunderland - Liam Bridcutt own goal (63 mins)
Sunderland score their second own goal of the afternoon when Liam Bridcutt gets his feet in a tangle and helps Graziano Pelle's shot over the line after it had been spilled by Vito Mannone.
James Lindsay: West Ham could have sacked Big Sam but chose not to. Stayed up and reaping the rewards now. Lesson to the rest of the league?
Tony Lea Stewart: I wanna know what Ronald Koeman puts in his team's breakfast cereal every morning. It's like something from an over the top Bollywood film.
Hashim Albahbahani: Saw the replay again of that Cesc Fabregas goal and I could see it a million times again. Beautiful football.
CLOSE!
Southampton 3-0 Sunderland
Southampton almost make it four, but for Patrick van Aanholt's late interception on Dusan Tadic's six-yard shot. The Black Cats are poor at the back today.
CLOSE!
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
And the Burnley fans are almost cheering an equaliser seconds later! Returning striker Danny Ings meets a right-wing cross with his head, Turf Moor waits with baited breath as it flies goalwards, before the ball drops the wrong side of the Hammers post. Close but not close enough.
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Shocking goalkeeping from Adrian. He tired to collect the ball by his feet instead of coming through players up high and he loses the ball. It's a tap-in for George Boyd."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea, playing in yellow, are completely in control now. The Eagles are chasing shadows.
Vishak: An all-in-all Cesc Fabregas goal that. Cheeky one-two and simple finish.
Jared Moabe: When it's about Fabregas, it's always special. What a goal.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"If anyone thinks Palace might struggle in the Premier League this season, think again. They have more than enough to be more than comfortable this campaign."
GOAL
Burnley 1-2 West Ham - George Boyd
Seconds after West Ham's Carlton Cole sees an effort hacked off the line, Burnley halve the deficit through George Boyd. And it won't be a moment that Hammers stopper Adrian wants to watch on Match of the Day later. He makes a complete hash of a home corner which allows Boyd to stab in from close range. Turf Moor finds it voice again...
Southampton 3-0 Sunderland
Sunderland have a bit more purpose about their play in the second half and Santiago Vergini heads over the bar. The Black Cats defender, who netted a stunning own goal earlier, must be the first person to be eager to atone for a clinical finish.
Newcastle 0-0 Leicester
Thought you'd seen the last of shaggy-haired, South Americans marauding forward from the back when David Luiz left the Premier League? Think again. Step forward Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini, who races to join a home attack. The Argentine gets on the end of Moussa Sissoko's centre but can only steer wide. Best chance of the opening 15 minutes.
Burnley 0-2 West Ham
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"The ball comes in from the right, and it is another fabulous cross from Aaron Cresswell. A beautiful flighted ball in, and it seems to me that Burnley just cannot cope with quality balls into the box."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"It is a brilliant goal. Cesc Fabregas plays a one-two with Eden Hazard, another one-two with Oscar, and finishes it beautifully."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Former Leicester striker Steve Claridge at Selhurst Park, BBC Radio 5 live
"Magnificent piece of play from Chelsea for the goal, and all of a sudden Fabregas finds himself in acres of space one-on-one. And Fabregas did Speroni with his eyes. It's taken a while, but you do now feel this game is done and dusted. But Palace, under Neil Warnock, will keep on going - they've got hunger and they've got fight."
DISALLOWED GOAL
Everton 2-0 Aston Villa
Christian Benteke has the ball in the Everton net for Aston Villa, but his effort is correctly ruled out for a push on Antolin Alcaraz. Very few complaints from the big Belgian.
Sam James: Can't believe Younes Kaboul isn't being considered in the greatest captain vote...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas's last Premier League goal was against Chelsea. The Spaniard scored for Arsenal in a 3-1 win on 27 December 2010.
Tokunbo: Even though Hull might lead now, Arsenal are more than capable of beating any team in a 10-minute spell.
Everton 2-0 Aston Villa