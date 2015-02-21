Leeds move up to 11th after a fifth win in six league games, while Middlesbrough remain top of the Championship but only a point ahead of Bournemouth and Derby County, who play Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday respectively later on in the 15:00 GMT kick-offs.
Player reaction
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri speaking to Sky Sports: "I'm happy and lucky. But it was not just me, it was the whole team. We need to continue to play well."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"A fantastic victory for Leeds, but it's a really disappointing result for Middlesbrough. That early goal rocked them and they seemed to panic a bit, I'm surprised by that. They never showed composure in the final third. Marco Silvestri made 10 good saves, but every single one you would have to say you would expect him to make. Maybe Leeds deserved it for their sheer effort."
FULL-TIME
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Inspired, resilient, hard-fought. Leeds showed all three to beat top-of-the-table Middlesbrough, who lose for the first time in 11 league games.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
One late chance for Boro as Albert Adomah has a sight on goal but, as has been the case so often in this match, Marco Silvestri saves. Adomah was offside anyway.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro keeper Tomas Mejias races upfield for a later corner and goes up for the header but misses the ball as it goes out of play.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Liam Cooper's first taste of the action is a yellow card for hauling Boro striker Patrick Bamford to the ground. The home side are back on the charge.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Sometimes when one of your players gets a serious injury it can cause a bit of worry and slow a team's tempo. That appears to be the case here with Middlesbrough. Leeds will try to use up as much time as possible now, to kill the game off."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Rather than Boro creating the chances, it's Leeds. Rodolph Austin strikes a powerful long range shot and keeper Tomas Mejias palms the effort over.
SUBSTITUTION
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Giuseppe Bellusci eventually hobbles off and is replaced by Liam Cooper.
Post update
Leeds centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci goes down clutching his hamstring before the fourth official signals nine minutes of added time.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlesbrough striker Jelle Vossen is carried off on a stretcher and it looks like the home side will have to finish the game with 10 men as manager Aitor Karanka has already made his three substitutions.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"This is clearly a serious injury for Jelle Vossen. There are four medical staff around him at the moment. There is going to be a long delay and there is a worry for me because Vossen has not moved. We hope he is OK. He has been moved onto a stretcher but sadly this does look very serious.
"Middlesbrough have been looking more and more panicky with the ball as the game has gone on. They have been trying to force the issue rather than remaining calm and playing the same way they have all season, playing passes that aren't there, crosses that were never on."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlesbrough have Jelle Vossen injured on the floor and having treatment.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Rodolph Austin is through on the Boro goal but his shot is saved by Tomas Mejias. The Leeds midfielder appeared marginally offside but no flag was raised.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
When Leeds go forward they are creating decent chances but just can't take them. Another sees Sam Byram drive a ball across the area but Scott Wooton can't sort his feet out at the far post and puts an effort wide.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"We said earlier on that it might be one of those days for Middlesbrough. We're approaching the final 10 minutes now and you feel there won't be enough time for them to win this game, to score twice. They might get one back, but once you reach the last 10 and you're defending a lead, it's tin hats on, throw your body in the way. No matter how tired you are, it doesn't matter."
SUBSTITUTION
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
It's a last throw of the dice by Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka as he throws on Adam Forshaw for Grant Leadbitter.
Opta Joe: 16 - No side has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games this season than Middlesbrough (16).
Stat snapshot
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"What a challenge from Sol Bamba. He stopped a certain goal there, but you can tell the Leeds players are starting to tire. That is to be expected, they have been working so hard to defend this lead. Now there is a dilemma for Neil Redfearn. Does he risk disrupting the game to bring on fresh legs? Or does he let these players soldier on until the end?"
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
A lovely Boro move gets Kike through on goal and the Spaniard looks set to score only for Sol Bamba to stretch out one of his long legs to block the shot. Great defending.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Another shot from Middlesbrough, another shot from Marco Silvestri. The home side continue to press but they cannot find a way back into this game. If Middlesbrough score it will give them such a boost that you can see them going on to win the game. But if Leeds can last out until 80 minutes you feel they will hang on. They are really up against it though. The runs of Rodolph Austin (see 60 mins) have done such a huge favour for the away side, giving the defence a chance to rest."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro striker Jelle Vossen cuts inside and tries to curl a low shot into the corner but Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri anticipates and palms the effort away. The amount of saves Silvestri is making is getting silly now. Impressive, but silly.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford comes on for Emilio Nsue. Bamford salvaged an equaliser in midweek at Birmingham. Can he again come to his side's rescue?
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
If it's not Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri, it's Leeds centre-back Sol Bamba. It looks like Boro are in again only for the big man to block Kike's shot.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
The more Boro chase an equaliser the more space it leaves for Leeds and Lewis Cook almost makes the most of it by playing a long diagonal ball into the run of Rodolph Austin only for Boro keeper Tomas Mejias to crucially come out and intercept the ball.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Another glorious chance for Leeds massively against the run of play. Is this going to be one of those games for Middlesbrough? They have had all the possession but the shots they have had have so far all been easy to stop. Neil Redfearn is desperate for that second goal. Because if Leeds concede one before 80 minutes they will concede two, but if they can get the next goal the win is there for them."
SUBSTITUTION
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro boss Aitor Karanka brings on Lee Tomlin for Adam Reach as his side continue to push for an equaliser.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
A ball over the top of Boro's defence almost lets Leeds striker Steve Morison in on goal but home keeper Tomas Mejias quickly comes out of his goal to clear the danger.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
I'm probably getting as tired of writing Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri's name as Boro are of the Italian's saves. The latest players from the home side to be denied by Silvestri are Kike and Albert Adomah as they have shots well-saved by the stopper.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Football is an incredible game sometimes isn't it? Boro have created all the chances but the best two have fallen to Leeds. The worry for the home side is that when a goalkeeper is making save after save, he can become unbeatable. Marco Silvestri has been playing well for Leeds but everything has been saveable so far.
"Boro have had plenty of chances but they have snatched at things. Going behind seems to have rattled them, and Aitor Karanka will have told his players to keep their composure."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds defender Scott Wootton gets on the end of a cross only to see his header come back off the crossbar with Boro keeper Tomas Mejias rooted to the spot.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
It's like the first half never ended. Boro are immediately back on the attack and striker Kike makes room for a low shot which looks set for the far post before Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri palms it wide.
KICK-OFF
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
The action is back under way again for the second half at the Riverside.
Can Leeds stopper Marco Silvestri keep up his heroics and continue to deny Boro? Only one way to find out.
HALF-TIME
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds fans - do you remember Dave Hockaday? He wasn't your manager for long but one things he did in his time in charge was steer your side to a win over Middlesbrough in the reverse fixture last August.
It was Hockaday's first Championship victory and came courtesy of Billy Sharp's late winner when Tomas Mejias was again Boro's keeper.
HALF-TIME
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
How are Leeds winning this one? Boro have battered them in that first half but can't find a way past Marco Silvestri.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Aitor Karanka has to get his team to just calm down and not panic. Middlesbrough have to concentrate on playing their own game. Neil Redfearn meanwhile, he will be encouraging his side to get up the park a bit more with the ball. To hold it a bit better and give the players a chance to rest defensively. But Leeds could have been 2-0 up if they'd taken that chance at the end of the half."
HALF-TIME
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
It's half-time at the Riverside and Leeds go in shaking their heads that they didn't extend their lead. Souleymane Bamba gets on the end of a corner but sends his header wide of the far post from eight yards. Great chance.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Talk about close. Kike is threw on goal but the linesman's flag saves Leeds and replays show the decision was right - just.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro striker Jelle Vossen tries a first-time shot from just outside the area and this time Leeds stopper Marco Silvestri watched it go just wide rather than having to make another save.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Leeds have got to get in at half-time 1-0 up to be in any chance of winning this game. Conceding now would be very damaging psychologically for them. And they are living dangerously."
Opta Joe: 16 - Leeds United have lost 16 points from leading positions in the Championship this season, only two clubs have lost more. Nerves.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
I'm not sure Boro are going to be able to beat Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri today as he is having an inspired match. Boro midfielder Adam Clayton's low shot is fended away by Silvestri and the ball falls to one of his team-mates to clear.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlesbrough go straight up the other end and Albert Adomah's shot on the turn from six yards out is blocked by an under pressure Leeds defence.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds string a few passes together and give Boro a scare but there's a mix-up between Scott Wooton and Rodolph Austin as they leave a cut back to each other and the home side clear.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & Leeds defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Sometimes when a goalkeeper starts to get so busy he can become impossible to beat. That shot from Kike was always rising you feel but Marco Silvestri did well to get to the ball. Middlesbrough's finishing has not been as good as perhaps manager Aitor Karanka would like, but Leeds have to get hold of it here. At the moment it is all Boro."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Marco Silvestri is a one-man wall currently denying Boro. The Leeds keeper is having a stormer and is at his athletic best in tipping away a dipping Kike shot.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds get a free-kick on the halfway line to give them some much-needed respite. It doesn't last long though as a left-foot Grant Leadbitter shot goes wide of the visitors' goal.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri is a busy boy and he spreads himself to block a Jelle Vossen shot at point-blank range following Albert Adomah's right-wing cross.
Post update
It's all Boro at the moment.
YELLOW CARD
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci picks up the first yellow of the game. From the resulting free-kick, Grant Leadbitter ambitiously tries a shot from 35-yards out but his effort takes a deflection before looping into the Leeds six-yard box. Boro striker Jelle Vossen goes up for a header but, under pressure, he can't get decent purchase and Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri gathers.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlebrough aren't top for nothing and they are showing plenty of threat. A Jelle Vossen volley is well-saved and then Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri again gets something to a poked shot from the Boro forward before the ball is cleared off the line.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & England defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"This is turning into an interesting match. Middlesbrough will have to push on and chase the game, but they have to be careful not to force the issue. There is still an awful long way to go in this game. Yes it was a setback, the sloppy goal. But they will create chances. At the moment there is a little bit of panic about their play, and maybe they are starting to feel the pressure of being league-leaders. They need to get back to playing their own game."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Middlebrough's rivals will have their Leeds scarves out as a defeat for Aitor Karanka's side will give them a massive boost before they play later. As it stands, Bournemouth and Derby could go top if they beat Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday respectively later on.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro boss Aitor Karanka took a chance by leaving striker Patrick Bamford on the bench and making so many changes after a tough draw with 10-man Birmingham in midweek. The decision isn't looking too clever at the moment but there's a long way to go.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & England defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Neil Redfearn was in charge of the Leeds academy before taking over the first team - like Tim Sherwood did at Spurs. Redfearn knows the younger players, he knows their character.
"At the moment there isn't an awful lot of money to play with, what with the lack of an owner if you like, and Redfearn has put his belief in youth. You will have good days and bad days when you are playing with young players, but it's a great start for Leeds. Middlesbrough like to push forward and look very neat and tidy, but they are susceptible to the counter attack here."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Nice work from Boro striker Kike as he jinks past a Leeds defender and has a sight of goal but he sees his shot saved by keeper Marco Silvestri. Talk about an all-action start to the game.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
A Boro corner quickly turns into a Leeds counter and if Lewis Cook's ball for Steve Morison had been more precise the visitors would have been in again.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Boro have a great chance to get an immediate equaliser. A well-worked free-kick finds Jelle Vossen unmarked about 15 yards out but he badly mistimes his shot and Leeds clear.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & England defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"It's not really a shock. Leeds are in very good form themselves, but the goalkeeper has to take all the responsibility for that. Tomas Mejias made an awful decision to throw the ball out."
GOAL
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd - Alex Mowatt
Leeds take a dream start. Tomas Mejias is in the Boro goal because of Dimi Konstantopoulos being banned and he throws the ball out straight to a Leeds player. The ball is played out to the right and cut back for Alex Mowatt, whose shot goes in via a deflection.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leeds Utd
Former Middlesbrough & England defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at the Riverside Stadium
"Aitor Karanka has done an exceptional job at Middlesbrough. When he came here there were one or two questions asked. Who was he, what sort of style does he play, but he has transformed this club. They've been playing some fantastic football, while bringing through young players and it is great to see. It's a fantastic stadium here, almost full today, Boro are very well supported. But of course Leeds are on a decent run themselves."
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leeds Utd
The sun's out, the Riverside is packed and the fans are buzzing. Let's hope the game lives up to the atmosphere.
KICK-OFF
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leeds Utd
It's under way at a sunny Riverside.
Redfearn view
Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd (12:15 GMT)
Leeds manager Neil Redfearn: "It is a tough test for us but we have proved on our day we can get results against top teams.
"We have to make it difficult for them but when we get the chance to play we have to play."
Karanka view
Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd (12:15 GMT)
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "It's a good opportunity [being top] but I don't want to put pressure on my players. They know how difficult it has been to get into the position we are in and it is going to be very difficult to stay there.
"If we want to stay top we have to win these type of games."
Team news
Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd (12:15 GMT)
Let's get straight into team news. Leeds boss Neil Redfearn names the same side that beat Millwall last time out, with the only change being the return of centre-back Liam Cooper to the bench.
Middlesbrough played an hour with 10-men in a midweek draw at Birmingham and manager Aitor Karanka makes six changes from that side. Keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos was the man sent off in that game and he is replaced by Tomas Mejias, while striker Patrick Bamford drops to the bench and is replaced by Kike.
The Riverside is soaked in sunshine and looks such a glorious sight it makes you want to put your boots on and round up a few mates for a kickabout. I'll stick to keeping you updated on the match for the time-being though.
In-form Leeds
Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd (12:15 GMT)
Leeds were in a bit of relegation bother but four wins out of the last five league games have moved them mid-table. They are now eight points above the drop and manager Neil Redfearn is slowly but surely turning the sleeping giants fortunes around.
Will they show their recent revival is laid on firm foundations or will the game at Boro prove a reality check?
Post update
Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd (12:15 GMT)
As title races go, the top of the Championship is turning into a belter. The top five teams are separated by just four points and a revolving door of clubs have taken turns to be top.
The current leaders are Middlesbrough and Aitor Karanka's men face a test of nerve today when they host an in-form Leeds side. So, can they stay at the Championship summit? Let's find out.
Post update
Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds Utd
