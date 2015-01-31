Scottish football as it happened
- Dundee Utd through to League Cup final
- FT: Dundee 1-1 Hamilton, Inverness 1-1 Ross County, Motherwell 1-1 St Johnstone
- Motherwell's Louis Laing and Accies' Dougie Imrie sent off
By Colin Moffat
Alloa and Hearts are kicking off now but I'm going to say my goodbyes. Remember, you can tune into BBC Radio Scotland commentary and see the game live on BBC ALBA. A win for the visitors will see them move 16 points clear at the top of the Championship.
See you all tomorrow for Celtic v Rangers (kick off 13:30) and congratulations to Dundee United for clinching a place in the League Cup final. Cheers.
Tomorrow is all about Celtic v Rangers in the second League Cup semi-final. The Hampden gound staff will be busy filling in all the divots at the national stadium since the pitch was cutting up quite badly during Dundee United's 2-1 win over Aberdeen.
We have the big match covered with bells and whistles. It's on the telly, radio and online and you can watch it all unfold with us.
The game is being televised live in 54 countries, so there's no excuse for missing out.
BBC Sportsound host Richard Gordon exhales a heavy sigh as he informs BBC Radio Scotland listeners that it's been 15 years since Aberdeen have won a game at Hampden...
Aberdeen will be kicking themselves since they had a few excellent chances in the second half and there was a period after Donervon Daniels' opening goal when United were really wobbling at the back. No reaction from the Dons yet. Manager Derek McInnes must be holding a long dressing room chat.
Dundee United winger Gary Mackay-Steven
"It's an unbelievable feeling. We just want to go one better and win some silverware this season.
"For long periods it could have gone either way. It was quite open. It was end-to-end.
"Dowser deserves great credit. He came off the bench and really forced Aberdeen back with his driving runs. It shows the great strength we have on the bench."
Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci
[on his match-winning goal] "It was minimal but a touch is a touch.
"We worked hard as a team and we had the best chances in the game. We kept believing and kept doing what the gaffer told us to do.
"It's not easy playing against Aberdeen they work so hard but we have a lot of pace and when we got it back to 1-1 I thought it was coming for us."
FULL-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Cowdenbeath 0-5 Queen of the South
Falkirk 3-3 Dumbarton
Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers
LEAGUE ONE
Airdrie 1-1 Brechin
Ayr 0-2 Dunfermline
Forfar 1-2 Morton
Peterhead 2-0 Stenhousemuir
Stranraer 1-0 Stirling
LEAGUE TWO
Albion Rovers 2-1 Queen's Park
Abroath 1-1 East Fife
Berwick 0-2 Elgin
East Stirling 1-2 Clyde
Montrose 2-1 Annan
Championship round-up
Having battered Raith Rovers all afternoon, Hibs are made to pay for missing a hatful of chances, with ex-Jambo Christian Nade popping up with a stoppage-time leveller. It means Alan Stubbs' team have blown the chance to leapfrog Rangers. Falkirk and Dumbarton shared six goals and Queen of the South hammered five past Cowdenbeath.
Runaway leaders Hearts take on Alloa in half an hour. You can watch that game live on BBC ALBA or listen to BBC Radio Scotland commentary - or both.
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara
"The pitch was cutting up. It's not great for football and it made passing difficult.
"I thought we were the better team in the first half and had a couple of chances. The second half wasn't pretty - it could have gone either way.
"I thought Nadir Ciftci deserved his goal for the way he battled for us up front."
FULL-TIME
Dundee 1-1 Hamilton
We had to wait a long time for a goal then we got another straight away as the points were shared at Dens Park. It stops Hamilton's losing run but the 10-man visitors will be frustrated not to have held on to their lead.
FULL-TIME
Inverness CT 1-1 Ross County
Inverness miss the chance to move second in the Premiership as Ross County pick up a valuable point in their bid to avoid the drop.
FULL-TIME
Dundee Utd 2-1 Aberdeen
Dundee United book themselves into the League Cup final, coming from behind to sink Aberdeen at Hampden.
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 1-1 St Johnstone
Ten-man Motherwell hit back to earn a share of the spoils, with John Sutton grabbing the equaliser to Murray Davidson's opener. The Steelmen stay 11th in the table.
GOAL
Dundee 1-1 Hamilton (Stewart)
Hamilton's lead does not last long as Dundee striker Greg Stewart lofts a shot into the far corner of the net from the edge of the penalty box.
GOAL
Dundee 0-1 Hamilton (Canning)
Give yourself a goal bonus! Player-manager Martin Canning rises to meet a corner and heads 10-man Hamilton into the lead from 10 yards.
Dundee Utd 2-1 Aberdeen (Ciftci)
Aberdeen are pushing men forward, leaving gaps in defence as Ryan Dow's deflected shot trundles wide. The substitute has made a big impact since replacing Charlie Telfer early in the second half.
Post update
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
James McPake goes close to celebrating his contract extension with a goal for Dundee, but the defender's header from a corner is well held by Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern.
GOAL
Dundee Utd 2-1 Aberdeen (Ciftci)
Dundee United have come from behind to lead as Nadir Ciftci, looking a fraction offside, rises to get a glancing header on a deep cross. The ball skips off the surface and Scott Brown looks to have it covered only to see the ball squirm through his hands.
GOAL
Inverness CT 1-1 Ross County (Warren og)
Caley Thistle defender Gary Warren diverts a cross in from the right past his goalkeeper Ryan Esson.
CLOSE!
Dundee Utd 1-1 Aberdeen
This time it's Aberdeen who must score as Ryan Jack finds the head of David Goodwillie with a cross from the right. The striker gets his header down but it slams into the turf and bounces over from eight yards.
CLOSE!
Dundee Utd 1-1 Aberdeen
Mark Reynolds is sloppy with a headed back-pass and Ryan Dow is on to it in a flash to poke a shot round advancing keeper Scott Brown. The ball is rolling in surely, but no, here comes Reynolds charging back to mop up his own mistake with a dramatic goal-line intervention.
GOAL
Motherwell 1-1 St Johnstone (Sutton)
John Sutton equalises for Motherwell after a fine through ball by Dom Thomas. The Englishman lashes it high into the net from a very similar position to where Murray Davidson scored for St Johnstone.
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
Motherwell are still looking threatening despite being down to 10 men, with Dom Thomas the latest to go close with a stinging half-volley from 20 yards.
Dundee Utd 1-1 Aberdeen
This is more like it now as the game roars from one end to the other. Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn does well to pick out Ryan Jack with a composed, low delivery but his team-mates does not have the same clear head and miscues his shot from 10 yards, allowing Radoslaw Cierzniak to claw the ball over the crossbar.
Post update
Championship update
Hibernian have been banging on the door all afternoon and their pressure pays off as Martin Boyle meets a Scott Allan pass to slide in a shot at home to Raith Rovers. The same player hits the crossbar soon after when it looks easier to score. Falkirk are now 3-2 down to Dumbarton and Queen of the South lead at Cowdenbeath.
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Greg Stewart is single-handedly trying to torture short-handed Hamilton as the striker blasts another effort just over the crossbar from long range.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-1 Aberdeen
Two Aberdeen corners and two great chances! The first falls to Donervon Daniels and his shot from eight yards is blocked by a lunging Callum Morris. The second is nodded into the net by Adam Rooney but the striker is penalised for a slight nudge on Calum Butcher.
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Dundee are beginning to make their one-man advantage tell and Greg Stewart weaves his way into the penalty box before firing low past the near post via a deflection.
GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-1 Aberdeen (Morris)
Dundee United are level as Callum Morris steams in to meet a Gary Mackay-Steven corner with a powerful header and he just wants it more than anyone else, including keeper Scott Brown, who should probably do better.
Dundee Utd 0-1 Aberdeen (Daniels)
Aberdeen are going for the jugular now as Peter Pawlett streaks in behind the suddenly disjointed United defence to fire in an angled strike. Radoslaw Cierzniak gets down to smother it at the near post. That might settle the keeper's nerves.
RED CARD
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Hamilton midfielder Dougie Imrie is sent off for an off-the-ball incident that leaves Greg Stewart writhing on the ground.
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
Motherwell's Fraser Kerr, on as a half-time sub, nearly equalises with a header from a corner but St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean heads it off the line.
CLOSE!
Dundee Utd 0-1 Aberdeen (Daniels)
United goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak is all over the place here as he flaps at a corner and misses it altogether. The ball falls for David Goodwillie right in front of goal but he can't react quickly enough - just getting the merest of touches - and Jaroslaw Fojut sticks out a long leg to make a great goal-line clearance.
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Dundee boss Paul Hartley is not messing around, making a double substitution at half-time. Luka Tankulić and Stephen McGinn are on for David Clarkson and Kevin Thomson.
GOAL
Dundee Utd 0-1 Aberdeen (Daniels)
It's a dream debut for Donervon Daniels as he leaps to meet a long throw-in from Abdrew Considine. The on-loan defender's backward header loops straight in, with keeper Radoslaw Cierzniak not looking too clever.
Dougie Kinnear: "Great to see a young lad like Mackay-Steven get a run out in a big competition this year before a season on the bench! #bbcscotfootball."
Gerard Boyd: "If Hampden pitch doesn't look good now what about tomorrow's game?!"
Fraz: "United will win this, easily.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running at most of the grounds again..
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
Well, after the big build-up I gave this game, it's been a bit of a stinker so far. We've not seen enough of the talented players out there. Let's hope for better from the likes of Peter Pawlett, Gary Makay-Steven, Jonny Hayes and Stuart Armstrong after the break.
HALF-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Cowdenbeath 0-1 Queen of the South
Falkirk 2-1 Dumbarton
Hibernian 0-0 Raith Rovers
LEAGUE ONE
Airdrie 0-0 Brechin
Ayr 0-0 Dunfermline
Forfar 0-1 Morton
Peterhead 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Stranraer 0-0 Stirling
HALF-TIME
Inverness CT 1-0 Ross County
Marley Watkins' lovely finish has been the bright spot in an otherwise scrappy match, played out on a muddy, heavy pitch.
HALF-TIME
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
The visitors have created the better chances and will be frustrated going into the break on level terms.
The half ended with Jason Scotland latching on to a pass behind the Dundee defence but the veteran striker lifted his drive over the Dundee crossbar from 15 yards.
HALF-TIME
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
St Johnstone are ahead thanks to Murray Davidson's early strike and struggling Motherwell are a man down following Louis Laing's red card.
HALF-TIME
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Hampden
"Not only is the game failing to inspire, the pitch is cutting up badly in places also. Doesn't augur well for the second-half."
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Player-manager Martin Canning comes close to giving Hamilton lead for a second time at Dens Park, but the defender knows little about it as the ball strikes his shoulder from a corner and flies over the Dundee crossbar.
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
St Johnstone's Murray Davidson finds himself shooting from an identical position to the one he scored from earlier, but this time elects for the near post and Dan Twardzik gets down smartly to turn it round the post.
PENALTY APPEAL
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Dundee have loud shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Crawford Allan, with the home players claiming the ball had struck the hand of Hamilton defender Jesus Garcia Tena.
GOAL
Inverness CT 1-0 Ross County (Watkins)
Inverness move ahead in the Highland derby as Marley Watkins finds the bottom corner with a marvellous curling strike.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
United skipper Sean Dillon and defensive partner Callum Morris both make tremendous blocking tackles in front of goal as Aberdeen threaten to take the lead at Hampden.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen debutant Donervon Daniels (right) has shown up well so far, with Dundee United looking the marginally more menacing side in attack.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
Calum Butcher makes his way into the penalty area from the right after Aberdeen give the ball away but the United midfielder can only slash a shot high and wide from a difficult angle with two frustrated team-mates screaming for a pass.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen drive a low free-kick into a busy penalty area and Peter Pawlett is the first man to it. However, the Dons midfielder has no time to get a shot off as he is quickly shut down by Jaroslaw Fojut.
Inverness CT 0-0 Ross County
BBC Scotland's Martin Dowden: "Scrappy scrappy stuff at @ICTFC v @RCFCStaggies but to be fair the pitch is probably to blame."
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGowan beats away a Kostadin Gadzhalov header at his near post following a Dundee corner.
RED CARD
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
Louis Laing's Motherwell debut lasts all of 25 minutes after he is shown a straight red card for bringing down St Johnstone's Chris Kane as striker races through on goal.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
A weak clearance from Donervon Daniels falls to Stuart Armstrong but the Dons defender makes amends with a good block in the penalty box. Scott Brown then gathers a dipping long-range strike from Nadir Ciftci.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller
"I don't think the Aberdeen front men have been as involved as Nadir Ciftci for United. He's been busy holding the ball up and bringing the midfield into play."
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Dundee's Kostadin Gadzhalov is perhaps lucky to escape with a yellow card as the Bulgarian defender brings down Jason Scotland on the edge of the penalty box. Jesus García Tena wastes the free-kick opportunity by blasting the ball against the defensive wall.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
Some patient build-up from Dundee United sees Callum Butcher feed Stuart Armstong on the edge of the penalty area and the midfielder's deflected stirke loops on to the crossbar.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Hampden
"The game has yet to settle into any discernible pattern, but one banner amongst the Aberdeen fans catches the eye. It tells us that, apparently, 'Peter Pawlett can nutmeg a mermaid'."
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Hamilton go close again as player-manager Martin Canning's downward header from a corner is cleared off the Dundee line.
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone
Motherwell's Josh Law whips in powerful free-kick from the left-hand side but St Johnstone centre-back Stephen Anderson is in the right place to head it away from danger.
Inverness CT 0-0 Ross County
The home side are on top and Martin Woods makes a goal-line clearance to prevent the Staggies falling behind at a corner.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
On-loan Aberdeen defender Donervon Daniels gets a welcome to Scotland with a sore looking bang to the head in a challenge with Nadir Ciftci. The debutant has looked very composed in these opening minutes.
GOAL
Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone (Davidson)
The Saints are ahead at Fir Park as Murray Davidson steers a right-footed low shot past Motherwell keeper Dan Twardzik from 12 yards, set up by promising young forward Chris Kane.
Grant McLaughlin: "Come on Aberdeen! go for it you reds!"
Cal: "I'm going for The Dons to win - 2-0."
Barry Booth: "Hope today's semi is a good game, but such games are full of tension and could be poor."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Dundee 0-0 Hamilton
Tony Andreu is denied by the woodwork as the Hamilton midfielder bursts through the centre of the Dundee defence and his shot his pushed on to the post by goalkeeper Scott Bain. From the corner, Dundee scramble the ball clear.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
United catch Aberdeen napping with a quick free-kick and Gary Mackay-Steven is on to the ball on the edge of the penalty area, taking it past stranded goalkeeper Scott Brown but the angle is a bit tight and he snatches at his shoot, sending it high and wide of the target.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Aberdeen
The Hampden pitch was recently relaid after the stadium was used for the Commonwealth Games and there are already a few divots being churned up.
KICK-OFF
We are off!
The teams are out and Dundee United are in a black change kit, with white shorts. Aberdeen in their usual all-red.
From BBC Sport Scotland's Facebook page
Graeme Stevens: "Watching into the early hours in Guangzhou China. United 2-1. Cmon the Arabs!!"
Darren Wood: "C'mon the Dons, could go either way it's that close... both teams will score - 3-2 Aberdeen."
IT'S KELLY FAE THE TELLY
It's a big match involving Dundee United so you know what that means; yes, lots of television close-ups of TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.
There have been four semi-final meetings between United and the Dons since that 1979 final, with the teams each enjoying two wins. The last of those was a 4-1 victory for the Tangerines at Tynecastle in 2008.
Aberdeen won the cup at Celtic Park last term but their record at the national stadium may be a cause for concern for those worried by the term 'Hampden hoodoo'. A Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Queen of the South in 2008 probably ranks as the worst of recent disappointments...
Post update
There will be around 20,000 Aberdeen supporters at Hampden today, outnumbering the United fans by around two to one...
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes
"Since winning the League Cup last season the team has demonstrated how motivated and focused they are.
"A lot of teams can win a cup and don't do anything afterwards. They can disappear, finish in the bottom six or not challenge for a trophy again.
"This is our third semi-final in a row. We have demonstrated in the league form last year and this year that there is a lot to like about us. We want to win the cup again and be successful again.
"I think my team has a maturity about them. They are another year on, they have experienced what it takes to win it and that feeling at the end of it so you don't need to paint the picture for them. They know what's there for them if they can win it again."
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara
"I'm delighted we're playing first. When you see the pitch, it's a bit bobbly and it'll be dug up a little bit for the game on Sunday.
"They (Aberdeen) are the only side to beat us at home out of 11 (games). We know we'll have to play a lot better than we did that day.
"You want to play in big games and I think we've done well in the big games this year. We've handled live television games well - against Celtic, the Dundee derbies and at Aberdeen on the first game of the season.
"We've got goals in the team. I think we've shown that."
Dundee United have scored 46 times in the Scottish Premiership this season - more than any other top flight side.
talking head on Twitter: "I can't predict today's score I just hope Dons win and I don't care about the other game or who we get in final if we win."
Brian Patterson on Twitter: "Dons down as away team on sheet, so it'll be a win for them as their away record is good this season."
LINE-UPS FROM CALEDONIAN STADIUM
Inverness CT: Esson, Tremarco, Warren, Meekings, Raven, Tansey, Draper, Shinnie, Ross, Williams, Watkins. Subs: Vincent, Doran, Devine, Horner, Polworth, Christie, Mackay.
Ross County: Reguero, Fraser, Paul Quinn, Boyd, Reckord, Dingwall, Kiss, Irvine, Woods, Boyce, Curran. Subs: De Vita, Palazuelos, Saunders, Jervis, Ross, Brown, Carey.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes certainly enjoyed himself in Glasgow last March and he's had a good time of it against today's opponents, winning four of his six meetings with Dundee United since taking over at Pittodrie.
BBC Scotland made an offer to televise both League Cup semi-finals but Aberdeen and Dundee United rejected the approach in favour of a three o'clock kick-off at the national stadium.
The decision to avoid an early kick-off makes it much easier for travelling fans and appears to have paid off, with around 30,000 tickets sold.
That's a bigger crowd than the final, or should I say finals, between the teams in 1979, which attracted approximately 28,000 to both matches after the game went to a replay. United won that replay at Dens Park, by the way. Willie Pettigrew grabbed two goals before Paul Sturrock sealed a 3-0 victory.
Sturrock would score two in the following year's final, again at Dens Park, when city rivals Dundee were beaten 3-0. But that's been it for United in this competition.
Aberdeen have fared much better, first lifting the trophy in the 1955-56 season, while last term's success was their sixth.
Perhaps surprisingly, Alex Ferguson's great Dons team only managed one win in this tournament.
The only photo I could find of Dundee United with the League Cup is in black and white!
BBC Sport Scotland's Facebook page has been busy today...
Gordy Smith: "3-0 Aberdeen today"
Mark J Ferguson: "3-2 to United. Aberdeen and their fans seem over confident as usual. c'mon united!"
Steven Bruce: "Ones to talk about over confidence. Remember last season you's had the scottish cup in the bag? Oops."
Neil Robertson: "It's definitely too close to call today."
Michael McLaughlin: "Mindless media-hype about a deflated fixture. Aberdeen vs Dundee Utd. will almost certainly be far more entertaining and should be given more attention."
Tom Mathers: "Never seen so much excitement over a game between an Premiership team and a championship team. What a joke. Come on you Aberdeen!"
James Seaton: "Dundee United will win easily, Aberdeen are definitely overrated."
Michael James Ryan: "Aberdeen have a good enough team to win the tournament - do the players have the desire, though!?"
Richard Masson: "I predict 3-1 Dundee United today."
In the Championship, leaders Hearts are not in action until 17:30. Their visit to Alloa will be shown live on BBC ALBA.
With Rangers playing in the second League Cup semi-final tomorrow, Hibernian have the opportunity to move into second place if they take maximum points at home to Raith Rovers. Falkirk, who moved up to fourth with a splendid win at Tynecastle last weekend, host Dumbarton and play-off rivals Queen of the South visit Cowdenbeath.
LINE-UPS FROM DENS PARK
Dundee: Bain, Irvine, Dyer, McPake, Thomson, Stewart, Clarkson, McGowan, McAlister, Gadzhalov, Harris. Subs: Konrad, Tankulic, Wighton, Black, Carreiro, S McGinn, Letheren.
Hamilton: McGovern, Gordon, Hendrie, Canning, Gillespie, Imrie, Routledge, Scotland, Crawford, Andreu, Garcia Tena. Subs: Devlin, Lyon, Longridge, Brophy, Docherty, Redmond, Hill.
The final top flight match sees Hamilton travel to Dens Park, with player-manager Martin Canning aiming for his first win since succeeding Alex Neil. Accies have lost four on the spin since Neil left for Norwich, conceding 12 goals in the process.
Dundee enjoyed the upper hand in these fixtures last season when they pipped Hamilton to the Championship title and goals from Greg Stewart and David Clarkson earned the Dark Blues victory in the last Dens Park meeting in October.
Talking of Mr Clarkson, what's happened to his shooting boots? Remarkably, the striker was on target in his first eight games for Dundee but has since gone eight without a goal.
LINE-UPS FROM FIR PARK
Motherwell: Twardzik, Reid, Carswell, Ramsden, Sutton, O'Brien, Law, Erwin, Watt, Straker, Laing. Subs: Nielsen, Ainsworth, Kerr, Moore, Thomas, Cadden, MacLean.
St Johnstone: Mannus, Scobbie, Lappin, Anderson, MacLean, Wotherspoon, Davidson, Miller, Croft, Easton, Kane. Subs: Banks, MacKay, Wright, Graham, Caddis, McFadden, O'Halloran.
The Steelmen have lost five in a row and will be anxious to arrest that slump at home to St Johnstone. The mood at Fir Park may have been lifted after it was announced yesterday that Les Hutchison's takeover is complete and the Lanarkshire club are now on a path to community-ownership.
The Perth Saints enjoyed a great December, winning all four of their league matches to spring into the top half of the table but this month has been much tougher with three losses in five outings.
The supporting cast is not to shabby today either, with three matches in the Premiership, including a Highland derby.
The pitch at the Caledonian Stadium passed an early morning pitch inspection ahead of Ross County's short trip to Inverness.
With Aberdeen busy at Hampden, Caley Thistle can go second with a win, while the Staggies are in danger of being cast adrift at the bottom. St Mirren's win at Firhill last night means the Dingwall side are currently six points behind Motherwell in 11th place.
LINE-UPS FROM HAMPDEN
Dundee United: Cierzniak, Dillon, Fojut, Morris, McGowan, Paton, Butcher, Telfer, Armstrong, Mckay-Steven, Ciftci. Subs: Townsend, Rankin, Erskine, Dow, Connolly, Anier, Szromnik.
Aberdeen: Brown, Logan, Considine, Reynolds, Rooney, McGinn, Hayes, Pawlett, Goodwillie, Jack, Daniels. Subs: Langfield, Flood, Robson, Smith, Robertson, Masson, Wright.
Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan makes his Dundee United debut. The Aussie international has not played since the Chinese season ended in November. Teenager Charlie Telfer gets the nod in midfield, while experienced duo John Rankin and Chris Erskine are on the bench.
Donervon Daniels goes straight into the Aberdeen starting XI. The 21-year-old defender joined this week on loan from West Brom.
These east coast rivals are very well matched, with each enjoying a convincing away victory in the league this season. Just three points separate the teams dubbed the 'New Firm' back in the days when men wore leg warmers and tucked chunky jerseys inside their jeans. Having said that, I doubt there were many players at Tannadice or Pittodrie donning New Romantic garb, with terrifying characters like Jim McLean and Alex Ferguson in charge.
The Dons won the trophy for a sixth time last season and will certainly not give it up without a fight, while United were last in the final of this tournament in 2008 and have not had their hands on the cup since season 1980-81.
Welcome to an action-packed afternoon of Scottish football. The headline act comes from Hampden Park, where Dundee United and Aberdeen meet for a place in the League Cup final.