FA Cup commentaries (Desktop & Laptop only)

As Yeovil get the best china out in preparation for Manchester United's arrival at Huish Park, and Dale Jennings fires up the interweb to check out how his Ricky Villaesque solo second from a third-person view, we are going to bid you good night.

More football tomorrow where Liverpool travel to Bournemouth, just ten places further down the Football League pyramid, and Tottenham go toe-to-toe with Newcastle in the final Capital One Cup quarter-final.

Join us for it all.