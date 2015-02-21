Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds

"This is clearly a serious injury for Jelle Vossen. There are four medical staff around him at the moment. There is going to be a long delay and there is a worry for me because Vossen has not moved. We hope he is OK. He has been moved onto a stretcher but sadly this does look very serious.

"Middlesbrough have been looking more and more panicky with the ball as the game has gone on. They have been trying to force the issue rather than remaining calm and playing the same way they have all season, playing passes that aren't there, crosses that were never on."