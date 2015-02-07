"Chelsea have been in total control in this second half. Aston Villa could not do anything going forward, they really lacked belief and quality in the final third but they tried their best. Chelsea have done a special job here today. They are seven points clear but they were nine points earlier in the season, so it's not all over yet.
"Manchester City are still capable of going on a run, and a lot of these Chelsea players have played a lot of games already and will tire, especially with the latter stages of the Champions League still to come. "
FULL-TIME
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
The whistle goes and Jose Mourinho explodes into life. After a relatively subdued reaction throughout he strolls on to the pitch, pumping his firsts in celebration and whipping up the away fans. Job done, but far from a vintage Chelsea display.
YELLOW CARD
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Branislav Ivanovic is booked for time-wasting. Seconds left...
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Is there to be any late drama? Aston Villa are on the hunt for an equaliser as Ashley Westwood spots the run of Scott Sinclair, but he cannot beat Branislav Ivanovic. Time is against them...
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Five minutes of added time as John Mikel Obi goes down clutching his back. Chelsea have used all their substitutes, but he eventually is able to continue.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Juan Cuadrado is clearly eager to impress as he buzzes from the right side of the pitch to the left to pick up an Eden Hazard pass, but he runs into a Villa player.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"Chelsea have been very dominant in this second half. They have controlled the pace of the game and could easily go on and score another. You have to give Aston Villa credit, they have stuck at it and tried to keep their tempo high, but Chelsea have been well on top."
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea cannot feel comfortable just yet because to Aston Villa's credit they are searching for an equaliser at the moment. The Blues, however, are coping well with anything the hosts throw at their defence.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea, by the way, are on course to go eight points clear at the top of the table with Manchester City currently losing 1-0 to Hull....
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Juan Cuadrado, a speedy winger, wins Chelsea a corner with his first contribution. He also takes it, but it is poor and Villa head clear.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Into the closing stages and Jose Mourinho decides it is time to hand a debut to his new signing Juan Cuadrado, who comes on for Willian.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Alan Hutton tries to pick out Christian Benteke with a cross but Thibaut Courtois, for the first time in this match, comes off his line to claim confidently.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"Chelsea have really upped the tempo since conceding the equaliser. They have dominated this football match since the first five minutes of the second half. Jose Mourinho's side have been pressing Villa so fast, and the way they move the ball about, they have just raised it."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
A flurry of substitution as Christian Benteke is on for Gabriel Agbonlahor before Oscar is replaced by John Mikel Obi for Chelsea. Paul Lambert then makes another Villa change as new signing Scott Sinclair jogs onto the pitch, replacing Tom Cleverley.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea are after a third, they don't want to let Aston Villa in again as Loic Remy runs at goal before letting fly, but his shot is deflected over.
BBC Final Score
Final Score is now heading onto BBC Two and BBC Two Northern Ireland, as today's match comes to the boil...
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin
BBC Final Score
"Cesar Azpilicueta was allowed down the left hand side, there was a bit of melee with the ball in the box, it came off a few shins, but he picked out Branislav Ivanovic at the far post and he caught it beautifully - like a peach."
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa will be sick of the sight of Branislav Ivanovic, that goal was his fifth in six starts against them and his strike was greeted by a small smile from Jose Mourinho and a double fist pump.
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"All the Chelsea fans are trying to get on the pitch in the far corner. The goalkeeper had no chance, Branislav Ivanovic caught the ball sweetly, and for all of Carles Gil's excellent play going forward he was caught ball watching there. That allowed Cesar Azpilicueta in on the left side for the cross."
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea - Branislav Ivanovic
Jores Okore goes from goal-scoring hero to villain as his failure to clear leads to a Chelsea goal. He is down on the ground and kicks half-heartedly at the loose ball inside the area and Cesar Azpilicueta is on it in a flash, scooping a cross for Branislav Ivanovic to volley home.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Didier Drogba has been pretty anonymous in this game and Jose Mourinho decides it is time to make a change, taking off the veteran striker and bringing on Loic Remy.
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Stephen: Hell Freezes Over as Aston Villa Score!
Tariq Khan: So THAT's what it's like to score a goal!
Nick Thompson: Just sang "We're Aston Villa, we score when we want" with the Holte End. Gotta keep that sense of humour ;)
Aston Villa seem to have a new lease of life after getting that all important goal and they are snapping at the Chelsea players, not letting them stay in possession for long and closing them down at every opportunity. The crowd respond with shouts of encouragement. Could they, possibly, get another goal?
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Willian has another pop from distance, his shot lacks real power but skips along the ground and towards the post but drifts just wide, to the relief of Brad Guzan.
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"Paul Lambert now has to make sure his team do not come off the pace and stay on the front foot. Chelsea have not been brilliant today. They have looked leggy and tired. Villa have made a brilliant start to this second half."
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
"We score when we want" is the chant from the Villa fans after they finally end their Premier League goal drought, just seconds before it would have hit the 11-hour mark. It is fair to say that Jores Okore's header was greeted with wild celebration all around the ground and it has certainly brought the home supporters to life.
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"I have to say, I wouldn't like to hear what Jose Mourinho has to say about his defenders. Three of them all misjudged the flight of the ball completely. It was a good ball in, but it's missed all the Chelsea defence and it's allowed the Villa centre-half to get round the back and nod it into an almost empty net. Mourinho will not be happy at all."
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Jose Mourinho has not once let a smile creep onto his face and it is perhaps clear to see why. Chelsea have been far from convincing and were punished for a lapse in concentration. Willian tries to respond with a drive from the edge of the area, but drags it wide.
Post update
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Former Aston Villa frontman Dion Dublin
Final Score
"Great skill on the right by Gil. He left the defender for dead and lifted it into an area, just hoping someone would be there. Lo and behold, someone was!"
YELLOW CARD
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
So big was that goal that Jores Okore celebrated with real vigour. Too much for the referee, and he is booked for his excessive celebrations.
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"I have got to say I have been impressed by Carles Gil, he's got a trick, he's very nippy, and he moves the ball past Oscar before standing it up at the far post. Jores Okore got a free header and nods it down into the ground. A great start to the second half from Villa."
GOAL
Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea - Jores Okore
Would you believe it! Aston Villa fans finally have something to cheer about as Aston Villa score. I repeat, Aston Villa score. Great work by Carles Gil as he makes space for a cross from the right and Jores Okore is there to head in. Villa fans rub their eyes with disbelief.
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
This is better! Aston Villa are straight on the attack and Andreas Weimann hits a first-time effort over the bar. Probably their best move, and chance, of the game.
Post update
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Aston Villa get the second half under way.
Tom Sharpe: For all the people moaning about Paul Lambert, tell me what you would do differently when your star player is currently garbage?
Richard Mills: A master stroke from the master manager to boost Christian Benteke's confidence by dropping him.
"You cannot fault Aston Villa's effort, and they are still playing at a decent tempo, but they have never looked like opening Chelsea up. The Premier League leaders are yet to get going, but their lead at the break is a comfortable one."
Profitable day at the office for Mou
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
BBCCopyright: BBC
It is now 657 minutes since Aston Villa last scored a Premier League goal. In that time, Jose Mourinho has pocketed around £11,000.
In fact, since this game got under way, he has earned just over £750. If, like me, you are working, then we have pocketed a little over two quid in the same time.
"Chelsea have done enough. They lead without playing particularly well but Aston Villa are lacking confidence in front of goal and that is making things easier for the away side. I do think there are more Chelsea goals to come in the second half."
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Rob: Paul Lambert still has no idea of his best team.
Steve: Here's the post-match press conference from Lambert: "I'm proud of the players, we were terrific, we'll turn it around, blah blah blah..."
HALF-TIME
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
The whistle goes for half time and it never really sparked into life after Eden Hazard's opener. Aston Villa still have a chance against a slightly off colour Chelsea, with Thibaut Courtois looking very nervy at times. Will we see Christian Benteke sooner rather than later?
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
"It's all getting a bit heated at Villa Park. The Aston Villa fans are taking their frustrations out on Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who they felt went down too easily in an aerial challenge, and referee Neil Swarbrick for eventually stopping play so Drogba could get treatment. Villa boss Paul Lambert is getting agitated too, arguing with the fourth official about something, before tearing his jacket off and hurling it into his dug-out. He might regret that - it is very chilly in the midlands today."
Kudzai: Didier Drogba really disturbing the flow, does not seem to be syncing with the team. Jose should have started with Loic Remy.
Eden Hazard skips along the edge of the area before having a crack at goal, his shot is blocked though. Aston Villa go down the other end through Alan Hutton, but his clipped cross is straight to Willian.
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
APCopyright: AP
Into three minutes of injury time. Can Aston Villa snatch an equaliser before the break? They've been better towards the end of this half.
YELLOW CARD
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Another booking as Ashley Westwood is shown a yellow for a foul on Eden Hazard. I'd be surprised if this game ends with 22 players on the pitch.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Carles Gil has been pretty quiet in this game but he comes to life just before the break as he leaves Oscar trailing in his wake, whips the cross into the area but no Villa player can make the crucial connection.
Lee from Warwickshire: Lambert, please please go. You are destroying this great club.
Josh in East Sussex: What can Villa do to break the negative psychology of not scoring a goal for so long?
Not even the offer of a handshake from Bella the Lion, the Villa mascot, could cheer up Jose Mourinho. He still looks unhappy even though his side are leading and almost add a second when Ramires charges after loose ball inside the area, but Villa clear at the crucial moment.
The coat has come off Paul Lambert now as he strides along the edge of his technical area in a beige jumper. He means business.
YELLOW CARD
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
The referee takes the decision to stop play after Didier Drogba is left prone on the ground having been injured in a challenge and neither side knock the ball out of play for over a minute. Ramires is then booked for a clip on Fabian Delph.
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
We were probably all expecting the floodgates to open after Eden Hazard's goal, but that is far from the case as Chelsea appear to have gone down a gear. Not much in the way of chances for either side in a fairly scrappy game.
"You have to give Aston Villa credit, the effort is there, their tempo is good but they seem to be lacking confidence and ideas in attack. They have put several good balls into the box but the man who would have loved to get on the end of them - Christian Benteke - is on the bench. Chelsea are in control of this one, without playing all that well."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea seem reasonably content to let Aston Villa have the ball, before cutting off their options when they get deep into the away side's half. Alan Hutton, frustrated by the lack of options, swings in ambitious cross that sails over the head of Gabby Agbonlahor.
Christian Benteke climbs off the Villa bench to warm up, and is met by warm applause.
PENALTY APPEAL
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
AFPCopyright: AFP
Chelsea want a penalty. Replays show that a corner is met by the head of Gary Cahill and his effort appears to take a nick off the arm of Aly Cissokho before being held by Brad Guzan. Nothing given, but would have been hard to notice on first viewing.
Tor Noppharat: Chelsea have got sucked into a slug fest at Villa Park. Haven't played our game yet.
Nemanja Matic races on to a loose ball and charges into the Aston Villa area before slipping the ball to Oscar on his right. The midfielder goes for power with a drive on the angle, but Brad Guzan is behind it and parries the ball over for a corner.
Paul in Nottinghamshire: Lambert, you have no clue. Get out now before you take us down.
"Aston Villa are getting a lot of joy down the left-wing. They know they have to score to stay in the game and are asking Chelsea questions. It just makes you wonder why they don't start like this though."
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
"An update on Villa's Premier League scoring drought, which was already longer than the Godfather and Lord of the Rings film trilogies. Paul Lambert's side have now surpassed the length of the Police Academy movies (627 minutes) without scoring and are closing in on the Fast and Furious series (six films with a total running time of 684 minutes), which definitely does not describe Villa's attack in this game."
Has Mrs Bevan been subjected to a bit of a movie marathon in the name of research this week Bevo?
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Hmm, there looks to a chink in the Chelsea armour and that is in the shape of a very nervy display by Thibaut Courtois so far. Villa have barely threatened but win a couple of corners that Courtois flaps at unconvincingly.
Aston Villa then have their best chance of the half as John Terry takes his eye off Gabby Agbonlahor, who rises unmarked to meet a cross in the middle of the area, but sends his header over the bar.
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
"The Chelsea fans crammed into a corner of Villa Park were a jubilant jumping mass of blue when Eden Hazard scored their goal but, since they have stopped celebrating, the ground has been almost completely silent - so quiet in fact that I could hear Hazard yelp in pain when he was caught by a late Ashley Westwood challenge. The Belgian is back on his feet now and appears unharmed."
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Ten hours and 26 minutes without a goal for Aston Villa. They have a rare foray into the final third of Chelsea's half as Ashley Westwood finds Aly Cissokho wide left, but his cross can't find a team-mate and the visitors clear.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Dion Dublin
BBC Final Score
AFPCopyright: AFP
"It's patient play from Chelsea. Because Didier Drogba is playing he drags the defence out and leaves gaps behind. There was a nice little two-yard gap for Eden Hazard, and after perfect centre-forward's run across the full-back, he had a tap in."
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Martin Briggs: And the floodgates open at Villa Park...
How do you stop Eden Hazard? Stand on his foot is Ashley Westwood's answer. He catches Hazard when trying to steal possession and Hazard goes straight to ground. He does make a bit of a meal of it though.
Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks
Final Score
"That was a very good Chelsea goal. Villa do seem to play a very high defensive line, and that is high-risk against a very talented opposition. Willian, who is very quick, found Hazard to fire it into the back of the net. A very well-constructed goal."
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"Too easy. Eden Hazard just runs across the full-back Alan Hutton, it's not the best of contacts for the finish but Brad Guzan had no chance. It's a terrible goal to give away."
GOAL
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea - Eden Hazard
It begins...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Far, far too easy for the league leaders as Oscar chases a ball down right flank, cuts it back for Willian inside the area and he then feeds Eden Hazard to sweep home. That was their first real attack, worrying times for Villa.
Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
AFPCopyright: AFP
"The Chelsea fans are the noisiest so far, singing about their upcoming trip to Wembley in the Capital One Cup final. The Villa fans managed a roar when their team crossed the halfway line for the first time, but they have not done much more than that. Left-back Aly Cissoko has been the home side's best attacking outlet so far, but with Christian Benteke out of the team he does not have much to aim at with his crosses."
YELLOW CARD
Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea
AFPCopyright: AFP
Tom Cleverley's first involvement in the game is to dive in with a crunching challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta. Yellow card for the Villa man.
Former England winger Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live at Villa Park
"Aston Villa do like to play on the counter attack but that is what frustrates the fans here. They want to go and attack sides but Gabriel Agbonlahor is on his own up front, and he and Villa will be waiting for Chelsea to lose the ball."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are wearing their third kit today. What would you call it, sea blue? I'm going with that, and unsurprisingly it is the away side who are dominating possession in the opening exchanges. Villa look very wary, eager not to make an early error and let Chelsea in.
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea
The referee blows his whistle and we are up and running...
Tom Sharpe: Benteke is on the bench because out of him and Weimann, Weimann is playing better. And it will give Benteke a kick up the backside.
Adam G: Benteke hasn't been firing for Villa. Terry did once say that Agbonlahor was the most difficult forward he has played against...
Rich Lang: Agree 100% with Benteke being on the bench. It's like we've played with 10 men the last six weeks. Might wake him up for Hull.
Come on Jose, flash us a smile. The Chelsea boss strolls out of the tunnel, hands in his pockets and a frown upon his face. In fairness, Villa Park has not been kind to him in the past, surely that will change today?
The players are on the pitch and we are not far off getting under way.
Too good to go down?
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Robbie Savage
BBC Sport pundit
"Villa have gone 612 minutes without scoring a league goal but every time I see a Villa team sheet and they are at home, I think they might nick something.
"There is no such thing as being too good to go down but, of all the teams fighting the drop, Villa have the most quality in their squad."
"Villa have started many games very negatively and paid the price. Paul Lambert has today left out Benteke, and he is the best player at that club, and has been for some time. He's a striker other clubs will be look at, wondering if they can nick him. Lambert has to be very careful how he handles this lad."
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Villa Park has never been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who has managed only two draws and one goal in his five visits so far. Mourinho was sent off along with two of his players the last time the Blues were here, in March, in a game that saw Fabian Delph score Villa's winner to put a sizeable dent in Chelsea's title aspirations.
"That Delph strike was later voted Villa's goal of the season, a competition that should not be too difficult to win this campaign. The club have already had to cancel one fans' vote for goal of the month after failing to find the net at all during October, and have only hit 11 in total."
Moody Mourinho
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jose Mourinho was back in front of the cameras on Friday afternoon.
The Portuguese had not given a media interview since striker Diego Costa was suspended for three matches by the Football Association for stamping on Liverpool midfielder Can.
On 28 January, Mourinho was fined £25,000 by the FA for claiming that there was a "campaign" against his club.
When asked about his reasons for not speaking before or after last weekend's draw with Manchester City, he said: "Because if you want, you can make a silence very noisy. You could make noise with my silence. If I was a journalist I could make from silence lots of words.
"Filipe [Luis] is injured and the player who is suspended is suspended," Mourinho said, pointedly not referring to Costa by name.
Why has he never won a match at Villa Park?
"Because the opponents score more goals than us."
Former Aston Villa frontman Dion Dublin
Final Score
"I don't agree with dropping Christian Benteke. He is the only one who might become prolific at some stage. Villa had to play him today. It'll be a big blow to his already low confidence. Villa have no natural finisher in their team today."
Why no Benteke?
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Lot's of angry comments about Christian Benteke being named on the Aston Villa bench. Our man in the Midlands, Pat Murphy, reckons the decision has been made with one eye on the midweek match against Hull.
Given both Villa and the Tigers are down at the wrong end of the table, is that game arguably more important for Paul Lambert's side?
Matt Andrews: So, Lambert's lost it. Benteke on the bench? They'll probably bring him on to save the game when we are 4-0 down...
Chris Bloomfield: With Benteke on the bench then Aston Villa have no goal threat at all. Not like that had a threat anyway, but certainly not now.
Post update
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Yes, son. That's what scoring a goal looks like".
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00)
Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Villa Park
BBCCopyright: BBC
"The most appropriate item on sale in Aston Villa's club shop? An official club duck, which sums up their recent woeful record in front of goal.
"Paul Lambert's side are yet to score a Premier League goal in 2015 and, in total, it is 612 minutes since they last found the net in the league, enough time to watch all of either the Godfather or Lord of the Rings trilogies.
"They could also surpass the seven Police Academy films (total running time 627 minutes) in today's game against Chelsea, but I suppose some Villa fans might argue they have been already been watching a more inept bunch of recruits than the ones who served under Commandant Eric Lassard."
A nasty pie (chart) for Villa
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Aston Villa fans just rocking up to Villa Park this afternoon might want to look away now because, when you are desperate to see your side score a long-awaited goal, the last thing you want to see is free-scoring Chelsea rolling into town.
Jose Mourinho's side are the highest scorers in the league with 52 goals from their 23 matches, while they have also scored a league-high 27 goals away from home.
In contrast, only Sunderland in 2005-06 (nine goals) and Derby County in 2007-08 (seven goals) have scored fewer in the Premier League than Villa (11) after 23 matches.
Both Sunderland and Derby ended each of their respective seasons in last place and were relegated...
BBC Final Score
Just under way now on the BBC Red Button (and at the top of this page), Final Score kicks into action. Jacqui Oatley is joined by former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks and ex-Aston Villa frontman Dion Dublin as all the goals go in around the country.
Final Score is on 14:30-18:00 GMT on the BBC Red Button and 16:30-17:15 on BBC Two, except in Scotland. In Northern Ireland the programme in on BBC Two 16:30-17:00, with Final Score from NI at 17:00-17:15.
Team News
Aston Villa v Chelsea (15:00 GMT)
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Villa Park
Chelsea's new £23.3m winger Juan Cuadrado is on the bench at an overcast and chilly Villa Park, as Blues boss Jose Mourinho makes two changes from the team that drew with Manchester City last week. Didier Drogba comes in for Loic Remy up front and Gary Cahill returns for Kurt Zouma at centre-half.
Cuadrado was nicknamed 'La Vespa' while at Fiorentina because of his pace and ability to nip between defenders like a scooter buzzing through traffic.
Aston Villa's most recent signing Scott Sinclair used to be known for doing the same but, to continue the motoring analogy, he has been left in the garage again - he is among their substitutes for the visit of his former club and must wait for his first Premier League start since December 213. Alongside him is out-of-form striker Christian Benteke, who has been dropped to make way for Gabriel Agbonlahor.
Aston Villa starting XI: Guzan, Hutton, Okore, Clark, Cissokho, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Agbonlahor, Weimann, Gil
The last time a Villa player bagged in the top flight was on 20 December when Christian Benteke opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is only 558 minutes long.
Will Villa end their barren run against the Premier League leaders today?
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is only 558 minutes long.
Will Villa end their barren run against the Premier League leaders today?
By Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Time to choose...
OK, time for me to bring this to a close but we have all the build-up and coverage of the Merseyside derby as Everton host Liverpool in our dedicated live coverage page. If you want to catch all the reaction to today's games then head to our reaction live coverage.
