Scottish football as it happened

"It was a poor performance. we did not press properly in the first half and Dundee had too much of the ball and created a few possibilities. But we won the game and that is positive and the second goal was fantastic.

"At 2-0 we needed to attack and keep going for more goals.

"James Forrest was great on the ball and Kris Commons has been out for a while, so it's good to have them back again."