West Ham v Chelsea

So it's as you were at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea are still five points clear at the top of the Premier League and a game closer to winning their first title for five years.
Thanks for your company. For all tonight's reaction, click here.
It cheerio from me.
Hitting the jackpot
BBCCopyright: BBC
So how much is the FA Cup worth to your team?
Ahead of this weekend's quarter-finals, BBC Sport delve into the maths behind an FA Cup run.
Play on a fruit machine to see how you hit the jackpot in the competition, plus much, much more here in the latest iWonder Guide.
FULL-TIME
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
APCopyright: AP
Chelsea celebrate as though they have won the title. They know how big that was. West Ham pushed and pushed after the break but real grit saw Chelsea through.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea playing out time in West Ham's half...
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Willian has a shot blocked on the line in a rare Chelsea attack as Eden Hazard breaks.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Real chance for West Ham as their Brazilian substitute Nene has a shot from inside the penalty area blocked by Gary Cahill's hand. Desperate stuff by the league leaders but that would have been a harsh penalty.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Kurt Zouma breaks up another West Ham attack. The makeshift centre midfielder has been a real warrior for Chelsea. Six minutes of injury time.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
James Milner puts Manchester City 2-0 up against Leicester. Can Chelsea held on at Upton Park?
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
How many more chances does Diafra Sakho need? This time, Stewart Downing crosses from the left but Sakho heads over from close range.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Diego Costa dribbles a shot well wide from inside the area in a rare Chelsea attack. The visitors seem content to hold on to what they have but West Ham are pushing.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Cheikhou Kouyate is finally up after having a cut glued up on the field. We are in for a tasty last 10 minutes.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sam Allardyce is raging as Cheikhou Kouyate takes a clout to the head on the edge of the penalty area from John Terry. The West Ham man is down receiving treatment but no foul is given. Terry had turned his back on Kouyate and West Ham are adamant it was cynical.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
It comes to nothing though as Chelsea again deal with a ball into the penalty area. From the loose ball, Thibaut Courtois fumbles Enner Valencia's shot but Gary Cahill brilliantly gets back to block Diafra Sakho's rebound effort. West Ham are going for this.
Willian replaces Oscar in midfield for Chelsea, as Jose Mourinho looks to shore things up.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Still West Ham push forward as they force a corner...
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea are doing their best to take the heat out of the match with more patient possession. Just 20 minutes left for West Ham to get back into this.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
After a subdued start, this has turned into a full-blooded London derby. Chelsea are still having more of the ball but don't rule out West Ham grabbing an equaliser here. They still look dangerous.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
This match is anyone's now as Diafro Sakho has two shots kept out by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois in the space of a few seconds.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
BBC London 94.9
Former Leyton Orient manager Martin Ling: "A great save by Adrian with his feet. West Ham were calling for the offside again, and they're really under the cosh with Chelsea the aggressors. The tempo of Chelsea is wonderful. Are these players tired from that Sunday cup final? It doesn't show."
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Brilliant from Adrian. The West Ham goalkeeper keeps out Ramires's header with his feet from Eden Hazard's dinked cross.
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea break with Ramires and, after cutting inside, the Brazilian trickles a low shot against the post. Now, this is a match.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
John Walton/PA WireCopyright: John Walton/PA Wire
So, so close for West Ham. Marl Noble advances down the left and his cross causes panic inside Chelsea's penalty area. The ball just evades Diafra Sakho intially, before he prods the ball across goal, and Chelsea hack clear. The hosts are coming into this.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Better from West Ham as Diafra Sakho turns smartly before shooting wide from inside the penalty area.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea would have expected a more up-and-at-them approach from West Ham in this London derby. Plenty of time for that to change though. At the moment the hosts are just a little bit subdued.
KICK-OFF
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
The teams are back out at Upton Park. Can West Ham do Manchester City a favour in the Premier League title race?
Game on.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
BBCCopyright: BBC
As you can see from above, Chelsea are dominating possession so far but West Ham have looked dangerous on the break. The Blues will fancy a second to make this safe.
Sing when you're winning
BBCCopyright: BBC
Fancy going to the FA Cup final? Fancy getting onto the hallowed turf at Wembley without being ejected by security? Here's your chance!
Songs of Praise is looking for fans (particularly those who support Cambridge, Blackpool, Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Rotherham) to sing in front of the packed-out national stadium in May.
Anyone can apply… you don't need even to have a voice like Aled Jones.
Don't forget, there's a midweek Match of the Day, bringing you all the best action from tonight's Premier League matches as well as the goals from Tuesday's drama.
The programme starts at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, at 23:10 on BBC One Wales, at 23:40 GMT on BBC One Scotland and at 23:45 GMT BBC One NI.
If looking away now is not your thing, you can stay in touch the action unfolds thanks to Midweek Final Score from 19:00 GMT on the Red Button.
HALF-TIME
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
It's as you were in the Premier League as David Silva gives Manchester City the lead against Leicester. Chelsea are doing what they need to do though.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Kurt Zouma is in trouble as he limps off for treatment after a late tackle from James Collins. The West Ham man is rightly shown yellow.
Zouma is back on and running. Four minutes of injury time.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea have now scored in 14 matches in a row. Manchester City are drawing 0-0 with Leicester, meaning the Blues will go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League if results stay the same.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
West Ham should be level. Carl Jenkinson whips in a cross from the right but an unmarked Diafra Sakho heads into the ground and straight at Thibaut Courtois from close range. A really weak header.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Take a bow Carl Jenkinson. The West Ham defender stops Diego Costa from doubling Chelsea's lead with a brilliant last-ditch sliding tackle. The Spain striker is through on goal, from Eden Hazard's through ball, but is stopped just as he is set to shoot.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This looks ominous for West Ham. Chelsea look so comfortable and are finding a lot of space on the flanks. The Hammers are hanging on.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
BBC London 94.9
Former Leyton Orient manager Martin Ling: "It looked offside, but I think the ball was played backwards. Very worrying for West Ham, the space that was granted to Hazard inside the six yard box. Chelsea lead, and that goal is Chelsea all over - it's not luck."
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sam Allardyce will be looking at the replays of Chelsea's opener very closely. Eden Hazard could well have been offside when he headed home. It is a very fine line though.
GOAL
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea - Eden Hazard
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A brilliant move by Chelsea and they are ahead. Eden Hazard starts the move with a pass to Cesc Fabregas on the edge of the penalty area. He plays the ball to Ramires on the right and his cross is headed home by the Belgian. West Ham are cut apart.
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
The hosts are getting into the game now. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to be alert to block Cheikhou Kouyate's close-range shot with his legs, after Kevin Nolan's smart turn.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Enner Valencia has West Ham's first shot at goal but his 25-yard free-kick is high, wide and not very handsome.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Now it's Chelsea's turn to worry about one of their players after Kurt Zouma takes a blow to the face from Cheikhou Kouyate. The West Ham man is booked and Zouma is back up and running, despite a bloody mouth.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea are well in control early on with 70% of possession. Apart from Diego Costa's chance though, West Ham have looked comfortable enough.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
And Chelsea almost make them pay as Oscar's low ball cross goal finds Diego Costa just yards from goal but the Spain striker prods over. He should score.
James Collins replaces Reid in the heart of the defence.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
An injury blow for West Ham as Winston Reid collapses to the ground with what looks like an ankle injury. The defender can't continue and manager Sam Allardyce looks furious with his side down to 10 men.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A scrappy opening. Chelsea have enjoyed a lot of the ball but you get the feeling West Ham will be looking to soak up the pressure before hitting them on the break.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
West Ham set their stall out early on as Aaron Cresswell thunders into a challenge on Oscar on the edge of their penalty area. He wins the ball well.
KICK-OFF
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Jose Mourinho looks to be a tad annoyed by the amount of bubbles blowing around his head pre kick-off. He will hope the Hammers don't burst Chelsea's bubble this evening.
Game on.
Improvement for the Hammers
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sam Allardyce looked as though he was living on borrowed time at West Ham last season but, he survived, and flourished this time round.
Big Sam has taken the Hammers to eight points better off than they were at this stage last season but, with just one win in 10, it isn't all rosy.
Manager view
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho: "The players are fine, a good reaction after the League Cup final. The players are strong, we don't have a game at the weekend and they are ready for this.
"We changed Oscar for Willian because he is faster and more direct. We have the two best two goalkeepers in the country so it doesn't matter who plays. Petr Cech had the happiness of the final, so Courtois is compensated by playing in this and the Champions League."
Here come the teams...
Magic Mourinho
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"It's hard for me to live without titles. I need to feed myself with them."
And Jose Mourinho doesn't go hungry for long.
In 14 years of management he has won 21 trophies - or one and a half a year.
How Big Sam would love to be able to boast that record.
It's another busy night of football action, with seven top-flight matches. BBC Radio 5 live is the place to be to stay across the action. Presenter Mark Chapman is joined by Jermaine Jenas and Kevin Kilbane, with coverage starting at 19:00 BST.
Post update
Former West Brom, Sunderland and Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
5 live Sport
"Alex Song was really poor on Saturday against Palace. He gave the ball away really frequently. So Nolan is in just to try and solidify the midfield against such a string Chelsea side. Song has been very good this season, but he was very poor at the weekend."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Footy Ographer: Another strong team by Jose, real statement of intent. Zouma in midfield once again, and the experimentation is ongoing.
Richard Clarke: Are you really 'special' to manage a team with Chelsea's resources? Who else could replace Willian with Oscar? Special One? Ordinary One.
Remi Akinyombo: Am I the only one who thinks West Ham only really started to struggle after Big Sam tried to convince that he's sophisticated?
West Ham midfielder Alex Song is on the substitutes bench with a slight knee injury and Kevin Nolan starts in his place.
Kurt Zouma will continue in defensive midfield for Chelsea after impressing in the place of the suspended Nemanja Matic in Sunday's league Cup win. Oscar also comes in for the Blues in place of Willian in midfield, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois replaces Petr Cech.
West Ham XI: :Adrian, Jenkinson, Tomkins, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Nolan (c), Downing, Valencia, Sakho
Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Zouma, Ramires, Fabregas, Oscar, Hazard, Diego Costa.
Chelsea's to lose?
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Good evening and welcome to a dedicated live text commentary of the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham at Upton Park.
Hot on the heels of lifting the League Cup at Wembley, Chelsea will be hoping to take another big step towards their first Premier League title for five years.
Already five points clear with a game in hand, it is Chelsea's to lose.
Post update
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
AFPCopyright: AFP
The drought is over and Jose Mourinho has the taste for more.
After more than two years of not winning a trophy, the Chelsea boss is back on track and in the mood to add to his collection.
Live Reporting
By Andy Cryer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
So it's as you were at the top of the Premier League. Chelsea are still five points clear at the top of the Premier League and a game closer to winning their first title for five years.
Thanks for your company. For all tonight's reaction, click here.
It cheerio from me.
Hitting the jackpot
So how much is the FA Cup worth to your team?
Ahead of this weekend's quarter-finals, BBC Sport delve into the maths behind an FA Cup run.
Play on a fruit machine to see how you hit the jackpot in the competition, plus much, much more here in the latest iWonder Guide.
FULL-TIME
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea celebrate as though they have won the title. They know how big that was. West Ham pushed and pushed after the break but real grit saw Chelsea through.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea playing out time in West Ham's half...
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Willian has a shot blocked on the line in a rare Chelsea attack as Eden Hazard breaks.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Real chance for West Ham as their Brazilian substitute Nene has a shot from inside the penalty area blocked by Gary Cahill's hand. Desperate stuff by the league leaders but that would have been a harsh penalty.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Kurt Zouma breaks up another West Ham attack. The makeshift centre midfielder has been a real warrior for Chelsea. Six minutes of injury time.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
James Milner puts Manchester City 2-0 up against Leicester. Can Chelsea held on at Upton Park?
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
How many more chances does Diafra Sakho need? This time, Stewart Downing crosses from the left but Sakho heads over from close range.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Diego Costa dribbles a shot well wide from inside the area in a rare Chelsea attack. The visitors seem content to hold on to what they have but West Ham are pushing.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Cheikhou Kouyate is finally up after having a cut glued up on the field. We are in for a tasty last 10 minutes.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Sam Allardyce is raging as Cheikhou Kouyate takes a clout to the head on the edge of the penalty area from John Terry. The West Ham man is down receiving treatment but no foul is given. Terry had turned his back on Kouyate and West Ham are adamant it was cynical.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
It comes to nothing though as Chelsea again deal with a ball into the penalty area. From the loose ball, Thibaut Courtois fumbles Enner Valencia's shot but Gary Cahill brilliantly gets back to block Diafra Sakho's rebound effort. West Ham are going for this.
Willian replaces Oscar in midfield for Chelsea, as Jose Mourinho looks to shore things up.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Still West Ham push forward as they force a corner...
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea are doing their best to take the heat out of the match with more patient possession. Just 20 minutes left for West Ham to get back into this.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
After a subdued start, this has turned into a full-blooded London derby. Chelsea are still having more of the ball but don't rule out West Ham grabbing an equaliser here. They still look dangerous.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
This match is anyone's now as Diafro Sakho has two shots kept out by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois in the space of a few seconds.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
BBC London 94.9
Former Leyton Orient manager Martin Ling: "A great save by Adrian with his feet. West Ham were calling for the offside again, and they're really under the cosh with Chelsea the aggressors. The tempo of Chelsea is wonderful. Are these players tired from that Sunday cup final? It doesn't show."
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Brilliant from Adrian. The West Ham goalkeeper keeps out Ramires's header with his feet from Eden Hazard's dinked cross.
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea break with Ramires and, after cutting inside, the Brazilian trickles a low shot against the post. Now, this is a match.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
So, so close for West Ham. Marl Noble advances down the left and his cross causes panic inside Chelsea's penalty area. The ball just evades Diafra Sakho intially, before he prods the ball across goal, and Chelsea hack clear. The hosts are coming into this.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Better from West Ham as Diafra Sakho turns smartly before shooting wide from inside the penalty area.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea would have expected a more up-and-at-them approach from West Ham in this London derby. Plenty of time for that to change though. At the moment the hosts are just a little bit subdued.
KICK-OFF
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
The teams are back out at Upton Park. Can West Ham do Manchester City a favour in the Premier League title race?
Game on.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
As you can see from above, Chelsea are dominating possession so far but West Ham have looked dangerous on the break. The Blues will fancy a second to make this safe.
Sing when you're winning
Fancy going to the FA Cup final? Fancy getting onto the hallowed turf at Wembley without being ejected by security? Here's your chance!
Songs of Praise is looking for fans (particularly those who support Cambridge, Blackpool, Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Rotherham) to sing in front of the packed-out national stadium in May.
Anyone can apply… you don't need even to have a voice like Aled Jones.
All the details are right here.
Post update
Match of the Day
Don't forget, there's a midweek Match of the Day, bringing you all the best action from tonight's Premier League matches as well as the goals from Tuesday's drama.
The programme starts at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, at 23:10 on BBC One Wales, at 23:40 GMT on BBC One Scotland and at 23:45 GMT BBC One NI.
If looking away now is not your thing, you can stay in touch the action unfolds thanks to Midweek Final Score from 19:00 GMT on the Red Button.
HALF-TIME
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
It's as you were in the Premier League as David Silva gives Manchester City the lead against Leicester. Chelsea are doing what they need to do though.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Kurt Zouma is in trouble as he limps off for treatment after a late tackle from James Collins. The West Ham man is rightly shown yellow.
Zouma is back on and running. Four minutes of injury time.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea have now scored in 14 matches in a row. Manchester City are drawing 0-0 with Leicester, meaning the Blues will go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League if results stay the same.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
West Ham should be level. Carl Jenkinson whips in a cross from the right but an unmarked Diafra Sakho heads into the ground and straight at Thibaut Courtois from close range. A really weak header.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Take a bow Carl Jenkinson. The West Ham defender stops Diego Costa from doubling Chelsea's lead with a brilliant last-ditch sliding tackle. The Spain striker is through on goal, from Eden Hazard's through ball, but is stopped just as he is set to shoot.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
This looks ominous for West Ham. Chelsea look so comfortable and are finding a lot of space on the flanks. The Hammers are hanging on.
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
BBC London 94.9
Former Leyton Orient manager Martin Ling: "It looked offside, but I think the ball was played backwards. Very worrying for West Ham, the space that was granted to Hazard inside the six yard box. Chelsea lead, and that goal is Chelsea all over - it's not luck."
Post update
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Sam Allardyce will be looking at the replays of Chelsea's opener very closely. Eden Hazard could well have been offside when he headed home. It is a very fine line though.
GOAL
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea - Eden Hazard
A brilliant move by Chelsea and they are ahead. Eden Hazard starts the move with a pass to Cesc Fabregas on the edge of the penalty area. He plays the ball to Ramires on the right and his cross is headed home by the Belgian. West Ham are cut apart.
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
The hosts are getting into the game now. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has to be alert to block Cheikhou Kouyate's close-range shot with his legs, after Kevin Nolan's smart turn.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Enner Valencia has West Ham's first shot at goal but his 25-yard free-kick is high, wide and not very handsome.
YELLOW CARD
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Now it's Chelsea's turn to worry about one of their players after Kurt Zouma takes a blow to the face from Cheikhou Kouyate. The West Ham man is booked and Zouma is back up and running, despite a bloody mouth.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea are well in control early on with 70% of possession. Apart from Diego Costa's chance though, West Ham have looked comfortable enough.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
And Chelsea almost make them pay as Oscar's low ball cross goal finds Diego Costa just yards from goal but the Spain striker prods over. He should score.
James Collins replaces Reid in the heart of the defence.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
An injury blow for West Ham as Winston Reid collapses to the ground with what looks like an ankle injury. The defender can't continue and manager Sam Allardyce looks furious with his side down to 10 men.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
A scrappy opening. Chelsea have enjoyed a lot of the ball but you get the feeling West Ham will be looking to soak up the pressure before hitting them on the break.
Post update
West Ham 0-0 Chelsea
West Ham set their stall out early on as Aaron Cresswell thunders into a challenge on Oscar on the edge of their penalty area. He wins the ball well.
KICK-OFF
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Jose Mourinho looks to be a tad annoyed by the amount of bubbles blowing around his head pre kick-off. He will hope the Hammers don't burst Chelsea's bubble this evening.
Game on.
Improvement for the Hammers
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Sam Allardyce looked as though he was living on borrowed time at West Ham last season but, he survived, and flourished this time round.
Big Sam has taken the Hammers to eight points better off than they were at this stage last season but, with just one win in 10, it isn't all rosy.
Manager view
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho: "The players are fine, a good reaction after the League Cup final. The players are strong, we don't have a game at the weekend and they are ready for this.
"We changed Oscar for Willian because he is faster and more direct. We have the two best two goalkeepers in the country so it doesn't matter who plays. Petr Cech had the happiness of the final, so Courtois is compensated by playing in this and the Champions League."
Here come the teams...
Magic Mourinho
"It's hard for me to live without titles. I need to feed myself with them."
And Jose Mourinho doesn't go hungry for long.
In 14 years of management he has won 21 trophies - or one and a half a year.
How Big Sam would love to be able to boast that record.
Post update
BBC Radio 5 live
It's another busy night of football action, with seven top-flight matches. BBC Radio 5 live is the place to be to stay across the action. Presenter Mark Chapman is joined by Jermaine Jenas and Kevin Kilbane, with coverage starting at 19:00 BST.
Post update
Former West Brom, Sunderland and Everton winger Kevin Kilbane
5 live Sport
"Alex Song was really poor on Saturday against Palace. He gave the ball away really frequently. So Nolan is in just to try and solidify the midfield against such a string Chelsea side. Song has been very good this season, but he was very poor at the weekend."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Footy Ographer: Another strong team by Jose, real statement of intent. Zouma in midfield once again, and the experimentation is ongoing.
Richard Clarke: Are you really 'special' to manage a team with Chelsea's resources? Who else could replace Willian with Oscar? Special One? Ordinary One.
Remi Akinyombo: Am I the only one who thinks West Ham only really started to struggle after Big Sam tried to convince that he's sophisticated?
Join in via #bbcfootball on Twitter, 81111 on text from UK phones and the BBC Sport Facebook and Google+ pages.
Team news
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
West Ham midfielder Alex Song is on the substitutes bench with a slight knee injury and Kevin Nolan starts in his place.
Kurt Zouma will continue in defensive midfield for Chelsea after impressing in the place of the suspended Nemanja Matic in Sunday's league Cup win. Oscar also comes in for the Blues in place of Willian in midfield, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois replaces Petr Cech.
West Ham XI: :Adrian, Jenkinson, Tomkins, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Nolan (c), Downing, Valencia, Sakho
Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Zouma, Ramires, Fabregas, Oscar, Hazard, Diego Costa.
Chelsea's to lose?
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Good evening and welcome to a dedicated live text commentary of the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham at Upton Park.
Hot on the heels of lifting the League Cup at Wembley, Chelsea will be hoping to take another big step towards their first Premier League title for five years.
Already five points clear with a game in hand, it is Chelsea's to lose.
Post update
West Ham v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
The drought is over and Jose Mourinho has the taste for more.
After more than two years of not winning a trophy, the Chelsea boss is back on track and in the mood to add to his collection.
Premier League - you have been warned.