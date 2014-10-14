Euro 2016 qualifying as it happened

So what a night of international football it has been. It began with England's Under-21s qualifying for Euro 2015, before the senior teams took centre stage.
And they didn't disappoint. Northern Ireland won for the third time in three Euro qualifiers with a 2-0 victory in Greece, Scotland battled to a fine 2-2 draw in Poland and John O'Shea grabbed an injury-time equaliser for Republic of Ireland in a 1-1 draw against world champions Germany.
Thank you for joining us and for your comments. We will see you again soon.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Kenneth Martin: Naismith brings an energy and intelligence to the forward play even when he's not at best.
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland had less than a quarter of possession against Greece. This is a pretty amazing stat, considering Northern Ireland had four shots on target compared to one from the hosts on their way to a 2-0 victory.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Two goals from three shots on target for Scotland. Some wild shooting from Poland though with three quarters of attempts off target.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Dean, Oban Jambo: Great point tonight, for an experience player. Hutton made two massive mistakes. Still confident we will qualify. Good to see the national side doing well again.
Anon: Great result for Scots, good point away from home, Germany will beat Ireland and Poland the next time they play them and Ireland have to play Poland twice so they will drop points: go Scotland.
Ronnie in Kirkcaldy: There's no doubt Strachan is doing good stuff but I wish he would play Jordan Rhodes instead of Steven Fletcher. Fletcher is a good footballer but he hardly ever scores whereas Rhodes is a goal machine and he can play too. Oh and he must find an alternative to Hutton, who is great going forward but cost us two goals with poor defending.
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland only had one shot on target. It didn't even arrive until the 94th minute. But when it did, wow, what an impact.
John O'Shea's 94th minute equaliser denied Germany, who had 22 attempts on goal, with eight of them on target.
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Rian Hoskins: Well done to Ireland for coming back. Germany aren't in crisis but they may be lacking a bit of leadership with Philipp Lahm not there.
Dan in Pinner: Northern Ireland to do a Greece 2004?
Unfancied Greece won Euro 2004. The way they played tonight, it will be a long time before they qualify again, never mind winning the competition.
Group E table
England were not in action today, but there was still a match in Group E with Switzerland winning 4-0 against San Marino. This is how they stand in that group after three matches.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Paul Mulligan: Incredible results for NI and ROI tonight. The entire island of Ireland could be heading to France!
Manager reaction
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill on Sky Sports: "I'm delighted. It's a nice thing to have as statistics [won the first three qualifiers for the first time]. The workrate of the team and belief - I thought tonight every player was magnificent.
"[Kyle] Lafferty has been fantastic in the three qualifiers. His physical size, technique and pace - when he puts that together and he's playing against international defenders, they can't handle him."
Elsewhere in Europe
The late drama was not just restricted to Germany. A last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo strike in Demark gave Portugal their first Euro 2016 qualifying win.
Ronaldo beat Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to a cross before flicking the ball into the net to secure the three points which move Portugal up to third in Group I. The other game in the group, between Serbia and Albania, was abandoned in the first half following a disturbance on the pitch.
Elsewhere, Switzerland eased to a 4-0 win at San Marino for their first points in Group E. They are six points behind leaders England.
Gibraltar lost 3-0 at home to Georgia in Group D, Romania beat Finland 2-0 and Hungary edged Faroe Islands 1-0.
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis on Sky Sports: "We kept them at bay really well. Big Kyle [Lafferty] up front was the standout player - he took the second goal really well.
"The early goal settled the nerves. It's been an unbelievable start to the campaign. It's hard to put your finger on it. In the last campaign there were errors in games - at critical times we were getting punished."
Poland 2-2 Scotland
APCopyright: AP
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, on Sky Sports: "It was a fantastic game and a fantastic atmosphere. We're pleased with a lot of things and disappointed too. We played attacking players and feel that's a strong part of our team; I believe in them.
"The surface was heavy and they did well, considering. They stuck at it. It's the hardest group: we've had four points from two games and two good performances away from home and a terrific one at home to Georgia."
Group F table
So who's happier tonight? Northern Ireland fans or Republic of Ireland supporters? I bet it is a close-run thing. Look at this table Northern Ireland fans, take pictures, drink it in, enjoy every moment.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Northern Ireland, who have never qualified for the finals tournament of a European Championship, are top with maximum points from three games. It is the first time they have ever won their first three games in a qualifying campaign.
Greece are meant to be the best team in the group. At the moment they are only one point above the Faroe Islands.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller
"I thought it was a wonderful game tonight and football was the winner. Two teams who were outstanding at different times and both sets of fans must've been entertained. A draw was a fair result."
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Vince in London: Just like Robbie Keane did to Germany 12 years ago...
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland goalscorer John O'Shea on Sky Sports: "It was a very special moment - we have a fantastic spirit, we didn't want to come off having lost with people thinking we just did OK.
"At half-time the manager said if we do go behind we will get the chances. When Wes Hoolahan came on we played some fantastic passes.
"What a special night thankfully I was able to play my part at the end."
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Adrian Stanley: JOHN O SHEA!!!!!!!!!! We belittled that Waterford man for so long; Irish legendary status confirmed!
Let's hear from the man himself then.
Group D table
BBCCopyright: BBC
So world champions Germany are floundering in fourth place. Poland came from behind against Scotland to remain top, while Republic of Ireland stay second after John O'Shea's dramatic last-gasp equaliser in Gelsenkirchen.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Scotland midfielder Scott Brown, speaking on Sky Sports: "We were unlucky with some chances ourselves but we defended really well. To be fair, Poland played well. We're maybe a little bit of disappointed with a point."
Northern Ireland goalscorer Kyle Lafferty, who netted in his side's 2-0 victory, says on Sky Sports: "I'm lost for words. The lads worked hard all week. We got a good result against the Faroes.
"We knew it would be a tough game. We believe in ourselves. Every single player believes we can qualify for the Euros and this is a massive statement that we have sent out. We're top of the group and we'll sit there at the end of the year."
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Ex-NI defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"I can't believe this. Not in my wildest dreams did I think we'd come here and win. Nine points in three games - that's Greece out of it.
"The lad from Romania watching us knows they will have their hands full next month. You have to give manager Michael O'Neill a lot of credit. He's set the team out the way it suits them.
"We've had that little bit of luck - that hasn't happened in the past. We took this game by the scruff of the neck. This is the chance we have been waiting for for such a long time."
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Germany 1-1 Republic of Ireland - John O'Shea (90+4 mins)
We said it looked unlikely. What do we know? John O'Shea sends the travelling Irish fans into delirium with a last-gasp equaliser.
Substitute Wes Hoolahan is involved with a ball to the back post, but it is an excellent flick from another sub, Jeff Hendrick.
He keeps the ball alive and puts it back into the danger area, where O'Shea gets in front of his marker Mats Hummels to prod home a dramatic leveller with what is practically the last kick of the game.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Gordon Strachan and Adam Nawalka share a handshake and a wry smile as the managers reflect on a point apiece from a pulsating Euro 2016 qualifier in Warsaw. Who says international football has lost its pizazz?
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Ikechi Anya finds Darren Fletcher who in turn plays the ball back into the heart of Scotland's defence. The visitors are doing an impressive job of winding down the clock...
Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Germany may only lead by one, but they are looking comfortable against Republic of Ireland. Three minutes left in injury-time for Martin O'Neill's side to snatch a point. But it doesn't look likely.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
We'll have two minutes of added time in Warsaw; we've had four goals, what chance a fifth?
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Difficult we know, but if Scotland can retain possession in midfield to somehow take the sting out of incessant Polish attacks... Two minutes plus added time remaining of a fascinating qualifier in Warsaw.
"It's going to be a long five minutes," warns BBC Scotland's Willie Miller in sombre tones. We know Willie, we know.
Tim in Orkney: Born in Belfast. Living in Scotland. This is going to be a nail biter.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
Poland substitute Sebastian Mila carves open Scotland's defence with a nutmeg and a cracking pass to release Kamil Grosicki, whose shot comes back off the post and Scotland somehow survive.
The Poles are swarming all over Scotland's goal like determined bees; can the visitors hold out?
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Ex-Northern Ireland defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"It'll be interesting to see how many Greece fans there will be in the stadium at the full-time whistle."
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Greece were the top seeds in Group F. If they lose this then they will only have one point out of nine, while Northern Ireland will have maximum points.
The home fans boo the team as a pass is misplaced with the ball going out of play. "You're getting sacked in the morning," taunt the Northern Irish supporters in Greece manager Claudio Ranieri's direction.
The Italian has only been in charge since the end of July.
Poland 2-2 Scotland
With Stevens Fletcher and Naismith earning a well-earned rest on the bench, Scotland's attacking prowess has been diminished slightly but Ikechi Anya scampers down the left and his cross is just out of James Morrison's reach.
Uefa confirms that the match between Serbia and Albania "has been abandoned due to a disturbance on the pitch".
The game was goalless before trouble broke out shortly before half-time.
Can Scotland get a winner? Can Republic of Ireland equalise against the world champions? Will Greece fight back against Northern Ireland? Don't go anywhere.
David Marshall has performed heroics for Celtic, Cardiff City and Scotland in the past and he does so again; getting a huge, desperate mitt to palm away a Robert Lewandowski howitzer.
It's 2-2 but the home fans are roaring the men in white on...
Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland turn to Wes Hoolahan and he comes on for Stephen Quinn. Hoolahan played well in the 7-0 win against Gibraltar so may feel unlucky to be left out of the starting line-up.
There's nothing like a player with a point to prove? Will he show his skill in the remaining 10 minutes?
Romania lead 10-man Finland 1-0 thanks to Bogdan Stancu's header early in the second half. Alexander Ring was sent off for hosts Finland soon after that goal following a second booking.
Elsewhere, Georgia have increased their lead over Gibraltar to 3-0, Jaba Kankava racing through and finishing in Portugal, where Gibraltar are playing their home games in Euro 2016 qualifying.
Meanwhile, Switzerland still lead San Marino 3-0 while Faroe Islands trail Hungary 1-0. The game between Denmark and Portugal is goalless.
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
BBC Ulster's John O'Neill: "In the three games Kyle Lafferty has played - what a performance in every game. I can't say enough about him."
Poland 2-2 Scotland - Arkadiusz Milik (76 mins)
It's another incredible goal in Warsaw, unfortunately for those of a Scottish hue, it's an equaliser for Poland.
Jedrzejczyk dinks a wonderful reverse ball through to Arkadiusz Milik who ghosts beyond Alan Hutton before rifling a shot beyond the helpless David Marshall. A clinical finish and you couldn't begrudge either side a winner in this pulsating Euro 2016 qualifier.
Poland 1-2 Scotland
Darren Fletcher and Chris Martin replace Steven Naismith and Steven Fletcher as Scotland manager Gordon Strachan seeks to bolster his side's defensive front, and protect this precious lead, with 20 minutes remaining.
Poland 1-2 Scotland
The Poles attack down the left and a low inviting cross trundles agonisingly across goal for the hosts with no-one able to apply the finish.
Robert Lewandowski was the closest to it and he breaks into thunderous clapping to cajole his team-mates.
Germany 1-0 Republic of Ireland - Toni Kroos (71 mins)
The dominance has finally paid off for Germany in Gelsenkirchen. Toni Kroos is given the time and space to collect the ball and run unchallenged to within 25 yards of the Republic of Ireland goal.
Kroos then fires a low shot from distance, which goes in via the inside of David Forde's post. Germany lead. Can Ireland find a way back into this one?
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Ex-NI defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"That was creeping in - it's important Roy Carroll got a hand to it."
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Nearly a way back into the game for the Greeks. Panagiotis Tachtsidis, with the ball on his left foot and 20 yards out, curls a shot at goal, which bounces just before reaching Roy Carroll, but the veteran goalkeeper does well to push the ball wide.
The Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania was temporarily suspended in the first half following a brawl between players from both sides.
The Group I game was interrupted when an Albanian flag was flown over the stands and pitch by what appeared to be a remote controlled mini helicopter as half-time approached.
A Serbian player grabbed the flag, which prompted a melee involving numerous players.
Nick Southwell: Amazing! Can we dare to dream that all the home nations could be at the Euros? Has that ever happened before?
Poland 1-2 Scotland
With half an hour remaining in Warsaw, it's Scotland who hold a slender lead and the Tartan Army in fine voice. Can the Scots hold on?
They almost concede as the unmarked Arkadiusz Milik heads over the bar from close range. Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall roars encouragement to his battle-weary defence...
Group D latest
BBCCopyright: BBC
OK, who would've predicted this would be the table in Group D at this stage? Republic of Ireland will be top if results stay the same, with Scotland in third, ahead of world champions Germany.
There is still nearly 30 minutes left though, so this may well change.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Ryan Kerr: Kyle Lafferty is now showing the potential he has always shown glimpses of. Great performance from the lads tonight
Poland 1-2 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
"Pretty persistent pressure from Poland at the start of the second half and Scotland were having to ride it out there. All the more satisfying then to grab that goal very much against the run of play."
Greece 0-2 Northern Ireland
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland's Marc Wilson clatters into Lukas Podolski, who appeals for a penalty. It looked clumsy from the visiting defender, but it is not given. At ease, Irish fans. Panic over.
Poland 1-2 Scotland - Steven Naismith (57 mins)
Now then. James Morrison whips in a wonderful free-kick and Steven Naismith feathers the ball home from close range with the delicate touch of an artist at his easel. The Tartan Army are going bananas!
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Poland are up in arms as referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco waves away howls of protest as Robert Lewandowski crumples on the edge of the area under a Scottish challenge. But the whistler, with a shake of the head and an arm extended, urges: "play on!"
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland make an enforced change with Jeff Hendrick coming on for the injured Glenn Whelan, who had initially tried to play on.
Toni Kroos then forces a good save from David Forde with a fierce drive. Is there a goal coming?
Northern Ireland's version of Gareth Bale (well, according to Richard) makes it 2-0 to his country. Kyle Lafferty has looked dangerous on the counter-attack all night with his pace, power and directness causing problems for the Greek defence.
He collects a ball forward, outsprints substitute Kostas Stafylidis and fires an early shot from the edge of the penalty area into the corner of the net past Orestis Karnezis.
Northern Ireland could be heading to nine points out of nine. At what point does hope become expectation?
Shaun Maloney's free-kick is cleared by the Poles who then launch a lightning counter attack, thwarted by Ikechi Anya before a low cross across David Marshall's goal has no takers in white jerseys. Frustration rains down from the Polish fans inside this pulsating stadium and, for the time being, it remains 1-1.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Manuel Neuer had the quietest of first halves, but the Germany goalkeeper is involved early in the action to deny Robbie Keane after James McClean's pass.
We asked if Podolski could make an impact. Well, he nearly gets the opening goal, but his effort is deflected wide by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper David Forde.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
David Bishop: In the stadium in Greece. Pinching myself to make sure this isn't a dream. What a performance.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
A change at half-time for the Germans with Arsenal's Lukas Podolski coming on for Matthias Ginter. Will he make the difference?
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland skipper Scott Brown scored the only goal of the game when the sides met in Warsaw in March this year in a friendly. Will the Celtic skipper have a say in proceedings tonight?
We're back under way in Warsaw, Gelsenkirchen and in Greece.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan must be happy with his troops at the break. They've come from behind in Warsaw and look dangerous on the counter against the Poles.
Throw in the stat that Scotland have enjoyed 62% possession...
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Greece are managed by former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri. During his time at Stamford Bridge he was known as The Tinkerman, because of his reluctance to name an unchanged side.
Well, he may need to be tinkering about with his team at half-time to get the hosts back into the game.
Roy Carroll, like Manuel Neuer, will have had busier nights.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
This first half has been one of the easiest of Manuel Neuer's life. The Germany goalkeeper has had no shots to deal with, and hasn't even had to marshal the defence for a corner.
It may well be one-sided in the stats, but it is still goalless in Gelsenkirchen.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
"Scotland certainly deserving of going in at the interval on level terms, though there have perhaps been a few more unforced errors by men in blue than we've seen recently. Nonetheless, they look largely comfortable and must believe they can score again in the second half."
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Ex-Northern Ireland defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"Greece are there for the taking. This group is there for the taking. We don't have to go chasing - we just have to pass the ball comfortably. There are goals there."
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Boos from the Poland fans as Scotland, emboldened by surviving that frenzied five-minute spell, come forward and a neat phase of passing fizzles out on the edge of the area with the Polish defence creaking like an old rocking chair.
This game is end to end with the promise of more goals...
Post update
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
"What a run. That's where Kyle Lafferty is brilliant - one-on-one. He absolutely lashes it - I didn't think he had any chance of getting it that close."
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Wonderful play from Kyle Lafferty on the counter-attack and Northern Ireland are inches away from going 2-0 ahead in Greece. Lafferty, running down the left wing, is too fast and too strong for Greek defender Kostas Manolas, gets into the penalty area and blasts the ball left footed at goal.
But Lafferty, who has scored in both of Northern Ireland's qualifying games before today, sees his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounce to safety.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland, with five minutes until half time, have become a little ragged as Scott Brown has his pocket picked by Robert Lewandowski but Poland's number nine can't get a shot away as he is swarmed by back-tracking blue jerseys.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Poland threaten to retake the lead as a long through ball from Artur Jedrzejczyk sends Robert Lewandowski through on goal but the onrushing David Marshall puts the Bayern Munich hitman off his stride and his flicked effort fails to find the target.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
"That is a superb intervention by Steven Whittaker to deny Robert Lewandowski an almost certain goal. A lot of people might have disagreed with his inclusion ahead of Andrew Robertson, but he did magnificently there."
Listen to BBC Radio Ulster commentary of Greece v Northern Ireland by clicking on the Live Coverage tab on this page.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Glenn Whelan is in the book, and deservedly so for chopping down Germany's Toni Kroos. Still goalless though in Gelsenkirchen with five minutes to go until half-time.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Kamil Glik earns a yellow card for an over-zealous aerial challenge on Steven Fletcher. Despite the Pole's protests, he's shown the yellow by whistler Alberto Undiano Mallenco.
To rub salt into the wound, Glik has blood pouring from a head knock and is now sporting a snazzy Basil Fawlty-style hair net as a temporary fix.
In England's group, Switzerland look to be cruising to their first win in Group E as two goals from Hasir Seferovic and one from Blerim Dzemaili has them 3-0 up at San Marino with just over 30 minutes gone.
Elsewhere, Gibraltar look set to suffer their third defeat in a row as they trail Georgia 2-0, while Hungary are 1-0 up at Faroe Islands.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Ex-Northern Ireland defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"I thought Roy Carroll came out very, very early. He was lucky. That was another warning there for Northern Ireland."
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Greece are cranking up the pressure and Nikos Karelis is played through the middle with a pass that dissects the Northern Irish defence. We have just had David Forde sprinting out of his area for Republic of Ireland, and Roy Carroll has just done the same for Northern Ireland.
However, the goalkeeper just about does enough to put Karelis off as his chipped attempt goes well wide of the post. Vasilis Torosidis then fires into the side netting from a tight angle.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Andrew: Poland's win over Germany on Saturday has thrown a spanner in the works in this group for Scotland and Ireland. They were hoping that Germany were going to run away with this group and leave Poland, Scotland and Ireland scrapping for 2nd and 3rd place. But now Scotland need a result tonight.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Hearts in mouths time for Republic of Ireland as Marc Wilson's pass is intercepted and goalkeeper David Forde has to sprint 30 yards out of his goal. Unfortunately, Forde has the touch of, well, a goalkeeper, but Germany fail to take advantage despite Forde being well out of his area.
I imagine Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane have a bit of a temper on them. They might just be having a few words with their number one at half-time. A let-off for the lucky Irish.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland aim to profit down the left flank and Steven Fletcher does brilliantly to head back Steven Whittaker's deep cross but there are no takers in blue as Poland survive. There's no way this game's going to end 1-1.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland venture forward again, to a chorus of deafening boos from the home fans inside the National Stadium. It sounds like the reception Rocky received in the fourth film when he enters the ring to fight Ivan Drago on the Russian's home turf.
What a cracking Euro 2016 qualifier we have in Warsaw. It's 1-1 just shy of the half-hour mark with the promise of more goals.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Ex-NI defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"Kyle Lafferty is a handful - any time he is one-on-one with the Greece defenders he's giving them a lot of problems."
Unfortunately for Northern Ireland, Lafferty has just gone into the book after clashing with text commentator's nightmare Stefanos Athanasiadis. Let's hope this lad, and his team-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos aren't involved too much.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Poland are turning the screw as Kamil Glik flights in a tempting cross from the left and Waldemar Sobota strains every sinew in his neck in an effort to get his head on it from close range but the attention of Steven Whittaker does enough to put him off and the ball trundles out for a goal kick.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
It has been a half of strong challenges in Warsaw. Scotland's Scott Brown shows his commitment when trying to get the ball off Krzysztof Maczynski.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Scotland's equaliser provokes a furious Poland reaction and a sea of white jerseys flood into Scottish territory. Two corners within a minute force goalkeeper David Marshall into action but the Cardiff City man is somewhat unconvincing.
Robert Lewandowski, with a rueful shake of the head, looks perturbed by Scotland's leveller.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
A nervous moment for Northern Ireland as Greece captain Vasilis Torosidis collapses to the floor under pressure from Oliver Norwood's challenge inside the penalty area, but the referee is not interested and waves at the midfielder to get to his feet.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
"Brilliant response by Scotland. Really well worked goal and now it's the Tartan Army who're making the noise inside the National Stadium."
Poland 1-1 Scotland - Shaun Maloney (18 mins)
What a goal! Steven Fletcher wheels round in midfield before sending a beautiful chipped crossfield pass to Ikechi Anya. The Watford winger controls the ball before sliding a sumptuous cross into the area, allowing the unmarked Shaun Maloney to fire Scotland level. Game. On.
Poland 1-1 Scotland
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
"That's got the locals bouncing and if they were confident before the match, they're doubly so now. Scotland need to regain their composure but this is a big test for them now."
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland are hanging on at the moment and have not seen much of the ball. Erik Durm hit the bar earlier on for Germany and this time his team-mate Toni Kroos comes close to opening the scoring, but he drags his shot wide.
Poland 1-0 Scotland
Former Scotland international Willie Miller on Sportsound
"It's the worst possible start and the crowd are making a hell of a noise. It's just a lapse in concentration from Alan Hutton; Scotland should've dealt with that more effectively."
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
BBCCopyright: BBC
This is the perfect sight for Northern Ireland fans. At the moment, your team are four points clear at the top of Group F. They have never qualified for the European Championship.
If this scoreline stays the same then confidence will be rising that this is their time.
Poland 1-0 Scotland - Krzysztof Maczynsk (11 mins)
Not what the doctor ordered for Scotland. Moments after Robert Lewandowski's shot is blocked by Gordon Greer, Poland probe for an opening and Krzysztof Maczynski finds the bottom corner of the net after Alan Hutton fails to clear his lines. Goalkeeper David Marshall was helpless as it clips the post on its way and the Scots concede the dreaded early goal.
OptaJoe: Northern Ireland have lost four of their five internationals against Greece.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland
Ex-Northern Ireland defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"I don't think Jamie Ward knew too much about it. I think it came off a defender. Greece have shown nothing in the first 10 minutes. It's the perfect start for Northern Ireland."
Poland 0-0 Scotland
Russell Martin is coolness personified and could be lying in a hammock listening to Groove Armada's At The River as he floats across from his central position to play the ball off of Robert Lewandowski, earning a Scotland throw in and snuffing out the hosts' first serious foray forward.
Greece 0-1 Northern Ireland - Jamie Ward (9 mins)
Northern Ireland's dream start to their campaign gets even better. A corner from the right is only partially cleared and the ball falls to Jamie Ward at the back of the penalty area.
He doesn't strike it as cleanly as he could have done, and it looks to have taken a deflection but he will not care about that as the ball ends up in the back of the net.
Cue hysterical scenes on the pitch, on the bench and in the stands from the travelling Northern Irish fans.
Poland 0-0 Scotland
Sloppy from Poland as Lukasz Piszczek fails to control a pass and the Scots soon after force an early corner. Much gnashing of teeth within Scottish ranks, though, as Shaun Maloney's pea-shooter corner fails to clear the first Poland defender. The hosts repel the danger.
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
They might not have many subs, but Germany's first XI is not too bad. Erik Durm rattles the crossbar with a shot from 25 yards with David Forde well beaten. A worrying start for Martin O'Neill's side, but they survive, just about.
Poland 0-0 Scotland
The Poland fans are creating an almighty din but the Scots have started impressively and are doing their best to dink the ball about and take the sting out of the passionate home fans and the white jerseys snapping at their heels.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Greece 0-0 Northern Ireland
Ex-Northern Ireland defender John O'Neill on BBC Radio Ulster
"There's a scout from Romania here who I spoke to - he believes they will get a good game against Northern Ireland next month.
"I expected Greece to come out and put us under a lot of pressure, but it's been so quiet."
Germany 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Germany and Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle, out of tonight's game with flu, tweets: Very sad I can't play today, but wishing my boys all the best. Come on Germany.
Poland 0-0 Scotland
Scotland defender Russell Martin arrows a long ball downfield, like an NFL quarterback spotting an open wide receiver, but his pass evades the galloping Steven Fletcher.
"Don't give anything away too early," advises former Scotland international Willie Miller on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.
And we are under way. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have made encouraging starts to their campaigns. Can they all maintain that tonight.
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Germany have not lost two competitive international matches in a row since June 2000 (at Euro 2000 v Portugal and England).
And the Republic of Ireland haven't won in their last five matches against Germany.
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
Scotland's central defensive partnership of Gordon Greer and Russell Martin will have their hands full in dealing with razor-sharp Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.
Keep the Bayern Munich marksman quiet, the Scots will be hoping, and they may have a chance of taking something from Warsaw.
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
The Tartan Army in Warsaw roar their way through Flower of Scotland; the atmosphere inside the National Stadium is crackling like rashers of Saturday morning bacon sizzling in the pan.
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
Gregor Manby: Shocked Naismith is playing again, he looked half asleep on Saturday, and lost us two goals through silly blunders.
And the visitors will be keen to repeat that feat this evening.
"We have all moved on since March, we have all played games since March," said Strachan.
SNSCopyright: SNS
"I don't think it will make any difference. As a manager I'm delighted with how my team is playing. It makes for a good game and hopefully it's decided by good goals and is a game to remember."
Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, talking on Sky Sports, says he has not taken a risk in picking defender Gareth McAuley, who picked up an injury during the 2-0 win against Faroe Islands on Saturday.
"It was an impact injury, where he collided with a post so it wasn't a muscle injury and he has improved over the last 48 hours. He is looking forward to winning his 50th cap," said O'Neill.
"This team is well prepared to play away from home. We are not going to go gung-ho and will respect the fact that Greece are the top seeded team in this group, which some people have forgotten about."
Gibraltar, fresh from their 7-0 beating by the Republic of Ireland, are back in action tonight as they aim to restore some of their damaged pride against Georgia. Both sides have yet to pick up a point in Group D.
Elsewhere, it is top versus bottom in Group I as Denmark, who have four points, host Portugal, who are yet to get off the mark. Cristiano Ronaldo, with just one goal in his last five international appearances, starts for Portugal.
In other games, San Marino, beaten 5-0 by England last week, host Switzerland,Finland host Romania, Serbia take on Albania and Hungary travel to Faroe Islands.
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, talking to Sky Sports, on the inclusion of left-back Steven Whittaker: "The thinking is that Poland are a more powerful side than Georgia and from set plays they have some big, big boys. So we had to take that into consideration.
On the chances of qualifying from Group D: "Every game changes the group but I believe this is the toughest group of all the groups. It will go right to the wire."
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont in the National Stadium, Warsaw
Has Gordon Strachan made the right decision in replacing Andrew Robertson with Steven Whittaker?
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given, who is not part of tonight's squad: "Good luck tonight @FAIreland I'll take any kind of result right now."
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill on Sky Sports: "Germany are world champions and do retain possession so we might have to play some of this game without the ball.
"Aiden McGeady will start in a free role with Jon Walters on the right but that might change as the game goes on.
"We've got good players out. Seamus Coleman is one of the best right-backs in Britain, if not Europe."
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Germany may well be the world champions but they are not blessed with options on the bench if things go wrong against Republic of Ireland. Joachim Low has only named six substitutes, including Roman Weidenfeller and Ron-Robert Zieler, who are both goalkeepers.
The visitors, on the other hand, have 12 subs to choose from.
Win in Warsaw against Poland tonight and Strachan will be forgiven for breaking into a Euro 2016-inspired Morecambe & Wise dance down the tunnel.
Beating Georgia was satisfying for the Scots; Group D rivals Poland beating world champions Germany set the cat among the pigeons.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The key to success tonight for Strachan? "Keep passing and keep performing the way they're doing."
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont in the National Stadium, Warsaw
"As kick-off approaches, the sounds of the bagpipes begin to ring round the stadium, with the Scots players going through their warm-up far down below me.
"Gordon Strachan has sprung something of a surprise by naming Steven Whittaker at left-back in place of the in-form Andrew Robertson.
"Hopefully that tactical ploy pays off against Poland, who have spent the last couple of days insisting that the famous win over Germany is behind them, with their full focus now on beating Scotland."
Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)
More from ex-Northern Ireland international Gerry Taggart, who says his country's defence has the ability to cope with Greece strikers Konstantinos Mitroglou and Georgios Samaras.
"I think the centre-halves Gareth McAuley and Aaron Hughes can deal with Mitroglou," he tells BBC Radio 5 live. "Samaras is a bit different purely because of his height and will cause them some problems.
"Greece got to the last 16 of the World Cup, they're not the prettiest side but are a good side. They're particularly good at home and they don't give much away."
Parky in Comber, Northern Ireland: We're not Brazil, we're Northern Ireland.
Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)
Northern Ireland's decent start to Euro 2016 qualifying is down to a stronger core of players available to boss Michael O'Neill, says former defender Gerry Taggart.
"They have 15 or 16 players who are good, solid and experienced, and who can hold their own in the Championship or the Premier League," Taggart tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"And the jewel in the crown is up front in Kyle Lafferty. He was a bit unsettled at Rangers, but has come down to Norwich, is playing regular football, has found fitness, seems happy and has got the dressing room buzzing."
So what are you expecting to see from tonight's qualifiers? Can Republic of Ireland claim a surprise win in Germany, will Scotland triumph in Poland, can Northern Ireland maintain their 100% start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign?
Let us know your thoughts, and we will publish the best messages on this page. Tweet us, using #bbcfootball, or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)
Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is recalled in place of Aberdeen's Niall McGinn as Northern Ireland search for a historic win in Greece.
Victory for Michael O'Neill's side would mean they have kicked off a qualifying campaign with three straight wins for the first time.
"As soon as the game ended we were thinking about Scotland," said Nawalka.
"The team is actually very calm and modest. I think we will show that we are heading in the right direction.
"We have to be prepared mentally and physically and we need a good game plan like we had against Germany."
So Spain's era of dominance in world football is completely over now. The national team could not get out of their World Cup group in Brazil in the summer, and now their Under-21 team have failed to qualify for the European Championship in 2015.
They drew the first leg 0-0 in Serbia, but slumped to a 2-1 home defeat in the second leg.
The Spanish line-up included Liverpool full-back Javier Manquillo, Stoke midfielder Marc Muniesa, winger Gerard Deulofeu, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Everton last year, and Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco (pictured).
Elsewhere, Portugal won a thrilling second leg 5-4 to defeat Netherlands 7-4 on aggregate. Germany beat Ukraine 3-0 in the second leg, to seal a convincing 5-0 aggregate success. Iceland and Denmark are currently goalless, and could be heading into extra-time.
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
Injured Southampton and England Under-21 midfielder James Ward-Prowse: We are going to the Euros! Can't wait for the Under-21 tournament in Czech Republic. Buzzing for the boys, great job.
Get Involved
Bflo Celtic: After Robertson's fantastic performance on Saturday, I'm surprised he's not starting. I don't rate Whittaker highly, either.
Scotland make two changes to the side that started against Georgia. Defender Gordon Greer replaces the injured Grant Hanley, while full-back Steven Whittaker comes in for Andrew Robertson in a tactical change by Gordon Strachan.
Ikechi Anya is fit to face the Poles despite being rated doubtful.
Scotland starting XI: Marshall, Hutton, R Martin, Greer, Whittaker, Brown, Morrison, Maloney, Naismith, Anya, S Fletcher.
What do you think of the Scotland line-up? Text 80295, tweet using #bbcfootball or @bbcthomasmcg.
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Two changes for world champions Germany from Saturday's shock 2-0 defeat in Poland. Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer are both injured and are replaced by Schalke's Julian Draxler and Borussia Dortmund's Matthias Ginter.
As expected, Stoke striker Jon Walters returns to the Republic of Ireland side. Martin O'Neill makes two other changes from the thumping 7-0 win against Gibraltar, midfielders Glenn Whelan and Stephen Quinn given the nod.
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
And that's it. Job well done. England qualify for the European Under-21 Championship in Czech Republic. Jack Butland's early save to deny Croatia taking a third-minute lead proved crucial.
Liam Moore's close-range volley put Gareth Southgate's side ahead, Marko Livaja equalised just before half-time, but England looked comfortable after the break.
Will Hughes scored the second goal of the day for the visitors to ease any nerves and England can now prepare to take on the continent's best youngsters next year.
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
Via text on 81111
Peter Collins: Re Greg (71 min). While Hughes does have a big future, it would be nice to see him develop at Derby. He won't get near the Man Utd team at the moment.
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
Injured Southampton and England Under-21 midfielder James Ward-Prowse: What a finish Hughessyyy!!
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
England Under-21 and Burnley defender Nathaniel Chalobah: Yes Will, what a finish lad. Almost there boys.
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg)
Alistair Bruce Ball thinks it is all over and what Hughes's goal - his second for England U21s - has done is mean there cannot be extra-time. If Croatia score two more, then England would still progress on away goals. Croatia need three goals and have got 15 minutes to get them.
"It has been an even second half, both teams have had chances, but that goal is vital. It is pretty safe to say that England Under-21s will be qualifying for their fifth successive European Championships."
Croatia U21 1-2 England U21s (2-4 on agg) - Will Hughes
Well, Greg may want him at Old Trafford, but Will Hughes's price tag may have just gone up a notch.
The Derby midfielder, who has been excellent tonight, twists and turns on the edge of the penalty area to create some space for a shot and he arrows an effort past Dominik Livakovic and into the bottom corner.
Via text on 81111
Greg, Sale: Will Hughes best player on pitch. Would love him at Manchester United, big future ahead.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on agg)
Twenty minutes to go. England are inching their way closer to Euro 2015. The players are working hard, and stifling Croatia's attacking flair. But, remember, all it takes is one goal from Croatia and we will have extra-time. Two goals for the hosts and England are out.
How are your nerves holding up?
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
German FA: Here's a look inside the tunnel at the Veltins Arena - 90 minutes until kick-off!
Looks a bit spooky if you ask me. Can Republic of Ireland shock the world champions later?
Via text on 81111
Rob, Manchester: Re Matt, 47 mins, I know we're not the dominant force we once were but surely Manchester United are still classed as a big club, and have Shaw, Keane and Blackett who are all England U21 players.
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw
BBC Sport
Those little ant-like creatures down there are a few of the Scotland players on the pitch of National Stadium, Warsaw.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Full live text commentary of Poland v Scotland will be coming later on tonight. You will also be able to hear full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Scotland.
But his effort bounces off the woodwork and to safety. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic would have got nowhere near it and it is a let-off for the hosts.
Via text on 81111
We asked if any of these players should be included in Roy Hodgson's England side. The views seem to suggest no. Well, not yet anyway.
Woodsy, Leeds: Re Andy 17:48 - Nothing would be worse than promoting these kids to be ruined by the full team. Give them time to experience a tournament together. We'd be better off letting the likes of Chambers play in some U21 games which are more competitive than Euro qualifiers these days.
Liam Mullane on Twitter: Don't bring any through to the senior side! Let them progress at U21 and turn into good players instead of rushing through.
Keep your thoughts coming in to us on Twitter (#bbcfootball), text (81111 UK only) or leave a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on agg)
A bright start to the half from the hosts, who are forcing England to defend deeply.
Marko Pjaca should do better with his attempt on goal. He is played in by team-mate Mario Pasalic but cuts across the ball with his left-footed shot going wide of Jack Butland's goal.
Via text on 81111
Matt, Leicester: Re Martin (see 1 min). No players from big clubs in the Under 21s but I'm a Leicester fan and Liam Moore has started every Premier League game for us so far. Hope I speak for the whole of LCFC when I say how proud we are to see a local lad performing at the top.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on agg)
We are back under way in Vinkovci. No changes from Gareth Southgate, whose side are 45 minutes away from glory. Can they hold on? We will see soon, so stay with us.
Germany v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
It is from one extreme to the other for the Republic of Ireland tonight. After strolling past Gibraltar - who are the world's worst international side (they don't even have a Fifa ranking yet) - they face the might of world champions Germany later.
The Republic are level on points with Group D leaders Poland after winning their opening two qualifiers with Germany two points behind.
Greece v Northern Ireland (19:45 BST)
Former Northern Ireland defender Gerry Taggart believes his nation have a "good chance" of qualifying for Euro 2016.
They have not qualified for a major finals since the 1986 World Cup, but go into tonight's match in Greece with maximum points after beating both Hungary (2-1) and the Faroe Islands (2-0).
"Northern Ireland have come out of the blocks flying and if you look at the group it is pretty wide open with everyone taking points off everybody else," the ex-Leicester player tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"It's a difficult game tonight because Greece are the number one seeds in the group. But Northern Ireland go there full of confidence."
Poland v Scotland (19:45 BST)
Watford winger Ikechi Anya is a fitness doubt for the qualifier in Warsaw. Scotland defender Grant Hanley, who starred in the win against Georgia, won't face the Poles after sustaining a knee injury.
Scotland have played two qualifiers, with one win and one defeat - by Germany - so far. Poland, meanwhile, are top of Group D, after crushing Gibraltar 7-0 and then gaining a shock 2-0 victory against world champions Germany on Saturday.
The impressive National Stadium in Warsaw where Scotland play Poland tonight. Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.
It is a huge night of international football for Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Here are the fixtures in the European Championship qualifiers.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on agg)
The first leg ended 2-1 to England and we could have extra-time if Croatia win the second leg by the same score. If that doesn't sort us out, then we could even have the drama of a penalty shootout.
Via text on 81111
Andy: At least these England Under-21 boys play with a bit of hunger and heart, unlike the full international team. Roy Hodgson could do a lot worse than integrating some of these young players into his own side.
Which of these England players should be given a chance in the full side? Let us know on Twitter, using the hashtag #bbcfootball, text us on 81111 (UK only) or leave a message on our Facebook page.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on agg)
So a nervy 45 minutes awaits Gareth Southgate and his England team. It is 1-1 in Croatia, but England still hold a narrow lead on aggregate.
England are one half away from qualifying for Euro 2015. Only a great save from Jack Butland kept the scores goalless, before Liam Moore volleyed in a corner. But Croatia came back into the game, equalising through Marko Livaja seven minutes before the break.
Croatia U21 1-1 England U21s (2-3 on aggregate) - Marko Livaja
Well, there will be no more relaxing then. Croatia equalise, and you have to say they deserve it. It is not a goal from the training ground though. It is an old fashioned hoof forward, which Liam Moore, who scored England's goal, could not deal with.
He was muscled off the ball by Marko Livaja and he produces a fine finish to slide the ball past the on-rushing Jack Butland.
Livaja scored in the first leg at Molineux and has done so again in Vinkovci. It's level on the night, but England still lead 3-2 overall.
Croatia U21 0-1 England U21s
That's better from England. Nathan Redmond cuts inside on the edge of the Croatia penalty area and unleashes a low effort at goal, but Croatia stopper Dominik Livakovic is equal to the effort.
Croatia U21 0-1 England U21s
This could be a busy evening for Jack Butland. Midfielder Mario Pasalic, 19, who signed for Chelsea from Hajduk Split for an undisclosed fee in the summer, is the latest man to test the England goalkeeper.
Pasalic drags the ball onto his preferred left foot and shoots from 25 yards, but Butland is well positioned to collect the ball. England may be ahead, but Croatia are creating more chances and looking dangerous.
England captain Jack Butland is a very relieved man. He made a fine save early on, but nearly gifts Croatia an equaliser. His distribution is poor as his pass is away from Tom Carroll and that enables Croatia to attack.
They move the ball down the right wing but Marko Livaja misplaces his cross straight into Butland's arms, instead of to the waiting strikers.
Croatia U21 0-1 England U21s
England are looking confident in possession after that early goal from Liam Moore. Croatia need to score two to take the tie into extra-time, while England are on course to qualify for the European Under-21 championship for the fifth successive time.
Italy U21s 3-1 Slovakia U21s (4-2 on aggregate)
We already have our first triumphant team today and Italy U21s have qualified for Euro 2015 after sealing a 4-2 aggregate victory against Slovakia.
The first leg ended 1-1 before Italy won their home leg 3-1 to secure their place in Czech Republic.
Defender Dionatan Teixeira, who joined Stoke City in the summer, but has yet to feature in a first-team match for the Potters, was among the beaten Slovakia side.
Croatia U21 0-1 England U21s
Croatia U21 0-1 England U21s (1-3 on agg) - Liam Moore
Gareth Southgate can relax now as his side make a superb start. They could easily have fallen behind in the third minute, but Leicester defender Liam Moore puts England ahead, volleying in from close range after a well-flighted corner from Tom Carroll.
There are five other Euro 2015 play-offs going on this evening.
Fulham midfielder Lasse Christensen, who plays for Denmark's Under-21s, was less than impressed with Iceland's defensive tactics in the first leg of their qualifier, which ended goalless.
Portugal v Netherlands (2-0 after first leg), Germany v Ukraine (3-0 after first leg), Spain v Serbia (0-0 after first leg), Iceland v Denmark (0-0 after first leg) and Sweden v France (0-2 after first leg, starts at 19:00 BST).
The Czech Republic qualify as hosts for the eight-team competition next June.
Croatia U21s 0-0 England U21s
Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who misses out through injury, tweets his support as he recovers in his living room.
"Huge 90 minutes between us and the #U21EURO. Shame I can't be involved but supporting from the sofa! Come on England!"
Croatia U21s 0-0 England U21s
Danger already for England and Jack Butland produces a sensational save to keep things goalless in Croatia. Marko Pjaca makes a run down the right wing, gets to the byeline and pulls the ball back towards the six-yard box.
It takes a deflection and falls for Marko Pasalic, who is on Chelsea's books. He blasts an effort at goal, but Jack Butland produces a fine reaction save to push the ball over the top.
By Michael Emons and Thomas McGuigan
All times stated are UK
