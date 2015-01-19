Afcon 2015: Day three as it happened
- Phala stuns favourites Algeria with opener
- Bournemouth's Ranti misses penalty for South Africa
- Hlatshwayo own goal, Ghoulam & Slimani reply for Algeria
- FT: Ghana 1-2 Senegal
Goodnight
That was another superb day of action. Algeria come from behind, just as Senegal did to rumble Avram Grant's Ghana.
Tomorrow, Yaya Toure and the gang start their campaign as Ivory Coast face Guinea. Mali take on Cameroon...is Roger Milla still playing?
If only. Join us to see if any of Cameroon's players can move like the great man from 15:30 GMT tomorrow and thanks for being with us today, top tweets as ever.
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Algeria make sure they go over to the far side to celebrate with their fans. It didn't look like they'd have the chance with less than half an hour to go. What a turnaround - to go with a similar story in the earlier game. Group C lives up to its expectations...
Gyan hopes to play a part
Tournament news
Some tournament news away from this thriller...... Ghana's Asamoah Gyan is hopeful he will play a part in the tournament despite missing his side's 2-1 defeat to Senegal earlier today with a "mild bout of Malaria".
"We're disappointed - I thought at times we should have used our experience," he said. "They were putting pressure on us - they took control in the last 30 minutes and we should have fought for the draw. But we lost concentration and we conceded a goal in the last second of the game.
"I was there to support my team - and we lost today. I'm feeling much better now - I'm talking to the medical team and we'll see what happens."
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
A game well balanced and competitive but Algeria show their ruthless side and will top Group C on goal difference.
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
A game which hinged on a 21 minute period which extended from South Africa opener to Algeria's second. In that time frame Bournemouth striker Tokelo Rantie smashed a penalty against the cross bar and what could have been a 2-0 lead turns into defeat and a heap of questions for the 1996 winners.
FULL-TIME
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
Home-grown continuity seemed handy until a stray penalty...
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
Islam Slimani has 17 goals in 38 league outings for Sporting Lisbon and he has looked a handful here when Algeria eventually broke into the game. Certainly one to keep an eye on as this tournament progresses.
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
Substitutions, half-hearted play, this is like a golf conclusion where the leader has a 10-shot lead (unless it's Martin Kaymer). All over as the board goes up for injury time.
South Africa boss Ephraim Mashaba stands hands on hips and mutters on the touchline.
Algeria
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
Fifa World Ranking: 18
Population: 38.7m
National dish: Cous Cous
Main export: Crude Petroleum
Post update
Algeria 3-1 South Africa
As we enter the final five minutes, you must ponder how Bafana Bafana players will sleep tonight. They were on top 25 minutes ago. This will be tough to recover from.
Algeria now look solid but South Africa in truth have nothing left.
GOAL
Algeria 3-1 South Africa - Islam Slimani
I put the kiss of death on South Africa goalkeeper Darren Keet. I'd actually added him to my list of impressive performers. Sorry mate.
He lets an Islam Slimani shot from 18 yards dribble under his body. This one is all over. A bizarre and captivating second half.
Slimani celebrated in style, screaming into a camera lense. Not quite a Totti selfie but decent.
South Africa
Algeria 2-1 South Africa
Fifa World Ranking: 52
Population: 54m
National dish: Bobotie - is a South African dish that has Cape Malay origins. It consists of spiced minced meat baked with an egg-based topping. Of the many dishes common to South Africa, Bobotie is perhaps closest to being the national dish, because it isn't made in any other country.
Main export: Expensive stuff - Gold, followed by platinum, followed by coal, followed by diamonds.
Post update
Algeria 2-1 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: I can see a big Egyptian flag flying over on the other side of the stadium... the serial former champions aren't here of course, but yesterday I met a group of Egyptian workers based here in Mongomo, who were planning on coming to support their fellow north Africans tonight. I think I just found them again.
They'll be in good mood now Matthew.
SUBSTITUTION
Algeria 2-1 South Africa
Off comes Tokelo Rantie and what will be going through his mind. His side were one up and riding the crest of a wave, playing with energy and on their way to victory when he had a chance from the penalty spot to make the difference two.
His effort thudded the bar and he may want to down a few drinks in the hotel bar as a result. Bongani Ndulula is on in his place...
Post update
Algeria 2-1 South Africa
Faouzi Ghoulam has played 36 times for Napoli since signing in January of 2014.
Post update
Algeria 2-1 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: As soon as that fell to the feet of Faouzi Ghoulam you knew where it was going. The way he held himself - and then launched such a powerful shot. Fine finish. SA will think about that penalty a bit more now... it's quieter in the press box again.
GOAL
Algeria 1-2 South Africa - Faouzi Ghoulam
Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam is big and powerful and as the ball drops to the left back on the angle of the area he pushes it past his man, throws him aside and just puts his foot through the back of the ball.
It goes through the goalkeeper and rustles the net. An angry finish. A swing of the left foot as vicious as the swing in this match.
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
Ejikeme Ike IkeChi: Really enjoying this match, me think it is the most entertaining match so far in the ongoing Afcon 2015.
GOAL
Algeria 1-1 South Africa (Own goal - Thulani Hlatshwayo)
The first own goal of the tournament arrives and it's a miserable moment of fortune for Thulani Hlatshwayo. An in-swinger from the left flank by Algeria's star man Yacine Brahimi is dangerous and the South African centre-back puts his head on it.
It's in from the moment he does, looping over Darren Keet. The turf here is not quite settled and could maybe swallow Hlatshwayo up as he's probably wishing.
Post update
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
Where may the pivotal moment come from in the Algerian side?
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
I think we may get an all out open affair here in the closing 20. South Africa seem intent on getting a second - Rantie drives into the side netting from an impossible angle - but Algeria, you would think, have to show more than they have. Will the Desert Warriors be the disappointment story of Afcon 2015?
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
Nathan Titus: Unlucky with that penalty... I blame the soft pitch.
I'm sure Rantie does too Nathan.
Tweet us your views on this one. South Africa for Afcon glory in 2015? #bbcafcon2015.
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
Could it be worth Ephraim Mashaba giving Tokelo Rantie the hook here?
After missing that penalty he has just been picked out in the centre of the area. Go on son...break the net...he gets it all wrong and the ball hits his standing foot.
The side in yellow shirts and green shorts are still in charge though. Lots of energy on show.
Post update
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
GREAT SAVE!
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
What has happened at half-time here? You cannot take your eyes off this now. A gorgeous cross-field pass from Nabil Bentaleb creates a crossing situation for Algeria and Islam Slimani is on the end of a delivery to back heel the ball at goal. A brilliant Darren Keet save with his legs...rebound must be a goal..Slimani heads from four yards...tipped onto the bar.
Heroics.
Post update
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Technically, if you're in the press box, you're supposed to remain neutral. Errrrr yeah, right. SA journos leaping, shouting, screaming and jubilating when that went in... Algerian reporter in front simply shakes her head...
And the Algerian reporter I talked about gets her chance to celebrate as that penalty cannons off the bar!
MISSED PENALTY
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
Tokelo Rantie this is your moment. He runs up and blasts it high onto the cross bar. The ball loops into the night sky and behind. A massive moment you feel.
PENALTY FOR SOUTH AFRICA
Algeria 0-1 South Africa
What a chance for South Africa to put this game to bed as Sibusiso Vilakazi is hauled down by Aissa Mandi in the penalty area. Lucky to get away with a yellow card.
GOAL
Algeria 0-1 South Africa - Thuso Phala
A lovely team goal, so well worked, intricate, inventive, you name it.
Tokelo Rantie gets the ball to the left of the area and plays a one two - getting it back courtesy of a back heel - before laying it on a plate for Thuso Phala. He passes the ball in from 10 yards. Lift off Bafana Bafana.
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
South Africa start brightly - just as they ended the first period and Thuso Phala fizzes a ball across the six-yard box which needs a desperate clearance.
Chances are at a premium but hang on a minute....
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
KICK-OFF
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Here we go again then. Would a draw be a good result for these sides? Ghana have already lost so a draw would keep the pair right in the mix for match day two. No changes at the break and early on our man Tokelo Rantie breaks the offside trap for South Africa does he...no. Flag up.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: How is that pitch holding up after a game and a half, here in Mongomo? Well it has chopped up a bit in places - but probably looks a bit better than the ground staff might have feared after just a few weeks of bedding in. Again they gave it a good working over at half time - and they'll be grateful it hasn't rained...
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
Sam Rio Nnaji: Took them some time to get going but South Africa showed that they are in this for real with those chances just before HT.
Mohsin: Great image of Mandela and the South African football team, Come on #BafanaBafana you can do this (see entry at 18:23)
Tweet us your views on these sides to #bbcafcon2015.
An Afcon catch up
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
A quick catch up of one or two Afcon lines today then:
"When we decided to host the tournament, we increased the preventive measures, so that now we can say everything is under control," he said.
Senegal captain Bouna Condoul said: "This is the Afcon - and one goal is usually good enough to win the game, but there was another 45 minutes and inside the coach gave a speech, and said 'Hey we need to wake up from our dreams - if not we're going to lose it'."
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Not quite the fireworks we were expecting as the paltry six shots on goal show...
HALF-TIME
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Islam Slimani of Sporting Lisbon up front for Algeria has been anonymous, Yacin Brahimi - their star man - no better and as the whistle blows, this is not what Africa's highest-ranked side were expected to produce.
Good structure yes, invention no. South Africa have hit the post and forced good saves. In the balance this one...
GREAT SAVE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Rais M'Bolhi saves again. This time diving and throwing any body part he can at a shot from just eight yards out. It's a good save with his legs in the end.
Neat work by South Africa ends as Oupa Manyisa finds the unmarked run of Andile Jali. He has time to control in the area but the drive is saved. South Africa started slowly but they deserve to be ahead now.
GREAT SAVE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
In Andy's defence, this is not living up to top billing just yet. Algeria seem to have a dearth of defensive midfielders ready to pick up scraps (handy when Bafana Bafana are going long to Rantie a lot).
Big chance here though as Sibusiso Vilakazi rolls his marker 12 yards from goal...a nice jink...but brace and excellent goalkeeping to save at his feet before he lets rip.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Colleague Andy Cryer states: "Shall we just say this is 0-0 now then?" He said that last night and we had two goals in a matter of minutes.
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Our England-based four are not grabbing this by the scruff of the neck so far.
Dean Furman (pictured bottom right) has probably shown the most of the four but Tokelo Rantie, Riyad Mahrez and Nabil Bentaleb are not dictating. Just as I say that, Furman switches off and allows an opponent to get a shot in but it drifts over.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: You could feel the reverberations of the bar from Furman's shot from where I'm sitting... They've really come into this one now, Bafana Bafana. Quieter atmosphere for this one - except when there's a chance. Then everyone bounces back to life... and the drums have changed. They're still there - but the big bass drum has been replaced by a quicker tempo...
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Riyad Mahrez shows us some of the crossing we saw in the earlier game today as he summons his defenders up from the back to deliver a ball from wide only to smash it 30 yards over all of their heads. Like in all of the games at this tournament so far, there is little in it in Mongomo.
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
Andrew Priestley: Two form teams going head-to-head tonight, should be interesting. I fancy the less glamorous Algeria side to win tonight.
Send us your thoughts on the game. Algeria have a decent shape, South Africa look like their built on hard work rather than organisation.
We are on #bbcafcon2015.
SUBSTITUTION
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
In comes the corner but Algeria defend it well. Rivaldo Coetzee will have to come off for South Africa, he's clutching his right knee. Siyabonga Nhlapo is on for the defender.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Bafana Bafana have grown into this and the belief is there now as Dean Furman presses quickly. They have a spring in their step. Another corner forced...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
From Bournemouth to Doncaster Rovers and their midfielder Dean Furman has just smashed against the cross bar.
Rantie finds him, touch, set, 35 yards, bang. It's at the top-right hand corner and replays show Rais M'Bolhi got a vital finger to that. Some save. Some strike.
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Pace aplenty again from Tokelo Rantie. He must be practicing that on the Bournemouth beaches. A ball over the top is his but the left-foot volley which follows is tame and dribbles wide.
GREAT SAVE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
I don't want to curse him early on, but South Africa goalkeeper Darren Keet - who plays in Belgium - looks the best in the competition based on his opening 20 minutes. He catches balls rather than punch and he now stops another stinging drive before being quick off his line as a cross drops in the middle of the area.
CLOSE!
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Bournemouth forward Tokelo Rantie gets Algerian hearts fluttering. He blows his marker away to chase a long ball and prods it around the goalkeeper but the ball runs out of play. Had Rantie gone down the referee would have had a big decision on his hands. Rantie has pace, that will offer big hope to South Africa.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
For those of you wondering, Algeria manager Christian Gourcuff is the father of Lyon playmaker Yoann.
Gourcuff senior looks a little anxious on the bench but his side are bettering this and look slicker than their opponents early on. South Africa look like they will play on the break.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
South Africa have conceded three free-kicks in dangerous areas already but credit to goalkeeper Darren Keet as he collects the latest delivery from Yacine Brahimi. He leapt like a salmon.
Speaking of Salmon, we will have the national dishes for these two countries later...you seem to be loving them on Twitter.
That winning feeling
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
This is what winning the Africa Cup of Nations feels like...
South Africa's Phil Masinga in 1996. Those look like a size 13 (adults, not children's).
SHOWBOAT
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli gives a 40 yard free-kick the Gareth Bale treatment with legs wide apart in his stance...he runs up..it moves around like a paper aeroplane but the keeper parries it down and collects easily. A stinger.
One-way stuff so far...
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Confidence aplenty, Nabil Bentaleb sees some ball and crisply finds a team mate but South Africa get a reprieve after chasing shadows for five minutes as Carl Medjani dives into a tackle and is penalised. Get some air in your lungs guys...
Vote result
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
You have had your say with 73 % predicting an Algeria win and just 27 % going for South Africa. Thanks for your votes.
My colleague Andy Cryer goes big and says 3-0 Algeria, I'll go 2-0.
Post update
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Yacine Brahimi wants early touches for Algeria but as he dances on the ball with delicate manipulation of the ball Oupa Manyisa gets a foot in for Bafana Bafana.
It's a good start by the Desert Warriors though and Sofiane Feghouli of Valencia is prominent out wide but his deliveries don't find the mark.
KICK-OFF
Algeria 0-0 South Africa
Whistle in referee's mouth, he puffs...we are off...
BreakingA horrible run to end
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
South Africa flags are dotted around the crowd and this long national anthem draws fairly minimal flickers of emotion from players.
Bafana Bafana have won just one of their last 12 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Team photos, we near the off...
Anthems and tears
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
The players stroll out onto the turf. Algeria are not in their familiar green and are in all white. South Africa gold shirts, green shorts.
Algeria's players lock arms for their national anthem and on the bench, one of their coaching staff is in tears. One of our colleagues here sarcastically says: "he's just realised he's forgotten to record his favourite TV show..."
Hard day for Prince
Tournament news
Schalke midifleder Kevin Prince Boateng tweets: That 2 times training mood.
The former Ghana international was not involved today and probably won't be for some time after being suspended from international duty at the 2014 World Cup. He was allegedly guilty of indiscipline during the tournament.
Where will failure blossom
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
Every major tournament for as far back as I can remember has one side of which big things are expected but fail miserably.
Algeria feel like hot property after their World Cup exploits. Their manager has changed, form has been good, but could they hit a brick wall here?
Post update
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon tweets from Mongomo: "Most multi-talented guy in Mongomo today? Senegal skipper and keeper Bouna Coundoul, who also translated Alain Giresse's press conference!"
Coundoul conceded a penalty but his side snatched an injury-time win.
A new face breeds consistency...
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
South Africa qualified for the tournament without a defeat in their group. They conceded just three times in six matches.
Manager Ephraim Mashaba is in his second spell in charge of Bafana Bafana and the side are undefeated under him in nine matches since.
The one to watch
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
TEAM NEWS
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
Tottenham, Leicester and Bournemouth represented in this one as Riyad Mahrez, Nabil Bentaleb and Tokelo Rantie take part...
Algeria: M'Boli, Mandi, Medjani, Halliche, Ghoulam, Feghouli, Bentaleb, Lacen, Mahrez, Brahimi, Slimani
South Africa: Keet, Ngcongca, Matlaba, Hlatshwayo, Coetzee, Furman, Jali, Manyisa, Phala, Vilakazi, Rantie
Joy to despair
Tournament news
A wee bit of tournament news for you and Zambia's Nathan Sinkala will miss the rest of the tournament.
The Grasshopper Zurich player hobbled off in the 1-1 draw with DR Congo and is out with a due to a knee injury.
Magical memories
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
A wonderful image here as South Africa - joined by late president Nelson Mandela - celebrate their last success in this tournament in 1996.
It came less than a year after the nation won the Rugby World Cup.
They have only won the tournament once, like Algeria, who claimed the title in 1990.
A side in form...
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
Algeria have picked up where they left off from their World Cup exploits, where they went past the group phase for the first time and took eventual champions Germany to extra time in the second round before going out.
They have won five matches in the Nations Cup qualifiers in a seamless leadership transition as Christian Gourcuff took over as coach from Vahid Halilhodzic without missing a beat.
Vote
Algeria v South Africa (19:00)
So who do you think is going to win this second match in Group C? Algeria or South Africa? You can vote on this page by clicking on the right of this page or by using the vote tab.
Seconds out...round two
Alegria v South Africa
Focus switches then to Africa's top-ranked team - Algeria - as they take on South Africa.
Can the Desert Warriors live up to the hype? Or will a South Africa side described as "underdogs" in this tournament by virtually every pundit I've heard, deliver the goods?
A big 10 seconds at the death
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
A big thank you to Festus Abrah-Yeboah for this prosaic tweet: The Lions have obviously dominated the Stars so far; but no matter how fierce a Lion pounces it can never reach a Star.
That may well be true Festus, but the Lions have reached the top of Group C.
Tweet us your thoughts on that and could Ghana, Senegal, Algeria or South Africa go all the way to Afcon 2015 glory? Let us know on #bbcafcon2015.
Reap what you...
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
And what do we know about our match winner? He knows where the net is and if Senegal have a player with this record on the bench, as well as Papiss Cisse, they certainly have rockets in their pocket.
Sow, 29, signed for Fenerbahce in 2012 and has 36 league goals from 69 starts. He netted 31 times in 48 starts for Lille before that.
Hard to argue with...
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
Some analysis for you after that one which further underlines why the Senegal winner was deserved:
Social media gold
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
One of my favourite tweets of Afcon 2015 arrives from Senegal's football federation as the winner rolls in...
For those of you not familiar with 'street speak' (like myself), I'm told they are images of tensed biceps.
Fully deserved
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
The last time Senegal were at Afcon they lost every game 2-1. So perhaps this is no surprise...
Post update
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: What a noise as that goal goes in. You said there'd be a winner (I did with four minutes left) and what a way to grab three points and launch your Nations Cup campaign. Senegal are exultant - Ghana shattered. They're heading off, heads bowed. After a first half of great promise they've let the Teranga Lions back in and paid the toughest price.
FULL-TIME
Ghana 1-2 Senegal
Pick yourself up after that one Ghana. Brutal but probably deserved.
Avram Grant's side stopped playing after the interval and from a 1-0 lead, concede two goals in the second period to taste defeat. Full credit to Senegal who passed the ball a lot better as the game progressed and took their chances when they arrived. We have just the second win in five 2015 Afcon matches.
GOAL
Ghana 1-2 Senegal - Moussa Sow
Ghana players hit the deck. Senegal players run wild. A contrast of emotion all over the field.
A long kick out ends with a three-touch move and Mame Biram Diouf clips a ball on the edge of the area into the path of Moussa Sow...he lets it roll along his body and bang...bottom corner...the winner...10 seconds left.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Where was this man today? He could be at home helping John Carver's cause as Senegal didn't need his services...
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
In keeping with the set pieces today, the corner is booted so high it comes down with a bit of cloud on it. The plastic football we joked about before half time has lasted a long time. Amazing what you can get in petrol stations these days. Robust stuff.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
A minute remains and West Ham's leggy midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate bursts into the Ghana penalty area but cannot quite dig out an accurate cross.
We will have three minutes of added time and Ghana force a corner straight away...
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
Jerrim Rawlings: With that first half Ghana pace going forward, they had to tire down. Senegal tearing them apart now.
SUBSTITUTION
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Andre Ayew leaves the field in a substitution moments after his brother Jordan throws himself at a cross but he cannot quite reach to complete a diving header. Ghana don't deserve to win this but they nearly did there.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Last night we ridiculed my colleague Andy Cryer for predicting no goals halfway through the Cape Verde v Tunisia game. I'll give him a chance to get level with me now and say I think we will get a winner here. Around four minutes remaining.
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
What about Demba?
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Senegal have never won this tournament.
They qualified in a group behind Tunisia but ahead of seven-time winners Egypt and Botswana.
Coach Alain Giresse caused controversy before the tournament by leaving out Demba Ba - the former Chelsea turned Besiktas striker.
CLOSE!
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Moussa Sow - the Fenerbahce player - on the field for just minutes is picked out delightfully with a long ball...apply the finish son...be a hero...gets it all wrong.
He cannot quite arrange his feet to collect a ball over his shoulder and from seven or eight yards the chance runs away from him.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Possession and territory will make for interesting reading in this half. Ghana have been redundant going forward and suddenly Senegal are playing more constructive football, working the ball nicely.
If we didn't know Avram Grant so well I'd predict a full-blown red faced on Avram Grant when he addresses his players after this. Ghana have disappeared in the second 45.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Senegal's fans making all the noise now and the neutrals are anticipating more goals, because this is an open, exciting game. But 1-1 has been the score of the tournament so far!
CLOSE!
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Ghana have lost their way big time. Moussa Sow comes on for Dame N'Doye for Senegal who sense blood.
Kara Mbodj heads tamely into the goalkeeper's hands but here is a glorious opening for Senegal, they have a two v three situation and Papa Diop drives forward...defenders back off...he's 18 yards out and central...scuffed. A big pull across his body and it's such a waste.
Only one winner here...
Senegal
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Fifa World Ranking: 35
Population: 13.5m
National dish: Thiebou jen - The national dish of Senegal, a spicy stuffed fish simmered with vegetables in tomato paste, tamarind, and habanero pepper, and served over broken rice.
Main exports: Refined Petroleum
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Into the last 20 minutes. Are we heading for a fourth 1-1 draw from five African Cup of Nations 2015 matches? I've a funny feeling there is a winner in this.
Luke Wilkes: Think i might support Ghana in the African Cup of Nations just for their shirts.
SUBSTITUTION
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Obviously worried by the increasing pressure, Ghana bring on Celtic man Mubarak Wakaso for Everton's Christian Atsu. Can he change things?
What a miss!
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Papakouli Diop's free-kick smacks the top of the wall and goes wide. Senegal should be ahead from the subsequent corner though as Mame Biram Diouf blazes over the bar from yards out. Where is your composure?
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
Chance for Senegal. Free-kick awarded just 25 yards from goal and central...
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Dusk falling in Mongomo. The lights have been on since the start of the game - they were futile in the bright sunshine of the early afternoon, but now they're beginning to have an effect.
Post update
Ghana 1-1 Senegal
How crucial could a winner prove to be in this match? 1-1 has been the popular score so far in this tournament though.....
Oliver Bunting: Ghana with Messrs 'Awful' and 'AWOL' in their defence. Is it little wonder that they have conceded a goal?
GOAL
Ghana 1-1 Senegal - Mame Biram Diouf
Senegal's second-half domination is rewarded and, surprise, surprise it comes from a cross. The ball is whipped in from the left and Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf somehow heads against the post from yards out. Luckily for him, the rebound bounces straight back to him and he heads into an empty net.
Another 1-1?
Ghana
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Fifa World Ranking: 37
Population: 27m
National dish: Ghanaian main dishes are organized around a starchy staple food. Examples include yam, maize and beans, with sauces often added for flavour. Mouth is not watering.
Main exports: Gold (lots of the stuff)
Dean: The last time Algeria won their opening game, they went on to win the tournament - second time lucky this year?
Sav2.0: South Africa can win it, with Tokelo Rantie finishing top scorer.
Pholoho Selebano: South Africa will win the tournament.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Close for Senegal. Alfred N'Diaye picks the ball up 20-yards from goal, takes his shot early but sends it just wide into the side-netting. Best chance of the second half and Ghana are a little up against it.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Another cross from Senegal and another clearance from Ghana. You can't help feeling if they do force an equaliser it will come from a set piece.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Senegal's Papakouli Diop whips in a free-kick from the right but the ensuing goalmouth scramble comes to nothing. Corner for Senegal though....
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
James Earl Kiawoin: Ghana/Ivory Coast will win. A good balance offense & defence and lots of experience which teams like Senegal don't have.
Hagen: Ghana can definitely win this competition as they've been by far the most regular team since 2008 as regards tactics.
Alhassan Ahmed: So far so good, the #Blackstars are gradually winning back the confidence of Ghanaians.
KICK-OFF
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Lamine Gassama of French side Lorient is coming on as this second half gets underway. He replaces the giant Papy Djilobodji in the defensive line.
Hors, drums, Vuvuzelas, it's noisy but the pace starts slow in the opening minute.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: I'm excited by the way Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu are working together up front for Ghana. It's been a creative start for the Black Stars - and it was Atsu's run which forced Coundoul to bring him down, resulting in the penalty that puts Ghana in front at half time.
But he's been wasteful of other chances - and this game is by no means done. Senegal have looked shaky at the back but they've created chances of their own and forced Braimah into at least one fine save. Unlikely to finish like this... but 1-0 at half time.
Incidentally - the recently laid pitch is getting a good dose of treatment at the break. It's been down a bit longer than Ebebeyin - but not much and looks a bit cut up in places.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
That was a tough half to analyse. The better chances undoubtedly fell to Ghana and they could be more to the good. Senegal are competitive though and their direct style of play will always pose problems.
Remember Papiss Cisse has swapped the snow of Newcastle for a role with Senegal here. He could play a part from the bench.
HALF-TIME
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
One minute of added time brings little and Ghana get men behind the ball to ensure they lead when the whistle blows. Quality not over flowing but chances still on offer given the mildly dodgy defending.
The penalty was as clear-cut as we will ever see, Andre Ayew dispatched and this will do Avram Grant nicely.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
I wonder if the referee bought one of those plastic footballs from the petrol station on his way here. The ball seems balloon-like at times as crosses and set pieces are over hit.
Ghana look good. Their woodwork saved them once but that aside, it's relatively comfortable. More quality from dead balls would do Senegal's case no harm. They are getting plenty of free-kicks.
Ghana's World Cup hardship
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
As we told you on day one of this tournament, just four of the 16 teams in Afcon made it to the 2014 World Cup - Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.
Ghana may be cursing their luck as they were in a horrid group in Brazil, just like they are now. They finished bottom of Group C, behind Germany, USA and Portugal.
Don't forget, we will see the African side who impressed at the World Cup - Algeria - in action against South Africa later.
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
BONGANI: South Africa got better chance of winning the tournament as they come into tournament as under dogs.
Abidemi ilori: Senegal or Cameroon will win it. South Africa and Ghana will ṇ̣ot qualify from the group.
Will any of the four teams featured today win Afcon 2015? If so, why? If not, why? Tweet us on #bbcafcon2015.
GREAT SAVE!
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
I take it all back. Bouna Coundoul makes a solid save in the Senegal net. In truth Christian Atsu - unmarked - volleys straight at him. How do we only have one goal?
CLOSE!
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Goalkeeping has been nursery standard in this tournament with the exception of Gabon's stopper on Saturday night. Senegal number one Bouna Coundoul takes an air shot when a ball is played back to him and gets lucky as the ball is not on line to roll into the net.
Panic over? Not quite...the man with over 20 caps comes and gets none of the resulting corner. He gets lucky Daniel Amartey can only head over.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Great action right in front of me... that was a beautiful effort from Mame Biram Diouf. And Braimah was equal to it. Crowd buzzing at the high quality entertainment so far. Mostly neutrals I think - but they're enjoying it... and the Ghana crew to my left have definitely brought their drums...
SHOWBOAT
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Oh yes...this is the stuff. Senegal are - for want of a better word - ugly when it comes to a style of play early on. The ball gets recycled to wide areas, delivered into the box and there are green shirts lined up to get on the end of it.
But Mame Biram Diouf turns industry into something beautiful as he performs a bicycle kick from a knock down 18 yards from goal. Top corner...nearly. Palmed over the bar. Stunning.
Mark Hughes taught him that one...
Watch and learn lads
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Senegal coach Alain Giresse played more than 500 games for Girondins Bordeaux and almost 100 for Olympique de Marseille.
It seems he was a bit of a player because he is best known for playing his part in a dynamic French midfield which included Michel Platini to reach the semi-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Senegal seem very Sam Allardyce (circa 2005) in that they love a pump into the box. No more of that from Big Sam these days (unless he's desperate) and the latest Senegalese lob into the box is powered at goal by Kara Mbodj but the cross bar denies him. A bullet header. Passing atrocious in this one, heading to the fore.
CLOSE!
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
In comes the delivery after that hatchet job on Atsu and Ghana centre-back Jonathan Mensah finds himself between markers to head over from 12 yards. Another opening. Defending questionable all over the pitch in this one. Got too much on that one.
YELLOW CARD
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Christian Atsu may have just been wishing for a quiet moment or two after that glaring miss, instead he is completely wiped out by Lokomotiv Moscow's Dame N'Doye. He is late and then there is this. An hour after the ball had gone. That's a yellow.
CLOSE!
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Jordan Ayew - younger brother of goalscorer Andre - bursts from midfield and feeds Christian Atsu, one on one, left footed, 14 yards out...wide. A glorious opening for Atsu. He opened his body up to curl it around the goalkeeper. That he achieved, but he's pushed it too wide.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
A solid and somewhat direct response from Alain Giresse's side. Papy Djilobodji heads a corner high over the bar while Ghana keeper Brimah Razak is still trying to break the world record for a kick out of his hands. I think he believes he can score...absolutely smashing them upfield.
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
Make that 12 games. And they now have to score...
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Ghana players off the bench with ecstatic scenes as Andre Ayew slots home the penalty to put the Black Stars in front! Ghana flags waving wildly on the far side of the stadium - an early goal... more to come from this most anticipated match I think...
Post update
Ghana 1-0 Senegal
GOAL
Ghana 1-0 Senegal - Andre Ayew
One of the star men of this tournament perhaps? Andre Ayew takes a penalty like a man with swagger. Clipped down the middle, goalkeeper dives the wrong way and it's simplistic.
PENALTY - Ghana
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
Stone wall penalty and it's the man on loan at Everton - Christian Atsu who is felled in the box. He races onto a through ball and it looks over hit but the Senegal goalkeeper is glued to his line...come out son...come out...he does but it's too late and when he gets to Atsu he brings him down as the ball is flicked past him. No question, Ghana will have a golden chance.
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
Dame N'Doye in the Senegal midfield pounces on a loose header and gets his head up but can't execute a pass to release Mame Biram Diouf. A good ball and he was away. Lamine Sane at the back for Senegal seems to be chewing - that's surely dangerous and Ghana, generally, have showed little so far.
Post update
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon from Mongomo: "As we get underway there are still significant queues of people outside the stadium and inside the stadium still to take their seats. Having said that, I don't think there's enough seats for them all either. But good atmosphere in the ground for this - the start of the best group at the 2015 Afcon!"
CLOSE!
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
A first sight of goal but Mame Biram Diouf's touch is not deadly and he can't bring a zipped long ball under his spell. This surface looks very bouncy and it was a tough take. A solid start by Senegal and a cross from the right has to be well handled by Brimah Razak in the Ghana goal.
The Diouf, the Diao and the wardrobe
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
When I think Senegal I think El Hadji Diouf, Salif Diao and Papa Bouba Diop - brilliantly nicknamed 'the wardrobe'.
This west-coast African country shot to football prominence when they humbled holders France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup.
They reached the Afcon final in the same year but since then it has been fairly dismal fare - a quarter-final appearance at this competition in 2004 is clustered between a number of first-round exits.
SHOWBOAT
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
Whack. Brimah Razakin the Ghana goal lampoons a ball upfield - it's kicked out of his hands - and the bounce doesn't happen until the opposing 18-yard box. It bounces high and his opposite number has to leap to catch. He must have lead in his boots.
KICK-OFF
Ghana 0-0 Senegal
Ghana all in white, Senegal all in green. The latter are nicknamed the Lions of Teranga and they go direct from the off but it's all under control at the back for the Black Stars.
A moment of respect
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
As has become customary in the tournament, a moment of silence is observed before kick-off for victims of the Ebola Virus that has spread through parts of west Africa.
These two nations have been relatively unscathed.
Team news
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Ghana: Brimah, Afful, Rahman, Mohammed, Mensah, Amartey, Rabiu, Badu, Atsu, A Andre, J Ayew
Senegal: Coundoul, Djilobodji, Sané, Kara Mbodji, Souaré, Diop, Gueye, Badji, Kouyaté, N'Doye, Diouf.
Plenty of recognisable faces then: Christian Atsu is at Everton, Mame Biram Diouf at Stoke City and Cheikhou Kouyaté is of course a West Ham United player.
Post update
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
National anthems, flags, heads bowed, arms across chests, sun in the sky and lots of colour everywhere you look right now...
Post update
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Estadio de Mongomo holds around 10,000 fans. The turf looks slick and lush.
Ghana: Its the Group of Death. A final cut of the Mongomo pitch - ready for Ghana v Senegal & Algeria v BafanaBafana.
Prepared despite the changes
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has taken to his personal website (I was surprised he had one too) to talk of his focus ahead of this opener.
"We have put everything behind us to concentrate on the task ahead," says the 32-year-old. "With a new coach and a few new faces now in the team we're very optimistic. You still get the same feeling going into this tournament because it's special."
A nice picture of a team bonded too as they are holding hands...
Manic in Mongomo
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
BBC Sport's Matthew Kenyon in Mongomo: Huge queues outside stadium pre Ghana v Senegal. Out of car park, down the road. Security/handwashing. But great atmosphere outside and in. Congolese music rocking the place as it fills up!
Focus on Mongomo
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Today we find ourselves focused on the town of Mongomo - specifically Estadio de Mongomo. As was the case in the first two days of the tournament, two games will be played at the stadium back-to-back.
The first president of Equatorial Guinea came from Mongomo. Francisco Macias Nguema ruled the country from 1968 to 1979 and around a third of the nation's population left before the end of his brutal reign.
A loss of many goals
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Who wouldn't miss a striker of Gyan's quality?
Ghana's Gyan blow
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Ghana were dealt a blow in the run up to their opening fixture when they discovered talisman Assamoah Gyan was suffering with a "mild bout of malaria".
The Black Stars still have plenty of tricks up their sleeve though with the likes of Christian Atsu - currently on loan at Everton - and Andre Ayew of Marseille named to start. But Gyan has scored over 40 goals in his country and no one else in the squad is anywhere near as prolific.
Join the debate at #bbcafcon2015
No BBC Sport live text is worth its salt without your contributions so please tell us if you think any of today's four featured teams will win the tournament and why?
Tweet #bbcafcon2015 or comment on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Big shoes for our Avram to fill
Ghana v Senegal (16:00)
Avram Grant only officially became Ghana manager in late November - giving him little time to prepare - and he has lots to live up to as the country has reached the last four of AFCON in the last four successive tournaments.
They topped a group including Guinea, Uganda and Togo to make it to the tournament but have not played any warm-up games.
A horrid draw
Welcome to day three of AFCON 2015
Now I'm not one for the standard 'group of death' cliché every tournament seems to have, but if I were, Group C at Afcon 2015 would be it.
It is packed with household names. We get to hear from Avram Grant once again as he now takes charge of Ghana, Newcastle's Papiss Cisse turns out for Senegal. Bournemouth fans, you can cheer Tokelo Rantie for South Africa and we will see the BBC Sport Africa Footballer of the Year - Yacine Brahimi for Algeria.
The weird and wonderful AFCON
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome.
Why should you follow an Africa Cup of Nations live I hear you ask? Well where else do Man of the Match awards get presented by characters like this...
And this...
Goodness knows what day three has in store.