Premier League reaction

Hull manager Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC Sport: "I think it's happened to us five or six times this year when we have conceded late on, so we were due one, that is for sure. Robert Green made a great save just 30 seconds before and I thought: 'We would take a point from here.' QPR were resilient, we've seen it often - it is very hard to play with 10 men. But we stuck at it, and we got the win in the end. When we did get 2-1 up we had five centre-forwards on the pitch and I though what am I going to do now? It was back to the school days.

"It's always been important for us that Nikica Jelavic stays fit. That was the key for us. He was injured in the warm-up at Arsenal in October, he had an operation and came back too quickly from that. We needed something if Jelavic broke down, and Dame N'Doye I first saw in Denmark in the Champions League. We had to work extremely hard to get him but he has now got two in two games, and that could just be the difference."

On the sending off of Joey Barton: "The first challenge the referee was correct to give the yellow card, then there was a bit of a kafuffle, and I don't know what Barton did to be honest, someone told me he punched him in the privates, I don't think he can get away with that.

"We are upon it now. The tickly bit of the season is about to start, and there will be some strange results, as we've seen today. We've given ourselves a massive chance. We had our worst afternoon here a few weeks ago when we played Newcastle, but thankfully we've responded in the right way, with back-to-back wins, which is huge."