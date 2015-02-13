England Women v USA Women - as it happened

And with those words we will leave you. Many thanks for reading, and we'll see you next time. Tomorrow morning in fact, from 09:00 GMT for build-up to the FA Cup. See you then!
"It's just a wrong decision"
England 0-1 USA
England manager Mark Sampson, speaking to Fox Sports: "We are disappointed with the result. I felt we did enough to get something from the game. We scored a goal which is a good goal, so it is always disappointing when the officials let you down. It's just a wrong decision. Fran hit a fantastic shot, the goalie produced a world class save and Jodie sniffed a chance, got the rebound, but has been let down by the officials.
"But in terms of progress since the Germany game we have to be pleased. These girls are in pre-season still, so we knew we needed to be resolute. Physically we weren't in a position to compete and we knew we had to be a bit clever. And tonight we have learned we can be a threat on the counter attack, which is a huge positive for us because normally we dominate possession."
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Very diplomatic of Wambach there. Football not soccer anyone?
Player reaction
England 0-1 USA
USA forward Abby Wambach, speaking to Fox Sports: "We are a work in progress, you can tell that. At times we are impatient with our play in the attacking third but I am glad we got the win tonight. It's another opportunity to learn and grow ahead of this summer.
"No team is where they want to be right now. There are still four months. We want to focus on our tactics a bit better, in some moments it does look like it is breaking down, but everybody can relax. We are working through the kinks.
"My nose might be broken, but that just show you how the English players play. They care about football, and you have to be prepared to get knocked around. That is the way I like to play football."
Player reaction
England 0-1 USA
USA forward Alex Morgan, speaking to Fox Sports: "I thought we did well. We have struggled in the last couple of games we've played so we wanted to come out fighting. We controlled the game. It was only 1-0 but we got the win and I am really proud of my team. I felt like we had a lot of opportunities and really tested the goalkeeper."
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Hugs and handshakes all round as the two sets of players leave the field. A missed opportunity for me there. England only began to pressure the US once the final whistle was in sight. Next stop Cyprus for Mark Sampson's side.
FULL-TIME
England 0-1 USA
An Eni Aluko cross is scrambled out for a corner but USA deal with it well and the final whistle goes. The visitors have it.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fara Williams sees her name in lights and tries an audacious strike from miles out of the box. Easily gathered.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
It may be experience (don't call it game management if you please) but USA are looking solid here as they see this one out. England may have time for one more attack, but they haven't built on the pressure of five minutes ago.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA - Alex Morgan
Time wasting from the visitors? Defender Kelley O'Hara comes on for striker Kirsten Press to shore things up.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
Four minutes of added time. England send on another striker as Jess Clarke sprints on for midfielder Laura Bassett.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
You feel one good chance would be enough for England and I'd suggest they deserve after this second-half showing. Much better from Mark Sampson's side.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
But it's all England as we enter the last five. More pressure forces another mistake and England have a corner. It's well defended but now USA have no outlet up top.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Players in white are swarming the US in their own half but still the final quality is lacking once the ball has been won. All of this could of course lead to the visitors sealing this on the break...
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The corner comes to nothing but England are pressing really high in the US half now. There are surely at least a couple more chances left in this one.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Eni Aluko has an immediate impact as she shows her pace and drives towards the US goal, earning a corner. That is why she is on. Can England find a goal here?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Tim Oliver: USA are controlling the game brilliantly, which is making it hard for England to break quickly in numbers.
More fresh legs for England. Lianne Sanderson comes on for Jodie Taylor up front, and in midfield Fara Williams is on for Jordan Nobbs.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
England are going for this now and quite rightly so. Forward Eni Aluko is thrown on for defensive midfielder Jo Potter.
For the USA, Crystal Dunn is on for Meghan Klingenberg. Just under 10 minutes to play.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Alex Morgan shows a lovely turn and trick to find space in the England penalty area but her cross is well covered by Karen Bardsely in the England goal. That's the third time Morgan has beaten her marker like that.
Another bright performer for the visitors has been Christen Press. She has a shot well blocked as the ball reaches her on the edge of the box. Another goal would decide this.
A simple save for Karen Bardsley as Abby Wambach rises highest at a corner. Her header is straight at the England stopper though.
Apart from the goal, which was excellent, Bardsley hasn't really been tested. Still time for Wambach to add to that phenomenal record however.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fran Kirby is fine. She's back on the pitch and straight into the thick of it as England look to charge forward on the break. This counter doesn't win more than about 15 yard sin the US half though, as the visitors crowd Kirby out.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
A defensive change for England as Alex Greenwood enters the fray, replacing Demi Stokes. Fran Kirby is down getting treatment. It would be a blow if England were to lose her, Kirby's been one of the brighter performers in my book.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Patient stuff from the visitors again. They really do look very comfortable with the ball at their feet. England just sitting back waiting for a mistake to pounce on.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
USA give it away in midfield and England break quickly through Jodie Taylor. She drives on, looking for a one-two with Jordan Nobbs, but the return pass is poor. That was a chance for the home side - Taylor would have had the beating of her marker if the ball had reached her.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The US have been let off the hook here and they seem to know it. They're pushing forward for a second that could put this one to bed. Alex Morgan shimmies a challenge before striking a low drive, but it's lacking in power and Karen Bardsley can gather easily.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
England have to be buoyed by that. The US were undone and they should be level. Driven on by a sense of injustice?
Disallowed goal - Jodie Taylor
England 0-1 USA
From nothing, England have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Fran Kirby unleashes a vicious strike from outside the box that is tipped onto the bar. Jodie Taylor pounces to poke the ball home, cue the assistant referee's flag. But replays show she was well onside when Kirby shot. England denied.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Christen Press keeps popping up with the ball in dangerous positions. Floating around in between the England defence and midfield she's played in and beats one player before looking to shoot, but the home side manage to pop the ball out from under her feet.
Down the other end Jodie Taylor enjoys the brightest moment of England's night so far. A shot that flies way over the bar. Better though.
PENALTY APPEAL
England 0-1 USA
Christen Press goes down under a searching Jill Scott challenge and for a moment the referee looks to have given a pen. It's a corner, but Scott seems to be claiming a goal kick. Or maybe she was claiming innocence just in case. Worrying moment for England.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fran Kirby carries the ball forward as England nick it back but she is muscled out of it by the US defenders. Kirby's been full of running but she had nobody in support there. England defending very deep.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
I would tend to agree James. That 10-0 win over Montenegro looks a world away.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
James E: Is this the same England side that went unbeaten in qualifying? Poor first half, slow to close down and look distinctly average.
Stern words from England manager Mark Sampson at half-time you would expect then. Yes USA are a top side but apart from the first five minutes England haven't put them under any pressure whatsoever.
Surely there's more to come from the home side in the second half? Surely they'll at least close them down a bit quicker?
Injured Duggan targets World Cup
More England news for you here but it's away from the game in Milton Keynes.
Injured Manchester City and England striker Toni Duggan has set her sights on playing in this summer's World Cup.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The 23-year-old underwent knee surgery at the start of the month and could be out until the end of March.
Speaking at a City in the Community event at Manchester City's training ground, Duggan told BBC Sport: "The World Cup is the biggest stage and I want to perform on it.
"But to get picked for it I have to put in the performances for Manchester City. I have to make sure my seat on the plane to Canada is guaranteed because the competition is the squad is tough."
HALF-TIME
England 0-1 USA
Steph Houghton deflects a dangerous-looking cross behind for a corner with Abby Wambach lurking. The set-piece is scrambled clear and England find themselves just one behind at the break as the whistle goes.
In truth it could have been worse. The US have been by far the better team.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
For probably only the third or fourth time in the game England exchange more than six passes. Every time it's played forward with intent it's intercepted though. One minute of time added on.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
L Higgins: England play themselves into trouble, not clearing lines or marking effectively. That goal was coming, very poor from England.
Jo Gunston: Wouldn't it be better for the warm-up international women's football games be played on artificial surfaces ahead of World Cup?
The away side look happy to see this one out. They're sitting back and inviting England onto them. Can they fashion a chance before the break?
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The brass band strike up with 'We're on the Ball' (that World Cup song) but really England are anything but. Another wayward pass and the ball goes out for a US goal kick after a few brief, hopeful seconds of possession.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Jordan Nobbs plays a risky pass as England look to play it out from the back and the ball is back with the visitors. The pattern of play right now is basically USA possession, chance or half-chance, and then England give it away.
Ali Krieger shoots speculatively from a tight angle, but Karen Bardsley is well behind it. Five to go before half-time.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The home side appear to be allowing their US opponents as much possession of the ball as they like until they reach about halfway in the England half.
Only then do they press, but as we've seen a few times already tonight, the visitors can move the ball around very quickly indeed. Another switch of play finds Abby Wambach, who nods wide under pressure.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Abby Wambach has been relatively quiet so far but she's encouraging her team-mates to pile further and further forward in search of a second. Christen Press tries to reach the US goal machine (177 international goals) with a lofted pass but Karen Bardsley is there.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
There doesn't seem to be much respite at the moment though. A reaching through ball by Carli Lloyd almost plays in Ali Krieger, but the ball runs out for a goal kick. Possession is given straight back to the visitors.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
USA threaten again as Lauren Holiday whips in a free-kick that is straight at Karen Bardsley. They've got the wind in their sails now. England could do with a little spell of their own.
GOAL
England 0-1 USA - Alex Morgan
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A lovely header from Alex Morgan - her 50th international goal flashed in from a Lauren Holiday cross. Karen Bardsley got a hand to it but it was too hot to handle. On the balance of play, it's well deserved.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
CLOSE!
England 0-0 USA
The best sight of goal so far as the ball drops to Morgan Brian in the box. She takes her time before unleashing a shot which is blocked by the England defence. Pressure building from the USA.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Karen Carney can't quite reach an interception and lets in Ali Krieger down the right. Her cross is dangerous-looking but England cope well. USA back with it though.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Looking at a replay, Bardsley seemed to twist her ankle as she took a goal kick. She looks OK to carry on though, and the ball is played back to USA on the restart.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
England captain Stephanie Houghton goes down under a challenge but she is soon up again. Karen Bardsley's got a problem too though. The goalkeeper is currently taking off her gloves, with the physio in attendance, but it's her ankle that appears to be the problem.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Definitely no gulf in class here though. The US look good in possession but England's defence have - so far- looked very assured, and there is danger on the break.
Get involved
Sarah Balaam-Reed on Facebook: England playing one of the best teams in the world - should be awesome match - come on England.
England are enjoying themselves more here and the crowd are getting behind them. FA chairman Greg Dyke is spotted in the stands, and just as I type these words the home side give it away from a throw-in as momentum looked to be growing.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
PACopyright: PA
Fran Kirby shows a lovely touch and turn to release Jodie Taylor out wide on the left but she can't find a white shirt with her cross. Jill Scott stabs the ball back into the danger area, but again there's nobody on the same wavelength.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
The first passage of positive attacking play from England and Karen Carney appears to stumble uncomfortably on the ball. She was limping away after it went out for a throw but she recovers to play a cross into the back of Ali Krieger. Jill Scott blazes one way, way over.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Patient play from USA before Laura Bassett shanks a clearance behind for a corner, which is driven in low. The ball works its way out wide where Alex Scott wins it back for England. But again it's given away and USA build. All the early going with the visitors.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Early pressure for the away side as first a hopeful ball is hit long before a wayward cross flies across the England penalty area.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
We are under way at Stadium MK. The brass band is in.
The players are in the tunnel getting ready to come out onto the pitch. From behind the two ranks you can just see the green of the turf - a slither. All chatter and conversation stops as the atmosphere builds...
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England and Manchester City women's captain Stephanie Houghton believes "a lot of people would be open" to the men's and women's World Cup tournaments being staged together.
In an interview for Canada Calling, a monthly sports programme on the BBC World Service, Houghton adds: "If you're talking about exposure there'll be no better way than to join them both together."
The second Canada Calling show is on Sunday from 18:30 GMT on Sportsworld on the BBC World Service.
United States head coach Jillian Ellis, speaking to BBC Sport: "England are a very organised team now and they have a great balance. They are in the top six or eight in the world. We want a response and this is very important for us in our preparations for the build up to the World Cup. Ultimately it is all about June."
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Crowds are starting to gather in the stands and there's quite a few USA supporters too.
Under 10 minutes to go before kick-off - the pictures at the top of this screen should get going just before.
White on Chapman
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
EmpicsCopyright: Empics
Former England women's captain Faye White on the return of Katie Chapman after a four-year absence: "It is a long time out of international football but I played with Katie at Arsenal and England and she was one of our most consistent international performers through the tournaments back in 2009, in the Euros when we got to the final and also in 2011.
"She's one of the stewards really of the women's game who's a midfield general so she'll have an older head for some of the younger girls coming in."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Emma Lucy Whitney: Really looking forward to the game. Beating the US would be a great confidence boost for England before the World Cup.
So USA, ranked second in the world, are quite good at football then. But England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain says her side will not be overawed tonight.
"Women's soccer is huge there and they are massive stars - bigger stars than the men's players," she said.
"Their high profile makes it a bigger occasion. But when you're in the tunnel and it's 11 players stood next to 11 players, it's just about how you go out there and get the job done, regardless of the name on the back of the shirt.
"It's a huge game for Milton Keynes, a huge game for England and a huge game for women's football."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Ohigho Musa: Come on ladies, don't disappoint me! Don't want a repeat of the Germany game please.
Between now and and the opening match of their World Cup campaign against France on 9 June, Mark Sampson's side will also compete in the Cyprus Cup - an invitational tournament they've won twice before, in 2009 and 2013.
US Soccer Women's National Team on Twitter: "The USWNT has arrived at stadiumMK. The players got a look at the pitch on a cold and rainy night north of London."
Abby Wham-bam! (thank you Ma'am)
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goalscorers don't come much more prolific than USA forward Abby Wambach. The 34-year-old has scored a record 177 international goals in 233 games, won the Ballon d'Or in 2012 and was nominated for the award again this year.
Definitely one to watch for the England defenders tonight (as if they didn't know already)...
So Abby Wambach starts up top as expected. If there was ever a name to strike fear into the heart of an international centre-back, surely it would be hers...
World Cup controversy - the sequel
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
...but the legal challenge was abandoned in January, with those involved claiming "a positive impact" would be had nonetheless.
"The deplorable artificial surface at BC Place, the site of the final, will be replaced. Goalline technology will be used for the first time in a women's World Cup and we know that the 2019 World Cup will be held on grass," the players' attorney Hampton Dellinger said.
Meanwhile, over the course of his failed campaign to run for the Fifa presidency, former Newcastle and Tottenham winger David Ginola said he would like to see the women's World Cup held at the same time as the men's.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty then, it's worth a look back at some of the controversies surrounding this summer's World Cup.
Back in October leading players filed a lawsuit claiming sexual discrimination over the decision to use synthetic pitches instead of grass at the event. Players argued that the women's tournament should be played on similar surfaces to the men, and that synthetic pitches would increase the danger of injuries...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
England defender Alex Scott: "This national anthem is for you @kelly_smith10 .... One last time."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
We'd love to hear from you tonight.
Maybe you've got an opinion on the controversies surrounding this summer's World Cup in Canada - a recap to come on those later.
Would you like to see the women's and men's World Cups held at the same time? Or perhaps you've just got a prediction for tonight's game?
The 36-year-old forward won 117 caps and scored 46 goals in an England career that lasted almost 20 years.
She made her debut in 1995 and has played in two World Cups and four European Championships, as well as for Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.
"Playing for England has been such an important part of my life for so long, but I feel now is the right time for me to retire," Smith said."Women's football has changed so much since I started playing and I am proud to have been a part of that."
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
The England team is in. Manager Mark Sampson has made five changes from the side that lost to Germany in November. Jo Potter, Laura Bassett, Jodie Taylor and Francesca Kirby all come in. Lucy Bronze, Eniola Aluko, Lianne Sanderson and Toni Duggan drop out.
England XI: Bardsley, A Scott, Stokes, Potter, Houghton, Bassett, Nobbs, J Scott, Taylor, Kirby, Carney.
For the World Cup final in 1999, 90,185 people were in attendance as USA beat China on penalties to lift the trophy for a second time. 1,194,221 tickets were sold for the entire competition.
Five years previously at the same stadium, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California 94,194 watched Brazil v Italy in the final of the men's competition.
And on the domestic front the stats tell the same story. Last year the National Women's Soccer League - the top tier of the women's game in United States - had an average attendance of 4,137, with a total of 446,820 for the season.
The average attendance in the Football Association Women's Super League was 719 last season, with a total of 39,519.
The times are a-changing...
... but Germany are still on top
This will be the second time in three months England have gone head-to-head with the world's best.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There were still plenty of reasons to be cheerful despite England losing 3-0 to a Germany side ranked number one in the world in their last outing in November. The friendly match, which was the England women team's first standalone game at Wembley, attracted a record crowd of 45,619.
Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the game against the United States. But across the pond the women's game has enjoyed a similarly high profile for some time now...
Goodbye and good luck
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The World Cup may still be four months away but the game against the USA is England's last on home soil before this summer's tournament in Canada.
Mark Sampson's side were unbeaten in qualifying and signed off in style with a 10-0 victory over Montenegro in September. This one won't be a walk in the park though. Twice World Cup winners, in 1991 and 1999, USA boast some of the most talented players on the planet and in Abby Wambach have a true legend of the game - more on her later.
England are underdogs then, but who better to test your mettle against than one of the game's superpowers?
Live Reporting
By Patrick Jennings
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
And with those words we will leave you. Many thanks for reading, and we'll see you next time. Tomorrow morning in fact, from 09:00 GMT for build-up to the FA Cup. See you then!
"It's just a wrong decision"
England 0-1 USA
England manager Mark Sampson, speaking to Fox Sports: "We are disappointed with the result. I felt we did enough to get something from the game. We scored a goal which is a good goal, so it is always disappointing when the officials let you down. It's just a wrong decision. Fran hit a fantastic shot, the goalie produced a world class save and Jodie sniffed a chance, got the rebound, but has been let down by the officials.
"But in terms of progress since the Germany game we have to be pleased. These girls are in pre-season still, so we knew we needed to be resolute. Physically we weren't in a position to compete and we knew we had to be a bit clever. And tonight we have learned we can be a threat on the counter attack, which is a huge positive for us because normally we dominate possession."
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Very diplomatic of Wambach there. Football not soccer anyone?
Player reaction
England 0-1 USA
USA forward Abby Wambach, speaking to Fox Sports: "We are a work in progress, you can tell that. At times we are impatient with our play in the attacking third but I am glad we got the win tonight. It's another opportunity to learn and grow ahead of this summer.
"No team is where they want to be right now. There are still four months. We want to focus on our tactics a bit better, in some moments it does look like it is breaking down, but everybody can relax. We are working through the kinks.
"My nose might be broken, but that just show you how the English players play. They care about football, and you have to be prepared to get knocked around. That is the way I like to play football."
Player reaction
England 0-1 USA
USA forward Alex Morgan, speaking to Fox Sports: "I thought we did well. We have struggled in the last couple of games we've played so we wanted to come out fighting. We controlled the game. It was only 1-0 but we got the win and I am really proud of my team. I felt like we had a lot of opportunities and really tested the goalkeeper."
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Hugs and handshakes all round as the two sets of players leave the field. A missed opportunity for me there. England only began to pressure the US once the final whistle was in sight. Next stop Cyprus for Mark Sampson's side.
FULL-TIME
England 0-1 USA
An Eni Aluko cross is scrambled out for a corner but USA deal with it well and the final whistle goes. The visitors have it.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fara Williams sees her name in lights and tries an audacious strike from miles out of the box. Easily gathered.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
It may be experience (don't call it game management if you please) but USA are looking solid here as they see this one out. England may have time for one more attack, but they haven't built on the pressure of five minutes ago.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA - Alex Morgan
Time wasting from the visitors? Defender Kelley O'Hara comes on for striker Kirsten Press to shore things up.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
Four minutes of added time. England send on another striker as Jess Clarke sprints on for midfielder Laura Bassett.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
You feel one good chance would be enough for England and I'd suggest they deserve after this second-half showing. Much better from Mark Sampson's side.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
But it's all England as we enter the last five. More pressure forces another mistake and England have a corner. It's well defended but now USA have no outlet up top.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Players in white are swarming the US in their own half but still the final quality is lacking once the ball has been won. All of this could of course lead to the visitors sealing this on the break...
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The corner comes to nothing but England are pressing really high in the US half now. There are surely at least a couple more chances left in this one.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Eni Aluko has an immediate impact as she shows her pace and drives towards the US goal, earning a corner. That is why she is on. Can England find a goal here?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Tim Oliver: USA are controlling the game brilliantly, which is making it hard for England to break quickly in numbers.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
More fresh legs for England. Lianne Sanderson comes on for Jodie Taylor up front, and in midfield Fara Williams is on for Jordan Nobbs.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
England are going for this now and quite rightly so. Forward Eni Aluko is thrown on for defensive midfielder Jo Potter.
For the USA, Crystal Dunn is on for Meghan Klingenberg. Just under 10 minutes to play.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Alex Morgan shows a lovely turn and trick to find space in the England penalty area but her cross is well covered by Karen Bardsely in the England goal. That's the third time Morgan has beaten her marker like that.
Another bright performer for the visitors has been Christen Press. She has a shot well blocked as the ball reaches her on the edge of the box. Another goal would decide this.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Reaction to England's disallowed goal
James Daniel Malin: Noooooo! Lucky escape for USA! Keep the pressure up England!
Robert Bond: Look at that England goal again please, 100% onside.
Javel Beach: Dreadful decision! Football, you've got TV, if you don't use it then why should I? Just toss a coin for the goals.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
A simple save for Karen Bardsley as Abby Wambach rises highest at a corner. Her header is straight at the England stopper though.
Apart from the goal, which was excellent, Bardsley hasn't really been tested. Still time for Wambach to add to that phenomenal record however.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fran Kirby is fine. She's back on the pitch and straight into the thick of it as England look to charge forward on the break. This counter doesn't win more than about 15 yard sin the US half though, as the visitors crowd Kirby out.
SUBSTITUTION
England 0-1 USA
A defensive change for England as Alex Greenwood enters the fray, replacing Demi Stokes. Fran Kirby is down getting treatment. It would be a blow if England were to lose her, Kirby's been one of the brighter performers in my book.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Patient stuff from the visitors again. They really do look very comfortable with the ball at their feet. England just sitting back waiting for a mistake to pounce on.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
USA give it away in midfield and England break quickly through Jodie Taylor. She drives on, looking for a one-two with Jordan Nobbs, but the return pass is poor. That was a chance for the home side - Taylor would have had the beating of her marker if the ball had reached her.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The US have been let off the hook here and they seem to know it. They're pushing forward for a second that could put this one to bed. Alex Morgan shimmies a challenge before striking a low drive, but it's lacking in power and Karen Bardsley can gather easily.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
England have to be buoyed by that. The US were undone and they should be level. Driven on by a sense of injustice?
Disallowed goal - Jodie Taylor
England 0-1 USA
From nothing, England have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Fran Kirby unleashes a vicious strike from outside the box that is tipped onto the bar. Jodie Taylor pounces to poke the ball home, cue the assistant referee's flag. But replays show she was well onside when Kirby shot. England denied.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Christen Press keeps popping up with the ball in dangerous positions. Floating around in between the England defence and midfield she's played in and beats one player before looking to shoot, but the home side manage to pop the ball out from under her feet.
Down the other end Jodie Taylor enjoys the brightest moment of England's night so far. A shot that flies way over the bar. Better though.
PENALTY APPEAL
England 0-1 USA
Christen Press goes down under a searching Jill Scott challenge and for a moment the referee looks to have given a pen. It's a corner, but Scott seems to be claiming a goal kick. Or maybe she was claiming innocence just in case. Worrying moment for England.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Fran Kirby carries the ball forward as England nick it back but she is muscled out of it by the US defenders. Kirby's been full of running but she had nobody in support there. England defending very deep.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
I would tend to agree James. That 10-0 win over Montenegro looks a world away.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
James E: Is this the same England side that went unbeaten in qualifying? Poor first half, slow to close down and look distinctly average.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Back under way. England have possession from the restart but one long ball forward sends it back to the opposition. Now it's the Great Escape being played.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
USA are first back out from the dressing rooms as the subs trying to impress each other with tricks on the pitch during the break all stream off. England are out too now.
I hope they weren't watching the half-time highlights reel. Our pictures were showing chance after chance for the US. No changes made by either side.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Jacqui Oatley
BBC Radio 5 live
"A very flat first half from England. The United States have been calling all the shots. England need inspiration from somewhere."
England players on Twitter
England 0-1 USA
Injured England and Manchester City striker Toni Duggan: "Let's go team @england! So gutted not to be there. Hoping for a big performance to kick start 2015, come on girls!"
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Emma Lucy Whitney: England seem strangely nervous and stuttering tonight. Need to relax and play like we know they can.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Stern words from England manager Mark Sampson at half-time you would expect then. Yes USA are a top side but apart from the first five minutes England haven't put them under any pressure whatsoever.
Surely there's more to come from the home side in the second half? Surely they'll at least close them down a bit quicker?
Injured Duggan targets World Cup
More England news for you here but it's away from the game in Milton Keynes.
Injured Manchester City and England striker Toni Duggan has set her sights on playing in this summer's World Cup.
The 23-year-old underwent knee surgery at the start of the month and could be out until the end of March.
Speaking at a City in the Community event at Manchester City's training ground, Duggan told BBC Sport: "The World Cup is the biggest stage and I want to perform on it.
"But to get picked for it I have to put in the performances for Manchester City. I have to make sure my seat on the plane to Canada is guaranteed because the competition is the squad is tough."
HALF-TIME
England 0-1 USA
Steph Houghton deflects a dangerous-looking cross behind for a corner with Abby Wambach lurking. The set-piece is scrambled clear and England find themselves just one behind at the break as the whistle goes.
In truth it could have been worse. The US have been by far the better team.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
For probably only the third or fourth time in the game England exchange more than six passes. Every time it's played forward with intent it's intercepted though. One minute of time added on.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
L Higgins: England play themselves into trouble, not clearing lines or marking effectively. That goal was coming, very poor from England.
Jo Gunston: Wouldn't it be better for the warm-up international women's football games be played on artificial surfaces ahead of World Cup?
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The away side look happy to see this one out. They're sitting back and inviting England onto them. Can they fashion a chance before the break?
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The brass band strike up with 'We're on the Ball' (that World Cup song) but really England are anything but. Another wayward pass and the ball goes out for a US goal kick after a few brief, hopeful seconds of possession.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Jordan Nobbs plays a risky pass as England look to play it out from the back and the ball is back with the visitors. The pattern of play right now is basically USA possession, chance or half-chance, and then England give it away.
Ali Krieger shoots speculatively from a tight angle, but Karen Bardsley is well behind it. Five to go before half-time.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
The home side appear to be allowing their US opponents as much possession of the ball as they like until they reach about halfway in the England half.
Only then do they press, but as we've seen a few times already tonight, the visitors can move the ball around very quickly indeed. Another switch of play finds Abby Wambach, who nods wide under pressure.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
Abby Wambach has been relatively quiet so far but she's encouraging her team-mates to pile further and further forward in search of a second. Christen Press tries to reach the US goal machine (177 international goals) with a lofted pass but Karen Bardsley is there.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
There doesn't seem to be much respite at the moment though. A reaching through ball by Carli Lloyd almost plays in Ali Krieger, but the ball runs out for a goal kick. Possession is given straight back to the visitors.
Post update
England 0-1 USA
USA threaten again as Lauren Holiday whips in a free-kick that is straight at Karen Bardsley. They've got the wind in their sails now. England could do with a little spell of their own.
GOAL
England 0-1 USA - Alex Morgan
A lovely header from Alex Morgan - her 50th international goal flashed in from a Lauren Holiday cross. Karen Bardsley got a hand to it but it was too hot to handle. On the balance of play, it's well deserved.
CLOSE!
England 0-0 USA
The best sight of goal so far as the ball drops to Morgan Brian in the box. She takes her time before unleashing a shot which is blocked by the England defence. Pressure building from the USA.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Karen Carney can't quite reach an interception and lets in Ali Krieger down the right. Her cross is dangerous-looking but England cope well. USA back with it though.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Looking at a replay, Bardsley seemed to twist her ankle as she took a goal kick. She looks OK to carry on though, and the ball is played back to USA on the restart.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
England captain Stephanie Houghton goes down under a challenge but she is soon up again. Karen Bardsley's got a problem too though. The goalkeeper is currently taking off her gloves, with the physio in attendance, but it's her ankle that appears to be the problem.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Definitely no gulf in class here though. The US look good in possession but England's defence have - so far- looked very assured, and there is danger on the break.
Get involved
Sarah Balaam-Reed on Facebook: England playing one of the best teams in the world - should be awesome match - come on England.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
England are enjoying themselves more here and the crowd are getting behind them. FA chairman Greg Dyke is spotted in the stands, and just as I type these words the home side give it away from a throw-in as momentum looked to be growing.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Fran Kirby shows a lovely touch and turn to release Jodie Taylor out wide on the left but she can't find a white shirt with her cross. Jill Scott stabs the ball back into the danger area, but again there's nobody on the same wavelength.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
The first passage of positive attacking play from England and Karen Carney appears to stumble uncomfortably on the ball. She was limping away after it went out for a throw but she recovers to play a cross into the back of Ali Krieger. Jill Scott blazes one way, way over.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Patient play from USA before Laura Bassett shanks a clearance behind for a corner, which is driven in low. The ball works its way out wide where Alex Scott wins it back for England. But again it's given away and USA build. All the early going with the visitors.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
Early pressure for the away side as first a hopeful ball is hit long before a wayward cross flies across the England penalty area.
Post update
England 0-0 USA
We are under way at Stadium MK. The brass band is in.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
MK Dons on Twitter: Here come the teams.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
For England it's all arms across the backs and some pretty dodgy singing indeed. A little bit late in getting under way here then.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
For the US anthem all the players turn 180 degrees to face the flag. Not many singing the words though...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
David Owen: Come on England, good performance tonight to set things up the World Cup please and raise the profile of the women's game again.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
The players are in the tunnel getting ready to come out onto the pitch. From behind the two ranks you can just see the green of the turf - a slither. All chatter and conversation stops as the atmosphere builds...
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
England and Manchester City women's captain Stephanie Houghton believes "a lot of people would be open" to the men's and women's World Cup tournaments being staged together.
In an interview for Canada Calling, a monthly sports programme on the BBC World Service, Houghton adds: "If you're talking about exposure there'll be no better way than to join them both together."
The second Canada Calling show is on Sunday from 18:30 GMT on Sportsworld on the BBC World Service.
What do you make of the idea?Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
United States head coach Jillian Ellis, speaking to BBC Sport: "England are a very organised team now and they have a great balance. They are in the top six or eight in the world. We want a response and this is very important for us in our preparations for the build up to the World Cup. Ultimately it is all about June."
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Crowds are starting to gather in the stands and there's quite a few USA supporters too.
Under 10 minutes to go before kick-off - the pictures at the top of this screen should get going just before.
White on Chapman
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Former England women's captain Faye White on the return of Katie Chapman after a four-year absence: "It is a long time out of international football but I played with Katie at Arsenal and England and she was one of our most consistent international performers through the tournaments back in 2009, in the Euros when we got to the final and also in 2011.
"She's one of the stewards really of the women's game who's a midfield general so she'll have an older head for some of the younger girls coming in."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Emma Lucy Whitney: Really looking forward to the game. Beating the US would be a great confidence boost for England before the World Cup.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Chapman in line for England return
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Tony Leighton
Women's football reporter
"Chelsea midfielder Katie Chapman is in line to win her 83rd cap after a break that began just before England's last meeting with America, a 2-1 home win in April 2011.
"That was the first time in nine attempts that England had beaten the USA, who were then the world's top-ranked team but are now second behind Germany.
"A run of poor form has seen them win only one and lose two of their last five games, the most recent of them a 2-0 defeat by France on Sunday."
Chapman has been named on the England bench for the game against USA.
Read more from Tony here.
"A huge game for England"
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
So USA, ranked second in the world, are quite good at football then. But England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain says her side will not be overawed tonight.
"Women's soccer is huge there and they are massive stars - bigger stars than the men's players," she said.
"Their high profile makes it a bigger occasion. But when you're in the tunnel and it's 11 players stood next to 11 players, it's just about how you go out there and get the job done, regardless of the name on the back of the shirt.
"It's a huge game for Milton Keynes, a huge game for England and a huge game for women's football."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Ohigho Musa: Come on ladies, don't disappoint me! Don't want a repeat of the Germany game please.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
England's road to Canada
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Since their final qualifying win over Montenegro, England have played just the once - the 3-0 friendly defeat against Germany at Wembley that drew a record crowd of 45,619.
Between now and and the opening match of their World Cup campaign against France on 9 June, Mark Sampson's side will also compete in the Cyprus Cup - an invitational tournament they've won twice before, in 2009 and 2013.
Last year the Lionesses just lost out to France in the final, and this year they start off in the group stage against Finland, Australia and Netherlands.
Colombia and Mexico are the other teams in England's World Cup group. And don't forget - BBC Sport will be bringing you every game from the tournament.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
US Soccer Women's National Team on Twitter: "The USWNT has arrived at stadiumMK. The players got a look at the pitch on a cold and rainy night north of London."
Abby Wham-bam! (thank you Ma'am)
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Goalscorers don't come much more prolific than USA forward Abby Wambach. The 34-year-old has scored a record 177 international goals in 233 games, won the Ballon d'Or in 2012 and was nominated for the award again this year.
Definitely one to watch for the England defenders tonight (as if they didn't know already)...
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
And now the USA team is in too.
Starting XI: Harris; Krieger, Engen, Sauerbrunn, Klingenberg; Press, Brian, Holiday, Lloyd; Morgan, Wambach.
So Abby Wambach starts up top as expected. If there was ever a name to strike fear into the heart of an international centre-back, surely it would be hers...
World Cup controversy - the sequel
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
...but the legal challenge was abandoned in January, with those involved claiming "a positive impact" would be had nonetheless.
"The deplorable artificial surface at BC Place, the site of the final, will be replaced. Goalline technology will be used for the first time in a women's World Cup and we know that the 2019 World Cup will be held on grass," the players' attorney Hampton Dellinger said.
Meanwhile, over the course of his failed campaign to run for the Fifa presidency, former Newcastle and Tottenham winger David Ginola said he would like to see the women's World Cup held at the same time as the men's.
We'd love to hear what you've made of all this. As ever you can get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
World Cup controversy part 1
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
Before we get into the nitty-gritty then, it's worth a look back at some of the controversies surrounding this summer's World Cup.
Back in October leading players filed a lawsuit claiming sexual discrimination over the decision to use synthetic pitches instead of grass at the event. Players argued that the women's tournament should be played on similar surfaces to the men, and that synthetic pitches would increase the danger of injuries...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
England defender Alex Scott: "This national anthem is for you @kelly_smith10 .... One last time."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
We'd love to hear from you tonight.
Maybe you've got an opinion on the controversies surrounding this summer's World Cup in Canada - a recap to come on those later.
Would you like to see the women's and men's World Cups held at the same time? Or perhaps you've just got a prediction for tonight's game?
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text us on 8111 (UK only), or drop us a line on the BBC Sport Facebook or Google+ page.
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
One face missing from the England squad altogether is striker Kelly Smith, who announced her international retirement earlier this month.
The 36-year-old forward won 117 caps and scored 46 goals in an England career that lasted almost 20 years.
She made her debut in 1995 and has played in two World Cups and four European Championships, as well as for Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics.
"Playing for England has been such an important part of my life for so long, but I feel now is the right time for me to retire," Smith said."Women's football has changed so much since I started playing and I am proud to have been a part of that."
Post update
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
The England team is in. Manager Mark Sampson has made five changes from the side that lost to Germany in November. Jo Potter, Laura Bassett, Jodie Taylor and Francesca Kirby all come in. Lucy Bronze, Eniola Aluko, Lianne Sanderson and Toni Duggan drop out.
England XI: Bardsley, A Scott, Stokes, Potter, Houghton, Bassett, Nobbs, J Scott, Taylor, Kirby, Carney.
Subs: Bonner, Chamberlain, Greenwood, Stoney, Williams, Chapman, Moore, Clarke, Aluko, Telford, Sanderson.
Soccer - it's kind of a big deal
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
For the World Cup final in 1999, 90,185 people were in attendance as USA beat China on penalties to lift the trophy for a second time. 1,194,221 tickets were sold for the entire competition.
Five years previously at the same stadium, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California 94,194 watched Brazil v Italy in the final of the men's competition.
And on the domestic front the stats tell the same story. Last year the National Women's Soccer League - the top tier of the women's game in United States - had an average attendance of 4,137, with a total of 446,820 for the season.
The average attendance in the Football Association Women's Super League was 719 last season, with a total of 39,519.
The times are a-changing...
... but Germany are still on top
This will be the second time in three months England have gone head-to-head with the world's best.
There were still plenty of reasons to be cheerful despite England losing 3-0 to a Germany side ranked number one in the world in their last outing in November. The friendly match, which was the England women team's first standalone game at Wembley, attracted a record crowd of 45,619.
Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the game against the United States. But across the pond the women's game has enjoyed a similarly high profile for some time now...
Goodbye and good luck
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
The World Cup may still be four months away but the game against the USA is England's last on home soil before this summer's tournament in Canada.
Mark Sampson's side were unbeaten in qualifying and signed off in style with a 10-0 victory over Montenegro in September. This one won't be a walk in the park though. Twice World Cup winners, in 1991 and 1999, USA boast some of the most talented players on the planet and in Abby Wambach have a true legend of the game - more on her later.
England are underdogs then, but who better to test your mettle against than one of the game's superpowers?