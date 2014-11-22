Scottish football as it happened
- Top four in Premiership all win at home
- Bottom sides Ross County and St Mirren lose again
- Unbeaten Championship leaders Hearts move nine points clear of Rangers
- Hibernian score six at Dumbarton
By Colin Moffat
Celtic boss Ronny Deila on BBC Radio Scotland
"It was a poor performance. we did not press properly in the first half and Dundee had too much of the ball and created a few possibilities. But we won the game and that is positive and the second goal was fantastic.
"At 2-0 we needed to attack and keep going for more goals.
"James Forrest was great on the ball and Kris Commons has been out for a while, so it's good to have them back again."
We have a late kick-off in the Championship, with Queen of the South taking on Raith Rovers at Palmerston, with a 17:30 kick-off.. That one is being shown over on BBC ALBA and you can watch online too.
The teams served up a seven-goal thriller in Kirkcaldy earlier this season so that should be worth tuning in for.
Former Inverness midfielder Barry Wilson on BBC Radio Scotland
"Inverness were dominant after switching off a bit for Motherwell's equaliser. It could and probably should have been by a few more goals, it was a comfortable win. They are right up there challenging, which is great to see."
Barry was making his debut on Open All Mics and is a natural; shrieking and shouting like he's been on every week for years. He even called one of the goalscorers wrong just to fit in...
Dundee manager Paul Hartley on BBC Radio Scotland
"I thought we were excellent in the first half and, overall, played some good football. Not many teams will come here and make things happen. I'm disappointed in the result but I take positives from the way we played. We gave Celtic a game and could have won the game if we'd taken our chances."
St Mirren, along with Ross County and Motherwell, are in danger of losing touch with the rest of the Premiership pack.
Do Buddies fans regret the departure of former boss Danny Lennon, who steered them to League Cup glory in 2013?
St Mirren manager Tommy Craig on BBC Radio Scotland
"I feel the football pressure but it's nothing I can't handle. I've been in the game a long time and I've seen both sides in equal measure.
"I'll be back at training on Monday and we'll go at it hard and fast again."
Craig adds that injured quartet Steven Thomson, Isaac Osbourne, John McGinn and Ellis Plummer are all two weeks away from a return.
It seems an age ago since Hearts moved nine points clear in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Rangers at Tynecastle. There will be no time for much in the way of celebrations, though. Head coach Robbie Neilson has his team in six days a week, with double and even triple training sessions. It's been paying off so far, with the men in maroon still unbeaten in the league.
FULL-TIME
Championship
Alloa 2-3 Falkirk
Cowdenbeath 1-0 Livingston
Dumbarton 3-6 Hibernian
League One
Dunfermline 4-0 Stirling
Forfar 2-0 Ayr
Morton 3-1 Stenhousemuir
Peterhead 1-1 Brechin
Stranraer 1-0 Airdrieonians
League Two
Arbroath 4-0 Clyde
Berwick 2-0 Annan Athletic
East Fife 1-1 Elgin
East Stirlingshire 4-0 Montrose
Queen's Park 0-1 Albion Rovers
With the top four in the Premiership all winning, a mere two points continues to cover them. Aberdeen can move to within two points of fourth-place Hamilton with a win at Partick Thistle tomorrow.
Celtic stay top of the Premiership
John Guidetti busts a few old skool breakdance moves after netting Celtic's second goal. Where his his sheet of linoleum?
Dundee got one back and played very well in patches but the champions remain at the top of the pile.
FULL-TIME
St Johnstone 2-1 Ross County
That makes it a clean sweep of five home wins in the top flight...
FULL-TIME
Celtic 2-1 Dundee
Inverness CT 3-1 Motherwell
DISALLOWED GOAL
Celtic 2-1 Dundee
Beram Kayal knocks the ball in for Celtic but it won't count. Dundee can breathe again but not for long as the clock ticks down.
FULL-TIME
Dundee Utd 3-1 Kilmarnock
Hamilton 3-0 St Mirren
St Johnstone 2-1 Ross County
Ross County's second half performance has been full of invention, pace and creativity, the complete opposite of their first half efforts. However they are leaving it late as a Jackson Irvine header drfits wide.
GOAL
Dundee Utd 3-1 Kilmarnock (Connolly)
Substitute Aiden Connolly surely makes the points safe for Dundee United, finishing off a flowing move in stoppage-time. It's no more that the hosts deserve after dominating for long spells.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Inverness CT 3-1 Motherwell
Marley Watkins does it again! For the second time inside a few minutes the ICT midfielder hits the frame of the goal with a header when it looked easier to score.
Steve on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball. Is Scottish football on the up with a tight SPFL and a decent Championship?"
BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland on Twitter: "It's a shame for @saintmirrenfc that they've played by far their best stuff after going 3-0 down to @acciesfc @BBCSportScot"
Championship update
Goals, goals, goals! Hibernian are now 6-3 in front at Dumbarton as Dominique Malonga grabs a hat-trick for the visitors.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Inverness CT 3-1 Motherwell
A second goal for Marley Watkins surely as he rises at the back post to connect with a back-post header? But no, he somehow smacks his effort against the crossbar.
St Johnstone 2-1 Ross County
Fired-up Ross County are on top in Perth and after a sweeping move opens up the Saints Filip Kiss fires just over. St Johnstone don't have the points secure yet.
Celtic 2-1 Dundee
Substitute Callum McGregor forces a good save from Scott Bain as Celtic look to kill off their opponents. Time running out for Dundee to secure a point.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hamilton 3-0 St Mirren
St Mirren are suddenly awake and hit the woodwork for the third time since they conceded a third goal as Jason Naismith's shot is tipped onto a post by Michael McGovern.
GOAL
Inverness CT 3-1 Motherwell (Meekings)
The Highlanders have the cushion their play merits as Josh Meekings is in the right place to divert home from a corner kick.
GOAL
St Johnstone 2-1 Ross County (Jervis)
With the visitors still fuming about Saints' second goal, they swiftly reduce the deficit as Jake Jervis bundles the ball over the line.
GOAL
St Johnstone 2-0 Ross County (O'Halloran)
Ross County are claiming for penalty as Michael O'Halloran breaks away and does well to hold off the defender before turning and unleashing a shot past Mark Brown.
GOAL
Hamilton 3-0 St Mirren (Crawford)
It's game over at New Douglas Park as the impressive Ali Crawford slots in a composed finish on his 150th appearance for the club.
GOAL
Inverness CT 2-1 Motherwell (Watkins)
The Highlanders are ahead again as Marley Watkins glances in a header from Graeme Shinnie's delivery.
Championship update
The goals keep coming at Dumbarton. It's now 4-3 to Hibs. There's still time for that despair and desperation, Tom.
St Johnstone 1-0 Ross County
Two great chances at either end at McDairmid Park. First, Lee Croft's cross finds Michael O'Halloran unmarked at the back post, but the Saints attacker somehow heads against the bar.
While the Saints players look at each other in disbelief, Jake Jervis races through and Alan Mannus does well to block his effort.
GOAL
Hamilton 2-0 St Mirren (Antoine-Curier)
The hosts' pressure finally leads to a second goal as Mikael Antoine-Curier applies a close-range finish. The beleaguered Buddies are all at sea.
Tom and 20 others on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball I never know quite what 2 tweet when Hibs are winning. 4 me football's always been about the despair & desperation."
Well, be prepared for further discombobulation because Hibs have scored again, 4-2 at Dubarton now.
Hamilton 1-0 St Mirren
Buddies goalkeeper Mark Ridgers does will to tip over a close-range effort from Mikael Antoine-Curier.
Championship update
Well, well. Dumbarton have knocked in two second-half goals and now trail Hibernian 3-2.
St Johnstone 1-0 Ross County
Signs that Ross County are going to be more of a threat in the second half, with the visitors moving the ball about at pace, but home goalkeeper Alan Mannus has yet to dirty his gloves.
GOAL
Celtic 2-1 Dundee (Clarkson)
There was a good claim for a penalty in the build-up but Dundee don't stop to claim for the handball, they work on and the ball breaks to David Clarkson who fires past Craig Gordon with the aid of a deflection. Seven goals in seven games for the striker.
Celtic 2-0 Dundee
Dundee thought they had a goal back there as Gary Harkins' free kick is glanced into the net by James McPake, but the assistant's flag was raised for offside. That'll be worth a look on television. Moments later Greg Stewart's shot is deflected inches wide.
Dundee Utd 2-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Tannadice
"Picking up from where we left off here... United's Stuart Armstrong set up Nadir Cifcti whose point-blank effort is saved by Killie's Craig Samson, and the goalkeeper goes on to stop another Armstrong drive from 18 yards."
GOAL
Celtic 2-0 Dundee (Guidetti)
Swedish striker John Guidetti just can't stop scoring! James Forrest begins the move with some good skill and a perfect pass for the over-lapping Adam Matthews, who shows good composure to pick out Guidetti and the Swede finishes clinically from just inside the box.