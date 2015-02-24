Championship football as it happened

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Derby County end tonight exactly where they started it - at the top of the Championship table - thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Charlton Athletic.

It was less routine for second-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside, but Aitor Karanka's side got the job done with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bolton.

Among the chasing pack, Ipswich Town recorded an eye-catching 4-2 victory over Birmingham, Norwich City came from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 and Watford eased to a 3-0 success over Rotherham United.

Seven of the top eight teams in the Championship won. The other, Bournemouth, don't play until tomorrow. The Cherries have a tough act to follow.