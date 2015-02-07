Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Jose Mourinho was back in front of the cameras on Friday afternoon.

The Portuguese had not given a media interview since striker Diego Costa was suspended for three matches by the Football Association for stamping on Liverpool midfielder Can.

On 28 January, Mourinho was fined £25,000 by the FA for claiming that there was a "campaign" against his club.

When asked about his reasons for not speaking before or after last weekend's draw with Manchester City, he said: "Because if you want, you can make a silence very noisy. You could make noise with my silence. If I was a journalist I could make from silence lots of words.

"Filipe [Luis] is injured and the player who is suspended is suspended," Mourinho said, pointedly not referring to Costa by name.

Why has he never won a match at Villa Park?

"Because the opponents score more goals than us."