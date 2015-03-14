Saturday football - reaction

PA Copyright: PA

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet tells BBC Sport: "A day like today you need to analyse very carefully as it's not acceptable We had a good week training and we started the game very well.

"A few weeks ago was we didn't start very well. But it's not just about starting, it's about plenty of things we are not getting right. There is nobody to blame but ourselves.

"I was very positive, the players were fresh and looking forward to play game. I have to be careful what I say and analyse this situation very carefully. We had the chance to do things better and we didn't do it.

"When you are a fan and you see your team performing like we did in the first-half I would do the same. What we did last year wasn't expected. This year we haven't been in bottom three the whole year, but we cannot win enough and we have put ourselves in a difficult situation."