Premier League reaction

"It's the worst challenge in football whenever anybody goes over the top. Even Gary Lineker or somebody like that would have reacted because it was a shocking challenge. I'm not saying Ashley Barnes deliberately did it but it was a leg-breaker.
"It's not in the rule book but basically we should analyse Nemanja Matic's response as a quick reaction. He's got to two when counting to 10, and any other player in the world would have done what he did."
HALF-TIME
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
Manchester City are moving to within five points of leaders Chelsea, they are three up and cruising at the break.
In the dugout for the first time since replacing the sacked Paul Lambert, Sherwood saw on-loan winger Scott Sinclair head in Fabian Delph's cross.
Mame Diouf beat Brad Guzan from six yards to level before the break.
And Victor Moses's 91st-minute penalty won it - with Villa's Ron Vlaar shown a red card for bringing down the winger.
If you're just getting in from a game, here's what happened in the Premier League this afternoon:
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
@6_LkoscielnyCopyright: @6_Lkoscielny
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny: "Well done my friends. Three points, important win, now next game."
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud netted his 50th goal for Arsenal in all competitions this afternoon.
The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 12 visits to Selhurst Park to play Palace in all competitions (W7 D5).
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Shohidur Rahman: Just seen Ashley Barnes' horror 'tackle' on Nemanja Matic. Matic is only human, the reaction was warranted.
Tung Nguyen: I believe Swansea player Wayne Routledge got a red for a similar incident and that was overturned. Hope Chelsea will do the same.
Steve, Wigan: What is it with these big clubs like Chelsea? It's always the official that is at fault. Maybe the red card was wrong. Maybe Chelsea should have had a penalty but if you're that good why don't you score goals? With so much talent put the result out of the official's reach. Stop blaming human referees.
Juanmi scored the seventh-minute winner following a Dani Alves mistake as Barcelona's 11-match winning run ended.
A second home league defeat of the season means Barcelona stay a point behind Real Madrid.
I can't imagine this Manchester City performance is doing much for Jose Mourinho's mood. The lead at the top of the table will be cut to five points if it stays like this.
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio Manchester
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater: "Wow what a ball, what a run and what finish. Edin Dzeko wants to show exactly what he can do and he is doing that so far. It doesn't get any better than that.
"There has been a lot of talk about Wilfried Bony and Dzeko will be thinking 'don't forget about me' and he isn't letting the manager forget."
As if you Manchester United fans out there aren't feeling miserable enough, here's some more (potentially) bad news. We've just seen Robin van Persie hobbling out of the Liberty Stadium on crutches, with a protective boot around his right ankle.
The Dutchman crumbled to the ground in the latter stages of the 2-1 defeat, but could not be replaced as United had already made their three substitutions.
No word from United boss Louis van Gaal in the tunnel afterwards about the extent of the injury. But we'll bring you more as we get it....
GOAL
Man City 3-0 Newcastle - Edin Dzeko (21 mins)
A lovely, lovely goal. David Silva pops an inch-perfect pass over the top, Edin Dzeko kills it with a chest and then sweeps home on the half-volley. Goodnight Newcastle, and thanks for coming.
Hull manager Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC Sport: "I think it's happened to us five or six times this year when we have conceded late on, so we were due one, that is for sure. Robert Green made a great save just 30 seconds before and I thought: 'We would take a point from here.' QPR were resilient, we've seen it often - it is very hard to play with 10 men. But we stuck at it, and we got the win in the end. When we did get 2-1 up we had five centre-forwards on the pitch and I though what am I going to do now? It was back to the school days.
"It's always been important for us that Nikica Jelavic stays fit. That was the key for us. He was injured in the warm-up at Arsenal in October, he had an operation and came back too quickly from that. We needed something if Jelavic broke down, and Dame N'Doye I first saw in Denmark in the Champions League. We had to work extremely hard to get him but he has now got two in two games, and that could just be the difference."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "The first challenge the referee was correct to give the yellow card, then there was a bit of a kafuffle, and I don't know what Barton did to be honest, someone told me he punched him in the privates, I don't think he can get away with that.
"We are upon it now. The tickly bit of the season is about to start, and there will be some strange results, as we've seen today. We've given ourselves a massive chance. We had our worst afternoon here a few weeks ago when we played Newcastle, but thankfully we've responded in the right way, with back-to-back wins, which is huge."
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
West Brom defender Joleon Lescott on his alleged professional foul on Danny Graham, which brought a yellow card: "I didn't think I touched him to be honest, so I wasn't nervous. The ref didn't seem like he was going to do anything. Then the linesman gave it.
"At half-time, someone said I pulled him, someone said I tripped him. I thought: Which one was it?"
'Historic double no mean feat'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
EPACopyright: EPA
Swansea manager Garry Monk on his club completing a first league double against Manchester United: "I don't know if today is better than the win at Old Trafford - it's quite even. It was a great result - what a fantastic day. The team have done tremendously well against a side like Manchester United.
"To take six points off Manchester United for the first time in the club's history is a great achievement. To make history for this club is fantastic for this team to be remembered and it is no mean feat."
On fighting back from a 1-0 deficit: "Whenever you go a goal down it is against the plan but I thought we showed a good reaction. That's what we did, we got a goal back straight away and finished the half OK.
"We came out in the second half and had to withstand some pressure - understandable because Manchester United are a very good side. I thought we defended very well and I can only remember them having one shot on target in the second half."
'One mistake can cost you'
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
Scott Sinclair, Aston Villa's goalscorer: "I felt as though we needed to go forward and keep pushing for goals after we scored. We need to manage games better, keep possession and create more chances than we did.
"Once we get a win it will breed more confidence in the squad, so that's the main priority - getting three points and build from that."
On the sending off: "Ron Vlaar has been a top man and outstanding in the game. One mistake can cost you and we need to make sure we learn from that."
On the new manager Tim Sherwood: "He has made a difference. The first 20 minutes we looked enthusiastic, kept the ball and went 1-0 up. He has told us to go and do our thing and to make things happen."
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swans fan, Dreamland: I'm just going to say it again.. Swansea do the Double over Manchester United!
Ben, Norwich: Absolutely ashamed to be a Manchester United fan at the moment due to the board letting this happen to a beautiful club. Louis van Gaal should be sacked no later than midnight. Absolute disgrace spending £150 million to turn them into nothing better than last year. The fans are speaking. LVG OUT!
Clinical, very clinical. Edin Dzeko races down the left, squares the ball to Samir Nasri inside the penalty area and he does the rest. The midfielder shows great feet and composure to work a bit of space before slamming the ball into the top corner. Newcastle, I don't envy you now.
West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "The first 20-25 minutes, we were OK and played good stuff - but then we got away from what we were trying to do. They had two bad results and we knew they would be up for it, with Gus sending out that letter and getting the fans onside. Their supporters cheered for everything."
On referee Mike Jones' decision only to book Albion defender Joleon Lescott for an apparent professional foul on Danny Graham: "The lad who's fallen down with Joleon, I've seen old ladies take bigger touches than that and not fall over in the street. He's fallen over."
On the decision to disallow a first-half Adam Johnson goal for offside: "Jermain Defoe is offside and he's interfering with play. He couldn't have given it for Johnson, because he's level. But I don't know the offside rule, to put it bluntly."
'I'm proud of the players'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said: "I can't remember being as fulfilled by a defeat for a long time. I'm so proud of the players and I feel so despondent for them to not get anything out of the game.
"From the start to the finish we had a game plan to threaten them and give them no time. We were superb, but sometimes this game can be very cruel.
"The performance from the players and the fans was exemplary. We couldn't have done any more. I was kicking myself that we were 2-0 down because we had been so much better than that. We played the best football that we have done since I've been here."
'United didn't create many clearcut chances'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski: "The atmosphere is good in the dressing room - everyone is happy with the win, especially against that kind of opponent. It gives us a massive boost of confidence for the coming games.
"I had a lot of crosses and set pieces to deal with, I was expecting more shots instead of crosses. But anyway, we managed to win so we are all happy.
"I think at Old Trafford we had more possession and looked more comfortable on the ball. Today, United had more possession obviously but they didn't create that much. They had a few half chances but nothing that clearcut."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Lisa: Very disappointed Chelsea fan at Stamford bridge. Referee had a shocker, two points dropped but worse than anything Nemanja Matic is the one player we really can't replace. The thought of losing to Spurs on Sunday...
Richard Clarke: So Chelsea only draw and the world has ended. Why, every time, does Jose Mourhino think they have been hard done by when they don't win. Disputed decisions are a part of the game - some you win some you lose. He's like a spoilt child and is no doubt sulking like one now.
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, on Twitter: "Young kid making his debut has made a good tackle. Couple of Hull players trying to get him sent off. My job as captain is to protect him.
"I've tried to prevent Hull's players influencing the referee as you can see by me pushing Alex Bruce away. My actions towards Tom Huddlestone were certainly not malicious, it was a stupid reaction to being barged but I can appreciate it wasn't right.
"I'm gutted I got sent off. I've let my teammates down today and being someone who puts the team above everything else I'm gutted about that."
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "It was about fighting for the win. Crystal Palace made it a really tough game and we had to dig deep on a difficult pitch against a good team so I'm very happy with the win.
"Palace gave everything they had. It was like a cup game. They closed us down and stopped us playing."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "I am bitterly disappointed. I didn't think we deserved to lose the game but we didn't do enough to win it. We have to go and do a job and forget any anxiety.
"It will be a work in progress, there is a lot of work to be done and I've told the lads that. We have to brave and get on the ball.
"There is no point in me getting a big stick out and banging them on the head with it. It is about me getting the best out of them for the remaining games.
"We will improve. It is a very short amount of time to get instructions into them but we will get better and we need to keep this great club in the Premier League. We are not thinking about going down."
GOAL
Man City 1-0 Newcastle - Sergio Aguero (Pen 2 mins)
Manchester City win a penalty inside 30 seconds and Sergio Aguero puts it away.
"I have been really impressed with Steve Bruce's player acquisition but he has had a lot of bad luck with injuries. Once it does come together and the players are all fine then Hull City could find the back end of the season looks a lot more easy than it seems. "
Manager reaction
Aton Villa 1-2 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "Before the game there was a lot of positivity around Villa and rightly so. I think Tim (Sherwood) will be a very good appointment.
"But today was about what we needed to do as a group and to have a response to the previous weekend at Blackburn (a 4-1 defeat) when we didn't do ourselves justice.
"Not too many people gave us a chance of winning, which we were a bit taken aback by. But we played well. I would have settled for a point - but I think we deserved all three.
"It was a key game for us on a number of levels and I am delighted with what we produced. If we keep on performing like this then I will be very happy at the end of the season."
Yousuf Ali: People talk about referees job being difficult but I'd love a job where I can consistently make mistakes and get away with it.
Hardik Dhanak: Refereeing has ruined the EPL this season... Need some serious change in that.
Jack Robinson: Best League in the world, but shocking decisions every week against a team on top like it's planned. People will soon get tired.
'It was a bad decision'
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet: "We knew before the game what West Brom would do. Tony Pulis is a genius at setting up teams, so you need something to go for you. Sometimes you need the referee to do their job. It's getting to a point where we cannot get the right decision. It was a simple decision, it was clear."
On referee Mike Jones' decision to only book defender Joleon Lescott for an apparent professional foul on Danny Graham: "It's a bad decision. It was poor because the referee didn't make the decision. It was the linesman. The referee needed to consult the linesman. They were two mistakes that cost us."
On the decision to disallow a first-half Adam Johnson goal for offside: "It's a tough one. I'm not going to blame the linesman, because it's a difficult decision. But he was wrong. When you have those two decisions against you, it's difficult to break down a Tony Pulis team. It's 0-0 and probably the last one shown on Match of the Day tonight."
'We forgot to score'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "Of course you can say we dominated the game but the only thing we could have done more was score more out of the chances we created. Today we were the unlucky team. I think we created enough chances. We were the dominant side in both halves.
"Conceding so quickly after opening the scoring was important. It was a throw in for Swansea and we should have been more organised. But it was a good goal by Swansea.
"Today we played well - only we forgot to score. We have to be more effective."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Burnley have come back from 2-0 against Manchester City and in other various games and it will give them confidence that they can stay in the division."
Manager reaction
Hull 2-1 QPR
Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am absolutely disappointed for the players, they could not have given more today. They tried to keep that point we had at half-time, but we cannot let it crush us because we have got more games to come.
"Robert Green made an outstanding save, but unfortunately a lapse of concentration right at the end, and that is what happens in the Premier League. It was a long time to go with 10 men, and to be honest for parts of it we tried to play but it was difficult. Hull are a very good side. It would have been massive for the club."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "There was a bit of a melee and obviously the referee saw something that wasn't legal, and he has sent Joey off. He is a wholehearted player. He's more disappointed for the boys, and he is a massive player for us.
"We will have a look at it and see if it was warranted or not. We can take heart from today's performance. The boys are in there, genuinely disappointed. We are going to have a camp now to try and put things right for the next game."
Player reaction
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney: "It is disappointing to go in front and then lose the game. I thought the performance was good, we dominated the game, particularly in the second half. Swansea were struggling to get out of their area but we couldn't get that second goal. They saw that out and got some luck with their goal.
"We created lots of chances but, in fairness, Swansea defended the box well. But we have to move on - it was one of those games.
"We certainly deserved to win the game. That's the disappointing thing, when you play well and can't get the win. But that's football."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Will the written press get any more joy from Jose Mourinho? We shall see...
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
EPACopyright: EPA
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I am very pleased with the application and the quality we showed. The mentality is solid and they are a very good side. A couple of times in the second half they made some good chances but I am very pleased with the general performance and how they are growing in this league.
"We have got to make sure we learn what this division is about. The players are improving. The mentality and the physicality has always been there.
"Ashley Barnes has worked very hard for us, he has come in and taken his chance. We know what we are about and we know we can stay relentless in our application and our thinking."
Munaldinho: The Premier League imports the best players around the world, why don't we import the best referees along with it?
Chris Bloomfield: Truly is Sunday league defending by Vlaar...unbelievably poor. After today's results, it means Villa can't win the league ;-)
Harry Partridge: Considering United's remaining fixtures, I think they'll struggle to improve on the pitiful 64pts they picked up last season.
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
APCopyright: AP
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho:
"No [the red card did not change things]. There are four moment of the game where you can write the story. Minutes 30, 33, 43 and 69. Don't ask me more questions.
"I can't go through the incidents. I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished. I believe in spite of some clear callers, you guys are honest and professional, the callers can disturb the truth. I truly believe you are all honest people.
"To describe I have to use words that I cannot. It is better we finish. I don't want to look silly in front of you. I am surprised we didn't lose.
"I believe in your honesty and I believe you want to do a good service to English football. I am not paid to comment on the pundits work. Sometimes I do but I shouldn't."
"There was no malice in it"
Hull 2-1 QPR
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone, speaking to BBC Sport: "We plugged away and plugged away, they could have caught us on the break a couple of times but thankfully we got the winner in the end. Since the City game the lads have been full of confidence, but we have got to beat the teams around us."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "It was one of these things. Everyone was saying a few bits, but probably Joey Barton has done a reaction people do dozens of time in the week in training, when there is no malice in it. But the referee was right there and he saw it."
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
Aston Villa's defeat today means John Gregory remains the last permanent manager to win his first league game for Villa.
Player reaction
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swansea's Jonjo Shelvey, whose shot deflected off Bafetimbi Gomis for the winning goal: "I'd love to claim it but it has hit Gomis. If it doesn't hit him then it probably wouldn't have gone in.
"David De Gea is a world-class keeper so he probably would have saved my shot."
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
David Simpson: Villa unlucky. Played far better today. Look reinvigorated under Sherwood.
LFCway: Honeymoon period for Sherwood is over before it even began!
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho repeats his comments to BBC Sport that there were four moments in minute 30, 33, 43 and 69 which tell the story of the game, and he won't talk any more about them.
Mourinho at his prickly, fighting best...
Mourinho reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has a face of thunder in his post-match interview. He has notes of four key incidents, including the minutes, but says he won't talk about any of the incidents.
He says: "I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished."
More to come...
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Marvic Cordina: So unlike United to play a whole game hoofing the ball towards Fellaini. United are losing their identity!
James Carter: Running out of excuses for this #MUFC team. If Fellaini as a striker is your answer, then you are not asking the right questions.
KN: Ed Woodward should remind LVG that the aim is to finish 3rd. This time tomorrow #mufc could drop out of top 4
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Sunderland winger Adam Johnson, who had a first-half goal ruled out for offside: "We heard at half-time it was clearly onside. These things seem to happen in every game for every team.
"The officials have got to get them right because it's costing us three points and the chance to move up the table. I think West Brom came for the point. If we'd got the first goal, they'd never have scored."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"There will be complaints about the red card from Chelsea. Yes Nemanja Matic should have gone but the tackle on him by Ashley Barnes was disgraceful. But do not take it out of context. Burnley fought and battled and chased. And Danny Ings fired only just wide at the end, almost capping a phenomenal end to the game."
Man City v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)
The drama and shenanigans at Chelsea mean that a win for Manchester City in the day's late game and the lead at the top of the table will be down to five points.
"I think Nemanja Matic has been really harshly treated [with the red card]. I think it should have been a straight red card for Ashley Barnes because that really was a leg breaker. Jose Mourinho is right to feel aggrieved but Matic should have the right to react to a tackle like that because he could have had a broken leg."
GOAL
Hull 2-1 QPR - Dame N'Doye (89 mins)
PACopyright: PA
Heartbreak for QPR as Dame N'Doye makes it two goals in two games for Hull City. The striker was denied seconds earlier by a stunning Rob Green save but there is no stopping that as the Senegal international heads home a cross from the left.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Burnley haven't won a league game at Chelsea since 1971. Is today the day?
Post update
Hull 1-1 QPR
Less than four minutes left as QPR hold on. Sone Aluko's low shot is well saved by Rob Green as Hull struggle to find the breakthrough.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
"Keep your shape! Keep your shape!"
That's the message from Sean Dyche on the touchline. Burnley in danger of getting carried away and throwing too many men forwards...
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"What a fantastic end to the game we have got on our hands. It's going to be end-to-end, because Burnley are going for a win - they have got their tails up- and Chelsea have to go for a win as well, even if they are down to 10 men. A draw isn't good enough for them. Didier Drogba, coming on up front alongside Diego Costa? This could go either way."
FINAL FIVE
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Didier Drogba is on for 10-man Chelsea as we enter the last five minutes. His first task is a brilliant clearing header to push out another Burnley corner.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Ben Mee's goal was only the second that Chelsea have conceded from a corner in the league all season. It could be a big one, with ramifications at both ends of the table.
Post update
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
A shot on target for Palace at last as Yannick Bolasie's 20-yard strike is easily held by goalkeeper David Ospina. Into the last seven minutes.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Jon Walters with the back-post volley and that's a good save from Brad Guzan to push it away. Stoke sniff a rare away win...
Hull 1-1 QPR
QPR have defended admirably with 10 men. You can't help but wonder what they would have done had Joey Barton not seen red. Eight minutes left.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
PACopyright: PA
"Jose Mourinho thought about bringing Gary Cahill on for the comer and changed his mind at the last minute. Would Cahill have helped? Ben Mee managed to get up above Ramires, who was allegedly marking him. Nobody was on the line. Chelsea could lose this game now. There is no way Burnley are going to sit back."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
The fact that Ashley Barnes won the corner which led to that Ben Mee equaliser will not be lost on Jose Mourinho...
GOAL
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley - Ben Mee (81 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Well I never did! Ben Mee rises to power in a header at the back post and put Burnley right back in it! Who saw this coming?
What will Jose Mourinho say about this?
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Ashley Barnes! He left his mark on Nemanja Matic moments ago and he almost equalises with a low shot which is brilliantly saved by Thibaut Courtois...
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Shola Ameobi on for his Crystal Palce debut as he replaces Joe Ledley. A bold move by the hosts as they replace a striker with a midfielder. Into the last 10 minutes.
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester United just over 10 minutes away from a loss at Swansea then.
"When the Ashley Barnes challenge (see 16:27) is freeze-framed you see he bends around Nemanja Matic's foot, around the shin bone. It could have done real serious damage. Whether Barnes totally meant it, that is something only he will know.
"The game has become really ill-tempered and it seems to have coincided with Chelsea realising they are in danger. Burnley now have a chance to get back a vital point. Jose Mourinho has been getting more and more agitated on the touchline, because too many of his players have not been at their best."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Ramires! Hits one like a bullet, brilliant strike from 20 yards but skims the outside of the post. So close to 2-0 for 10-man Chelsea.
Team news
Manchester City v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)
Wilfried Bony is on the substitutes bench for Manchester City but Yaya Toure starts.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Referee Roger East is in trouble, looks like he's pulled a calf! That's not funny. Definitely not.
East needs some lengthy treatment but he's going to be OK I think. Or maybe not - there's movement in the dugout and we may have a replacement.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
There could be more fireworks from Jose Mourinho in his news conference. That's two good penalty appeals turned away and a red card for him to debate.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Hull still looking the more likely to grab the winner as Dame N'Doye flicks a header over the goal. Can 10-man QPR hang on?
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Crystal Palace have had no shortage of attacking intent but they are still without a shot on target. Arsenal looking fairly comfortable.
'A vile leg breaker'
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"You cannot react like that. And Chelsea players have done in the past. I think the tackle by Ashley Barnes deserves a substantial ban though. It was a vile challenge on Nemanja Matic.
"Potentially a leg-breaker. Chelsea have a real battle on their hands in the last 20 minutes now."
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United - Jonjo Shelvey (73 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Well, well, well! No-one saw this one coming. Earlier I said Swansea were being pummelled like a tiring heavyweight boxer and in true Rocky Balboa style they bounce back to land a knockout blow.
Jonjo Shelvey lets fly with a speculative strike from 25 yards, which clips the forehead of Bafetimbi Gomis on its way past a wrong-footed David De Gea
CLOSE!
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Best chance of the match for Crystal Palace. Pape Souare whips in a cross from the left and Dwight Gayle heads just over.
RED CARD
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley - Nemanja Matic
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ugly scenes at Stamford Bridge and Nemanja Matic sees red. He is caught by a nasty challenge from Ashley Barnes, Barnes is high and catches Matic right on the shin. It's a bad one.
But you can't do that. Matic reacts by chasing after Barnes and judo-throwing him to the deck. He's shown a straight red card while Branislav Ivanovic sees yellow for his part in a tussle. Again.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"Stoke are starting to come into the game a little more but Aston Villa have started to play a bit more directly. Fabian Delph has found Christian Benteke with a few more long balls, the kind of passes we saw him play in the second half of the FA Cup win over Leicester."
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Steven Fletcher - without a goal since November - and Connor Wickham are on for Sunderland as Gus Poyet frantically rolls the dice. He heeds a goal, he needs a win. Big time.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Stoke are having a right good go but they are leaving gaps at the back as they counter attack, so if Aston Villa are to get another goal that is where they might get some joy."
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 1-1 QPR
Jake Livermore is replaced by Abel Hernandez for Hull. The Uruguayan striker has not scored since September. Now's your chance to be a hero...
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Into the last half hour of a not very fluent Chelsea display. A coupon buster on the way?
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Burnley have now realised they have a chance of getting something out of this game. Chelsea are trying to get the ball into Diego Costa far too quickly and there is a bit of desperation about their play. Costa himself is having a quiet day and there is nobody else getting in the box."
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Tim Sherwood has got his gilet on under his suit jacket. A nice twist.
He's out in his technical area shouting and bawling at someone. Villa look tired in the last few minutes, their intensity has certainly slipped an it's Stoke looking a threat. Jon Walters takes a tumble in the box but there's no danger of a penalty there.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
A wild, wild effort. Jordon Mutch volleys horribly over the bar from Wilfried Zaha's pull back. The Eagles are still waiting for their first shot on target.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"I'm not surprised Juan Cuadrado has been taken off. He's looked very lively but has not had much of an impact on the game. Willian, coming on, should do a lot more damage. The next goal is the key here. If Chelsea get it the three points will be theirs you feel."
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Juan Cuadrado is off, after a fairly isolated and quiet display, so Willian is on. What an excellent season he is having.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Another promising opportunity for Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie, on for Fraizer Campbell, burns down the left, stands a cross up at the far post but Wilfried Zaha dallies and the chance is gone.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Jermain Defoe has a shot blocked away for a corner. He remains Sunderland's main threat but both sides look short of goal threat. The Black Cats have netted just six goals in their last 10 Premier League home games.
And that is close! Free header for Santiago Vergini but he closes his eyes and skims one wide...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"In the first half Crystal Palace were unlucky, they had chances of their own to score, especially through Wilfried Zaha, and for the second Arsenal goal Danny Welbeck is actually offside. So Palace have been unfortunate but they are still working hard."
Hull 1-1 QPR
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Hull are playing some patient stuff but there will come a point where they have to start going more direct. They will be furious if they don't win this against 10-man QPR.
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
AFPCopyright: AFP
"United have just started to edge a bit more forward, they are starting to create a few more chance but Bafetimbi Gomis still looks a threat for Swansea."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Chelsea have the lead but it also looks a little like they have a bit of a hangover from their midweek game in Paris, and in this league you cannot get away with that. Diego Costa has twice come close for the home side though."
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Almost two! Diego Costa hurls himself at a Branislav Ivanovic cross, he's so close to reaching it too but can't quite get a size 11 on the ball. He was only a few yards out and would have scored for sure.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
AFPCopyright: AFP
Here comes Andreas Weimann, the Villa forward replacing Carles Gil in an attacking move. Tim Sherwood wants the three points.
CLOSE!
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
So close to a third. Mesut Ozil advances through the middle, slips the marauding Alexis Sanchez through on goal but he pokes the ball inches wide of the far post. There look to be more goals in this for Arsenal.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Up against 10 men Hull have got to be a little bit more creative and take a few more chances in the final third which is not some thing they are used to doing. But if QPR can hold on and take a point it will be a decent point for them."
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia have both been introduced by Manchester United as they look for the breakthrough. Young was the key man in the win at Preston really...
Bad news for Crystal Palace as Fraizer Campbell goes down holding his hamstring. It looks as though his race is run. The games goes on and Olivier Giroud is booked for a daft swipe at Dwight Gayle.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa seeing plenty of the ball but there's definitely more impetus on getting the ball forwards. Not possession for possession's sake. Andy Weimann is warming up too.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 1-1 QPR
Hull are going for this. Attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez replaces centre back Alex Bruce. They know the three points are there for the taking.
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
AFPCopyright: AFP
Bitty, scrappy, low-grade stuff so far. Tony Pulis will take a point now I reckon. He may well get one too.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal look well in control. Mesut Ozil loops a header from Alexis Sanchez's cross onto the bar as Arsene Wenger's men look to make the three points safe.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Danny Ings needs some treatment for Burnley and while he's off the field strike partner Ashley Barnes forces Thibaut Courtois into a regulation stop, with a dipping deflected strike. He can hit a ball, Barnes...
Hull 1-1 QPR
Matt Phillips has assisted more goals in his last two appearances for QPR (3) than in his previous 32 league games combined (2).
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Same again for Crystal Palace at the start of the second half. Wilfried Zaha advances down the left and then wastes the final ball. Deja-vu anyone? Such a frustrating player.
As I say that he again spurns a good opportunity on the right.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
PACopyright: PA
If Chelsea don't win this one those two penalty appeals will be dominating your airwaves for the next 24-36 hours. Cesc Fabregas leads the Burnley midfield on a merry dance and pings out a beauty of a ball to Juan Cuadrado - but it has too much gas on it and runs out.
KICK-OFF
Back in play...
The players and staff are re-emerging around the grounds. Can Tim Sherwood get that all-important first win?
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Diego Costa's reaction to his late penalty appeal was a toddler's tantrum in a supermarket. Rolling around on the floor, punching the turf with both hands.
Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, was laughing in sheer disbelief.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Alistair Wiseman: 8 goals in 11 games for Giroud. Can't argue about that for a return from a striker! Welbeck might want to take note.
Ahmed Mohamed: Giroud never gets the credit he deserves, this is a striker that has hit double figures for the past three seasons.
Edward Still: Clinical from arsenal, they've struggled to get in the game but are 2-0 up!
AS IT STANDS
BBCCopyright: BBC
A double-digit lead for Chelsea once more at the top of the Premier League table as it stands, while Arsenal are moving in to third place on goal difference.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Chelsea's first penalty appeal - for handball - looked extremely convincing. The second one on Diego Costa, not so much.
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Scott Holland: This time last season, fan's were wanting Moyes' head. This season, there's none of that though nothing has changed
Colinho: Robin van Persie has been okay this season but looking at him you can tell he's past his peak.
Tony Pepper: Will Phil Jones ever be the commanding leader Man United need in the centre of defence? Doesn't look likely at the moment
Matt, Tunbridge Wells: Who needs Diego Costa when you've got Branislav Ivanovic?
Rich, London: Ryan Shawcross please come back for Stoke! We're obviously not going to stop the opposition scoring without you. We even conceded to Villa!
James, London: So far, this Palace Arsenal game has been littered with errors from the officials - in favour of both sides. Been quite poor.
Jake Pincombe: Two of the clearest penalties you'll see not given for Chelsea. Could 'the campaign' be real?
Sir Shomes: That's two pens this have we should have had! The campaign against us continues!
Adam: Seriously. What do Chelsea have to do to get a penalty? Standard of refereeing is a joke
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Jose Mourinho may well mention that Diego Costa penalty appeal (see 15:46) in the post-match press conference. Had Chelsea scored a second they might have been able to relax in the second half but it would have been harsh on Burnley and as it stands the away side have every chance of getting back into it."
"It's been a scrappy, scruffy affair. Joleon Lescott, in the eyes of Sunderland fans, should have been sent off when he appeared to grab the shirt of Danny Graham, while Adam Johnson had a goal chalked off for offside when replays suggested he was level."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud has scored five and assisted three more in his last seven games for Arsenal in all competitions.
HALF-TIME
Hull 1-1 QPR
Plenty to talk about in that half of football. Joey Barton will feel he was hard done by with his straight red card, BUT, if you throw your arm towards an opponent, you are asking for trouble. His teammates might yet get him out of a hole though as Charlie Austin drew them level before the break.
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
HALF-TIME
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
MOTD's John Motson at Selhurst Park
"It will be some comeback if Crystal Palace can turn this around. Santi Cazorla put Arsenal ahead with a penalty after seven minutes before Olivier Giroud made it 2-0 right on half-time. It sounds easy and, despite Crystal Palace's best efforts, it has not been too difficult for Arsenal."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
DISALLOWED GOAL
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Adam Johnson is a little unlucky not to have given Sunderland the lead - flagged offside as he latches on to a diagonal ball from Ricky Alvarez before nipping across keeper Ben Foster to score. TV replays suggest Johnson was level.
Seb Larsson then has a shot well saved. Sunderland ending the half on top.
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea have another penalty shout waved away as Diego Costa goes a tumbling in the area under a challenge from Jason Shackell. Shoulder to shoulder or a push?
HALF-TIME
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
GOAL
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal - Olivier Giroud (45 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Clinical stuff from Arsenal as they double their lead with the second shot on target of the match. Alexis Sanchez slips Danny Welbeck through, his shot from an angle is parried by Julian Speroni and Olivier Giroud taps home the rebound.
CLOSE!
Hull 1-1 QPR
What a strike from Tom Huddlestone. The former Spurs man fires the ball towards goal from 25 yards and it fizzes inches wide of the upright. Rob Green was rooted to the spot.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal have been relatively untroubled so far, despite doing little themselves as an attacking force. A lively match without much happening in front of goal.
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke - Mame Diouf (45 mins)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
...This is how it feels to be 1-1!
Tim Sherwood's joy is short lived as Stoke level, Mame Diouf rising high to thump home a cross from Stephen Ireland, Two textbook headers in this game.
The passion of the Sherwood
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
THIS is what it means to Tim Sherwood to be 1-0 up...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Hull 1-1 QPR
Opta Joe: 14 - Charlie Austin is now the top scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season (14, Kane 13). Lion?
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"QPR are fighting. When you have Charlie Austin up front, just give him a chance and he will score. That celebration was brilliant too (see 15:39). And a word on Matty Phillips - that is his third assist in two games now he has been getting a run in the side."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
Tim Sherwood's first tactical reshuffle required as Kieran Richardson limps off injured, on comes Aly Cissokho at left-back. Stoke seeing more of the ball as we close in on half-time.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Great goal and another good ball into the box. We have seen some good balls into the box this afternoon and it was another good header from Austin and a great celebration too in reference to Hull pulling out of that move, over worries about his knee."
Hull 1-1 QPR
Opta Joe: 8 - Joey Barton has been shown a card in each of his last eight PL appearances (7 yellows, one red). Anger.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"For the sending off, it's daft from Joey Barton, right in front of the referee (see 15:32). If you throw a punch you deserve to be sent off. Initially we saw footage of a shove on Alex Bruce, and we thought he had been sent off for that. But on a replay we've since seen him throw a punch at Tom Huddlestone. This is a relegation dogfight game. Joey should have learned from his experience. He will be disappointed with himself."
GOAL
Hull 1-1 QPR - Charlie Austin (39 mins)
PACopyright: PA
How about that then? Matt Phillips whips in a cross from the right and Charlie Austin heads into the net. The striker does a "dodgy knee" celebration" - perhaps a note towards when he failed a medical at Hull?
Hull 1-0 QPR
Referee Anthony Taylor has made a big decision in giving Joey Barton a red card. I'll bet a few are watching the QPR midfielder's Twitter feed with interest. He won't be happy at such a soft dismissal - although looking at it again, why does he throw his arm towards Huddlestone? Daft from Joey.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
It's not fair or sensible to draw any conclusions after 40 minutes of a new manager's reign but I'm going to anyway. Aston Villa have looked much more lively under Tim Sherwood. They may not have won any awards for quality but the ball has moved faster, they've looked stronger in the tackle and are getting the ball to the front three much more often. All in all, a vast improvement I'd say.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Just the one shot on target at Selhurst Park after 35 minutes and that is Arsenal's opener from the penalty spot. It has to get better.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Close! Jermain Defoe looks the most likely source of a breakthrough and he is close to an opener, squirreling into space on the left of the area and dragging a shot right across goal. All it needed was a touch...
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Branislav Ivanovic up front? Let's see it.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Branislav Ivanovic scored the goal but he has not been very good at all today, every pass he has tried to play has been off target. I said this previously and was laughed at, but I think Ivanovic is well suited to be a striker - he has all the attributes.
"Burnley are still in this game, and on the touchline, Jose Mourinho has been having a right dig at Diego Costa."
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Branislav Ivanovic wants a penalty for hands after his shot is blocked in the penalty area - but there's nothing given. Chelsea not in top gear, but they don't need to be so far.
RED CARD FOR QPR
Hull 1-0 QPR - Joey Barton (32 mins)
PACopyright: PA
A straight red card for QPR's Joey Barton. The midfielder is not a stranger to moments of madness but he looks hard done by here. He gives Alex Bruce a little shove as players question a free-kick awarded to Hull and does similar to Tom Huddleston. Not sure either were violent acts but he is on his way. A tough job just got harder for the visitors.
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United - Ki Sung-yueng
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Ki did well at Sunderland last season, he was a real key player for them and instrumental in them staying up. It was a great run and a super finish."
A marathon of post-match reaction this afternoon, I hope you enjoyed.
We are closing this page down for the night now but you can follow the second-half of Manchester City's clash with Newcastle right here.
"Even Lineker would have reacted"
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former England winger Chris Waddle
606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's the worst challenge in football whenever anybody goes over the top. Even Gary Lineker or somebody like that would have reacted because it was a shocking challenge. I'm not saying Ashley Barnes deliberately did it but it was a leg-breaker.
"It's not in the rule book but basically we should analyse Nemanja Matic's response as a quick reaction. He's got to two when counting to 10, and any other player in the world would have done what he did."
HALF-TIME
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
Manchester City are moving to within five points of leaders Chelsea, they are three up and cruising at the break.
Follow a full minute-by-minute page on that game here.
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester United suffered only their second Premier League defeat since November as Bafetimbi Gomis's late goal gave Swansea victory.
Ander Herrera's low strike put United ahead, but the hosts responded immediately as Ki Sung-yueng flicked in from Jonjo Shelvey's cross.
Louis van Gaal's side dominated the second half but failed to score.
Shelvey's 75th-minute shot deflected off Gomis to give the Swans a first league double over United.
Defeat is a setback for United's Champions League hopes.
Post update
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Sunderland remain in Premier League relegation trouble following boss Gus Poyet's unity call as fellow strugglers West Brom held them to a dire draw.
Albion defender Joleon Lescott escaped with a booking after appearing to commit a professional foul on striker Danny Graham in the fifth minute.
Sunderland winger Adam Johnson had a goal ruled out for offside, and Seb Larsson was denied by Ben Foster.
The stalemate leaves the Black Cats 16th, three points above the relegation zone, while West Brom are five points and two places better off.
Post update
Hull 2-1 QPR
Dame N'Doye scored his second Premier League goal in as many games as Hull City earned a late win over 10-man QPR to move clear of the relegation zone.
Nikica Jelavic volleyed the home side into a 16th-minute lead from Steven Caulker's poor headed clearance.
Charlie Austin headed a first-half equaliser for QPR just minutes after Joey Barton had been sent off for lashing out at Tom Huddlestone.
Hull move up to 15th, while QPR are out of the drop zone on goal difference.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal survived a late scare as they held on to beat Crystal Palace and take third spot in the Premier League.
Santi Cazorla put the Gunners ahead when he converted a penalty after Pape Souare brought down Danny Welbeck.
England striker Welbeck was involved in his side's second goal as his low effort was parried by Julian Speroni before Olivier Giroud netted the rebound.
Palace's Glenn Murray scored in injury time after a goalmouth scramble and then hit the post as Arsenal held on.
Matic off, Mourinho miffed
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea had Nemanja Matic sent off as the Premier League leaders were held to a draw by relegation-battling Burnley.
Branislav Ivanovic put the Blues ahead when he slotted in Eden Hazard's cross.
An Ivanovic shot struck Michael Kightly's arm and Diego Costa was pushed by Jason Shackell as the home side had two penalty appeals rejected.
Matic was dismissed when he reacted angrily to a challenge from Ashley Barnes and Burnley capitalised when Ben Mee headed in a late corner.
Sherwood undone
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
New Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood's reign began with a stoppage-time defeat by Stoke, the club's sixth straight league loss leaving them second bottom.
In the dugout for the first time since replacing the sacked Paul Lambert, Sherwood saw on-loan winger Scott Sinclair head in Fabian Delph's cross.
Mame Diouf beat Brad Guzan from six yards to level before the break.
And Victor Moses's 91st-minute penalty won it - with Villa's Ron Vlaar shown a red card for bringing down the winger.
Saturday round-up
If you're just getting in from a game, here's what happened in the Premier League this afternoon:
Player reaction on Twitter
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny: "Well done my friends. Three points, important win, now next game."
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud netted his 50th goal for Arsenal in all competitions this afternoon.
The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 12 visits to Selhurst Park to play Palace in all competitions (W7 D5).
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Shohidur Rahman: Just seen Ashley Barnes' horror 'tackle' on Nemanja Matic. Matic is only human, the reaction was warranted.
Tung Nguyen: I believe Swansea player Wayne Routledge got a red for a similar incident and that was overturned. Hope Chelsea will do the same.
Steve, Wigan: What is it with these big clubs like Chelsea? It's always the official that is at fault. Maybe the red card was wrong. Maybe Chelsea should have had a penalty but if you're that good why don't you score goals? With so much talent put the result out of the official's reach. Stop blaming human referees.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Lines are open - have your say
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
Over on BBC Radio 5 live 606 is just about to get under way. Darren Fletcher is joined by former England winger Chris Waddle and lines are open for this evening's show.
You can have your say by calling 0500 909 693, texting 85058, or it's @bbc606 on Twitter.
Barca beaten
Spanish La Liga
Barcelona missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they suffered a shock home defeat to seventh-placed Malaga.
Juanmi scored the seventh-minute winner following a Dani Alves mistake as Barcelona's 11-match winning run ended.
A second home league defeat of the season means Barcelona stay a point behind Real Madrid.
I can't imagine this Manchester City performance is doing much for Jose Mourinho's mood. The lead at the top of the table will be cut to five points if it stays like this.
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio Manchester
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater: "Wow what a ball, what a run and what finish. Edin Dzeko wants to show exactly what he can do and he is doing that so far. It doesn't get any better than that.
"There has been a lot of talk about Wilfried Bony and Dzeko will be thinking 'don't forget about me' and he isn't letting the manager forget."
You can follow all the action with our dedicated live text.
Van Persie injured?
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
As if you Manchester United fans out there aren't feeling miserable enough, here's some more (potentially) bad news. We've just seen Robin van Persie hobbling out of the Liberty Stadium on crutches, with a protective boot around his right ankle.
The Dutchman crumbled to the ground in the latter stages of the 2-1 defeat, but could not be replaced as United had already made their three substitutions.
No word from United boss Louis van Gaal in the tunnel afterwards about the extent of the injury. But we'll bring you more as we get it....
GOAL
Man City 3-0 Newcastle - Edin Dzeko (21 mins)
A lovely, lovely goal. David Silva pops an inch-perfect pass over the top, Edin Dzeko kills it with a chest and then sweeps home on the half-volley. Goodnight Newcastle, and thanks for coming.
Follow that game in detail here.
'Back to schoolboy football'
Hull 2-1 QPR
Hull manager Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC Sport: "I think it's happened to us five or six times this year when we have conceded late on, so we were due one, that is for sure. Robert Green made a great save just 30 seconds before and I thought: 'We would take a point from here.' QPR were resilient, we've seen it often - it is very hard to play with 10 men. But we stuck at it, and we got the win in the end. When we did get 2-1 up we had five centre-forwards on the pitch and I though what am I going to do now? It was back to the school days.
"It's always been important for us that Nikica Jelavic stays fit. That was the key for us. He was injured in the warm-up at Arsenal in October, he had an operation and came back too quickly from that. We needed something if Jelavic broke down, and Dame N'Doye I first saw in Denmark in the Champions League. We had to work extremely hard to get him but he has now got two in two games, and that could just be the difference."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "The first challenge the referee was correct to give the yellow card, then there was a bit of a kafuffle, and I don't know what Barton did to be honest, someone told me he punched him in the privates, I don't think he can get away with that.
"We are upon it now. The tickly bit of the season is about to start, and there will be some strange results, as we've seen today. We've given ourselves a massive chance. We had our worst afternoon here a few weeks ago when we played Newcastle, but thankfully we've responded in the right way, with back-to-back wins, which is huge."
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
West Brom defender Joleon Lescott on his alleged professional foul on Danny Graham, which brought a yellow card: "I didn't think I touched him to be honest, so I wasn't nervous. The ref didn't seem like he was going to do anything. Then the linesman gave it.
"At half-time, someone said I pulled him, someone said I tripped him. I thought: Which one was it?"
'Historic double no mean feat'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swansea manager Garry Monk on his club completing a first league double against Manchester United: "I don't know if today is better than the win at Old Trafford - it's quite even. It was a great result - what a fantastic day. The team have done tremendously well against a side like Manchester United.
"To take six points off Manchester United for the first time in the club's history is a great achievement. To make history for this club is fantastic for this team to be remembered and it is no mean feat."
On fighting back from a 1-0 deficit: "Whenever you go a goal down it is against the plan but I thought we showed a good reaction. That's what we did, we got a goal back straight away and finished the half OK.
"We came out in the second half and had to withstand some pressure - understandable because Manchester United are a very good side. I thought we defended very well and I can only remember them having one shot on target in the second half."
'One mistake can cost you'
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
Scott Sinclair, Aston Villa's goalscorer: "I felt as though we needed to go forward and keep pushing for goals after we scored. We need to manage games better, keep possession and create more chances than we did.
"Once we get a win it will breed more confidence in the squad, so that's the main priority - getting three points and build from that."
On the sending off: "Ron Vlaar has been a top man and outstanding in the game. One mistake can cost you and we need to make sure we learn from that."
On the new manager Tim Sherwood: "He has made a difference. The first 20 minutes we looked enthusiastic, kept the ball and went 1-0 up. He has told us to go and do our thing and to make things happen."
Text us on 81111
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swans fan, Dreamland: I'm just going to say it again.. Swansea do the Double over Manchester United!
Ben, Norwich: Absolutely ashamed to be a Manchester United fan at the moment due to the board letting this happen to a beautiful club. Louis van Gaal should be sacked no later than midnight. Absolute disgrace spending £150 million to turn them into nothing better than last year. The fans are speaking. LVG OUT!
Get in touch using #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
GOAL
Man City 2-0 Newcastle - Samir Nasri (12 mins)
Clinical, very clinical. Edin Dzeko races down the left, squares the ball to Samir Nasri inside the penalty area and he does the rest. The midfielder shows great feet and composure to work a bit of space before slamming the ball into the top corner. Newcastle, I don't envy you now.
Follow minute by minute updates of that game here.
'I don't know the offside rule'
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "The first 20-25 minutes, we were OK and played good stuff - but then we got away from what we were trying to do. They had two bad results and we knew they would be up for it, with Gus sending out that letter and getting the fans onside. Their supporters cheered for everything."
On referee Mike Jones' decision only to book Albion defender Joleon Lescott for an apparent professional foul on Danny Graham: "The lad who's fallen down with Joleon, I've seen old ladies take bigger touches than that and not fall over in the street. He's fallen over."
On the decision to disallow a first-half Adam Johnson goal for offside: "Jermain Defoe is offside and he's interfering with play. He couldn't have given it for Johnson, because he's level. But I don't know the offside rule, to put it bluntly."
'I'm proud of the players'
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said: "I can't remember being as fulfilled by a defeat for a long time. I'm so proud of the players and I feel so despondent for them to not get anything out of the game.
"From the start to the finish we had a game plan to threaten them and give them no time. We were superb, but sometimes this game can be very cruel.
"The performance from the players and the fans was exemplary. We couldn't have done any more. I was kicking myself that we were 2-0 down because we had been so much better than that. We played the best football that we have done since I've been here."
'United didn't create many clearcut chances'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski: "The atmosphere is good in the dressing room - everyone is happy with the win, especially against that kind of opponent. It gives us a massive boost of confidence for the coming games.
"I had a lot of crosses and set pieces to deal with, I was expecting more shots instead of crosses. But anyway, we managed to win so we are all happy.
"I think at Old Trafford we had more possession and looked more comfortable on the ball. Today, United had more possession obviously but they didn't create that much. They had a few half chances but nothing that clearcut."
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Lisa: Very disappointed Chelsea fan at Stamford bridge. Referee had a shocker, two points dropped but worse than anything Nemanja Matic is the one player we really can't replace. The thought of losing to Spurs on Sunday...
Richard Clarke: So Chelsea only draw and the world has ended. Why, every time, does Jose Mourhino think they have been hard done by when they don't win. Disputed decisions are a part of the game - some you win some you lose. He's like a spoilt child and is no doubt sulking like one now.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Barton gutted to be sent off
Hull 2-1 QPR
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton, on Twitter: "Young kid making his debut has made a good tackle. Couple of Hull players trying to get him sent off. My job as captain is to protect him.
"I've tried to prevent Hull's players influencing the referee as you can see by me pushing Alex Bruce away. My actions towards Tom Huddlestone were certainly not malicious, it was a stupid reaction to being barged but I can appreciate it wasn't right.
"I'm gutted I got sent off. I've let my teammates down today and being someone who puts the team above everything else I'm gutted about that."
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "It was about fighting for the win. Crystal Palace made it a really tough game and we had to dig deep on a difficult pitch against a good team so I'm very happy with the win.
"Palace gave everything they had. It was like a cup game. They closed us down and stopped us playing."
Manager reaction
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
New Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "I am bitterly disappointed. I didn't think we deserved to lose the game but we didn't do enough to win it. We have to go and do a job and forget any anxiety.
"It will be a work in progress, there is a lot of work to be done and I've told the lads that. We have to brave and get on the ball.
"There is no point in me getting a big stick out and banging them on the head with it. It is about me getting the best out of them for the remaining games.
"We will improve. It is a very short amount of time to get instructions into them but we will get better and we need to keep this great club in the Premier League. We are not thinking about going down."
GOAL
Man City 1-0 Newcastle - Sergio Aguero (Pen 2 mins)
Manchester City win a penalty inside 30 seconds and Sergio Aguero puts it away.
Follow that game in detail here.
Hull 2-1 QPR
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"I have been really impressed with Steve Bruce's player acquisition but he has had a lot of bad luck with injuries. Once it does come together and the players are all fine then Hull City could find the back end of the season looks a lot more easy than it seems. "
Manager reaction
Aton Villa 1-2 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "Before the game there was a lot of positivity around Villa and rightly so. I think Tim (Sherwood) will be a very good appointment.
"But today was about what we needed to do as a group and to have a response to the previous weekend at Blackburn (a 4-1 defeat) when we didn't do ourselves justice.
"Not too many people gave us a chance of winning, which we were a bit taken aback by. But we played well. I would have settled for a point - but I think we deserved all three.
"It was a key game for us on a number of levels and I am delighted with what we produced. If we keep on performing like this then I will be very happy at the end of the season."
Man City v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)
The teams are out at Manchester City.
We are staying across all of the reaction here but follow that match minute-by-minute here.
Yousuf Ali: People talk about referees job being difficult but I'd love a job where I can consistently make mistakes and get away with it.
Hardik Dhanak: Refereeing has ruined the EPL this season... Need some serious change in that.
Jack Robinson: Best League in the world, but shocking decisions every week against a team on top like it's planned. People will soon get tired.
'It was a bad decision'
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet: "We knew before the game what West Brom would do. Tony Pulis is a genius at setting up teams, so you need something to go for you. Sometimes you need the referee to do their job. It's getting to a point where we cannot get the right decision. It was a simple decision, it was clear."
On referee Mike Jones' decision to only book defender Joleon Lescott for an apparent professional foul on Danny Graham: "It's a bad decision. It was poor because the referee didn't make the decision. It was the linesman. The referee needed to consult the linesman. They were two mistakes that cost us."
On the decision to disallow a first-half Adam Johnson goal for offside: "It's a tough one. I'm not going to blame the linesman, because it's a difficult decision. But he was wrong. When you have those two decisions against you, it's difficult to break down a Tony Pulis team. It's 0-0 and probably the last one shown on Match of the Day tonight."
'We forgot to score'
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "Of course you can say we dominated the game but the only thing we could have done more was score more out of the chances we created. Today we were the unlucky team. I think we created enough chances. We were the dominant side in both halves.
"Conceding so quickly after opening the scoring was important. It was a throw in for Swansea and we should have been more organised. But it was a good goal by Swansea.
"Today we played well - only we forgot to score. We have to be more effective."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Burnley have come back from 2-0 against Manchester City and in other various games and it will give them confidence that they can stay in the division."
Manager reaction
Hull 2-1 QPR
Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am absolutely disappointed for the players, they could not have given more today. They tried to keep that point we had at half-time, but we cannot let it crush us because we have got more games to come.
"Robert Green made an outstanding save, but unfortunately a lapse of concentration right at the end, and that is what happens in the Premier League. It was a long time to go with 10 men, and to be honest for parts of it we tried to play but it was difficult. Hull are a very good side. It would have been massive for the club."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "There was a bit of a melee and obviously the referee saw something that wasn't legal, and he has sent Joey off. He is a wholehearted player. He's more disappointed for the boys, and he is a massive player for us.
"We will have a look at it and see if it was warranted or not. We can take heart from today's performance. The boys are in there, genuinely disappointed. We are going to have a camp now to try and put things right for the next game."
Player reaction
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney: "It is disappointing to go in front and then lose the game. I thought the performance was good, we dominated the game, particularly in the second half. Swansea were struggling to get out of their area but we couldn't get that second goal. They saw that out and got some luck with their goal.
"We created lots of chances but, in fairness, Swansea defended the box well. But we have to move on - it was one of those games.
"We certainly deserved to win the game. That's the disappointing thing, when you play well and can't get the win. But that's football."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Will the written press get any more joy from Jose Mourinho? We shall see...
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I am very pleased with the application and the quality we showed. The mentality is solid and they are a very good side. A couple of times in the second half they made some good chances but I am very pleased with the general performance and how they are growing in this league.
"We have got to make sure we learn what this division is about. The players are improving. The mentality and the physicality has always been there.
"Ashley Barnes has worked very hard for us, he has come in and taken his chance. We know what we are about and we know we can stay relentless in our application and our thinking."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Munaldinho: The Premier League imports the best players around the world, why don't we import the best referees along with it?
Chris Bloomfield: Truly is Sunday league defending by Vlaar...unbelievably poor. After today's results, it means Villa can't win the league ;-)
Harry Partridge: Considering United's remaining fixtures, I think they'll struggle to improve on the pitiful 64pts they picked up last season.
Manager reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho:
"No [the red card did not change things]. There are four moment of the game where you can write the story. Minutes 30, 33, 43 and 69. Don't ask me more questions.
"I can't go through the incidents. I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished. I believe in spite of some clear callers, you guys are honest and professional, the callers can disturb the truth. I truly believe you are all honest people.
"To describe I have to use words that I cannot. It is better we finish. I don't want to look silly in front of you. I am surprised we didn't lose.
"I believe in your honesty and I believe you want to do a good service to English football. I am not paid to comment on the pundits work. Sometimes I do but I shouldn't."
"There was no malice in it"
Hull 2-1 QPR
Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone, speaking to BBC Sport: "We plugged away and plugged away, they could have caught us on the break a couple of times but thankfully we got the winner in the end. Since the City game the lads have been full of confidence, but we have got to beat the teams around us."
On the sending off of Joey Barton: "It was one of these things. Everyone was saying a few bits, but probably Joey Barton has done a reaction people do dozens of time in the week in training, when there is no malice in it. But the referee was right there and he saw it."
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
Aston Villa's defeat today means John Gregory remains the last permanent manager to win his first league game for Villa.
Player reaction
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swansea's Jonjo Shelvey, whose shot deflected off Bafetimbi Gomis for the winning goal: "I'd love to claim it but it has hit Gomis. If it doesn't hit him then it probably wouldn't have gone in.
"David De Gea is a world-class keeper so he probably would have saved my shot."
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
David Simpson: Villa unlucky. Played far better today. Look reinvigorated under Sherwood.
LFCway: Honeymoon period for Sherwood is over before it even began!
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho repeats his comments to BBC Sport that there were four moments in minute 30, 33, 43 and 69 which tell the story of the game, and he won't talk any more about them.
Mourinho at his prickly, fighting best...
Mourinho reaction
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has a face of thunder in his post-match interview. He has notes of four key incidents, including the minutes, but says he won't talk about any of the incidents.
He says: "I am punished when I refer to these situations and I don't want to be punished."
More to come...
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Marvic Cordina: So unlike United to play a whole game hoofing the ball towards Fellaini. United are losing their identity!
James Carter: Running out of excuses for this #MUFC team. If Fellaini as a striker is your answer, then you are not asking the right questions.
KN: Ed Woodward should remind LVG that the aim is to finish 3rd. This time tomorrow #mufc could drop out of top 4
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Sunderland winger Adam Johnson, who had a first-half goal ruled out for offside: "We heard at half-time it was clearly onside. These things seem to happen in every game for every team.
"The officials have got to get them right because it's costing us three points and the chance to move up the table. I think West Brom came for the point. If we'd got the first goal, they'd never have scored."
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"There will be complaints about the red card from Chelsea. Yes Nemanja Matic should have gone but the tackle on him by Ashley Barnes was disgraceful. But do not take it out of context. Burnley fought and battled and chased. And Danny Ings fired only just wide at the end, almost capping a phenomenal end to the game."
Man City v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)
The drama and shenanigans at Chelsea mean that a win for Manchester City in the day's late game and the lead at the top of the table will be down to five points.
Get over to this page for all of the build-up from Eastlands, while we bring you all the reaction from around the grounds.
Final scores
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
FULL-TIME
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke
It's a defeat for a disconsolate Tim Sherwood. He can't believe it as he trudges down the sidelines.
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal
FULL-TIME
Hull 2-1 QPR
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Stand by for an explosion in the press conference...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Rhian Hoskins: Barnes' tackle was dreadful and how he's gone unpunished is terrible. Not a campaign but decisions are going against Chelsea.
Harry G Henderson: Not for the first time this season, a Chelsea match has been decided by a number of shocking decisions by the referee.
Robert Sagoe: 2 penalties not given. Barnes should not be on the pitch. Campaign against Chelsea? Mou is right on.
GOAL
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal - Glenn Murray (90 mins)
Chance for Palace into injury time. A corner comes in from the right, causes chaos, Wilfried Zaha's strike is blocked and Glenn Murray is on hand to tap home.
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-2 Stoke - Victor Moses (Pen 90 mins)
It looks like being a painful first day in the office for Tim Sherwood. Victor Moses keeps his cool to slot home the penalty.
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
RED CARD
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke - Ron Vlaar
Ron Vlaar has to go. He was the last man and it's a wretched error.
PENALTY to STOKE
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Ron Vlaar with a terrible touch, Mame Diouf nicks it off him and Vlaar slides in - penalty!
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"It's breathless here. Eden Hazard lying on the ground. Both teams are going for it in injury time. Jason Shackell and Michael Keane have been magnificent at the back for Burnley."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea pump the ball forward for Diego Costa to chase. Another goal in this one?
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Ciaran Clark with a header just over the top! My word that was close...
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Swansea still holding on...
Follow the late stages of that one here.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"I think Nemanja Matic has been really harshly treated [with the red card]. I think it should have been a straight red card for Ashley Barnes because that really was a leg breaker. Jose Mourinho is right to feel aggrieved but Matic should have the right to react to a tackle like that because he could have had a broken leg."
GOAL
Hull 2-1 QPR - Dame N'Doye (89 mins)
Heartbreak for QPR as Dame N'Doye makes it two goals in two games for Hull City. The striker was denied seconds earlier by a stunning Rob Green save but there is no stopping that as the Senegal international heads home a cross from the left.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Burnley haven't won a league game at Chelsea since 1971. Is today the day?
Post update
Hull 1-1 QPR
Less than four minutes left as QPR hold on. Sone Aluko's low shot is well saved by Rob Green as Hull struggle to find the breakthrough.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
"Keep your shape! Keep your shape!"
That's the message from Sean Dyche on the touchline. Burnley in danger of getting carried away and throwing too many men forwards...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"What a fantastic end to the game we have got on our hands. It's going to be end-to-end, because Burnley are going for a win - they have got their tails up- and Chelsea have to go for a win as well, even if they are down to 10 men. A draw isn't good enough for them. Didier Drogba, coming on up front alongside Diego Costa? This could go either way."
FINAL FIVE
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Didier Drogba is on for 10-man Chelsea as we enter the last five minutes. His first task is a brilliant clearing header to push out another Burnley corner.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Ben Mee's goal was only the second that Chelsea have conceded from a corner in the league all season. It could be a big one, with ramifications at both ends of the table.
Post update
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
A shot on target for Palace at last as Yannick Bolasie's 20-yard strike is easily held by goalkeeper David Ospina. Into the last seven minutes.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Jon Walters with the back-post volley and that's a good save from Brad Guzan to push it away. Stoke sniff a rare away win...
Post update
Hull 1-1 QPR
QPR have defended admirably with 10 men. You can't help but wonder what they would have done had Joey Barton not seen red. Eight minutes left.
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Jose Mourinho thought about bringing Gary Cahill on for the comer and changed his mind at the last minute. Would Cahill have helped? Ben Mee managed to get up above Ramires, who was allegedly marking him. Nobody was on the line. Chelsea could lose this game now. There is no way Burnley are going to sit back."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
The fact that Ashley Barnes won the corner which led to that Ben Mee equaliser will not be lost on Jose Mourinho...
GOAL
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley - Ben Mee (81 mins)
Well I never did! Ben Mee rises to power in a header at the back post and put Burnley right back in it! Who saw this coming?
What will Jose Mourinho say about this?
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Ashley Barnes! He left his mark on Nemanja Matic moments ago and he almost equalises with a low shot which is brilliantly saved by Thibaut Courtois...
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Shola Ameobi on for his Crystal Palce debut as he replaces Joe Ledley. A bold move by the hosts as they replace a striker with a midfielder. Into the last 10 minutes.
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester United just over 10 minutes away from a loss at Swansea then.
Follow the closing stages in great detail here.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"When the Ashley Barnes challenge (see 16:27) is freeze-framed you see he bends around Nemanja Matic's foot, around the shin bone. It could have done real serious damage. Whether Barnes totally meant it, that is something only he will know.
"The game has become really ill-tempered and it seems to have coincided with Chelsea realising they are in danger. Burnley now have a chance to get back a vital point. Jose Mourinho has been getting more and more agitated on the touchline, because too many of his players have not been at their best."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Ramires! Hits one like a bullet, brilliant strike from 20 yards but skims the outside of the post. So close to 2-0 for 10-man Chelsea.
Team news
Manchester City v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)
Wilfried Bony is on the substitutes bench for Manchester City but Yaya Toure starts.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Referee Roger East is in trouble, looks like he's pulled a calf! That's not funny. Definitely not.
East needs some lengthy treatment but he's going to be OK I think. Or maybe not - there's movement in the dugout and we may have a replacement.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
There could be more fireworks from Jose Mourinho in his news conference. That's two good penalty appeals turned away and a red card for him to debate.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Hull still looking the more likely to grab the winner as Dame N'Doye flicks a header over the goal. Can 10-man QPR hang on?
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Crystal Palace have had no shortage of attacking intent but they are still without a shot on target. Arsenal looking fairly comfortable.
'A vile leg breaker'
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"You cannot react like that. And Chelsea players have done in the past. I think the tackle by Ashley Barnes deserves a substantial ban though. It was a vile challenge on Nemanja Matic.
"Potentially a leg-breaker. Chelsea have a real battle on their hands in the last 20 minutes now."
Latest scores
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
GOAL
Swansea 2-1 Manchester United - Jonjo Shelvey (73 mins)
Well, well, well! No-one saw this one coming. Earlier I said Swansea were being pummelled like a tiring heavyweight boxer and in true Rocky Balboa style they bounce back to land a knockout blow.
Jonjo Shelvey lets fly with a speculative strike from 25 yards, which clips the forehead of Bafetimbi Gomis on its way past a wrong-footed David De Gea
CLOSE!
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Best chance of the match for Crystal Palace. Pape Souare whips in a cross from the left and Dwight Gayle heads just over.
RED CARD
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley - Nemanja Matic
Ugly scenes at Stamford Bridge and Nemanja Matic sees red. He is caught by a nasty challenge from Ashley Barnes, Barnes is high and catches Matic right on the shin. It's a bad one.
But you can't do that. Matic reacts by chasing after Barnes and judo-throwing him to the deck. He's shown a straight red card while Branislav Ivanovic sees yellow for his part in a tussle. Again.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"Stoke are starting to come into the game a little more but Aston Villa have started to play a bit more directly. Fabian Delph has found Christian Benteke with a few more long balls, the kind of passes we saw him play in the second half of the FA Cup win over Leicester."
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Steven Fletcher - without a goal since November - and Connor Wickham are on for Sunderland as Gus Poyet frantically rolls the dice. He heeds a goal, he needs a win. Big time.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Stoke are having a right good go but they are leaving gaps at the back as they counter attack, so if Aston Villa are to get another goal that is where they might get some joy."
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 1-1 QPR
Jake Livermore is replaced by Abel Hernandez for Hull. The Uruguayan striker has not scored since September. Now's your chance to be a hero...
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Into the last half hour of a not very fluent Chelsea display. A coupon buster on the way?
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Burnley have now realised they have a chance of getting something out of this game. Chelsea are trying to get the ball into Diego Costa far too quickly and there is a bit of desperation about their play. Costa himself is having a quiet day and there is nobody else getting in the box."
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Tim Sherwood has got his gilet on under his suit jacket. A nice twist.
He's out in his technical area shouting and bawling at someone. Villa look tired in the last few minutes, their intensity has certainly slipped an it's Stoke looking a threat. Jon Walters takes a tumble in the box but there's no danger of a penalty there.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
A wild, wild effort. Jordon Mutch volleys horribly over the bar from Wilfried Zaha's pull back. The Eagles are still waiting for their first shot on target.
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"I'm not surprised Juan Cuadrado has been taken off. He's looked very lively but has not had much of an impact on the game. Willian, coming on, should do a lot more damage. The next goal is the key here. If Chelsea get it the three points will be theirs you feel."
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Juan Cuadrado is off, after a fairly isolated and quiet display, so Willian is on. What an excellent season he is having.
Post update
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Another promising opportunity for Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie, on for Fraizer Campbell, burns down the left, stands a cross up at the far post but Wilfried Zaha dallies and the chance is gone.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Jermain Defoe has a shot blocked away for a corner. He remains Sunderland's main threat but both sides look short of goal threat. The Black Cats have netted just six goals in their last 10 Premier League home games.
And that is close! Free header for Santiago Vergini but he closes his eyes and skims one wide...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"In the first half Crystal Palace were unlucky, they had chances of their own to score, especially through Wilfried Zaha, and for the second Arsenal goal Danny Welbeck is actually offside. So Palace have been unfortunate but they are still working hard."
Hull 1-1 QPR
Hull are playing some patient stuff but there will come a point where they have to start going more direct. They will be furious if they don't win this against 10-man QPR.
Post update
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"United have just started to edge a bit more forward, they are starting to create a few more chance but Bafetimbi Gomis still looks a threat for Swansea."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Chelsea have the lead but it also looks a little like they have a bit of a hangover from their midweek game in Paris, and in this league you cannot get away with that. Diego Costa has twice come close for the home side though."
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Almost two! Diego Costa hurls himself at a Branislav Ivanovic cross, he's so close to reaching it too but can't quite get a size 11 on the ball. He was only a few yards out and would have scored for sure.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Here comes Andreas Weimann, the Villa forward replacing Carles Gil in an attacking move. Tim Sherwood wants the three points.
CLOSE!
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
So close to a third. Mesut Ozil advances through the middle, slips the marauding Alexis Sanchez through on goal but he pokes the ball inches wide of the far post. There look to be more goals in this for Arsenal.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Up against 10 men Hull have got to be a little bit more creative and take a few more chances in the final third which is not some thing they are used to doing. But if QPR can hold on and take a point it will be a decent point for them."
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia have both been introduced by Manchester United as they look for the breakthrough. Young was the key man in the win at Preston really...
Follow minute-by-minute updates on that game here.
Latest scores
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Bad news for Crystal Palace as Fraizer Campbell goes down holding his hamstring. It looks as though his race is run. The games goes on and Olivier Giroud is booked for a daft swipe at Dwight Gayle.
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
Aston Villa seeing plenty of the ball but there's definitely more impetus on getting the ball forwards. Not possession for possession's sake. Andy Weimann is warming up too.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 1-1 QPR
Hull are going for this. Attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez replaces centre back Alex Bruce. They know the three points are there for the taking.
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Bitty, scrappy, low-grade stuff so far. Tony Pulis will take a point now I reckon. He may well get one too.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal look well in control. Mesut Ozil loops a header from Alexis Sanchez's cross onto the bar as Arsene Wenger's men look to make the three points safe.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Danny Ings needs some treatment for Burnley and while he's off the field strike partner Ashley Barnes forces Thibaut Courtois into a regulation stop, with a dipping deflected strike. He can hit a ball, Barnes...
Hull 1-1 QPR
Matt Phillips has assisted more goals in his last two appearances for QPR (3) than in his previous 32 league games combined (2).
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Same again for Crystal Palace at the start of the second half. Wilfried Zaha advances down the left and then wastes the final ball. Deja-vu anyone? Such a frustrating player.
As I say that he again spurns a good opportunity on the right.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
If Chelsea don't win this one those two penalty appeals will be dominating your airwaves for the next 24-36 hours. Cesc Fabregas leads the Burnley midfield on a merry dance and pings out a beauty of a ball to Juan Cuadrado - but it has too much gas on it and runs out.
KICK-OFF
Back in play...
The players and staff are re-emerging around the grounds. Can Tim Sherwood get that all-important first win?
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Diego Costa's reaction to his late penalty appeal was a toddler's tantrum in a supermarket. Rolling around on the floor, punching the turf with both hands.
Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, was laughing in sheer disbelief.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Alistair Wiseman: 8 goals in 11 games for Giroud. Can't argue about that for a return from a striker! Welbeck might want to take note.
Ahmed Mohamed: Giroud never gets the credit he deserves, this is a striker that has hit double figures for the past three seasons.
Edward Still: Clinical from arsenal, they've struggled to get in the game but are 2-0 up!
AS IT STANDS
A double-digit lead for Chelsea once more at the top of the Premier League table as it stands, while Arsenal are moving in to third place on goal difference.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Chelsea's first penalty appeal - for handball - looked extremely convincing. The second one on Diego Costa, not so much.
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
Scott Holland: This time last season, fan's were wanting Moyes' head. This season, there's none of that though nothing has changed
Colinho: Robin van Persie has been okay this season but looking at him you can tell he's past his peak.
Tony Pepper: Will Phil Jones ever be the commanding leader Man United need in the centre of defence? Doesn't look likely at the moment
Matt, Tunbridge Wells: Who needs Diego Costa when you've got Branislav Ivanovic?
Rich, London: Ryan Shawcross please come back for Stoke! We're obviously not going to stop the opposition scoring without you. We even conceded to Villa!
James, London: So far, this Palace Arsenal game has been littered with errors from the officials - in favour of both sides. Been quite poor.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Jake Pincombe: Two of the clearest penalties you'll see not given for Chelsea. Could 'the campaign' be real?
Sir Shomes: That's two pens this have we should have had! The campaign against us continues!
Adam: Seriously. What do Chelsea have to do to get a penalty? Standard of refereeing is a joke
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Jose Mourinho may well mention that Diego Costa penalty appeal (see 15:46) in the post-match press conference. Had Chelsea scored a second they might have been able to relax in the second half but it would have been harsh on Burnley and as it stands the away side have every chance of getting back into it."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
MOTD's Martin Fisher at the Stadium of Light
"It's been a scrappy, scruffy affair. Joleon Lescott, in the eyes of Sunderland fans, should have been sent off when he appeared to grab the shirt of Danny Graham, while Adam Johnson had a goal chalked off for offside when replays suggested he was level."
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud has scored five and assisted three more in his last seven games for Arsenal in all competitions.
HALF-TIME
Hull 1-1 QPR
Plenty to talk about in that half of football. Joey Barton will feel he was hard done by with his straight red card, BUT, if you throw your arm towards an opponent, you are asking for trouble. His teammates might yet get him out of a hole though as Charlie Austin drew them level before the break.
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke
HALF-TIME
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
MOTD's John Motson at Selhurst Park
"It will be some comeback if Crystal Palace can turn this around. Santi Cazorla put Arsenal ahead with a penalty after seven minutes before Olivier Giroud made it 2-0 right on half-time. It sounds easy and, despite Crystal Palace's best efforts, it has not been too difficult for Arsenal."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
DISALLOWED GOAL
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Adam Johnson is a little unlucky not to have given Sunderland the lead - flagged offside as he latches on to a diagonal ball from Ricky Alvarez before nipping across keeper Ben Foster to score. TV replays suggest Johnson was level.
Seb Larsson then has a shot well saved. Sunderland ending the half on top.
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Chelsea have another penalty shout waved away as Diego Costa goes a tumbling in the area under a challenge from Jason Shackell. Shoulder to shoulder or a push?
HALF-TIME
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United
GOAL
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal - Olivier Giroud (45 mins)
Clinical stuff from Arsenal as they double their lead with the second shot on target of the match. Alexis Sanchez slips Danny Welbeck through, his shot from an angle is parried by Julian Speroni and Olivier Giroud taps home the rebound.
CLOSE!
Hull 1-1 QPR
What a strike from Tom Huddlestone. The former Spurs man fires the ball towards goal from 25 yards and it fizzes inches wide of the upright. Rob Green was rooted to the spot.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal have been relatively untroubled so far, despite doing little themselves as an attacking force. A lively match without much happening in front of goal.
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-1 Stoke - Mame Diouf (45 mins)
...This is how it feels to be 1-1!
Tim Sherwood's joy is short lived as Stoke level, Mame Diouf rising high to thump home a cross from Stephen Ireland, Two textbook headers in this game.
The passion of the Sherwood
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
THIS is what it means to Tim Sherwood to be 1-0 up...
Hull 1-1 QPR
Opta Joe: 14 - Charlie Austin is now the top scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season (14, Kane 13). Lion?
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"QPR are fighting. When you have Charlie Austin up front, just give him a chance and he will score. That celebration was brilliant too (see 15:39). And a word on Matty Phillips - that is his third assist in two games now he has been getting a run in the side."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
Tim Sherwood's first tactical reshuffle required as Kieran Richardson limps off injured, on comes Aly Cissokho at left-back. Stoke seeing more of the ball as we close in on half-time.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Great goal and another good ball into the box. We have seen some good balls into the box this afternoon and it was another good header from Austin and a great celebration too in reference to Hull pulling out of that move, over worries about his knee."
Post update
Hull 1-1 QPR
Opta Joe: 8 - Joey Barton has been shown a card in each of his last eight PL appearances (7 yellows, one red). Anger.
Hull 1-1 QPR
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Final Score
"For the sending off, it's daft from Joey Barton, right in front of the referee (see 15:32). If you throw a punch you deserve to be sent off. Initially we saw footage of a shove on Alex Bruce, and we thought he had been sent off for that. But on a replay we've since seen him throw a punch at Tom Huddlestone. This is a relegation dogfight game. Joey should have learned from his experience. He will be disappointed with himself."
GOAL
Hull 1-1 QPR - Charlie Austin (39 mins)
How about that then? Matt Phillips whips in a cross from the right and Charlie Austin heads into the net. The striker does a "dodgy knee" celebration" - perhaps a note towards when he failed a medical at Hull?
Hull 1-0 QPR
Referee Anthony Taylor has made a big decision in giving Joey Barton a red card. I'll bet a few are watching the QPR midfielder's Twitter feed with interest. He won't be happy at such a soft dismissal - although looking at it again, why does he throw his arm towards Huddlestone? Daft from Joey.
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
It's not fair or sensible to draw any conclusions after 40 minutes of a new manager's reign but I'm going to anyway. Aston Villa have looked much more lively under Tim Sherwood. They may not have won any awards for quality but the ball has moved faster, they've looked stronger in the tackle and are getting the ball to the front three much more often. All in all, a vast improvement I'd say.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Just the one shot on target at Selhurst Park after 35 minutes and that is Arsenal's opener from the penalty spot. It has to get better.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-0 West Brom
Close! Jermain Defoe looks the most likely source of a breakthrough and he is close to an opener, squirreling into space on the left of the area and dragging a shot right across goal. All it needed was a touch...
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Branislav Ivanovic up front? Let's see it.
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Stamford Bridge
"Branislav Ivanovic scored the goal but he has not been very good at all today, every pass he has tried to play has been off target. I said this previously and was laughed at, but I think Ivanovic is well suited to be a striker - he has all the attributes.
"Burnley are still in this game, and on the touchline, Jose Mourinho has been having a right dig at Diego Costa."
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
Branislav Ivanovic wants a penalty for hands after his shot is blocked in the penalty area - but there's nothing given. Chelsea not in top gear, but they don't need to be so far.
RED CARD FOR QPR
Hull 1-0 QPR - Joey Barton (32 mins)
A straight red card for QPR's Joey Barton. The midfielder is not a stranger to moments of madness but he looks hard done by here. He gives Alex Bruce a little shove as players question a free-kick awarded to Hull and does similar to Tom Huddleston. Not sure either were violent acts but he is on his way. A tough job just got harder for the visitors.
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United - Ki Sung-yueng
Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane
Final Score
"Ki did well at Sunderland last season, he was a real key player for them and instrumental in them staying up. It was a great run and a super finish."
Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
GOAL
Swansea 1-1 Manchester United - Ki Sung-yueng (30 mins)
Manchester United's lead didn't last long. Ki Sung-yueng - who scored at Old Trafford - equalises with a finish from Jonjo Shelvey's cross.
Follow minute-by-minute updates from Swansea here.
Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke
Stoke were really rattled for a few minutes by that Scott Sinclair opener but Victor Moses has just seen a well-struck shot saved. Can Mark Hughes' men come back?
Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Good position for Crystal Palace as Dwight Gayle lines up a free-kick 35 yards out from an angle. With the penalty box full, he opts to go for goal and blazes horribly over. Awful.
GOAL
Swansea 0-1 Manchester United - Ander Herrera (28 mins)
He may not start too often but Ander Herrera has an eye for goal, stroking in from the 16 yards after a neat move.
Follow minute-by-minute updates from this game here.