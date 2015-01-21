Wednesday football

That's probably the best result in terms of making things interesting in the second leg. Atletico are very much still in it with the one-goal deficit but that will encourage them to attack early on. Barcelona will also want to get an early goal to make things more comfortable.
The second leg is in Madrid next Wednesday.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona are keeping the ball inside Atletico's half. It looks like the hosts are going to secure this one-goal advantage going into the second leg.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
...it is not great from Lionel Messi, though, as he curls the ball over the bar.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Three minutes of stoppage time and Barcelona win another free-kick, Lionel Messi drawing the foul out of Diego Godin right on the edge of the area, central. Messi territory...
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Luis Enrique wants to protect this advantage and on comes defender Marc Barta for Andres Iniesta, while Atletico throw on forward Raul Jimenez for Gabi.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
How will Atletico react now? For so long they had seemed content to play for the draw, but will they go for it now? Four minutes remaining.
GOAL
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid - Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi takes the penalty, it is straight at keeper Jan Oblak, who saves superbly but the Barcelona man is quick to react and stab in the rebound.
PENALTY TO BARCELONA
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona get their free-kick soon after as Guilherme Siqueira wrestles Lionel Messi to the ground, 25 yards from goal. He fancies the free-kick and drills it into the wall, but the referee awards a penalty when Sergio Busquets is adjudged to be fouled in the area by Gabi!
YELLOW CARD
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The Barcelona players and fans want a free-kick just outside the Atletico area when a Lionel Messi pass appears to strike the arm of an Atletico player. Luis Suarez is fuming, but his protestations only result in him being shown a yellow card.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
That's the end of Ivan Rakitic's game as Barcelona boss Luis Enrique makes his first change of the game, bringing on Xavi for the final 14 minutes.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Luis Suarez wants a free-kick. He tries to pull away from Diego Godin and race on to a ball but goes to ground. He screams at the linesman but he made a meal of it to be honest.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
You get the feeling that neither manager will be too disappointed with a draw from this game. It lacks tempo as well as conviction from the players when they get shots away. Andres Iniesta tries his luck from distance, but Jan Oblak has the Barcelona midfielder's low drive well covered.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona almost unlock the Atletico defence as some neat passing between Neymar and Lionel Messi ends with the ball being played just behind Luis Surez in the area. Suarez, with two Atletico players in close attention, then falls in the area clutching his face. He's looking for something, but not getting it.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Let's have your Copa del Rey predictions. Who will win this game and why? And which team do you think will win the whole tournament?
Aashish: What Diego Simeone has done with Atletico Madrid is modern day footballing alchemy. 1-0 Atletico.
Ahmad elRufa'i: Atletico can win here. They won't have much possession but move very quickly, are good at creating chances and are organised defensively.
Diego Simeone does indeed decide to make a change and midfielder Raul Garcia is on for Antoine Griezmann.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
There is very little creativity on show so far, Lionel Messi tries his best as he produces some trickery to dance along the edge of the box, but he is going nowhere and Atletico mop up. The away side are set to make a change.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have their first foray forward in this half as Koke crosses into the area for Mario Mandzukic. It is a deep ball, too deep for Mandzukic who can only watch the ball fly out of play.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Jack Buchanan: With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the team, surely Barcelona have to be the favourites.
Josh Brannan: Barcelona will win this game, and they will win the Copa del Rey as well. But it won't be easy with Atletico.
Ammar: Has any Liverpool striker played well after leaving them in the Premier League era? Seems like playing for them is a curse.
Earlier, Luis Suarez blazed wildly over the bar from close range, while Fernando Torres was replaced at half-time, having seen his sole attempt on goal blocked by the legs of Gerard Pique.
Barcelona are showing Atletico Madrid plenty of respect and are a lot more cautious than we are used to seeing them. They are committing less players forward in their attacks than they do against most other sides and are instead trying to build patiently. It could take a while, if at all, before we see an opening goal.
Manager reaction
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino on Sky Sports: "It was a tough game. I am happy for the result but we need to play the second leg in Sheffield and win. Sheffield United played very aggressive in the first half and cut every action, played narrow and deep and it was difficult.
"Now we need to look forward and try to win the second game. It will be a difficult game, they played well and we need to go and be focused."
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi is in full flight as he whizzes off down the right, crosses into the area for Neymar but Juanfran does enough to put the Brazil forward off and his header is no danger to Jan Oblak's goal.
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have the first attack of the game when Juanfran shows Jordi Alba too much space and he takes full advantage, racing away down the left before crossing into the area. The ball is headed away but only to Dani Alves, whose floated effort drifts wide of goal.
Manager reaction
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough on Sky Sports: "We are still in the tie, although disappointed with the deficit. I thought we were comfortable at 0-0 and it is a mistake.
"In the first half we were good and caused them problems. It is difficult to have the belief you can get a goal when you come here but I can't fault their work ethic or spirit.
"We are in it, you heard the noise 4,000 fans were making and when 25,000 are in our place next week, it is going to be special. We are going to give it everything we can."
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Fancy Fernando Torres to add to his two goals against Real Madrid? Well it isn't going to happen. He is replaced at half-time by Mario Mandzukic and we are under way in the second half.
Still with us? Good, then let's have your Copa del Rey predictions. Who will win this game and why? And which team do you think will win the whole tournament?
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen talking to Sky Sports: "We wanted to keep a clean sheet and score a couple of goals, but one was not too bad. The clean sheet is very important. Sheffield United are a good team and I have much respect for them."
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Stephen Benton: All I heard tonight is Blades fans. If you think White Hart Lane is noisy, wait until you come to the LANE!
Mauricio Pochettino takes his Tottenham squad north to Sheffield United for the second leg next Wednesday, with Nigel Clough's side still very much in this.
Right, stick with us for reaction from the game but our main focus will switch now to the Copa del Rey, where Messi and the lads are in action.
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Former Spurs and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
BBC Radio 5 live at White Hart Lane
"Yes it has been up and down for Spurs but they keep chipping away and getting those wins. But Emmanuel Adebayor has reached a stage where clubs have invested in him and not got much back, since his Arsenal days really. It would be a big risk for somebody to invest in his wages."
Spurs fans, was Emmanuel Adebayor a good choice as captain of your team tonight? Get your calls into BBC Radio 5 live 0500-909-693
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid (21:00 GMT)
Copa del Rey
We've reached the half-time break at the Nou Camp and it's honours even. Luis Suarez could have given Barcelona the lead when one-on-one with Jan Oblak but the former Liverpool striker fired over the bar. Earlier, Antoine Griezmann headed over when unmarked, wasting Atletico's best chance.
Jordan, Barnsley: After what Bradford did two years ago, I'm not writing off United's chances by any means.
Bradford secured a 4-3 aggregate victory over Aston Villa to reach the League Cup final in 2013.
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Former Spurs and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
BBC Radio 5 live at White Hart Lane
"That was a very well drilled side. Every player knew how to do their job and Nigel Clough had them well drilled. The Tottenham players are going off the pitch looking slightly disappointed. They know this is not over."
FULL-TIME
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Sheffield United again push forward but there is not enough time to try and force an equaliser. The final whistle goes, but a good result for Sheffield United. This tie is far from over.
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Former Spurs and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
BBC Radio 5 live at White Hart Lane
"I think Sheffield United have realised that Spurs have not been better than them. Their confidence has grown as the game heads towards its finish and are having a go."
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
Sheffield United, to their credit, are still pushing forward and Jamie Murphy curls a dipping effort wide.
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
The fourth official walks to the edge of the pitch and holds up his board, three minute of time added on.
SUBSTITUTION
Tottenham 1-0 Sheff Utd
A second change for Sheffield United as Kieran Wallace is on for Stefan Scougall, before Paulinho then fires a low shot straight at Mark Howard. Three minutes left for Tottenham to get a potentially title-deciding second, or Sheffield United to equalise.
