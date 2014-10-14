Euro 2016 qualifying as it happened

So what a night of international football it has been. It began with England's Under-21s qualifying for Euro 2015, before the senior teams took centre stage.

And they didn't disappoint. Northern Ireland won for the third time in three Euro qualifiers with a 2-0 victory in Greece, Scotland battled to a fine 2-2 draw in Poland and John O'Shea grabbed an injury-time equaliser for Republic of Ireland in a 1-1 draw against world champions Germany.

