Scottish football as it happened
- FT: Aberdeen 3-3 Dundee (Goodwillie, Hayes Jack; Irvine, Stewart, Harkins)
- FT: Ross County 1-2 St Mirren (Boyce; Kelly, Mallan)
- FT: St Johnstone 2-0 Partick Thistle (MacKay, Anderson)
- FT: Hamilton 0-2 Celtic
- Aberdeen's lead over Celtic cut to two points
- Dundee Utd P-P ICT, M'well P-P Kilmarnock
By Colin Moffat and Roddie McVake
Post update
That's it from us today then folks. Thanks very much for joining us on a day of great action from Scotland's top flight.
Aberdeen remain top but Celtic have cut the gap to two points, while St Mirren are off bottom spot after an impressive win at Ross County, who are now at the foot of the table.
Do join us again on Tuesday night when Inverness Caledonian Thistle entertain St Johnstone.
Post update
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes
"We showed a few different sides to our game today.
"Dundee were really clinical, they have good players and you have to credit them, particularly for the two goals in the first half.
"Thankfully we managed to get the equaliser and it was no more than the players deserved. If the match lasted another five minutes we'd have won it.
"Ash Taylor has left on crutches but we'll get him scanned. It's a knee injury of some sort so hopefully it won't be too bad."
Post update
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright
"We started well and got a really good goal, although it took a deflection.
"When you've lost a couple of games it's important you start well. So there's a huge emphasis on starting well.
"I was really pleased with some of the younger players.
"We know if we keep winning games we'll stay in the top six. We have to keep our standards up.
"I'm always hoping to do some business. We are looking at a couple of loans but there are a lot of factors. I'd still like to bring someone in to freshen things up."
Post update
Today's result in Dingwall was massive for St Mirren and caretaker manager Gary Teale, who is hoping to land the job on a full time basis.
Could his side's 2-1 win, with 10 men, be enough to earn him the manager's job?
Post update
Dundee manager Paul Hartley
"We've done well in the games against Aberdeen and I thought we were in control at 3-1. The way we set up was terrific and we scored three fantastic goals. I'm really pleased with how the players played. We showed we're a good team.
"Gary (Harkins) has all the ability in the world and he was outstanding today. Greg Stewart has been absolutely terrific for us. He's getting better and better.
"We knew Aberdeen would put us under pressure and we just didn't deal with some of the crosses coming in."
Post update
We're waiting to get some reaction from an action-packed day in the Premiership.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Barry Wilson in Dingwall
"St Mirren weren't a force going forward in the second half but as soon as Ross County equalised they showed a lack of discipline. Stevie Mallan's goal was St Mirren's only chance of the second half but it was a great header. It's a fantastic result for St Mirren but County are in real trouble."
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Allan Preston at McDiarmid Park
"Partick didn't deserve to get anything today. St Johnstone had better possession and chances. They will give Aberdeen a right good game on Friday."
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller at Pittodrie
"It was a fabulous game. It was real quality goals from Dundee and a great fightback from Aberdeen. I thought they had run out of ideas but right towards the end of the game they got a break with the penalty. It worked out for them when Ryan Jack scored from close range. It looked like they were going down but they managed to rescue a draw."
Post update
Ryan Jack secured Aberdeen a point when he scored late on to earn the Pittodrie men a 3-3 draw.
FULL-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Falkirk 1-1 Queen of South
Hibernian 5-0 Cowdenbeath
Raith Rovers 2-1 Dumbarton
LEAGUE ONE
Ayr United 1-1 Morton
Dunfermline 2-2 Airdrieonians
Forfar 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Peterhead 2-1 Stirling
Stranraer 0-2 Brechin
LEAGUE TWO
Berwick 3-3 Montrose
East Stirling 1-3 Annan Athletic
Queen's Park 2-1 Arbroath
Post update
Real drama at either end of the Premiership table this afternoon.
Celtic won 2-0 at Hamilton to put the pressure on leaders Aberdeen and despite falling 3-1 behind to Dundee, the Dons battled back to take a point.
In the battle to avoid the drop, St Mirren beat Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall despite having striker Yoann Arquin sent off in the first half.
FULL-TIME
ROSS COUNTY 1-2 ST MIRREN
Gary Teale's 10-man St Mirren record a famous and potentially crucial win over Ross County. The Buddies are now three points clear of the Staggies, who are bottom of the table.
FULL-TIME
ST JOHNSTONE 2-0 PARTICK THISTLE
It's all over in Perth as well as the Saints grab a comfortable win over Thistle thanks to goals from Dave Mackay and Steven Anderson.
FULL-TIME
ABERDEEN 3-3 DUNDEE
What a comeback from Aberdeen to secure a point. The Premiership leaders are, however, now just two points clear of Celtic.
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP LATEST
Full-backs Callum Booth and Lewis Stevenson makes it 5-0 to Hibernian against Cowdenbeath and Mitch Megginson has pegged one back for Dumbarton to make it 2-1 to Raith Rovers.
GOAL
ABERDEEN 3-3 DUNDEE (Ryan Jack)
What a finale at Pittodrie as Aberdeen show amazing spirit to get back level. Shay Logan lobs the ball to the back post and Ryan Jack stabs it home.
GOAL
ROSS COUNTY 1-2 ST MIRREN (Stephen Mallan)
Minutes after Ross County hauled themselves level, 10-man St Mirren stun them. Sean Kelly fires the ball into the danger area and Stevie Mallan nods the ball home.
GREAT SAVE!
ROSS COUNTY 1-1 ST MIRREN
St Mirren goalkeeper Mark Ridgers produces a wonderful stop to prevent Steven Saunders giving the Staggies the lead.
GOAL
ABERDEEN 2-3 DUNDEE (Jonny Hayes pen)
Aberdeen have set up a big finish at Pittodrie with a late penalty.
Kostadin Gadzhalov brings down Lawrence Shankland and Jonny Hayes reduces the arrears for Aberdeen from the penalty spot.
GOAL
ROSS COUNTY 1-1 ST MIRREN (Liam Boyce)
Ross County get back on level terms against the 10-man Buddies. Sub Liam Boyce applies the finish after Jake Jervis glanced a header his way.
CLOSE!
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
The Dons are turning the screw now but after the ball breaks to David Goodwillie at a tight angle, his effort is blocked by Kostadin Gadzhalov.
Post update
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
Worrying times for Ross County as they try to get back into the match against a St Mirren side who have been playing with 10 men since the first half. If it stays like this the Buddies will move off the bottom of the table, and the Staggies will replace them.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Allan Preston at McDiarmid Park
"Thistle have not quite been at it this afternoon and St Johnstone are well deserving of their 2-0 lead."
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
Willo Flood tries his luck from outside the box and the Aberdeen midfielder's dig takes a deflection, but Dundee keeper Scott Bain drops on to the ball comfortably.
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP LATEST
Hibernian move 3-0 up at home to Cowdenbeath thanks to a great solo run and finish from midfielder Scott Robertson.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller at Pittodrie
"Aberdeen have to find something special to turn this game around. Dundee are looking comfortable."
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
Aberdeen are desperately trying to reduce the deficit against Dundee but they are struggling to get in behind a well-organised defence.
Isaac MacKinnon on Facebook: "Happy how Dundee are performing and I can't stand them."
CLOSE!
ST JOHNSTONE 2-0 PARTICK THISTLE
Nathan Ecclestone almost gets Partick Thistle back into it in Perth but after rounding keeper Alan Mannus he is denied by a brilliant challenge from Brian Easton.
Post update
ST JOHNSTONE 2-0 PARTICK THISTLE
St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson gave his side a 2-0 lead at home to Partick Thistle with a glancing header.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Barry Wilson in Dingwall
"Apart from Craig Curran's great chance Ross County haven't done much in the opening stages of the second half."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATE
Iain Russell has levelled for Queen of the South at Falkirk to make it 1-1. Hibernian and Raith Rovers remain 2-0 up against Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton, respectively.
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
The bad news is piling up for the Dons as Peter Pawlett leaves the field with a knock. Willo Flood is on in his place and Cammy Smith is also on after Ash Taylor's departure.
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor, who signed an extended contract this week, is hobbling off the field at Pittodrie with a suspected ankle injury.
Post update
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
Craig Curran is clean through for County but he cannot beat Mark Ridgers from eight yards. That could prove costly...
Dylan Mckaig: "Well Aberdeen will be kicking themselves now. 3-1 to the Dees. I thought it would be the opposite way around."
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE
Dundee are upsetting the form book at Pittodrie and Gary Harkins was the man to hand them a two-goal cushion against the league-leaders.
GOAL
ST JOHNSTONE 2-0 PARTICK THISTLE (Steven Anderson)
The Perth men double their lead and it's another defender on target. David Wotherspoon whips in a corner and defender Steven Anderson glances a header home.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Craig Paterson at Pittodrie
"Dundee have only had four chances. The finishing has been absolutely top drawer."
GOAL
ABERDEEN 1-3 DUNDEE (Gary Harkins)
Gary Harkins extends Dundee's lead with a stunning volley as pounces on an Ash Taylor clearance to fire home from the edge of the penalty area.
Post update
Celtic manager Ronny Deila
"It was a tough game and you can see why Hamilton take as many points as they have. Coming here is difficult and they had a couple of chances in set play.
"We scored two very nice goals and I hope Adam Matthews continues to do that. It'll make it a very fun season.
"We worked really hard so it was a good victory and an important victory and I think the boys showed character and discipline for 90 minutes and we scored two great goals as well."
Celtic were 2-0 winners at Hamilton.
Post update
We have some reaction to the early kick-off from a delighted Celtic manager
HITS THE WOODWORK
ABERDEEN 1-2 DUNDEE
Aberdeen's Peter Pawlett breaks down the left and fires the ball into the area where Adam Rooney is waiting, but his left-foot effort hits the post.
KICK-OFF
We're underway again...
William on Facebook: "4-2 dandies #believe."
Alan Cassidy on Twitter: "How many iffy sending offs can Saints get? That's Motherwell, Kilmarnock and now this one all described as dubious."
Looks like you answered your own question there Alan.
Post update
The teams are coming back out now...
HALF-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Falkirk 1-0 Queen of Sth
Hibernian 2-0 Cowdenbeath
Raith Rovers 2-0 Dumbarton
LEAGUE ONE
Ayr United 1-0 Morton
Dunfermline 1-1 Airdrieonians
Forfar 0-0 Stenhousemuir
Peterhead 0-1 Stirling
Stranraer 0-1 Brechin
LEAGUE TWO
Berwick 2-1 Montrose
East Stirling 1-1 Annan Athletic
Queen's Park 2-0 Arbroath
Post update
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
There was plenty of talk about Yoann Arquin before today's game but the St Mirren striker, facing his former side, was sent off before the first half ended. Disastrous debut for the big man...
HALF-TIME
It's half time in today's three Premiership matches...
Fred McGrath: "Title challenge? Think people went a bit overboard with Aberdeen."
Pedro Miller: "What a player Greg Stewart has turned out to be. Only just turned full time."
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Willie Miller at Pittodrie
"The gauntlet has been thrown down to Aberdeen, can they respond and come back to get the three points?"
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-2 DUNDEE
Gary Irvine's goal for Dundee was the first conceded by Aberdeen keeper Scott Brown for 757 minutes of football.
Kevin on Twitter: "Celtic played well today, professional job, pleasing."
GOAL
ABERDEEN 1-2 DUNDEE (Greg Stewart)
Goals against Aberdeen are like London buses...
Dundee storm forward and Greg Stewart pokes the ball low into the far corner from 16 yards.
RED CARD
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
New St Mirren signing Yoann Arquin has not lasted the first half against his former team. The striker, who has been getting stick from the home fans all afternoon, is sent packing for an over-the-ball challenge on Lewis Toshney.
GOAL
ABERDEEN 1-1 DUNDEE (Gary Irvine)
Dundee were the last team to score against Aberdeen, in the Scottish Cup, and they have ended the long wait for a goal against the Dons in the league.
Out of the blue, Dundee are back level as Gary Harkins holds the ball up before Gary Irvine thrashes the ball past Scott Brown from just inside the penalty box.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Allan Preston at McDiarmid Park
"St Johnstone are having the better of the possession and are good value for their 1-0 lead."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATE
Raith Rovers are now 2-0 up on Dumbarton at Stark's Park following a Ryan Conroy penalty and a header from Grant Anderson.
Scott Kennedy: "Got to say, Hamilton are utter garbage."
Don't sugar coat it Scott...
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE
Dundee's Iain Davidson is booked after the ball strikes the midfielder's hand on the edge of the penalty area as David Goodwillie tries to break through. Niall McGinn's free-kick strikes the wall and flies wide for a corner.
Post update
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
There's a massive match at the bottom of the table being played and Sean Kelly's goal still separates the sides.
Post update
BBC Scotland pundit Craig Paterson at Pittodrie
"Dundee are getting a bit camped in. When they get the ball out, there's nobody there to hold it up and, with the quality Aberdeen have, it's going to be difficult to keep them out. At 1-0, anything can happen, but at the moment Aberdeen are well on top."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATE
Falkirk lead Queen of the South thanks to a penalty from Rory Loy, while Hibernian are 2-0 up on Cowdenbeath after goals from Paul Hanlon and Jason Cummings.
Chris Martin on Facebook: "Happy Dons fan here. Delighted with all the wins. Keep this up and we will give it a real go.
"It's still only January though. We go to Celtic Park on 28th Feb. If we're still at the top after that match, or within a couple of points, then we have a title race. With the form we're on, it does seem likely that might just happen. McInnes is doing a brilliant job!"
William Spence on Facebook: "He's a striker a Scottish striker, his name is Goodwillie :) COYR."
CLOSE!
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE
David Goodwillie breaks behind the Dundee defence and his cut-back finds Jonny Hayes, but goalkeeper Scott Bain manages to block and Adam Rooney is only able to scuff the rebound wide at the back post. Missed chance for the Dons.
Post update
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN
St Mirren catch Ross County with another swift counter-attack and Kenny McLean fires a shot narrowly wide.
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE
David Goodwillie finished off a fine Aberdeen move to send his side 1-0 up against Dundee.
HITS THE WOODWORK
ST JOHNSTONE 1-0 PARTICK THISTLE
Ryan Stevenson drills an effort off the crossbar as Partick Thistle try to get back on level terms in Perth.
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE
Greg Stewart, who signed a contract extension with Dundee yesterday, fires a low drive that troubles Scott Brown, but the Aberdeen goalkeeper beats the ball away.
GOAL
ROSS COUNTY 0-1 ST MIRREN (Sean Kelly)
Stephen Mallan goes on a mazy run through the Staggies defence but his shot is saved by Antonio Reguero, however, Sean Kelly is on hand to fire home what could be a crucial goal in this basement battle.
Post update
ST JOHNSTONE 1-0 PARTICK THISTLE
St Johnstone are 1-0 up at home to Partick Thistle and Dave Mackay's deflected strike is the difference so far.
Post update
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE
Celtic's 2-0 win over Hamilton saw them cut the gap on Premiership leaders Aberdeen to one point but the Dons have made the perfect start at Pittodrie as they look to go four points clear again...
GOAL
ABERDEEN 1-0 DUNDEE (David Goodwille)
Gary Irvine is dispossessed by Niall McGinn, who plays it out to Adam Rooney. His low cross finds David Goodwillie at the back post and he drives the ball high into the roof of the net with a furious Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain exposed.
Post update
ABERDEEN 0-0 DUNDEE
Mark Reynolds strikes a volley that is well held by Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain. The Aberdeen defender's 14-yard strike was probably heading just over the crossbar, but the Welshman could not take that chance.
GOAL
St Johnstone 1-0 Partick Thistle (Dave Mackay)
The Perth men hit the front and it's defender Dave Mackay who nets with a deflected effort.
Post update
ABERDEEN 0-0 DUNDEE
Adam Rooney gets to the line as Aberdeen start quickly at Pittodrie but the hitman is too quick for his team-mates and there are no takers when he drills it across goal.
KICK-OFF
We're underway in the three Premiership games...
Post update
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes
"The way the team's been playing, I've been really pleased with it. In the main the same 11 has been doing very well. There's good understanding in the team.
"With players coming back from injury and loan, the squad is bolstered in terms of numbers but it would be wrong not to look for players who could improve us."
Dylan Mckaig on Twitter: Come on Dundee (from a United fan).
bringthemonjpn: Dundee match on, DU match off...How can that be?
Dundee are playing up at Aberdeen today, while United were supposed to be at home. That could have something to do with it...
LINE-UPS
ST JOHNSTONE V PARTICK THISTLE
Saints: Mannus, Mackay, Lappin, Wright, Anderson, Millar, Maclean, Wotherspoon, Caddis, Easton, O'Halloran. Subs: Banks, Scobbie, McDonald, Graham, Miller, Brown, Kane.
Partick Thistle: Gallacher, O'Donnell, Seaborne, Balatoni, Bannigan, Doolan, Stevenson, Lawless, Osman, McDaid, Keenan. Subs: Fox, Craigen, Frans, Higginbotham, Eccleston, Wilson, Lindsay.
LINE-UPS
ROSS COUNTY V ST MIRREN
County: Reguero, Quinn, Irvine, Carey, Woods, Reckord, Toshney, Brittain, Saunders, Cardle, Curran. Subs: Brown, Boyd, Jervis, Maatsen, Burgess, Ross, Boyce.
St Mirren: Ridgers, Naismith, Kelly, Tessalar, Goodwin, McAusland, Osbourne, Mallan, McLean, McGinn, Arquin. Subs: Kello, Ball, McLear, Reilly, Morgan, Baird, Wylde.
LINE-UPS
ABERDEEN V DUNDEE
Aberdeen: Brown, Logan, Considine, Taylor, Reynolds, Rooney, McGinn, Hayes, Pawlett, Goodwillie, Jack. Subs: Langfield, Shaughnessy, Flood, Robson, Masson, Smith, Shankland.
Dundee: Bain, Irvine, Davidson, Thomson, Stewart, McGinn, McAlister, Tankulic, Harkins, Harris, Gadzhalov. Subs: Schenk, Ferry, Carreiro, Konrad, Roberts, Black, Dyer.
Post update
St Johnstone v Partick Thistle
Tommy Wright's Saints are looking to get back to winning ways when Partick visit Perth. The McDiarmid Park men lost 2-0 at Aberdeen and 1-0 at home to Hamilton in their last two and go into today's match without the suspended James McFadden.
Saints currently occupy the last top six spot in the table and can increase their advantage over Kilmarnock, whose game against Motherwell was postponed today, with a result against the Jags today.
The Firhill outfit drew 2-2 with Dundee United in a thriller at Maryhill on their last outing and Alan Archibald's charges will be hoping to build on that display.
These sides have met once this season, a goalless draw in Glasgow in October. Let's hope for a bit better this time out.
Post update
Ross County v St Mirren
In Dingwall we have a crucial match in the battle to avoid the drop as bottom club St Mirren visit second-from-bottom Ross County.
Both sides have mustered only 11 points this term, although the Staggies have played a game less than the men from Paisley.
Jim McIntyre's County side have failed to win in eight games in all competitions, while St Mirren have lost their last three.
When the sides met in Paisley in October they fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
There's an added edge to this one with striker Yoann Arquin in the St Mirren starting line-up after signing a deal during the week, following his release by County.
Could he be the difference today?
Post update
Aberdeen v Dundee
Table-topping Aberdeen are at home to Dundee and revenge is on the agenda for Derek McInnes' Dons, who were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by the Dens Park outfit in November.
Goals from Thomas Konrad and David Clarkson did for the Dons that day, but they have been in imperious form since that defeat.
Aberdeen have surged to the summit of the table on the back of seven straight victories and they have not lost a goal in any of those games.
Dundee went six games without a win after beating the Dons in the Cup, but they hammered Motherwell 4-1 last time out.
So Dundee are the last team to have breached the Aberdeen defence, can they repeat that feat today?
Post update
Two Premiership games bit the dust this morning due to the weather but there's still plenty to look forward to in the 3pm kick-offs - including the league leaders in action.
Post update
Hi there and welcome to the second half of our coverage of today's Scottish Premiership action.
Post update
I'll hand over the controls to my colleague Roddie McVake now and he will steer you through off the action from the three o'clock kick-offs.
Marc on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball Big fan of Accies but worry for them without Alex Neil."
Post update
Could that be Kris Commons' last match in Celtic colours? It looks very much like it as he throws his boots into the crowd and goes off on his own to applaud the visiting supporters.
FULL-TIME
Hamilton 0-2 Celtic
Celtic move to within a point of league leaders Aberdeen as Hamilton lose back-to-back games for the first time this season. It was a comfortable afternoon for the visitors, with Adam Matthews and Liam Henderson on target with impressive strikes.
YELLOW CARD
Celtic captain Scott Brown hacks down Mikael Antoine-Curier as the Hamilton striker starts to motor towards goal. Tony Andreu blasts the resulting free kick wide of the mark.
Post update
Celtic replacement Stefan Scepovic cranes his neck to get his head on a looping cross but can only find the top of the net with his effort. Moments later, the Serbian perhaps shows a lack of conviction as he pulls of of challenge with goalkeeper Michael McGovern on the edge of the box.
Post update
Ali Crawford cracks a shot on target from 20 yards but it's straight at Celtic keeper Craig Gordon. The Hamilton midfielder, who scored the winner at Celtic Park in October, looks the most likely source of something good happening for the hosts but time is running out.
SUBSTITUTION
Hamilton make their last change. Darian McKinnon is off and Danny Redmond gets a run out for the last 10 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths trots off in the direction of the tunnel but is told to get back on since it's Kris Commons who is being withdrawn for Stefan Scepovic.
Post update
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"Scott Brown has been a class act. He stood up to the physical challenge and now he's dominating the ball in midfield."
Post update
A slick passing move from Celtic culminates with Leigh Griffiths letting fly with a powerful shot from 20 yards and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is nearly knocked off his feet as he gets both hands to it.
Post update
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon flaps a corner kick straight to Darian McKinnon and the Accies midfielder balloons a hurried shot high over the target from 10 yards or so. Cue loud groans from the home support...
SUBSTITUTION
Hamilton make another change as the busy Dougie Imrie makes way for young striker Eamonn Brophy. The substitute is involved straight away with his shot from 20 yards well blocked by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Ali Crawford is the next Hamilton player to have a go but his shot from distance sails high over the crossbar.
Post update
It's not really happening for Accies as Dougie Imrie is penalised for a tussle with Emilio Izaguirre as he bids to get past the Celtic full-back in the penalty area.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic goalscorer Liam Henderson gets a warm round of applause from the visiting fans as he limps off, with Callum McGregor coming on the final 25 minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
Jon Routledge is withdrawn and Louis Longridge takes his place in the Accies midfield.
YELLOW CARDS
Hamilton left back Stephen Hendrie is booked for hauling back Stefan Johansen and the Celtic midfielder sees yellow soon after following a daft tangle with Dougie Imrie.
Post update
Another good chance for Dougie Imrie as a he pops up unmarked on the six yard line but can only head high over the crossbar.
GREAT SAVE!
Dougie Imrie is picked out by a good pass from Ali Crawford and the Hamilton midfielder takes aim for the near post corner with a low shot. The ball fizzes through the legs of a defender and Craig Gordon gets down smartly to get his fingertips on it.
Post update
Mikael Antoine-Curier nods a bouncing ball in the direction of Tony Andreu as the Accies midfielder darts into the penalty box but keeper Craig Gordon is off his line swiftly to gather.
Post update
Hamilton Accies midfielder Dougie Imrie bundles forward with intent but has his head down and fails to pick out a team-mate in a crowded penalty area.
GOAL
Hamilton 0-2 Celtic (Henderson)
It's another fantastic finish as Celtic double their lead. A cross from Adam Matthews is met by fellow full-back Emilio Izaguirre on the edge of the penalty box and it falls for Liam Henderson, who swivels to stroke a low shot into the corner of the net.
Post update
Hamilton defender Michael Devlin is taking fashion tips from Celtic captain Scott Brown and is now also sporting a big bandage on his napper. His is a traditional white number.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running again...
Post update
It's a new record attendance at New Douglas Park. There are 6,007 fans crammed into the tidy, wee stadium. Will they see a Hamilton comeback in the second half or will Celtic extend their lead?
Post update
Ross County have only managed one home win all season and are without a victory in seven games. St Mirren have lost three in a row but their three victories this season have all come on their travels.
Post update
We'll have three Premiership matches kicking off at 15:00 GMT. League leaders Aberdeen host Dundee, Partick Thistle visit St Johnstone and there's a "six-pointer" between relegation-threatened Ross County and St Mirren in Dingwall.
The matches at Dundee United and Motherwell have been postponed.
kevin baird on Twitter: "Scott Brown is having a stinker."
MBEHAN on Twitter: "The Celtic strikers should get shooting training from their full backs #bbcscotfootball
Peter McIntyre on Twitter: "C'mon Hamilton get into them!"
Post update
BBC Sportsound pundit Derek Ferguson
"Hamilton are being outmuscled. Celtic look much stronger all over the park."
HALF-TIME
Hamilton 0-1 Celtic
The teams are separated by a wonderful strike from Adam Matthews and Celtic have been the team doing most of the attacking, although Craig Gordon needed to make a smart double save with the game at 0-0.
Post update
Jon Routledge is penalised for a tackle on Leigh Griffiths. It's harsh on the Accies man who won the ball cleanly and nothing comes of the free kick as referee Steven McLean gets an earful from the home bench.
Post update
Celtic are looking much sharper now as Scott Brown fires a shot high and wide of Michael McGovern's goal.
BBC ALBA match commentator Alex O'Henley on Twitter: "Nothing imminent on Kris Commons according to those closest to the player. Essentially up to @celticfc though as Commons wants to stay."
CLOSE!
Adam Matthews pings a cross in the direction of Leigh Griffiths and the Celtic striker takes a touch in the right-hand side of the box before aiming a cute lob for the opposite top corner. The ball drops just over the target.
GOAL
Hamilton 0-1 Celtic (Matthews)
Celtic move the ball at pace from one flank to the other as Kris Commons lays off a neat pass for Adam Matthews to meet on the run and the Welsh full-back smashes a wonderful shot high into the net from the edge of the penalty area.
YELLOW CARD
Hamilton midfielder Grant Gillespie is the first man cautioned for a foul on Nir Bitton.
bringthemonjpn on Twitter: "I think Scott Brown misunderstood when the manger handed him the captain's armband and said, you are the head man today."
The Celtic skipper does look very ninja-like in his black headband today...
GREAT SAVE!
Craig Gordon at his best to prevent Celtic from falling behind. The keeper is perhaps guilty of getting lost a ruck of players but redeems himself as he claws Jason Denayer's errant header from under his crossbar then makes a great diving block as Mikael Antoine-Curier attempts to hammer in a shot from six yards.
Ryan McCole on Twitter: "Low key. Celtic not firing yet, Hamilton not bothering to attack."
Paul on Twitter: "One word for this... rank."
Post update
Kris Commons breaks into the penalty box from wide on the right but delays his cross and when it does come in it's an easy take for Hamilton keeper Michael McGovern.
Post update
Leigh Griffiths has had a very quiet opening 20 minutes up front for Celtic. The striker, who has four goals for the season, has barely had a touch.
Post update
Hamilton forward Mikael Antoine-Curier and Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk are in need of attention after a collision. They're both big lads and they'll be fine.
Post update
Kris Commons has a pop on the edge of the box but in flies Accies player-boss Martin Canning to make a good block. From the resulting corner, Virgil van Dijk gets a header on target but it's a weak effort and comfortable for keeper Michael McGovern.
Script Kiddie on Twitter: "Winter break pointless due to unpredictability of the weather. With so many pros and few cons a summer league is required. #bbcscotfootball"
Post update
Kris Commons drifts past a couple of defenders to get a sight of goal from the right edge of the penalty area but his shot is easily gathered by goalkeeper Michael McGovern.
Post update
Celtic skipper Scott Brown wins a tackle on the Premiership's top scorer Tony Andreu then has a wee nibble at the Frenchman. A bit naughty...
Post update
Celtic win a corner and Stefan Johansen steers a header into the side-netting from the near post area.
Post update
Stephen Hendrie is involved again, swinging in a lovely cross for Mikael Antoine-Curier but the striker misses the ball altogether in a promising position, then shields his eyes from the low sun to indicate he couldn't see it.
Post update
Accies' Stephen Hendrie is the next full-back to get forward but his long-range shot does not trouble visiting goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Post update
Celtic's Emilio Izaguiire bombs forward from left-back but his cut-back in the penalty area is cut out by a defender in red and white hoops.
Mark Nixon on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball Don't agree with Yogi: football is one of the things that gets me through the cold months. Warm weather is for other things."
Post update
Kris Commons takes the set-piece but cannot lift it over the defensive wall.
Post update
South Lanarkshire is now bathed in sunshine, with both sets of fans in good voice as Kris Commons and Virgil van Dijk line up a Celtic free kick 25 yards out.
KICK-OFF
Celtic, in their dark green change kit, get the action started.
Post update
New Douglas Park is a sell-out as the teams make their way out. Celtic skipper Scott Brown is sporting a large black bandage on his head after picking up a nasty cut in last weekend's friendly against PSV Eindhoven.
Post update
HAMILTON v CELTIC
The Accies are going for a second win over the defending champions this season, following their 1-0 success at Celtic Park in early October.
A home win would see Hamilton go level on points with second-placed Celtic and move them above Inverness and Dundee United, who are idle this afternoon after the postponement at Tannadice.
Celtic were sunning themselves in Gran Canaria last weekend. Will they be recharged as they bid to close the gap on leaders Aberdeen?
Ronny Deila's men are four points behind the Dons but have two games in hand.
Post update
Inverness Caley Thistle boss John Hughes won't be pleased about today's call-off at Tannadice but he certainly wants fewer games at this time of year.
Talking to the media yesterday, he said: "January is probably the worst month of the year. Supporters have no money at this time of the year. It's freezing, yet it's a spectator sport.
"Why are we not playing so many more games earlier in the season, when you've got growth in the grass, and when supporters want to come and watch in their t-shirts?"
Post update
Berwick Rangers v Montrose goes ahead following two pitch inspections at Shielfield Park.
Post update
PIES THE LIMIT...
Catering staff at New Douglas Park proudly show off their Scotch pies after the club's pies were voted the best in the Scottish Premiership. They should do a brisk trade today as fans seek to stave off the winter chill.
Post update
Days like this are sure to stoke debate on the merits of a winter shutdown. What do you think? Should we take a break in January like they do in Germany? Use #bbcscotfootball on Twitter or use the BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page to let us know.
Post update
Dundee United managing David Southern tells BBC Radio Scotland that the under-soil heating has been on at Tannadice since Thursday morning but bald patches in the goalmouths are causing the problem.
He also says admission for the rescheduled match will be a mere £5. A nice gesture...
ICTFC on Twitter: "Thanks to those who helped spread the word about the call off. We were in same position as fans heading down the A9."
Post update
The crowd at New Douglas Park has been boosted by a large gathering of scouts. BBC Radio Scotland's Chick Young tells us that there are 10 representing English Premiership clubs, 10 from English Championship clubs and a man from Ajax.
Is this Dougie Imrie's big chance to seal a move to the Amsterdam giants?
Post update
Celtic manager Ronny Deila on BBC Radio Scotland
"We know it's going to be a tough game but we are in good shape. We need to start with a good tempo and open them up."
The Norwegian batted off a question about Kris Commons, saying once again "we want to keep all of our best players".
LINE-UPS FROM NEW DOUGLAS PARK
Hamilton: McGovern, Hendrie, Devlin, Canning, Gillespie, Imrie, Routledge, Crawford, MacKinnon, Andreu, Antoine Curier. Subs: Watson, Longridge, Brophy, Docherty, Garcia Tena, Redmond, Hill.
Celtic: Gordon, Matthews, Van Dijk, Denayer, Izaguirre; Bitton, Brown; Commons, Johansen, Henderson; Griffiths. Subs: Ambrose, Guidetti, Scepovic Fisher, McGregor, Thomson, Zaluska.
Post update
Hamilton's interim coach Martin Canning selects himself after dropping to the bench for last Monday's loss to Dundee United. He replaces Jesus Garcia Tena.
Defender Jason Denayer is back from injury and Leigh Griffiths gets a chance to lead the Celtic attack, with John Guidetti benched, and there is a place for teenager Liam Henderson in midfield.
Kris Commons is playing, with a few media types suggesting on Twitter that it may be his last match for the club.
Post update
Dundee United v Inverness CT was called off this morning with sections of the Tannadice pitch frozen and Motherwell v Kilmarnock was postponed yesterday due to structural damage at Fir Park.
In the Championship, Livingston v Alloa Athletic is off, while the League Two fixtures at Albion Rovers and Elgin City have also been cancelled due to the wintry conditions.
Post update
Just a few hours ago the pitch at New Douglas Park was covered in snow, so hats off to the Accies ground staff and helpers for a serious shovelling shift.
Post update
The weather outside is frightful. But the football is so delightful... Yes, it's snowing but that's not going to get in the way of our live coverage.
There are a few games off but the lunchtime kick-off between Hamilton and Celtic goes ahead to get us warmed up.