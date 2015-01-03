Radio Commentary

FA Cup local radio commentaries (Desktop & Laptop only)

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    That's us done for the day then, we shall see you all tomorrow.

    In the meantime digest the match reports, check the highlights and read all of the reaction on our FA Cup index.

    Goodnight!

  2. Sunday's action

    Plenty more FA Cup action tomorrow. Here's the list:

    Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace

    Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

    Sunderland v Leeds United

    Aston Villa v Blackpool

    Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday

    Southampton v Ipswich Town

    Stoke City v Wrexham

    Yeovil Town v Manchester United

    Chelsea v Watford

    Arsenal v Hull City

  3. Charlton want Watt

    Charlton 1-2 Blackburn

    Bob Peeters
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Charlton manager Bob Peeters confirmed after the game that he wants to sign striker Tony Watt from Standard Liege.

    Watt is best known for his winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012.

    Peeters said: "Hopefully Tony Watt will sign this week. He did well last season. He wasn't too happy but he will give you something up front. He has pace and scoring ability.

    "We had only 13 players available and our bench was an under-21 bench. If you see the likes that Blackburn had on the bench, they're a strong team, but hopefully we will recover five or six players for the game against Brighton which will make a difference."

  4. Join the debate at #bbcfootball

    Communitaria71: Everything about Blyth Spartans is right - what a fantastic club! They've done our whole region proud! #HowayBlyth

    Sarah: Great win for Preston today! Fingers crossed for a good fourth round tie.

  5. Manager reaction

    Bolton 1-0 Wigan

    Neil Lennon
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bolton manager Neil Lennon on match-winning debutant Zach Clough: "When you're that small you have to be special and I think he is special.

    "I had a player at Celtic in James Forrest and Zach's very similar to him. I think that's the biggest compliment I can pay Zach. We just have to be mindful we don't get carried away.

    "We thought we would give the kid an opportunity to play and the system suits the way he plays. He lit the stadium up and the goal was brilliant."

  6. Post update

    GOODBYE GERRARD

    Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson

    5 live Sport

    "I don't think Steven Gerrard's departure from Liverpool has been handled particularly well, in all honestly. When Gerrard got left out in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid I thought was very strange, and since then he has not been playing every week.

    "Next season he will be able to go and enjoy his football week-in week-out somewhere else. But I don't think Liverpool have handled it very well at all."

  7. Post update

    GOODBYE GERRARD

    Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage

    on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live

    "I think the time is right for Steven Gerrard to leave Anfield. I played against him numerous times and he was the best Premier League player I ever faced. His passing range is fantastic.

    "I said last week on Match of the Day that at home I'd play him in a back three. But playing him in the middle of the park, the way Brendan Rodgers wanted him to play, then he needed more pace. So if he wants to play every week now is the right time to leave."

  8. GOODBYE GERRARD

    Away from the FA Cup, this weekend's big story is of course the announcement from Steven Gerrard that he is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

    In an interview with the club, Gerrard says being told he will start fewer games is the main reason he has decided to leave Anfield in the summer.

    Gerrard will join an MLS club in America at the end of the season.

    "The key conversation was when the manager sat me down and said it was time to manage my games," the 34-year-old told the Liverpool FC website.

    "It was a very difficult conversation to have. I'm bright enough to realise it is the right thing. I accept it."

  9. Manager reaction

    Preston 2-0 Norwich

    Norwich manager Neil Adams: "We just didn't look creative. I don't know if we had a shot on target, which is a big concern for me. The game was a nothing game.

    "The team we put out was a strong team and should be doing better. We were passing the ball but the cutting edge was lacking and we have to defend better than that."

  10. McClaren on the Newcastle job

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Steve McClaren
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Derby manager Steve McClaren on rumours linking him to the Newcastle job: "Pure speculation. I've heard nothing and I see all the rumours. I have said that this, Derby, is my focus. We have a really good chance in the second half of the season, and we have a job to do, to challenge and perhaps get into that Premier League.

    "It's pure speculation until it happens. I'm enjoying working with the club and the board. We've all worked together very well over the last 15 months. I want to finish the job here."

  11. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage

    on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live

    "Forest's team should have been enough to go to Rochdale and not get beaten. Their recent form simply isn't good enough, after what had been a great start to the season. Stuart Pearce was a fantastic player, a club legend who played in an FA Cup final. So it's a big decision for the club, where they go from here."

  12. Get involved on the BBC Sport Facebook page

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Haf Willmore: The mighty Dale! Played with such heart, brilliant to watch!

    Jordan Littlewood: Well done Dale, from an Oldham fan. Let's hope you can get a money-spinning tie in the next round!

  13. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage

    on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live

    "For Newcastle, this was the only trophy they could possibly have won this season. If John Carver really wanted the managerial job permanently, why didn't he play his strongest team today? Ridiculous decision. It can't always be about avoiding Premier League relegation for Newcastle United."

  14. Performance of the day

    You can vote for your performance of the day on the top-right of the screen.

    Choose from Rochdale who beat Nottingham Forest, Preston after they beat Norwich, Blyth Spartans who gave Birmingham a true scare, Southport who came so close to holding Derby, West Brom after they put seven past Gateshead or Swansea, who beat Tranmere 6-2.

  15. Post update

    Pointless Cup special

    Pointless FA Cup special
    Copyright: Adam Williams-Online

    Keep the cup fever going after the final whistle of today's ties on BBC One now where there's a Pointless FA Cup Special.

    Join Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman with guests including Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair.

  16. Manager reaction

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Gary Mills, Gateshead manager: "7-0 was the score but for 40 minutes were were excellent. We kept the ball and restricted them to very little. But they won a soft free-kick and scored from that, and then we went into half-time 2-0 down. That changed the whole outlook of the game, then conceding just after the restart killed it.

    "I genuinely thought we were the better side of a long while. We have to take that positive into our next fixture.

    "I applauded my fans then realised the West Brom fans were applauding us, which was lovely. I wish the club and Tony Pulis well. Now we have to focus on climbing our league."

  17. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage

    on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live

    "Two wins in 19 games now - unacceptable from Stuart Pearce and Nottingham Forest."

  18. 'Seven minutes of madness'

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Blyth Spartans chairman Tony Platten: "It's been a day of ups and downs. Extreme highs, 2-0 up at half-time. But then we had a seven-minute spell of madness at the back and Birmingham's obvious fitness and power came through and they scored the three they needed. I spoke to a Birmingham director at half-time and their hearts were pounding, thinking they might be on the end of an upset.

    "It's been a crazy day. At one stage the BBC asked us to turn all our floodlights on. Usually we only have two or three. So I did and four of the floodlights started to fail, so I was running round trying to keep them going. Fortunately I managed to keep things on and the game concluded. Every chairman of a non-league club gets his hands dirty every week, just to keep the show on the road.

    "To get to the third round of the Cup is the pinnacle of a chairman's career. I'm delighted we put on a good show and weren't embarrassed by anything. Everything went perfectly - no pitch invasion or pyrotechnics, and the FA are very happy with what we've done. So hopefully we can do it all again next year."

  19. Manager reaction

    Millwall 3-3 Bradford

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Phil Parkinson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bradford boss Phil Parkinson: "We probably should have won that after being 3-2 up. It was a terrific game and a great performance from us, but there's a tinge of disappointment that we didn't win it. We look forward now to the replay and it'll be a good night up in Bradford.

    "The aim on the way down was to be in the fourth round hat, and we've achieved that."

  20. Text us on 81111

    Chris: Good day for Derby fans. How long has Psycho got now? Heroic performance by Southport.

    Ian P in North Fawdon: I'm ashamed of our efforts today - just look at the Spartans of Blyth's efforts. Ashley's policy is denying the kids the chance to dream. Shameful by Newcastle.

  21. Manager reaction

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    John Carver
    Copyright: Reuters

    Newcastle caretaker manager John Carver: "Newcastle's fans should expect better. I'm one of them. I've been there with them and I would be the same. They travelled all this way having spent a lot of money over the festive period, and they're entitled to their opinions.

    "The one thing as far as I was concerned is that I wasn't going to let our players leave the pitch before going over and thanking the fans. And I was right there at the front, and so I should be because I can take it, I'm a big boy."

  22. Join the debate at #bbcfootball

    Jen: Absolutely first-class performance from Preston today. Bring on the big guns in the fourth round!

    Stuart Parker: I don't think I've ever known us to still be in three competitions in January... #getcarriedaway #treble

    Steve Sharrocks: Southport's keeper played a blinder!

  23. Psycho speaks

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Stuart Pearce
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce, speaking to the club's official website: "We've once again gifted the opposition a very, very soft goal. That decision-making under pressure has cost us. Apart from that we probably dominated the game. We had a host of efforts, especially in the second half, but we failed to create a goal.

    "They're showing enough endeavour, but if you make elementary mistakes in our own box it's going to be costly."

  24. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Guardian journalist Daniel Taylor: "Strange thing here that Keith Hill wouldn't do any interviews. No Rochdale players available either. It's a cup upset! Should be milking it."

  25. Manager reaction

    Preston 2-0 Norwich

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Preston manager Simon Grayson: "It's very pleasing to beat a Championship team looking to get back in the Premier League. Our keeper hardly had a save to make all game.

    "Paul Gallagher has got fantastic ability and he's here on a season-long loan. He's a flexible player and for him to get the goals today is great, but collectively we were very strong and organised in doing what we did.

    "The FA Cup is a fantastic competition but it's actually our lowest priority. The club is geared for the Championship and we want to get back there, and we have a Football Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. But doing well in the Cup breeds confidence and momentum."

  26. Manager reaction

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "I'm disappointed by our first half. Credit to Blyth and it's what this cup competition is all about. We had a goal chalked off early on and I'm not sure what that was for, but we were then undone by two really good bits of their wing play.

    "At half-time I told the players it had not been what I wanted. In the second half we showed our pace and power. Little spaces started to open up and I think certain Blyth players will have been thankful for the final whistle at the end.

    "I don't always want to get angry at half-time. I just told told them that a thousand of our supporters had travelled here to Blyth. I wanted us to give them something positive.

    "We hadn't tested Blyth in the first half so we went a bit more direct, putting balls behind them into space, and those three quick goals just managed to steal it.

    "I thought Blyth were brilliant, an absolute credit to the town, the fans and their manager, If they had beaten us I couldn't have had too many complaints, I hope they now go on and achieve promotion from their division this season."

  27. McClaren not going to Toon

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    Steve McClaren
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Derby County boss Steve McClaren again insists he will not be leaving the Championship high-flyers to take the vacant Newcastle job.

    "I've dismissed that link and I'm sticking to that," he tells BBC Sport. "We've a job to do here, it's a great club and we're challenging at the top of the Championship, aiming to get into the Premier League."

  28. Post update

    Pointless Cup special

    BBC One

    Pointless FA Cup special
    Copyright: Adam Williams-Online

    Keep the cup fever going after the final whistle of today's ties on BBC One from 18:05 where there's a Pointless FA Cup Special.

    Join Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman with guests including Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair.

  29. Post update

    Preston 2-0 Norwich

    Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson

    5 live Sport

    "Would you believe, Preston played a slightly weakened team because we've got the big one, the Football League Trophy Northern Final on Wednesday against Walsall... and then we still got through to the FA Cup fourth round!

    "Who do we want in the next round? Manchester United. We'd take the money and run off into the sunset."

  30. Post update

    Goals, goals, goals

    BBC Red Button

    BBC Red Button

    On the Red Button now is a chance to see the goals from this afternoon's ties as we get them.

    You can also click this link here and watch them back as many times as you like from the game of your choice.

    Saido Berahino's four for West Brom against Gateshead are among those waiting for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

  31. Manager reaction

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Derby boss Steve McClaren: "This is the FA Cup and this was always going to be one of those times when the opposition is going to frustrate. We weren't positive or smart enough around the box, and the only way we were going to score was through a penalty.

    "But credit to Southport and their fans, who created a great atmosphere. I'm going for a nice glass of wine with Gary Brabin now. His team worked hard, defended, blocked and their keeper was magnificent. It was injury-time and I was dreading a replay in Southport.

    "But our subs made an impact, and we all know that in these third round ties anything can happen. We didn't want to be the headlines tomorrow morning, and very fortunately we're not."

  32. Manager reaction

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    Southport boss Gary Brabin: "We played against a top side in Derby and I've told the lads in the dressing room that in 2015 I'm sure Derby will be a Premier League side.

    "They found it hard to break us down but we played well in patches and gave them a couple of scares. It wasn't just a case of getting men behind the ball, we created a threat."

    On concentrating on the Conference, where they lie 20th in the table: "Since I've been here in the last three months, the lads have worked hard, and had a great cup run as well. We have got some great results, raised the bar a bit today and if we keep it going then we'll be OK."

  33. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy: "Fantastic! A great game of football and the win was thoroughly deserved. A few young players were out there and they all stepped up for the football club. It's what we're trying to do here, bring players through our academy. Because of illness and injuries we were down to the bare bones, but they all delivered.

    "As the chairman, most of the time it's hard work but today's the sort of game to enjoy. We will enjoy this tonight - it's two years in a row now that we've reached the fourth round of the FA Cup."

  34. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Elliott Howells: Rochdale had 11 heroes out there today, a Prem team at home in Round 4 would be unbelievable!

    Sam Lockwood: Yes Cambridge!! Into round 4! Great performance for the lads!

    Mason Crosby: Great result today, we're going to Wembley! #pnefc

  35. Manager reaction

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "What a difference a week and a half makes, eh? It was an important result for us today, off the back of two decent results in the league. Our league performances have been better than the results reflect. And now we have to build upon positives, with today being such a scrappy affair. But we didn't look overly uncomfortable when they had the ball.

    "They had an unluckily disallowed goal which was possibly onside. So that's one that's fallen our way, though the debate remains regarding the use of technology. But with today's result that's three good wins on the trot."

  36. Post update

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson

    5 live Sport

    "That was the original game of two halves. Birmingham made 10 changes and the way they started it looked like they'd made 100. But Blyth were fantastic and were of course more used to the conditions. Birmingham must have got a rocket at half-time, and their three goals in six minutes was enough to see them through."

  37. 'No offers for Berahino'

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Saido Berahino
    Copyright: Getty Images

    West Brom manager Tony Pulis on vacating the stands for the touchline in the first half: "There were one or two things I wanted to say and I was too far away from the pitch. It was very unusual for me me not to have my cap and tracksuit on on the touchline. But Gateshead put in such effort and commitment and their supporters should be very proud of their players, coaches and the manager today. The longer the game went on the better we got, but it took 15-20 minutes for us to settle down.

    "The club has had no offers for Saido Berahino and I've had one day's training with him, and I'm looking forward to working with him. He can score a goal and he's got the balance of a very good player. He looks as though he's got the potential to be a good player. If any offers come in I'll get on the phone to the BBC and ask you guys what I should do!

    "It was good today - I got that adrenaline rush before the game and on the touchline I can't stand still. I'm impressed with the club, impressed by the people, and I hope we do well this season and then we can look to put things in place for the longer term."

  38. Manager reaction

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

    Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "I thought we played well, it was a very good performance. Their keeper made some excellent saves. We'd all have loved Leon Clarke to have scored (open goal) but it came at him very quickly off the post."

  39. Manager reaction

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Tom Wade, Blyth Spartans manager: "I'm exceptionally proud of the lads and how we performed today. Robbie Dale had a great game - two fantastic goals. We were the better team in the first half and maybe half-time slightly killed us. Birmingham aren't in the Championship for no reason, of course. I thought they might get a foothold in the game and when they did they were awesome, to be honest.

    "The FA Cup for non-league players, means everything, the world. It's the biggest tournament in the world for us, and it's a pleasure to play in it."

  40. Player reaction

    Tranmere 2-6 Swansea

    Nathan Dyer
    Copyright: PA

    Swansea's Nathan Dyer: "It was a pleasure to captain the side today and I wanted to make sure the boys gave everything. It was a good win and we showed our strength in depth. Everyone is challenging for places and we all did well today. This cup is massive so we want to do well and we want to go as far as we can."

  41. Player reaction

    Tranmere 2-6 Swansea

    Max Power
    Copyright: Reuters

    Tranmere's Max Power: "We put up a good fight and gave a good account of ourselves so the lads aren't too downhearted. There was hope in our stomach when we pulled one back at 3-1, and again at 4-2, and we did think what might happen but they were just too good on the day."

  42. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    BBC Final Score

    Pundit John Hartson on Newcastle's managerial situation: "Newcastle need to appoint a manager quickly. I know John Carver knows the role and has done it before, but it needs a new face.

    "Names are being mentioned like Michael Laudrup. But whether they go for someone British or from overseas, they need to make their minds up quickly."

  43. Manager view

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Gary Brabin
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Southport manager Gary Brabin on his team's last-gasp defeat at Championship side Derby: "The players in that dressing room are devastated, particularly with conceding a penalty - in the 93rd minute - for the winner. It was a cruel way to go down, but I'm proud of the lads.

    "They have showcased themselves well and I think they have left with a lot of friends. The Derby supporters clapped us off the pitch - that oozed class. We leave with our heads held high."

    On the performance of teenage Spanish keeper David Raya Martin, who made a string of excellent saves before Derby's winner: "He has been different class today. He's got a real bright future ahead of him."

  44. Post update

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    Leeds United's former England defender Stephen Warnock, who was born close to Southport, tweets: A great effort by Southport today! Nearly a great result. Hopefully they can take that form into the league.

  46. Manager view

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

    Kit Symons
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Fulham manager Kit Symons: "Our decision making and quality in the final third wasn't quite there today. You can see with the team we put out today we took it very seriously."

  47. Manager reaction

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Gateshead played really well in the first 20-25 minutes and were a credit to their league. Their supporters and manager should be very proud of how they played.

    "Saido Berahino is a very talented boy. I look forward with him as a player for however long I am here as manager

    "There is always going to be transfer speculation and you can see why. He has great pace, great balance and scores goals. But when I came in here the chairman had not received any offer for him and we will try our damnedest to try and improve him."

  48. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    That's seven games without a win for Nottingham Forest now. Pressure on Stuart Pearce?

  49. Join the debate on the BBC Sport Facebook page

    Anthony Regan: PNE! Get in!

    Scott Maclennan: Stuart Pearce is hopeless.

    Lee Harb Harbert: Don't blame Pearce. It's the 11 on the pitch, albeit a few who try their hardest.

  50. Post update

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    BBC Final Score

    Pundit Steve Claridge: "I think Birmingham came out with the right attitude in the second half. Players grasped the initiative and Lee Novak's goal early gave them real impetus.

    "Birmingham put Blyth under pressure early and it lead to more goals coming."

  51. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Karen Lynch: Great efforts by Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Southport.

    Matt Birtwistle: Derby were always going to score - too much character in the team. #getcarriedaway? more like #keepfeetfirmlyontheground!

    Sir HC Rockets: I've been a Toon supporter all my life and never seen them win anything of note. Excuses no more, action now.

  52. #getcarriedaway

    Remember Aaron and family before kick off between Rochdale and Nottingham Forest earlier?

    Rochdale fans pre-match
    Copyright: @Aaron_L_B

    Spot the difference after the final whistle and a 1-0 win for Dale?

    Rochdale fans post match
    Copyright: @Aaron_L_B

  53. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Liam Smith: Unlucky @Blyth_Spartans a very spirited performance against @bcfc. What a talent you've got in Robbie Dale. Keep him

    Tim Arstall: Full respect to Blyth Spartans as a Blues fan, incredibly character and hard fought display and a credit to the #FAcup

  54. FULL-TIME

    Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough

    The full-time whistle is also belatedly tooted at Oakwell. Kick-off was delayed after someone complained they could smell gas in one of the stands, but it did not affect visitors Middlesbrough.

    The third-placed Championship side dominated against their League One hosts and deservedly move into the next round after two second-half goals.

  55. Post update

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "Birmingham's fitness was a big factor. The Blues upped the tempo in the second half and Blyth just couldn't keep up. Birmingham also started to play significantly more direct football, and were always in control in the second 45 minutes."

  56. Manager reaction

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    Tom Wade
    Copyright: PA

    Blyth boss Tom Wade: "I am exceptionally proud of the lads. We played some good stuff on a boggy pitch and we were very close to winning the game.

    "It's a proud day for everybody. We knew we would give them a good game and we did that. It's a great compliment to the players.

    "We didn't plan to be 2-0 up a half-time and we knew that we had to not concede in the first 10 minutes of the second half but we couldn't do that.

    "Fitness was the difference in the end. They were stronger than us and that told in the second half. But we have worked so hard to get to where we are, we have matched a Championship side for a lot of today's game. We just hope that we can get more fans through the gates now."

  57. Manager reaction

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    Gateshead manager Gary Mills: "My players were superb in the first 40 minutes, but we conceded five in the space of 13 minutes and that is disappointing. Seven-nil-is not a nice way to get knocked out but that is what happens when you give the ball away at this level.

    "I have to look at the positives for my team and I think that we kept the ball well. They were chasing us at times which is a great thing to see."

  58. FULL-TIME

    Charlton 1-2 Blackburn

    All over at the Valley - where the action was delayed for 12 minutes after floodlight failure. Now the lights have gone out on the Addicks' FA Cup hopes.

    Championship rivals Blackburn go into the fourth round thanks to Chris Taylor's brace.

  59. Player reaction

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    West Brom's Saido Berahino, who scored four goals in the Baggies' win: "Gateshead started really bright in the first 20 minutes and passed really well, tried to play, but once we scored the first, we were confident we could get more. We wanted to kill the game off as soon as possible.

    "Tony Pulis is a big character and has put his stamp on the club already, you could see that the lads were getting stuck in for him today and it is great to see us get seven goals for him today."

  60. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    Most of the 4,319 travelling Newcastle fans were deeply unimpressed by their side today.

    Caretaker boss John Carver, not a man noted for his diplomatic skills, has just faced up to their complaints as his side trudged off.

  61. Goals, goals, goals

    Stay tuned for 23 goals via the highlights tab at 17:15 GMT - we'll have action from the following games, with the others to follow:

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    Tranmere 2-6 Swansea

    Preston 2-0 Norwich

    Derby 1-0 Southport

  62. Text us on 81111

    Mick: Carver Out!

    Andrew: Great result for Rochdale, a really gritty performance. Wembley here they come!

    Jamie: Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Oxford United, Swindon Town... all teams to have won something since Newcastle last won a domestic trophy. Of course, us Geordies with our unreasonable expectations dare to think we merit a place in such high company...

  63. Manager reaction

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "It was a very, very nervy first half. You know what Blyth are going to do and they were absolutely brilliant this afternoon. That is what the FA Cup is all about. You all want to play in it and they ran us very close.

    "The key for us is that we had used 13 players over 10 games so we had to give them an opportunity and make changes. Don't forget that all of our players today have played in at least the Championship. That is no excuse to how we started the game.

    "We didn't expect to be 2-0 down at half time and we needed to give the fans more. As soon as we got one Blyth's heads went down."

  64. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Charlton 1-2 Blackburn

    The clock is ticking towards injury-time in the delayed match at The Valley, but it is the visitors who look likeliest to score another. Blackburn midfielder Tom Cairney smashes a vicious left-foot shot against the underside of the home crossbar.

  65. Post update

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    Gateshead fans
    Copyright: PA

    Performance of the day? The Heed Army followed Gateshead to Premier League West Brom and didn't let a 7-0 pasting get in the way of supporting their side.

    They showed an impressive disregard for insulation at the highest ground in the Football League as well.

  66. Post update

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    Former Tottenham manager David Pleat

    at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "Gateshead play the right way and know what they want to do. They lost their heart a little after conceding the third goal, but the home supporters are warmly applauding the visiting team off the pitch. They know that West Brom were no way seven goals better than their opponents, but the Baggies' finishing was ruthless either side of half time.

    "You would not have believed this scoreline early on as Gateshead attacked with such verve and tenacity, but football is a funny old game and you have to take your chances."

  67. Player reaction

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    Blyth captain Robbie Dale: "At 2-0 up we got carried away. Once they came out and got one their tails were up and they showed their class.

    "We had a perfect first-half but Birmingham were so quick to get three. It was a brilliant atmosphere today, both sets of fans were top class.

    "We thought we would be hanging on all game so to be 2-0 up at the break was amazing. We've had a great cup run."

  68. Post update

    Blyth 2-3 Birmingham

    The Blyth players and staff are embarking on a lap of, if not quite honour, then appreciation. Plenty of back slapping, handshakes and hugs for the men from the seventh tier. What an effort. They dared to dream, but all credit to Birmingham for a cracking comeback.

    Blyth Spartans
    Copyright: PA

  69. GOAL

    Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough - Daniel Ayala (84 mins)

    Game, set and match for Boro. The Championship side, down to 10 men after Adam Clayton saw red moments ago, edge closer to the fourth-round draw as defender Daniel Ayala nods in Grant Leadbitter's corner.

  70. FULL-TIME

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Rochdale are in the hat for the fourth round. Lisa Stansfield will be happy.

  71. FULL-TIME

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    The Southport players collapse to the ground through a mixture of sadness, frustration and exhaustion. Away keeper David Raya Martin, who defied Derby for so long, is close to tears as he tries to hide his emotions under his sweaty shirt. The Derby fans, along with the 2,700 away supporters, stay behind to clap the Conference side back down the tunnel.

  72. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Nathan Orr: Despite defeat, @Blyth_Spartans should be very proud of their achievements. They've done a little seaside town very proud.

    Alex Roll: 7-0, 6-2, 5-1 sounds like a tennis score but no, that's the magic of the FA Cup & that's why I love it!

    Lewis Coombes: That injury time penalty for #dcfc against non-league #Southport is about as romantic as a wet mackerel round the chops

  73. FULL-TIME

    Millwall 3-3 Bradford City

  74. FULL-TIME

    Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City

  75. FULL-TIME

    Brentford 0-2 Brighton

  76. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    30 seconds to go. Rochdale is preparing to party.

  77. GREAT SAVE!

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Forest turning the screw and Josh Lillis makes a fingertip save to keep Rochdale ahead.

  78. FULL-TIME

    Huddersfield 0-1 Reading

  79. Post update

    Derby 1-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Southport forward Richard Brodie: "It is heartbreaking for everything we have done today and over the last four rounds. To get to 92 minutes and then concede a penalty is disappointing. I'm close to tears."

  80. INJURY TIME

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Rochdale have got three minutes left to hang on...

  81. FULL-TIME

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

  82. FULL-TIME

    Bolton 1-0 Wigan

  83. GOAL

    Brentford 0-2 Brighton - Chris O'Grady (90+3 mins)

    That surely wraps up victory for Brighton as Chris O'Grady is sent through on goal and he calmly finishes.

    Brighton players celebrating Chris O'Grady's goal
    Copyright: Getty Images

  84. FULL-TIME

    Derby 1-0 Southport

  85. FULL-TIME

    Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton

  86. FULL-TIME

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

  87. FULL-TIME

    Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth

  88. FULL-TIME

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

  89. FULL-TIME

    Tranmere 2-6 Swansea

  90. FULL-TIME

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

    Gateshead manager Gary Mills applauds the travelling fans
    Copyright: Getty Images

  91. RED CARD FOR HUDDERSFIELD

    Huddersfield 0-1 Reading

    The day gets worse for Huddersfield as midfielder Jonathan Hogg is sent off after getting involved in an altercation with Danny Williams.

  92. GOAL

    West Brom 7-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (90 mins)

    Match ball tucked under his arm with some to spare.

    Saido Berahino gets his fourth and his side's seventh deep in injury time.

    Saido Berahino scores four for West Brom
    Copyright: Getty Images

  93. FULL-TIME

    Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City

  94. GOAL

    Tranmere 2-6 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (94 mins)

    A twist, a turn and a shot and it's six for Swansea and two for Bafetimbi Gomis.

    Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis
    Copyright: AFP

  95. GOAL

    Derby 1-0 Southport - Chris Martin (90+2 mins)

    Heartbreak for Conference side Southport. Away keeper David Raya Martin has stopped everything thrown at him, but is powerless to prevent Chris Martin firing in the spot-kick. Relief for Championship side Derby.

    Derby's Chris Martin scoring from the spot
    Copyright: Getty Images

  96. PENALTY TO DERBY

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Agony for Southport! Derby substitute Johnny Russell tumbles under a late challenge - penalty.

  97. CLOSE!

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Blyth! Joel Dixon up for a header! Close!

  98. INJURY TIME

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Three minutes of stoppage time at Pride Park. That's three minutes for Derby to find a winner. Or three minutes for Southport to hang on for a deserved replay.

  99. GOAL

    Brentford 0-1 Brighton - Lewis Dunk (89 mins)

    Lewis Dunk
    Copyright: Getty Images

    What a day for new Brighton boss Chris Hughton as his side take a late lead, Lewis Dunk heading home from a free-kick. Can they hold on to this lead now?

  100. INJURY TIME

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON.

  101. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    A minimum of three minutes of injury time at the King Power as Newcastle scratch around for a leveller.

  102. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Derby boss Steve McClaren is sipping a cup of tea on the sidelines as his team continue to probe for a winner. But he might need something stronger.

    Conference strugglers Southport have all 11 yellow shirts back in their box as the clock ticks towards a replay.

  103. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "There's 88 places between these two sides in the football pyramid and now there's just two minutes to the final whistle.

    "Southport have put in an immense performance this afternoon."

  104. Post update

    West Brom 6-0 Gateshead

    Former Tottenham manager David Pleat

    at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "Chris Brunt hits the post, using his weaker foot. Bartlett, the Gateshead goalkeeper, was struggling, and he'll be feeling sorry for himself today but I don't think he had much of a chance of stopping any of West Brom's goals. And hopefully in retrospect he'll realise he enjoyed this experience.

    "Quite clearly, Gateshead's efforts from the first half are chickens coming home to roost, because many of their players look out on their feet."

  105. Post update

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

    Still no goals at the Cottage. This one's been heading for a replay since it kicked off.

  106. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Amy Hughes-Dennis: Whatever Rowett said at half time has worked! Come on you bluesssss!

    Tom Ikin: Get in!! 4th round here we come!! @pnefc

  107. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Blyth still going. They have the ball in the corner but can't force a corner. Goal-kick.

  108. RED CARD FOR CHARLTON

    Charlton 1-2 Blackburn

    If Charlton are to level against Championship rivals Blackburn then they must do so with a numerical disadvantage. Addicks midfielder Yoni Buyens sees red for a second bookable offence.

  109. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Plenty at stake now and Rochdale defender Ashley Eastham makes a fine block to deny Forest a decent opportunity.

  110. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    Leicester almost secure Newcastle's scalp as Wes Morgan's header deflects off Mike Williamson and against the Magpies bar.

    Leicester deserve a spot in the fourth round having created the better chances so far. Four to go.

  111. GOAL

    Millwall 3-3 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (83 mins)

    Ricardo Fuller
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We have had some great games today, especially at The Den, where Ricardo Fuller has pulled Millwall level with only seven minutes left. Fuller converts after good work from Lions substitute Magaye Gueye.

    The replay will take place at the Coral Windows Stadium on Wednesday, 14 January if neither side can find a winner.

  112. Post update

    Preston North End 2-0 Norwich

    BBC Final Score

    Pundit Steve Claridge: "Preston manager Simon Grayson has always had forwards at the club who can grind teams down and that's what Paul Gallagher has done today.

    "Norwich have been a real let down though this afternoon and just not put in any sort of performance."

  113. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Derby could fire a cannonball at Southport's teenage keeper David Raya Martin and he would still probably save it. The Blackburn loanee is certainly putting himself in the shop window, saving again from Spanish compatriot Omar Mascarell as Derby continue to press. Little over five minutes left....

    Jordan Ibe
    Copyright: Getty Images

  114. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Another one for your FA Cup cliche bingo - man down with cramp. Extensive treatment.

  115. GOAL

    Tranmere 2-5 Swansea - Wayne Routledge (86 mins)

    Wayne Routledge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's like basketball at Prenton Park as both sides seemingly go up either end and score. This time it's Swansea's turn as Wayne Routledge, cutting from the right, clips the ball past the keeper from inside the penalty area.

  116. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Rochdale have been pegged back in the second half but they are beginning to boss the ball again as Forest perhaps run out of steam. Shock still very much on.

  117. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Southport striker Richard Brodie, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live in the dugout after being substituted: "Our teenage keeper David Raya Martin is brilliant - he has got a great career ahead of him.

    "It is so different to a Conference game out there. But the adrenaline is keeping us going, we're still digging in and we will keep going and doing what we have done."

  118. GOAL

    Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (84 mins)

    Championship Norwich City are heading out of the FA Cup at the hands of League One Preston. Paul Gallagher is the hero at the moment for Simon Grayson's side. Gallagher gets his second goal of the match, slotting home unmarked from Kyel Reid's left-wing cross.

    Preston's Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring in the FA Cup
    Copyright: Getty Images

  119. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Final Score

    Pundit John Hartson: "Definitely the performance of the day so far from Southport.

    "Derby have had more efforts on goal, but they haven't been able to find a way through. Southport are just going to have to keep going if they're going to pull off the result of a lifetime."

  120. Post update

    Into the final 10 minutes...

  121. GOAL

    Tranmere 2-4 Swansea - Cole Stockton (83 mins)

    Cole Stockton. Six yards out. Unmarked header. Goal. Surely just a consolation.

    Tranmere's Cole Stockton celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

  122. Post update

    Brentford 0-0 Brighton

    Brighton
    Copyright: Brighton/Twitter

    It is looking increasingly likely that Chris Hughton's first game in charge of Brighton will end goalless. They've had the better of the second half but Brentford are holding them at bay with just under 15 minutes left.

  123. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Tranmere 1-4 Swansea

    Swansea are showboating now and after an eye-catching move, Bafetimbi Gomis finishes from close range but the flag is up.

  124. GOAL

    Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City - Matt Smith (75 mins)

    Matt Smith has history in the FA Cup - remember his goals for Oldham against Liverpool? The giant centre-forward has now pulled Bristol City level with - you've guessed it - a header.

  125. FINAL FIFTEEN

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    The 2,700 Southport fans tucked into a noisy corner of Pride Park are starting to dream of a replay back on Merseyside. But their heroes must keep their concentration if that is to become a reality.

    Away keeper David Raya Martin - not the first time - produces another wonderful save to deny Rams defender Jake Buxton. Another 15 minutes for the Sandgrounders to hang on.

  126. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is the sort of game that makes you fall in love with the FA Cup all over again.

    "Southport have defended as if their very lives have depended on it.

    "David Raya Martin in the Southport goal has made a string of fantastic saves to keep this goalless. Southport are throwing bodies on the line and they still won't be beaten."

  127. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Blyth are trying their hardest to force another goal, but there are some seriously tired legs out there in green and white. It only takes one error though. One piece of genius...

  128. GOAL

    West Brom 6-0 Gateshead - James Morrison (79 mins)

    A slickly-worked goal to heap the scoreline a little higher.

    Georgios Samaras plays Silvestre Varela in down the side and his low far-post cross is perfect for James Morrison to side-foot home.

    Some of the Gateshead fans have reacted by taking their shirts off and getting the dancing shoes on.

  129. GOAL

    Millwall 2-3 Bradford City - Billy Knott (76 mins)

    It is a cracking game at The Den. Bradford went 1-0 ahead, Millwall moved 2-1 in front, but now Bradford have fought back and lead 3-2 with just over 10 minutes left. Billy Knott slams home his second goal to put The Bantams in front.

    Billy Knott
    Copyright: Getty Images

  130. Post update

    West Brom 5-0 Gateshead

    Their side trail by a country mile, but the "Heed Army" are making all the noise at the Hawthorns.

    It sounds strange given the scoreline, but their team have been better for large spells, particularly in the first half.

  131. GOAL

    Bolton 1-0 Wigan - Zach Clough (76 mins)

    Zack Clough
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A goal on his debut for Zach Clough! Great name, great goal. Tidy finish, lifting the ball into the net.

  132. GOAL

    Tranmere 1-4 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (77 mins)

    That's that then. Bafetimbi Gomis steps inside and calmly sweeps home from inside the area. Tranmere are heading out.

    Bafetimbi Gomis
    Copyright: Getty Images

  133. GOAL

    Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton - Michael Harriman (74 mins)

    Game back on at the Abbey Stadium as Luton pull one back, Michael Harriman sneaking in at the back post to head in Andy Drury's cross.

  134. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    David Sweeney: Max Power. Surely the greatest name in sport?

    Simon Wells: As if there is a player for Tranmere called Max Power?!? Talk about #getcarriedaway, more like The Simpsons...

  135. GOAL

    Charlton 1-2 Blackburn - Chris Taylor (58 mins)

    What's that old saying? The most dangerous time to concede is just after you've scored? Well that has rung true at The Valley. Moments after equalising, Charlton allow Blackburn midfielder Chris Taylor to grab his second of the afternoon as he turns in Chris Brown's cross.

    Chris Taylor
    Copyright: Getty Images

  136. GOAL

    Millwall 2-2 Bradford City - Sid Nelson OG (70 mins)

    A Sid Nelson own-goal makes it all square again at The Den. The ball bounces off his shin and into his own net to bring the League One side level.

    The goal came after James Hanson's shot deflected on to the bar, the ball came back down and went in off the unfortunate Nelson.

    Sid Nelson
    Copyright: Getty Images

  137. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "Blyth were dominant in the first half but whatever words Gary Rowlett said at half-time has got Birmingham working hard and turning this around. But Blyth still carry a threat."

  138. Post update

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

    This game is opening up now as both sides have a number of chances to break the deadlock. Nobody wants a replay, it seems.

    Scott Parker
    Copyright: Getty Images

  139. GOAL

    Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (71 mins)

    Dan Gosling's header is saved acrobatically, but Yann Kermorgant is on hand to tap in the fifth goal for Bournemouth. That's two goals in four minutes for the French striker.

    Yann Kermorgant
    Copyright: Getty Images

  140. SUBSTITUTION

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    Leicester boss Nigel Pearson makes his third and final change - Jamie Vardy on for David Nugent.

    Vardy makes an immediate impact, but perhaps not the sort his gaffer would have wanted. He is lucky to get away with a yellow after an ugly challenge on Paul Dummett.

  141. Post update

    Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Delyth Lloyd at Deepdale: "It's taken 72 minutes for this game to come to life, but Paul Gallagher only had to slot the ball away from 10 yards and it's no more than Preston have deserved."

  142. Post update

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Rochdale almost put this tie to bed but the impressive Matt Done turns and fires a low shot just wide.

  143. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Get on there Figo! Mind you he wouldn't replace Jarrett Rivers...

  144. Text us on 81111

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Charlie in Kent: Disgusted to delighted in 15 minutes... sounds like our Lee Clark era for Birmingham all over again!

    Mike from London: Breaking news! Luis Figo is in his gulfstream en route to the match to play a 10 minute hat-trick cameo from the bench for the Spartans!

  145. GOAL

    Huddersfield 0-1 Reading - Nick Blackman (69 mins)

    The hosts were just starting to get into this game but it is Reading who snatch the lead, substitute Nick Blackman powers into the box and fires home. That's his fifth of the season.

  146. GOAL

    Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (72 mins)

    Paul Gallagher
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There is a shock on the cards at Deepdale. Paul Gallagher scores to put Preston ahead, a calm finish past Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy.

  147. GOAL

    Charlton 1-1 Blackburn - Johann Berg Gudmundsson (55 mins)

    All square at the Valley in this all-Championship tie. Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson picks himself up off the Valley turf to expertly curl in a 20-yard free-kick to haul the home side level.

  148. GOAL

    Millwall 2-1 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (66 mins)

    The Championship side are ahead at The Den. Ricardo Fuller slots home following great work on the counter-attack by Scott McDonald, who had earlier scored the equaliser after Billy Knott had put Bradford ahead.

  149. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Ian Dennis

    commentator at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "By my reckoning, Blyth's players have covered some 1,266 miles on their FA Cup adventures this season..."

  150. Post update

    Into the last 20 minutes or so. Where are the stories coming?

  151. TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR DERBY

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    When do you know things aren't going to plan? When you have to make a triple attacking substitution. Derby boss Steve McClaren throws on Chris Martin, Jordon Ibe and Johnny Russell - three of his star players - in a bid to find a way past plucky Conference side Southport.

    Steve McClaren
    Copyright: Getty Images

  152. GOAL

    Tranmere 1-3 Swansea - Max Power (70 mins)

    They can't, can they?

    Tranmere find a way back into this tie thanks to an unbelievable goal as Gerhard Tremmel kicks the ball at Max Power and it loops back over the keeper's head and into the net. Much like Adam Lallana's goal for Liverpool against the Swans a few days ago.

    Tranmere's Max Power celebrates
    Copyright: Reuters

  153. GOAL

    Rotherham United 1-4 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (67 mins)

    Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are cruising into the fourth round. They move 4-1 ahead away at Rotherham thanks to a goal from Yann Kermorgant, who taps in from Junior Stanislas's low cross from the right.

  154. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is developing in to a really entertaining cup tie.

    "Southport have made a fantastic effort and almost scored through a header and a scramble in the penalty area.

    "They've given their travelling supporters plenty to feel hopeful about."

  155. Post update

    West Brom 5-0 Gateshead

    Former Tottenham manager David Pleat

    at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "West Brom's second goal was so crucial. Gateshead would have settled for being a single goal down at half-time, but two on the stroke of the interval was a real body-blow. All Gateshead manager Gary Mills will be looking at now is his team's attitude, how his players cope in this situation. Saving face has gone, because how can you save pride when you're five goals behind?"

  156. CLOSE!

    Bolton 0-0 Wigan

    Still goalless at the Macron, but Wigan have gone close, Andrew Taylor's cross from the left headed just wide by Chris McCann.

  157. GOAL

    Cambridge Utd 2-0 Luton - Ryan Donaldson (66 mins)

    Looks like Cambridge United will be taking their place in the fourth round as Ryan Donaldson breaks into the box, evades a defender and slots home.

  158. GREAT SAVE!

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    He has come in for some stick, but that is a great stop from Newcastle's Jak Alnwick.

    The youngster spreads himself to paw away Chris Wood's diving header and keep his side in touch.

  159. GOAL

    Barnsley 0-1 Middlesbrough - Jelle Vossen (48 mins)

    Championship side Middlesbrough had the better chances before the break in this delayed kick-off - and it takes them just three minutes after the restart to nick a lead. Belgian forward Jelle Vossen pounces on a loose ball to smash in his fifth goal in six games.

    Middlesbrough's Jelle Vossen celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

  160. GOAL

    Rotherham United 1-3 Bournemouth - Ryan Fraser (63 mins)

    It looks like it is all over at the New York Stadium. Ryan Fraser makes it 3-1 to the visitors as he collects the through-ball from Yann Kermorgant and produces a tidy finish to slot the ball past Adam Collin.

  161. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    BBC Radio 5 live

    Southport boss Gary Brabin, speaking from the Pride Park dug-out: "We've got on slightly better terms in chances and gave them a scare there. We've got the legs and the energy and the enthusiasm to keep going. But we're up against a good side. We're not just defending but causing problems on the attack."

  162. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Graeme Swann looks cheesed off in the stands. Does anyone still believe in Blyth? One more goal would do it. They look absolutely shot right now though.

  163. Post update

    Tranmere 0-3 Swansea

    Brilliant defending from Swansea as a number of players make last-ditch interceptions to deny Tranmere at a goal-mouth scramble. They are giving the hosts nothing.

  164. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    The first win of the post-Pardew era is still proving elusive for Newcastle.

    The Magpies still trail and don't show much sign of picking their way through the Leicester defence.

    A little under 30 minutes to go.

  165. Join the debate at #getcarriedaway

    Matt Murphy: What a turnaround. Regardless of everyone wanting underdogs Blyth here, Birmingham done well to score 3 in 15 mins

    Carl Stewart: Dejected isn't the word at the minute @Blyth_Spartans

    Amy-Elizabeth: Birmingham clearly didn't get the memo #BlythSpartans

  166. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Chances at either end! A rare sight of the Derby goal sees Southport striker Richard Brodie's header stopped, before the Rams desperately clear their lines after a game of pinball inside the home penalty area.

    Then, Southport's Spanish keeper David Raya Martin produced three excellent saves in quick succession as Derby hit back.

  167. GOAL

    Doncaster 1-0 Bristol City - Luke McCullough (50 mins)

    Doncaster take a deserved lead against the League One leaders. Harry Forrester's corner is hooked in by Luke McCullough from close range.

    Luke McCullough scores for Doncaster
    Copyright: Getty Images

  168. GOAL

    Rotherham United 1-2 Bournemouth - Junior Stanislas (58 mins)

    They were 1-0 down, but Bournemouth are now in front as Junior Stanislas has put them ahead at fellow Championship team Rotherham. Stanislas latched on to a pass from Dan Gosling before he rounded Adam Collin in the Millers' goal and calmly finished.

    Junior Stanislas
    Copyright: Getty Images

  169. CLOSE!

    Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Stuart Pearce's half-time words appear to have taken effect as Lars Veldwijk heads wide from six yards out and Britt Assombalonga also goes close. Forest clawing their way back into this tie.

  170. Post update

    West Brom 5-0 Gateshead

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Peter Slater at Hawthorns: "It's a bit unfair this scoreline on Gateshead. They don't deserve this."

  171. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "Give Birmingham credit. They've come out for a dogfight in this second half and are utilising the advantage of the breeze. Blyth have been unable to maintain their tempo and the question now seems to be just how many Birmingham will score, because Blyth simply can't get onto the ball and the back four are dropping deeper and deeper, looking really very leggy."

  172. GREAT SAVE!

    Rotherham United 1-1 Bournemouth

    Rotherham United goalkeeper Adam Collin produces a fine save to tip Adam Smith's powerful effort over the crossbar. Still 1-1.

  173. GOAL

    Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (58 mins)

    And just like that, the dream could be over. Birmingham playing the part of party poopers to perfection with three quick, ruthless goals. Wes Thomas grabs his second of the game with a free header from a half-cleared corner. You could hear a pin drop inside Croft Park all of a sudden.

    Wes Thomas
    Copyright: PA

  174. GOING LIVE

    BBC Final Score

    Tune into BBC One now, or use the Play icon at the top of this page, and join Jason Mohammed for BBC Final Score.

    He is joined by Steve Claridge and John Hartson as they keep their eyes on all the afternoon's third-round action (except for Scotland where it's Sportscene Results).

  175. Post update

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    New half, same pattern of play. Derby fizz the ball around quickly like the Premier League-chasing side they are, the yellow shirts of non-league Southport tearing around desperately to stop them.

    Rams defender Lee Naylor fires over, then Jake Buxton's header is deflected out for a home corner. Southport still hang on.

    Richard Brodie
    Copyright: Getty Images

  176. GOAL

    Tranmere 0-3 Swansea - Mo Barrow (58 mins)

    Mo Barrow has been impressive for Swansea this afternoon, and the 22-year-old forward taps into an empty net on his full debut after being teed up by Bafetimbi Gomis. Game over?

    Mo Barrow
    Copyright: Getty Images

  177. Post update

    Tranmere 0-2 Swansea

    There's little sign of Tranmere having the ability to turn this one around as Shamir Fenelon tries a speculative effort from 40 yards out which is straight at the keeper.

  178. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "Birmingham have finally started playing the conditions, and that goal came from a ball over the top. It was a good finish by Wes Thomas and Birmingham are now dominating this game. Blyth manager Tom Wade now must make a couple of changes because his team are looking tired."

  179. GOAL

    West Brom 5-0 Gateshead - Chris Brunt (55 mins)

    This is getting ugly.

    0-0 until 42 minutes, Gateshead have now shipped five in 13 minutes either side half-time.

    Substitute Georgios Samaras slips in Chris Brunt who rounds Adam Bartlett to slot home.

    Probably fortunate that he did because a despairing and late defender's challenge would have resulted in a red card had he missed.

    Chris Brunt
    Copyright: Getty Images

  180. GOAL

    Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (55 mins)

    Great comeback from Birmingham, Gary Rowett must have really got into his players at the break. The Blues have gone direct and score a cracking second goal, Wes Thomas chasing a long ball over the top, getting his head down and lacing a left-footed drive into the net. Upset over?

    You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.

  181. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham

    Don't forget - 120 places between the two sides at Croft Park. Blyth do look very tired all of a sudden, the pudding of a pitch taking its toll perhaps...

  182. GOAL

    West Brom 4-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (53 mins)

    West Brom are now working a groove into the driving seat.

    Saido Berahino completes his hat-trick with a confident first-time finish into the bottom corner from Chris Baird's cut-back.

    Saido Berahino
    Copyright: Getty Images

  183. Post update

    Fulham 0-0 Wolves

    The visitors have started the second half well, with Lee Evans drilling a shot at the keeper and Bakary Sako firing wide from a corner.

  184. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "To be fair I thought Lee Novak's chance had gone, but nobody closed him down quick enough and the keeper was unsighted from his shot. It nestled a couple of yards inside the post. Blyth, worryingly, have dropped off the pace..."

  185. Post update

    Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

    Leicester are making the early running in the second half at the King Power.

    Paul Konchesky sees a volleyed effort deflected wide from distance. Another corner...

  186. GOAL

    Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham - Lee Novak (52 misn)

    Game on! Former Gateshead forward Lee Novak drags Birmingham back into the tie. He picks the ball up out on the left, cuts inside the penalty area and really gets hold of his low shot, a real stinging drive into the corner. His first goal in 18 games.

    Lee Novak
    Copyright: Getty Images

    You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.

  187. Post update

    West Brom 3-0 Gateshead

    Former Tottenham manager David Pleat

    at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "Saido Berahino curved home his effort beautifully. he was given too much time and his created an angle for himself. A superb effort, but the Gateshead defence was too passive and retreated from him. Tony Pulis claps on the touchline, and we can fairly confidently say now this is game over.

    "But there's no way Gateshead deserve to be 3-0 down in this match, with all three goals coming in the last seven minutes of this match."

  188. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    Birmingham midfielder Mark Duffy has a chance as he breaks into the area but Blyth keeper Peter Jeffries does superbly to stand up and make the block.

  189. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    BBC Final Score

    Steve Claridge: "They should be 3-0 up Blyth, not 2-0 up as they had a great opportunity just before half time."

    John Hartson: "Birmingham have got nothing to lose here now, so they've just got to go for it and play football. Could be a dangerous half for Blyth, but they've got to keep their concentration up."

  190. GOAL

    Tranmere 0-2 Swansea - Tom Carroll (49 min)

    It's been a stroll in the Prenton Park for Swansea this afternoon, who pounce when Tranmere give the ball away and Mo Barrow crosses for Tom Carroll who takes one touch past the defender then buries his side's second of the afternoon from 12 yards out.

    Swansea's Tom Carroll celebrating
    Copyright: Reuters

  191. HALF-TIME

    The half-time whistles at the delayed ties at Oakwell and The Valley have just been peeped. League One side Barnsley are holding their own as it remains goalless against Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough, while Chris Taylor's early strike gives Blackburn a 1-0 advantage at Charlton.

  192. GOAL

    West Brom 3-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (46 mins)

    A lovely strike from Saido Berahino and that is surely good night for Gateshead's FA Cup run.

    The sought-after striker fixes a defender and curls a superb shot inside the far post from 20 yards to put the Baggies over the hill and out of sight.

    Not much of a celebration from Berahino...

    Saido Berahino
    Copyright: Getty Images

  193. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle

    at Croft Park for 5 live Sport

    "Can Blyth keep up their tempo? Surely Birmingham can't be any worse than they were the the first half, because they were terrible."

  194. KICK-OFF

    We are back under way at the majority of our 17 FA Cup games.

  195. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    A full moon is out above Croft Park. Figo and a full moon.

  196. Figo tuning in....

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    Luis Figo Twitter account
    Copyright: @LuisFigo

    The tremors in Blyth have reached the Twitter antenna of Luis Figo.

    The former Ballon D'Or winner has decided, at least for a while, he wants updates from the self-proclaimed "most famous non-league football side in the world".

    And Caroline Wozniacki.

  197. Post update

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    Robbie Dale could be about to have a 'Ronnie Radford' afternoon.

    One moment, one match, can make a life if it comes in the FA Cup. Dale's brace has put his side on the brink of the fourth-round - read Radford on his own FA Cup magic moment here.

  198. Post update

    West Brom 2-0 Gateshead

    Simon Brotherton

    Match of the Day commentator at Hawthorns

    "Not sure how West Brom are 2-0 up here. Gateshead the better team in the first half.

    "Tony Pulis came down to the touch line after only 15 minutes."

  199. Slow finishers

    While the vast majority of players are back in the dressing room nursing a hot cup of tea, two games are yet to reach half-time.

    Barnsley and Middlesbrough, whose kick-off was delayed by a structural problem in one of the Oakwell stands, are still goalless. And Blackburn lead 1-0 at Championship rivals Charlton, with their game 12 minutes behind schedule after floodlight failure at the Valley.

  200. Mine's a double

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    As a part-time barman, Robbie Dale is used to serving up doubles, and his two first-half goals have left Birmingham legless.

    Can they sober up and find a way back into the game?

    Robbie Dale
    Copyright: Getty Images

    You can watch the goals from Blyth's game via the highlights tab at the top of this page from 17:15 GMT.

  201. Shocks on the cards

    Forty-five minutes in and we've got two decent shocks on our hands. Non-league Blyth Spartans, who are leading 2-0 against Birmingham, and League One Rochdale, who are dominating and should be more than 1-0 up against Nottingham Forest, are flying the flag for the minnows. Plenty of time to add a couple more to that list, though.

  202. Post update

    West Brom 2-0 Gateshead

    Former Tottenham manager David Pleat

    at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    "The visitors haven't been overawed and started very well, seemingly very comfortable on the ball. And a frustrated Tony Pulis came down to his technical area to berate his players.

    "But Anichebe's goal, West Brom's second, really was vital. Gateshead go into the tunnel at half-time utterly deflated. West Brom will know how fortuitous their lead is, but it's now a lead I expect them to exploit to the full."

  203. Post update

    Tranmere 0-1 Swansea

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Will Perry at Prenton Park: "The gulf in class there for all to see at the moment.

    "Before the goal even came from Nathan Dyer, it was all Swansea.

    "Max Power has had the best chance for Tranmere when his shot was spilled from distance by Swansea goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel, but he was able to pounce on the rebound."

  204. HALF-TIME

    Derby 0-0 Southport

    Indeed Southport can hold on to the goalless scoreline at the break. Impressive stuff from the Conference visitors, who are cheered off of the Pride Park pitch by their 2,700 delighted - and vociferous - fans.

    Steve McClaren
    Copyright: Getty Images

  205. HALF-TIME

    Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham

    BBC Radio 5 live

    A reminder of what Birmingham boss Gary Rowett told 5 live Sport before kick-off: "We've worked very, very hard this week in terms of preparing the players for something that little bit different. We respect anyone we play. I've played in lower league teams who have beaten bigger teams. But our mentality is key today. We trained on a very, very poor pitch we've got at the top of our training ground to prepare them for today.

    "We know if we play well and use our athleticism and quality then we should win the game. But we also know that if we don't perform we could lose. That's what the cup is all about. Today is a brilliant occasion - we all love the FA Cup. Here's hoping it's a great day for both teams."

    The second half of Blyth Spartans v Birmingham is live on BBC Radio 5 live.

  206. Post update

    Charlton 0-1 Blackburn

    BBC Final Score

    Reporter Lynsey Hooper at The Valley: "Charlton and Blackburn players are running end to end now to keep loose as this floodlight failure delay continues.

    "Charl