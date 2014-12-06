Saturday football as it happened

That is where we leave you on another busy day of Premier League football.
Chelsea's Premier League lead has been reduced,QPR are out of the relegation zone, while more pressure is heaped onto Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
Watch Match of the Day on BBC One and online at 22:20 for all the action and join us again for live text commentary of two more top-flight matches on Sunday from 10:00 GMT.
Until then, we bid you farewell. It has been a pleasure.
Manager reaction
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is also asked whether it was important they showed they could win without Sergio, after the striker limped off with a knee ligament injury early on: "I always say this team is not just Sergio Aguero. We also miss Jovetic and Dzeko was just back and able to play 20-25 minutes. David Silva too, all of them are very important offensive players so I think the way we won today is important for the trust in the defence that we know how to win just 1-0."
Manager reaction
Man City 1-0 Everton
More from Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini's news conference:
Will Stevan Jovetic be fit to play Roma: "We will see tomorrow. We hope. It is just a small problem with his hamstring."
On the possibility of going to Rome without 5 key players. Biggest challenge as City manager? "Of course to have to play such an important game without such important players is a difficult challenge. But I never complain about injured players. We have a squad and we must try to win on Wednesday to continue in the Champions League."
Real chasing record
Cristiano Ronaldo is on target again as Real Madrid lead Celta Vigo 1-0 in La Liga. They are chasing an 18th straight win, which would equal Barcelona's league-record. You can follow live text commentary here.
Martinez upset with officials
Everton boss Roberto Martinez is now being quizzed in his post match news conference. He is not happy.
No penalty and a stonewall red card for Eliaquim Mangala for his high boot into Samuel Eto'o, according to him. He certainly has a point on that last one.
Manchester City v Everton.
Manchester City v Everton.
The website shall act as a moment of record of football in 2014, a century on from of the most iconic moments of World War I, the 1914 Christmas Truce football match, and will be preserved for future generations in the digital archives of the British Library.
Newcastle shock Chelsea
In case you missed it earlier, the biggest upset of the day in the Premier League came at Newcastle where Alan Pardew's men ended Chelsea's unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 win.
Blues boss Jose Mourinho had insisted that it was "impossible" to remain unbeaten all season and he was proven right.
What a turnaround for Newcastle as they sit in seventh
Man City 1-0 Everton
Anon: Apart from the Roma game, if there's a good time for Sergio Aguero to get injured, it's now, with games away to Leicester, home to Crystal Palace, away to West Brom, then home to Burnley and Sunderland. Time for Edin Dzeko to find some form.
That Roma game is quite a biggie though.
Aguero huge doubt for Champions League
Despite Manuel Pellegrini's slight contradiction in the last interview, it would seem as though Sergio Aguero is almost definitely going to be missing Wednesday's must-win Champions League match with Roma. What a blow it would be for City if he doesn't recover from that knee injury. Further assessment tomorrow never sounds good though does it?
Manager reaction
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to Sky Sports about Sergio Aguero: "It is not good news, I don't think he will be able to play next week.
"We must wait for the diagnostic, the important thing he will not play against Roma, that is a very important game. We have other players and we will see how it is tomorrow and whether he can play.
"He was more calm [in the dressing room afterwards]. We will see how things are tomorrow but for the moment we are not sure. Edin is not able to play 70-80 minutes, a maximum 30-40 minutes, that is why I made the change I did."
Manager reaction
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini talking to BBC Sport: "We returned to our normal performance. I always said that nobody can win the title in November or December. We have to play seven games in December, so it is a key month and not easy. We shall see in the next four games who is doing better but after that January is also very important.
"James Milner always gives what he has, whether he starts or is a substitute. He gives a lot of character to our team. Big goalkeepers just need to one save, Everton had only one chance and I don't think they deserve to score when they shoot once and Joe made a very good save.
"It is bad news because it is his knee ligament, but we will see tomorrow what the problem is."
Post update
Derby County on the charge
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
Radio 5 live's Darren Fletcher, a Nottingham Forest fan, has thrown down the gauntlet to caller John, a Derby fan, who thinks on current form his side can beat the Premier League leaders Chelsea in their Capital One Cup quarter-final [on Tuesday 16 December]:
"They've got absolutely no chance. If Derby beat Chelsea in the Capital One Cup, I will do 606 from the gantry in a Derby shirt with SAVAGE 8 on the back. If not, John's got to go to work in a Forest shirt."
Everton boss Roberto Martinez: "I thought in the first half, if anything, we got a big shock with the decision of awarding the penalty and our confidence was not the same. I think in the second half we were able to relax a little bit, having reset at half time, and we were more ourselves. It made for a very good game of football.
"They had a good opportunity which got a great save out of Tim Howard but then we had a number of good chances. The total danger from then was around Manchester City's box.
"It was a wrong decision. When you see a ball come into the box, James Milner takes the ball away from the direction, there was contact but no contact of trying to make a foul. Football is a contact sport and for that to be a penalty is a big, big difference."
On Ross Barkley: "He lost his balance, he thought a challenge was coming. He tried to get up and fight for the ball. The referee made the wrong assessment. When Ross is on the ball, too many times there is contact but he stays on his feet and he gets punished for that."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini tells the BBC, Sergio Aguero has damaged his knee ligaments but is unsure how serious the problem is after the Argentine limped off early.
Text us on 81111
Man City 1-0 Everton
Sam in Manchester: Strange game after Sergio Aguero went off. Thought Jose Pozo did well against men twice his size and could have scored. Samir Nasri and James Milner reaching brilliant form as well. Bring on Roma on Wednesday, with or without Sergio I am confident!
Match of the Day running order
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker: MOTD running order: Newcastle v Chelsea, Stoke v Arsenal, Man City v Everton, QPR v Burnley, Hull v WBA, Tottenham v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Sunderland. A programme of two halves.
See all the day's action on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT tonight on BBC One.
Opportunity for the Hammers
What an opportunity for West Ham United on Sunday afternoon. The Hammers would move into third with victory at home to Swansea, albeit temporarily ahead of Manchester United and Southampton meeting on Monday.
West Ham in third? Not many would have predicted that in the summer - with the exception of Big Sam of course.
There will be full live text commentary of the match from Upton Park.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Everton boss Roberto Martinez is being interviewed now by the BBC. Anyone get the feeling he won't agree with Manchester City's penalty? We will bring you his quotes.
Player reaction
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City midfielder James Milner, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is very important but all we can control is what we do on the pitch and not what Chelsea do.
"We need to concentrate on our job, it would have been very easy to slip up after Chelsea's result but you need to win these kind of games to win the title and we ground it out.
"The game against Roma is massive, we need to stay in the Champions League and we can take the momentum from this game and hopefully complete the job."
Text us on 81111
Man City 1-0 Everton
Ross in Kent: Looks like Jose Mourinho's bus has broken down whilst Manuel Pellegrini's bus is starting to gather some speed.
Darren in Runcorn: Ross Barkley can't hold a place down in the Everton team due to average performances. Clever by Roberto Martinez to let the young man know reputation alone doesn't guarantee a starting place.
Sam in Leicester: Do the Premier League present a yellow cap to Gareth Barry when he gets his next booking?
Barry moved to 99 bookings in the Premier League this evening, the joint most in the Premier League, alongside Lee Bowyer and Kevin Davies.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

It is a little bit surprising to see Everton had 49% of possession. Manchester City did far more with the ball but, out of 19 attempts, only managed three shots on target.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

We have a title race again. Manchester City move just three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. A two-horse race?
Everton meanwhile are 11th, six points behind fifth-placed West Ham, having played a game more.
Man City 1-0 Everton
Vladimillion: Man City didn't grind a result out, they got a dodgy decision which decided the game.
Kris Blackburn: Gareth Barry lucky to be on the pitch and Ross Barkley diving for no reason. Everton can have no complaints with the result.
Navneet Gautam: And that's why Jose got rid of them. Poor show from the Everton strikers. Pressure on Chelsea but Jose thrives on pressure.
"City had to show a different part of their qualities and title-winning credentials this evening. When you lose your main goal-scorer to injury you have to show the whole qualities of the team. To win the league is a marathon not a sprint and City showed they are dogged, have the determination and discipline to challenge."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
"Huge cheers at the final whistle - of relief more than anything else - from the Manchester City fans who had been nervously counting down the final few seconds. Three vital points for the defending champions, who were pushed all the way in the second half by Everton, but the fall-out of this game will be dominated by the seriousness of Sergio Aguero's injury."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Job done for Manchester City. They dominated for the majority but, with striker Sergio Aguero limping off early on with an injury, they struggled to find the killer blow. Everton offered little going forward but had it not been for Joe Hart's stunning late save from Romelu Lukaku, they would have nicked a point.
FULL-TIME
Man City 1-0 Everton

Corner for Everton with seconds left...The ball is cleared and that is that. Game over.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Last attack for Everton...
Man City 1-0 Everton
Barkley booked for diving
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"For a youngster, Ross Barkley has got a lot to learn. You would think with his pace and power he has the ability to get away from 36-year-old Frank Lampard without having to resort to diving."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Everton just can't create anything. Into the last two minutes of added on time.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Throw to Everton deep inside their own half. They have to hurry up.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Ross Barkley's delivery is cleared and the loose ball is now in City's possession. Free-kick to the hosts in their own half. They will try to play this out.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Corner for Everton...
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Five minutes of added on time signalled.
Man City 1-0 Everton
Niall Hughes: Finally Samuel Eto'o plays a pass to Romelu Lukaku. The lack of cohesion up front for Everton is worrying though!
Ricky Abbott: Looks like Sergio Aguero's 2012 injury has reoccurred. He was out for three weeks then. Hope and pray for him to come back for Roma.
City face their decisive Champions League match with Roma on Wednesday evening at the Stadio Olympico.
Ross Barkley breaks for Everton. He finds Samuel Eto'o but his pass pushes Romelu Lukaku wide and the chance is lost. Yaya Toure is cautioned for attempting to halt Barkley earlier in the attack.

Leon Osman on for Kevin Mirallas. The Belgian has done little as an attacking force.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Everton have created one real opportunity. Four minutes left to create, and take, a second...
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"Everton are pushing men forward now. City haven't had the best finishers on goal on since the injury to Sergio Aguero. He's a player who is different class, and the game could have been put to bed now if he was still on the pitch."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Another chance for City. Phil Jagielka deflects Edin Dzeko's shot from the edge of the penalty area wide. How the hosts would love a second now.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Samir Nasri breaks down the other end for Manchester City but his shot is straight at goalkeeper Tim Howard. Nervy times for City....
Text us on 81111
Man City 1-0 Everton
Adam: There are many times when you can just see managers are trying painfully hard to be too clever. Martinez not starting with Ross Barkley this evening is one of those times.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"Great move by Everton, and what a fantastic save from Joe Hart. I think it's the first shot he's had to save today, and even 82 minutes in he's still on his toes, still alive, still alert."
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 1-0 Everton
Brilliant by Joe Hart. The City goalkeeper has waited 81 minutes before being tested but is alert enough to throw himself to his left and tip Romelu Lukaku's volley wide. That is a reminder of how precarious City's lead is.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"A draw in this unforgiving title race can be a terrible result, so Manuel Pellegrini has gone to hold on to this win, he's moved to five midfield players with Edin Dzeko holding the line up front. Finishing is his strength, if you give him supply he will get the finish on goal.
"Sometimes you have to win ugly, at this stage of the season you're looking to consolidate going into a big catalogue of games. It's points that matter, not performances."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Frank Lampard almost makes an instant impact. He lays the ball into Edin Dzeko's path but the striker fires over. A good chance spurned.
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 1-0 Everton
Here comes Frank Lampard for Manchester City. The central midfielder replaces the lively right winger Jesus Navas. A move to solidify things here for Manuel Pellegrini?
Lampard has scored 174 Premier League goals, leaving him one behind fourth-placed Thierry Henry in the list of all-time goal scorers. and has scored three goals in his last three Premier League starts against Everton.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
As things stand, Manchester City will move just three points behind leaders Chelsea while Everton will pass up the chance to move into the Premier League top 10.

Samuel Eto'o fires woefully over from 20 yards with 14 minutes on the clock.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Everton are coming into this a little bit. They are yet to test goalkeeper Joe Hart but anything can happen in the remaining 17 minutes.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Referee Andre Marriner makes a quick dash to the sideline to get a replacement invisible spray. His appears to have run out...
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Kevin Mirallas's free kick is deflected over the bar for a corner. Not a great strike from the Belgian.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Samuel Eto'o is downed by Yaya Toure just yards out from the penalty area. Chance for the visitors...
Premier League player reaction on Twitter
Petercrouch10Copyright: Petercrouch10
Stoke City forward Peter Crouch: ImPECcable... Great to be back today. Great performance. Enjoyed every minute!
Peter Crouch, Bojan and Jonathan Walters got the first-half goals as Stoke beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Britannia Stadium earlier today.
Taimour: What a poor way to treat a young player. Have to feel sorry for Jose Pozo (see 61 mins).
Sanyam Katyal: Feel gutted for Sergio Aguero (see 6 mins)! Was in the form of his life! Hoping not a serious injury!
You wouldn't have Gareth Barry down as a dirty player but his booking earlier this half means no player has been shown more yellow cards than Gareth Barry in Premier League history. He is currently on 99 with Kevin Davies and Lee Bowyer.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester

"Manuel Pellegrini is trying to share the load of Sergio Aguero's injury. The young boy Jose Pozo has done well, in a lone front man position he is not completely comfortable in, but now hands over to the experience of Edin Dzeko."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City are coming on strong, with James Milner looking a constant threat on the right. Jesus Navas's shot is deflected wide for a corner and the longer Everton hang on, the more they will believe they get back in this.
Dzeko's presence does seem to have sparked the hosts back into life...
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 1-0 Everton
Jose Pozo's afternoon is over as striker Edin Dzeko comes on for him. The 18-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Sergio Aguero early on, looks disappointed by what seems a tactical decision.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

A sign of Everton's struggles as an attacking force. Striker Samuel Eto'o has had one touch inside Manchester City's penalty area, while Romelu Lukaku hasn't had any, as shown in the graphic above.
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 1-0 Everton
Can Ross Barkley spark Everton into life? The midfielder replaces the ineffectual central midfielder Muhamed Besic and is expected to be asked to play a more advanced role.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

Terrible finish by Everton's Kevin Mirallas. The ball falls invitingly for the Belgian but his shot would still be rising had it not been stopped by row Z.
Manager reaction
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I think there are times in life when you get opportunities. Today we lost a great opportunity to win at Anfield.
"In terms of defending and keeping a clean sheet we went back to the basics.
"We need to score more goals and be more clinical. The most important thing is to win and at the moment we cannot win too many."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Manchester City will be keen to make the most of their continued pressure to get this game done and dusted as quickly as possible. With Roma waiting in the Champions League on Wednesday, how Manuel Pellegrini would love to withdraw some of his key men. Still work to do here though...
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"City have started the second half with the same intensity and great attitude, again attacking down both channels. Gael Clichy and James Milner have both been drilling in crosses hard and low whenever they have got in good positions. There isn't much height up top now for City, and that approach gives Everton's tall central defenders something different to think about."
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 1-0 Everton

Jose Pozo is so close to his first Premier League goal. The 18-year-old Spaniard, on for the injured Sergio Aguero, drills towards goal from 10 yards after James Milner's pull back but Tim Howard brilliantly keeps the ball out with his feet. Pozo could not do much more there.
Stat attack
Man City 1-0 Everton
Only against West Ham United (21) have Everton secured more Premier League wins than versus Man City (17).
I can't see Everton adding to that tally the way things are going this evening.
KICK-OFF
Man City 1-0 Everton

Game on at Etihad. A City win moves them to within three points of leaders Chelsea.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Teams are out at Etihad. Surely Everton have to be more of an attacking threat after the break?
Get involved
BBC Radio 5 live
Over on BBC Radio 5 live, 606 is in full swing and Kevin Kilbane and Darren Fletcher are taking your calls.
Tony, an Arsenal fan, says: "I can't ever see Arsene Wenger pushing Arsenal forward to win the league."
James, a Newcastle fan, says: "Ayoze Perez has to be a contender for signing of the season."
Lines are open and you can have your say. Call 0500 909 693, or use @606 on Twitter.
Premier League player reaction on Twitter
@muniesa92Copyright: @muniesa92
Stoke defender Marc Muniesa: Very important victory! Well done lads! Your support was amazing as always! Goaaaaarn Stoke!
Peter Crouch, Bojan and Jonathan Walters got the first-half goals as Stoke beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Britannia Stadium earlier today.
Premier League player reaction on Twitter

Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot: Thanks for the messages. Gutted for my injury, thigh finally gave way but so pleased for Jak Alnwick. He was fantastic. Fans were immense.
"Manchester City might be a goal ahead but the conversation of the home fans filing past me on their way to get a half-time cup of tea is, unsurprisingly, all about Sergio Aguero, and how bad his injury might be.
"The last time City had to cope without their inspirational front-man for any length of time was in February this year, when his burst of 10 goals in eight straight games was ended by a hamstring injury ruled him out for the entire month, and they did not do too well without him - winning only two out of five games in that time."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
OptaCopyright: Opta
In case you missed it, Sergio Aguero limped off just minutes into this clash holding his knee and has to be a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Roma. Eighteen-year-old striker Jose Pozo came on in his place for his third City appearance and, so far, has had little opportunity to impress. Just 10 touches for him so far as shown in touch map above.
Manager reaction
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We put in an outstanding performance. The first half was as good as we've played since I came here. On other occasions we've played well, but not created the chances you need to put away. At 3-0 we were good value for it.
On the disallowed Bojan goal: "I thought the linesman had given it offside. He said the referee gave it and stated Diouf was in front of the keeper's eyeline."
Manager reaction
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacting to the first-half display: "Anger doesn't help the team to play well. The players know we missed the start of game. If you come here you have to be on the first ball and have to win the header. We missed the start of the game. We also missed players like Laurent Koscielny - he couldn't play today.
"For Stoke, it's their game of the year. They have more animosity against us than other teams. In the future, we have to be prepared for more commitment. We unlock them by winning challenges and showing it from the start."
#footballremembers
A reminder that clubs throughout the country have today been taking part in #footballremembers, which marks 100 years since the 1914 Christmas Truce match.
This photo was tweeted by Bury FC at their draw with Luton Town earlier this afternoon:

Mark Schumann: A pretty poor first half from Everton. Lacking so much of the intent and quality of last year. Look like an old team.
Philip Catherwood: Fernando's foot was as high as Gareth Barry's head (see 25 mins), and Eliaqium Mangala has karate kicked someone (see 17 mins). How have we not seen two red cards?
12laus: Dedryck Boyata looked so much better at Sunderland than Eliaqium Mangala has ever.
"City have been the most attacking team on the pitch, Everton have been very disappointing up front.
"Yaya Toure and Fernando have protected the City back four well, and I don't think goalkeeper Joe Hart has had to make a save. The first 25 minutes was scrappy, but since the City goal they have been by far the better team."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

So, just one shot on target from either side and just two off target from Everton. Not exactly a thriller but it can only get better. Can't it?
HALF-TIME
Man City 1-0 Everton
Everton had hardly had a sniff as an attacking force, while City give the impression they have another gear to move into yet. The hosts deservedly go in at the break ahead. Everton will have complaints about the penalty decision but Phil Jagielka's challenge on James Milner was pretty clumsy.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Shouts for handball from Manchester City fans as the ball hits Seamus Coleman's chest in the penalty area. Never a penalty. The referee agrees too.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Into a minimum of four minutes injury time in the first half. City have dominated from start to finish.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Panic over City fans. Yaya Toure is back on and gives the thumbs up....
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

The physio is on dealing with Yaya Toure after he goes down holding his knee following a challenge from Muhamed Besic.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Samir Nasri's right-wing corner is met powerfully by Martin Demichelis but the defender is off radar, quite drastically. The balls flies wide. Wait a minute City fans, Yaya Toure is now down...
CLOSE!
Man City 1-0 Everton

So close for Everton. Kevin Mirallas's volley is heading goal wards but Fernando throws his body at the shot and deflects it wide. At last something for the away fans to cheer.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

Talk about an old-fashioned right winger. Jesus Navas is sticking to the flank in this opening half - as you can see from his touch map above - and is looking dangerous with almost every City attack.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"Everton have now been asked the question with the early goal, it's no good for them trying to hit City on the counter now, they have to come out and attack."
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
City come forward again. This time the ball falls to Jesus Navas on the edge of the penalty area but he drags horribly wide. There are goals in this for the hosts if they continue like this.
David Morris: Weird start for the referee. Penalty decision spot on but Manchester City could arguably be down to nine men.
Nick Clohessy: Eliaquim Mangala's studs to the spine, Fernando's kick to the head and Calum Chamber's little tug-back for Arsenal have all received the same punishment.
There is a real low-key feeling about proceedings at the moment. It is almost too easy for Manchester City so far.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton

Everton struggling to get hold of the ball half an hour into this at Etihad.
Post update
Man City 1-0 Everton
City's 18-year-old striker Jose Pozo, on for Sergio Aguero, turns smartly inside the penalty area but his shot is blocked. The loose ball falls to Yaya Toure, who also turns on a sixpence, but is eventually crowded out. Everton virtually invisible as an attacking force.
Niall McDermott: Softest penalty decision I've seen (see 22 mins). Guess Manchester City need a little luck after losing Sergio Aguero (see 6 mins).
Liz Tray: Foolish clumsy barge nowhere near the ball by Phil Jagielka but so often you see those not given. Andre Marriner took pity on Aguero-less City!
"The penalty decision looked a soft one, James Milner didn't even appeal, he tried to chase the ball after the tackle.
"But it was a lovely penalty, hard and low to the right. Tim Howard is a good shot-stopper so the pressure was on. After Aguero going off, we were looking to see where the goals would come from, and Yaya Toure, as he did last season, is so often the one to count on."
YELLOW CARD
Man City 1-0 Everton
Another high foot from Manchester City and another yellow for the hosts. This time Fernando's boot hammers Gareth Barry's head. Everton boss Roberto Martinez is furious.
GOAL
Man City 1-0 Everton - Yaya Toure

No mistake from the spot. Yaya Toure confidently steps up and rolls the ball into the corner of the net. Tough for Everton from here.
PENALTY TO MANCHESTER CITY
Man City 0-0 Everton
James Milner goes down under Phil Jagielka's challenge. The ball isn't touched and he makes contact with the man.
Madness from Mangala
Man City 0-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"Eliaquim Mangala was jumping for the ball, his foot was high and it was very uncontrolled. His eyes were on the ball, but that was a real bad one. It was strange, when you jump you don't go with your studs out in front of your body. That will be very uncomfortable for Samuel Eto'o."
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Chris Bevan at Etihad
BBC Sport
"If you are wondering who Manchester City substitute Jose Pozo is, and who he plays like then maybe his nickname at City's academy, where he was known as 'Mini-Messi' might help.
"That is an awfully big tag for an 18-year-old to have, but his goalscoring for City's youth teams have gained great praise since he joined from Real Madrid in 2012. A first Premier League goal tonight would definitely enhance his reputation."
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Yaya Toure drags a weak shot well wide from 20 yards. The hosts well on top but little created yet.
YELLOW CARD
Man City 0-0 Everton

A horribly bitty start to proceedings. Now Samuel Eto'o is down holding his back after taking a ridiculously high boot by Eliaquim Mangala. The defender is booked but that could be red. What is he doing with his studs up there?
Manager reaction
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "I thought the players gave everything and in the second half we looked like we could make breakthrough. Sunderland proved this year that they are a hard team to beat. I can't fault the players.
"They needed a wee bit of luck and it didn't come. If you can't win it's important you don't lose. We've taken seven points from nine this week which is a good return for us."
On the penalty appeal: "I think the referee made the right decision."
Big call for Manuel Pellegrini to bring on 18-year-old Jose Pozo for just his third City appearance as well. Edin Dzeko was getting stripped but perhaps not deemed fit enough to play almost 90 minutes after his own injury problems?
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton

A subdued atmosphere early on at Etihad. Sergio Aguero's early substitution appears to have taken the wind out of the home fans sails. They need something to happen.
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"Sergio Aguero looks a big doubt for the Roma game [on Wednesday] - you could be talking about ligament damage, the way he's holding his left knee.
"Bringing Jose Pozo on is bold, it will be a job and a half for him to try and emulate Aguero, but it was a question of Edin Dzeko's fitness levels, he's been out for three or four weeks. I'll be interested to see who plays the leading man up front - Samir Nasri? Or Pozo on his own?
"There was so much anticipation going into this game after today's results, but all of sudden that is a real kick in the teeth for City, Everton could sense blood."
YELLOW CARD
Man City 0-0 Everton

Seamus Coleman cautioned for pulling back Gael Clichy. That challenge would not have been out of place on a rugby field.
Man City 0-0 Everton
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Worrying-looking knee injury sustained by Sergio Aguero. Anything serious would be a massive blow to him, Manchester City, and football lovers everywhere."
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Don't forget Manchester City travel to Roma for a must-win match in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will not want to be going there without Sergio Aguero.
On the field, Everton have made a decent start with plenty of the possession.
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Chris Bevan at Etihad
BBC Sport
"Sergio, Sergio" sing the Manchester City fans as the Argentine limps gingerly around the perimeter of the pitch. I suppose the good news is that he does not need a stretcher, and he even manages a wave in return, although he does not look particularly happy."
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 0-0 Everton
Tears in Sergio Aguero's eyes as he is replaced by 18-year-old Jose Pozo. This doesn't look good for City.
Trouble for Aguero
Man City 0-0 Everton
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"As he went down Sergio Aguero was holding his left knee, it didn't look too bad on the replay, but he is certainly not one to stay down. He's been shaking his head as well."
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Sergio Aguero limps gingerly to the sideline. No change yet...
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Edin Dzeko is getting stripped as Sergio Aguero shakes his head. Shocking news for City if this is a bad injury.
Post update
Man City 0-0 Everton
Sergio Aguero is down holding his knee after tumbling under a challenge from Muhamed Besic. Not what City want ahead of a crucial Champions League match with Roma in midweek. A hush at Etihad as he receives treatment.
Manager reaction
QPR 2-0 Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm a bit disappointed overall because I thought we produced a good performance. The first goal had a bit of luck from their point of view, the second wasn't so good from our point of view.
"We made chance after chance, particularly in the first half and Rob Green made one outstanding save. It might be up there with save of the season."
KICK-OFF
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Manchester City were eight points off Premier Leaders Chelsea just a fortnight ago, win tonight and the gap is three. It looks like we have a title race on our hands again. Game on.
Today's results enough motivation for City
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Former Manchester City midfielder Dennis Tueart
BBC Radio Manchester
"If Manuel Pellegrini put on his tactics board today's results - Chelsea losing and Arsenal losing, that will be motivation enough for his players to go and get a result tonight.
"The City system looks balanced, Sergio Aguero's up front on his own and I'm still waiting to see who will be the supporting midfield player, Yaya Toure from the middle or Samir Nasir from the wing.
"With Everton playing wing-backs, Man City's wide midfielders will have to be wary of players going forward in that position."
Manager reaction
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It wasn't an easy game, Palace played well. We are not very fresh because it was the third game in six days and it's difficult to manage.
"Maybe this game is one where we need to get the three points, but in the end I think the result was fair. We have a lack of freshness but we tried, we tried to win the game."
Manager reaction
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock: "I'm lost for words. I can't understand how we've not won. The way we played, we deserved the points. The lads played some good stuff and it took a great goalkeeping performance to stop us getting the three points.
"We played some good stuff, created havoc at times and always looked a threat. I don't know how many times I put my head in my hands today as I thought we'd scored that many. Wilfried and Bolaise were brilliant, but my man of the man was Chamakh - he covered every blade of grass."
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Kevin Kilbane
BBC Radio 5 live
"This season, the Europa League has affected Everton. So many key players for them from last season are missing and they have extra fixtures as well. Lukaku hasn't been doing enough off the ball. He has scored goals but so much of their play comes from him being the link man I don't think he is holding the ball up well. That is where a lot of their attacks are breaking down.
"They have players who can adapt but I think they have been caught on being too elaborate in holding midfielder positions."
Andrew Males: Only in the Premier League could you see a team go 4-0 down and leave it a few minutes later at 3-2. Crazy.
Adam Lafene: Garth Crooks, writing off a 19-year-old defender (see 16:38) after one dodgy performance is not big or clever.
Navneet Gautam: Surely former Chelsea strikers Romelu Lukaku and Samuel Eto'o, can help us in the title race by scoring a few for Everton against Manchester City today!
"Sergio Aguero seems to be getting better,. He is looking like Luis Suarez looked like last season. I know people are comparing him to Alexis Sanchez but his style and ability to be a one-man wrecking crew is doing what Suarez did to defences last season. Aguero blows the cliché away about big man/little man. He likes playing with players who are similar to him.
"Man City have had a couple of great results and that shows their mentality."
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
The teams are lining up inside the tunnel at Etihad as Yaya Toure gives the waiting mascots some high fives. Nice gesture.
Manger reaction
Hull 0-0 West Brom
West Brom manager Alan Irvine speaking to Match of The Day: "It's good that we've stopped the run of defeats.
"If we score the penalty then everything can be so different. There was a big effort from the players. Hull are scrapping at the moment, so we knew it would be difficult.
"It was a blow to miss the penalty after a good start. But, we went on and our players battled very hard, they can be pleased with how they performed today."
Manger reaction
Hull 0-0 West Brom
Hull City manager Steve Bruce speaking to Match Of The Day: "When you get a point away from home, as we found in midweek, you think it's a good result.
"But, at home, it's disappointing as you really want to do well against the teams around you.
"We found it difficult today, Lescott especially played well for them and we're indebted to our keeper. We didn't quite find that quality that was needed to win a game at this level."
Manager reaction
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "There's a lot of regret, we had given a lot. We showed great energy levels and a a great response. The spirit of the team was fantastic. Defensively we missed start of game. We gave easy goals away. We were not decisive in challenges. Once we were 3-0 down, we had a mountain to climb. We did climb, but a bit unlucky I must say.
"What goes through the mind at half-time? Everybody is down so you have to pump the team up and make decisions to change what can be changed. It's frustrating to see them lose. There were a lot of positives - defensively we were not strong enough."
Hart to sign new deal
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
City fans could have double reason for celebration this weekend with goalkeeper Joe Hart set to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.
Hart, 27, has reportedly been in discussions with the club over a possible new five-year deal since the summer.
But City boss Manuel Pellegrini told a media conference on Friday: "I always said it is important for this club to keep Joe with us. Maybe in the next day you will have good news."
No clangers today then Joe...
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)

Another win for City this evening would really make the top of the Premier League look interesting this evening...
FA Cup
Wrexham v Maidstone (17:30 GMT)
Wrexham's FA Cup second round match at home to seventh-tier Maidstone United kicks off at 17:30 GMT. You can watch live on BBC Two Wales and online here.
Post update
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole
Final Score
"To get 3-0 up at home against any team is good, but to do it against at top team like Arsenal? Stoke harassed them, they got stuck in. It should take more than that to knock a team off their stride at this level, but for some reason Arsenal cannot get over the problems they have at Stoke."
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)

Manchester City's £32m defender Eliaquim Mangala has not exactly looked convincing since his arrival in the summer and with City's skipper Vincent Kompany out injured tonight, you could be forgiven for thinking they will struggle to keep Everton's in-form striker Romelu Lukaku in check.
But BBC football pundit Jermaine Jenas thinks the big Belgian is exactly the sort of striker that Mangala likes to play against.
"My biggest issue with Mangala is that he switches off in games and he does not like an elusive striker, the sort who lurks behind him and unsettles him," Jenas explained.
"But he likes to play against powerful strikers who stand up and have a fight with you - the last time he had a scrap on his hands was against Chelsea when he had to deal with Diego Costa and he really stepped up to that."
Scottish Premiership round-up
St Mirren remain locked on the same points as basement club Ross County after their 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone in Paisley. Dundee were left heartbroken at Dens Park as Ryan Christie struck two minutes from full time for the winner for Inverness CT - 2-1 the final score. At Pittodrie, Aberdeen leapfrogged Hamilton with their 3-0 win over the fading Accies, and at Firhill Dan Seaborne's header rescued a point for Partick Thistle against Kilmarnock, who ended a run of five defeats.
Post update
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"Stoke really took the game to Arsenal from the moment the whistle went. They got the early goal and were always in Arsenal's faces. I can imagine Mark Hughes telling his players before the game and half-time: 'Go for them because they do not like it.' If you let Arsenal play, they will destroy you. Stoke did not let them play. Arsenal will compete for that fourth spot, but the fans want to be challenging for the title. If Arsene Wenger sorts out the defence, I think the fans will say fine, but if not, I think the clock is ticking for Wenger."
Post update
The FA Cup
It was a relatively upset-free afternoon over in the FA Cup, with League One sides Preston, Chesterfield, Doncaster and Sheffield United all sealing their passage into round three.
Accrington holding League One outfit Yeovil 1-1 at the Crown Ground was perhaps the day's most notable result, while the three all-League-Two affairs, Bury-Luton, Cambridge-Mansfield and Oxford United-Tranmere, ended in draws.
Kick-off is approaching in the game between Wrexham v Maidstone United, which you can watch live via the BBC Sport website.
Daniele Fiandaca: The most depressing thing about the Stoke score is that it is not a surprise. Time for Arsene Wenger to go.
Open Tune-iversity: Dear Arsenal board: Empires fall. Change, or get used to it.
Rian Hoskins: Score is surprising but Stoke have bullied Arsenal for years at the Brittania. This is where Arsenal need a midfield enforcer.
They'll be dancing on Blackpool promenade after Steve Davies' left-foot shot earns the Championship's bottom club a 1-0 home win over Birmingham, their first victory since 3 October. The Seasiders remain eight points from safety.
Elsewhere at the bottom end of the table, Malky Mackay's Wigan lose again - this time 1-0 at home to Norwich.Rotherham and Bolton both secure hard-earned away draws at Cardiff and Reading respectively. Claude Dielna scores a stoppage time winner for Sheffield Wednesday to end Blackburn's nine-match unbeaten league run.
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Steve Wilson
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"City were relatively untroubled by the challenge of Southampton at St Mary's last Sunday, and on Wednesday night they were on a different level to Sunderland.
"Collectively, City look the part again, and individually Aguero looks sensational. Their big European test of that new-found belief follows four days later in Rome.
"In contrast to Manchester City, Everton have breezed through their European commitments so far, dominating a potentially difficult Europa League group.
"In the Premier League, Everton have found life a bit tougher, winning just one of their last five matches and sitting in mid-table."
Two-horse race
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)

So what have today's results done to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City's match this evening? Not a lot.
Chelsea failed to extend their advantage at the peak and City know victory will move them to within three points of the Blues. Who said the title was all over?
A one-man team
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport

Sergio Aguero has been Manchester City's stand-out player this season and, on several occasions, their saviour too. But City boss Manuel Pellegrini uses his programme notes to pick out Yaya Toure, Fernandinho and Samir Nasri as examples of other players who are now showing their best form and says the midweek thumping of Sunderland was down to a collective effort.
"This team is not just about Sergio," Pellegrini writes. "Against Sunderland it was the team that dominated the game - all the players had a high performance."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Three nil-nils! You're allowed to go to bed at 23:15 if you want."
Match of the Day gets underway at 22:20 GMT on BBC One this evening.
Post update
Football League update
Bournemouth move up to third in the Championship table after goals by Harry Arter and Matt Ritchie see them come from behind to win 2-1 at Wolves, who finish with nine men. Derby remain one point clear at the top after a 3-0 home win over Brighton, who have now won just once in 16 league games. Ipswich stay second after a 4-1 home win over Leeds, and Middlesbrough move up to fourth on the back of a crushing 5-1 win at Millwall.
Post update
Man City v Everton (17:30 GMT)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport

It's a dank dark December evening in Manchester but the good news for City fans who have under-dressed tonight is that there is a fetching Christmas jumper for sale in the club shop. Pick up a sky-blue santa hat too and you can keep warm and, er, look good at the same time.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Former England captain Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"Disappointment for Liverpool, they were hoping for something better with the big game against Basel to come. They improved after Steven Gerrard came on, Raheem Sterling looked fired up and Philipe Coutinho had a couple of good efforts, but at the other end Simon Mignolet had to be on good form to keep Sunderland out. A good point for Sunderland, but Liverpool will have to up their game in midweek."
Vinny Person: And that's a massive point for Spurs in their relegation battle. One point from home games against Stoke, WBA and Crystal Palace.
George Fisher: Three 0-0 draws? What a boring day for the "most exciting league in the world"!
Adam Morris: The opposite of unbelievable from Arsenal. Every embarrassing performance is so very believable and predictable these days.
Three changes for Manchester City from the side that cruised to a 4-1 win at Sunderland in midweek. Eliaquim Mangala returns to the defence after suspension, while midfielders Fernando and James Milner also start. Making way are Dedryck Boyata, Fernandinho and Stevan Jovetic. Defender Aleksandar Kolarov and forward Edin Dzeko are on the bench after recovering from injury.
Midfielder Ross Barkley drops to the substitutes bench for Everton. Leon Osman also makes way as defender Tony Hibbert and striker Samuel Eto'o start.
"Tottenham can't keep changing managers like they are, it's making them look stupid, they've got to settle on a manager and give him time to put things right. Mauricio Pochettino has got a lot of work to do though. That team looks fragile to me, they have lots of talented players but they are not a team."
FULL-TIME
QPR 2-0 Burnley
Former Burnley man Charlie Austin takes the headlines. He scores the second before getting sent off but ultimately ends on the winning side. QPR are out of the drop zone.
Post update
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Stoke knock the ball out of play, Mark Hughes taps his watch. Just seconds left but Arsenal have the ball...
FULL-TIME
Hull 0-0 West Brom
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Not the best build up to Tuesday's crucial Champions League match with Basel for Liverpool, but a tremendous defensive display from Sunderland.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Liverpool are still coming forward but another poor cross is easily held by Costel Pantilimon. Sunderland well worth their point - if they get it.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Former England captain Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"Liverpool are putting more pressure on Sunderland than they have at any time in the game now. But they still haven't managed to come round the outside of the defence - that has been the issue I think, for all the possession they have had. And they are running out of time."
FULL-TIME
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Three minutes of injury time at Anfield. Can either side nick it?
Post update
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
England boss Roy Hodgson is at the Britannia Stadium, or was, he has just left. Looking to beat the traffic maybe?
Five minutes of stoppage time, nailed on to be another goal now. That always happened whenever I left before full time.
Post update
QPR 2-0 Burnley
The Loftus Road fans are enjoying themselves. They may be down to 10 men but the three points are looking secure. Big win for the Londoners if they hold on.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
A Steven Gerrard corner for Liverpool. Can they? No, the ball is cleared as time ticks down.
Post update
Football League update
They're into the closing stage in the Championship and there's no doubt about the performance of the day. Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough have torn Millwall to pieces in east London. Enrique Garcia's goal makes it 5-1.
Post update
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace
The White Hart Lane faithful will not be happy with their side's showing this afternoon. If anything, it is Crystal Palace still looking the more likely to win it with three minutes left.
Post update
Hull 0-0 West Brom
Hull City are pushing forward as the game enters the final few minutes, but they are lacking in the final third as Jake Livermore's pull back fails to find a team-mate in the box.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Liverpool continue to push with five minutes left. Sunderland defending manfully.
Post update
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla's long-range drive whistles through the Stoke defence and towards goal, but Asmir Begovic dives at full stretch to push the effort away. Arsenal are pressing as we enter the final stages, they can sense the possibility of a point, maybe even more.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Former England captain Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield

"Since Steven Gerrard came on Liverpool have had far more of a threat and have been playing more down the right flank. Jordan Henderson snatched at a shot when he had more time, and Raheem Sterling is coming in to the game a little more. Sterling went down in the box and the crowd was looking for a penalty, but nobody else was."
Post update
QPR 2-0 Burnley
Tom Heaton stops Leroy Fer from making it 3-0 for 10-man QPR as the midfield marauds towards goal. Less than five minutes for the Clarets to get back in this.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Sunderland close to nicking the opener on the break. Jordi Gomez's low strike is gathered comfortably by Simon Mignolet.
At the other end, Raheem Sterling goes down under the challenge of Wes Brown in the penalty area but play is waved on. That looked very close to a spot kick.
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"If Arsenal get something out of this game I sense a Mark Hughes rant at the disallowed fourth goal. Poor decision."
Post update
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace

Palace keep coming as Yannick Bolasie has a low shot saved. Spurs are hanging on.
Late drama?
Roughly 10 minutes left in the 15:00 matches. Plenty more drama to come?
'Torrid time' for Chambers
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
"He's had a torrid time, Calum Chambers. It's 3-2 and they have a chance to get back in the game, then he has let the team down and got sent off. On this showing, he is struggling with life in a top team in the Premier League. If you're a manager you start to ask yourself, 'can he cope with this kind of pressure?'"
Text us on 81111
Stoke 3-2 Arsenal
Jen: Massive turnaround in this game. From a possible four goal deficit to just one goal.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
Former England captain Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live at Anfield
"What a fabulous run by Raheem Sterling. He must have beaten four players! It was a good save by Costel Pantilimon in the end after the ball went wide to Philipe Coutinho. Connor Wickham has become the target man for Sunderland after Jozy Altidore came off and Lee Cattermole has come on to try and sure up the midfield."
GREAT SAVE!
Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland
So close for Liverpool. Raheem Sterling's surging run sets up Philippe Coutinho, whose low shot is turned wide. The hosts turning the screw.
Post update
Hull 0-0 West Brom
Abel Hernandez goes close for Hull once more as he flashes a header wide of the goal after a smart left-foot free-kick in to the area from Tom Huddlestone.
Ben Foster is rooted to the spot as he watches it glide past the post. Steve Bruce makes his final substitution as he brings joint top-scorer Nikita Jelavic off the bench to replace Sone Aluko.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace
So close to the breakthrough for Palace there. Yet another Palace corner ends with the ball breaking to substitute Jason Puncheon, who controls before lashing a shot off the bar. Seconds later the winger did get the ball in the net but the offside flag ruled the effort out.
Scottish Premiership latest
Aberdeen are motoring at Pittodrie as they lead Hamilton 3-0. Accies not so long ago were top of the Premiership but they are finding it tough to continue that form. There have been precious few goalmouth chances after the interval at Firhill where Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock are still tied at 1-1, and south of the River Clyde, across in Paisley, Tommy Craig's dismal run as St Mirren manager continues as they trail St Johnstone 1-0. In the only other top-flight match, Dundee and Inverness are drawing 1-1 at Dens Park - Billy McKay cancelling out Greg Stewart's opener.










Aberdeen are motoring at Pittodrie as they lead Hamilton 3-0. Accies not so long ago were top of the Premiership but they are finding it tough to continue that form. There have been precious few goalmouth chances after the interval at Firhill where Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock are still tied at 1-1, and south of the River Clyde, across in Paisley, Tommy Craig's dismal run as St Mirren manager continues as they trail St Johnstone 1-0. In the only other top-flight match, Dundee and Inverness are drawing 1-1 at Dens Park - Billy McKay cancelling out Greg Stewart's opener.