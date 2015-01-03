FA Cup third round - build-up

Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "We've worked very, very hard this week in terms of preparing the players for something that little bit different. We respect anyone we play. I've played in lower league teams who have beaten bigger teams. But our mentality is key today. We trained on a very, very poor pitch we've got at the top of our training ground to prepare them for today.

"We know if we play well and use our athleticism and quality then we should win the game. But we also know that if we don't perform we could lose. That's what the cup is all about. Today is a brilliant occasion - we all love the FA Cup. Here's hoping it's a great day for both teams."