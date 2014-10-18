Premier League as it happened

PA Copyright: PA

Caretaker manager Kit Symons hailed the battling qualities displayed by his Fulham side after a 1-0 victory over high-flying Norwich brought them to within one point of climbing out of the Championship relegation zone.

"They were not top of the table for no reason," Symons said. "At times we rode our luck. It was a display full of character which I was delighted with.

"All the time I'm in situ in this position I'll just keep doing what I do. That's working as hard as I can on the training pitch and trying to win games for this great football club.

"I'm pretty sure three points as often as possible is not going to hurt my chances. I'll just keep plugging away."